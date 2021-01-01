Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2002 Southern Farm Bureau Classic

Southern Farm Bureau Classic 2006 The Honda Classic

The Honda Classic 2011 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2012 Transitions Championship

International Victories (8)

2004 Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

Scandinavian Masters [Eur] 2004 Omega European Masters [Eur]

Omega European Masters [Eur] 2010 Madrid Masters [Eur]

Madrid Masters [Eur] 2011 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2011 Barclays Scottish Open [Eur]

Barclays Scottish Open [Eur] 2012 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2012 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]

Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn] 2013 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]

Additional Victories (2)

2004 World Cup [with Paul Casey]

World Cup [with Paul Casey] 2005 Target World Challenge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2004 Lost to John Daly, Chris Riley, Buick Invitational

Lost to John Daly, Chris Riley, Buick Invitational 2011 Lost to Brandt Snedeker, The Heritage

Lost to Brandt Snedeker, The Heritage 2012 Defeated Jim Furyk, Robert Garrigus, Sangmoon Bae, Transitions Championship

National Teams

2004, 2006, 2010, 2012 Ryder Cup

2004, 2005, 2006 World Cup

1999, 2001 Walker Cup

1998, 1999 Palmer Cup

Personal

Earned degree in art theory and practice at Northwestern University. Became interested in painting by age 10 while attending a private Steiner school in England.

Luke Donald Collection wines debuted in 2008 to strong reviews. He is very involved with the process, including sourcing the grapes, helping blend the juice and designing the label.

Was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2012 for services to golf.

Special Interests

Art, music, wine making

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made six cuts in 12 starts with lone top-10 coming at the Valspar Championship (T9) and finished the season No. 191 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with three starts available to earn 221 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377).

Valspar Championship: Finished T9 at the Valspar Championship, his best result since a runner-up at the 2017 RBC Heritage. Made a cut on TOUR for the first time since the 2018 Valspar Championship.

2018 Season

Made the cut in three of nine starts, with a T32 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open his best outing. Did not play again due to a back injury after missing the cut at the RBC Heritage in April. As a result of the injury-shortened season, saw his streak of advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs each year of the FedExCup era snapped at 11 years. Served as a Vice Captain on the European Ryder Cup Team. Entered the 2018-19 season on a Major Medical Extension with 15 starts available to earn 335.891 points to match No. 125 (Seamus Power/377) in the 2017-18 FedExCup points.

2017 Season

Recorded three top-25s in 17 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a runner-up at the RBC Heritage. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time in the 11 seasons of the FedExCup.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Ended his season at No. 105 in the FedExCup standings, after a T49 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events.

Ended his season at No. 105 in the FedExCup standings, after a T49 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events. RBC Heritage: Posted his fifth career runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage, a tournament record, finishing one stroke behind Wesley Bryan. It marked his first top-10 of the season. Entered the final round four shots out of the lead and fell further back with a double bogey at the par-5 second, but carded birdies at Nos. 5, 9, 11, 13 and 14 to charge into sole possession of the lead with four to play. Added four pars coming in to fall to Bryan by one shot, finishing as the runner-up for the third time in four years. Now owns seven top-three finishes in his last nine starts (12 overall) at Harbour Town Golf Links (2-2017, T2-2016, 2nd-2014, T3-2013, 2nd-2011, T3-2010, T2-2009). Since 1934 (official PGA TOUR events), is one of six players to finish runner-up in an event five times. Only two players have more runner-up finishes in an event during that span: Jack Nicklaus (7, RBC Canadian Open) and Phil Mickelson (6, U.S. Open). He joins Payne Stewart (The Honda Classic), Jack Nicklaus (Ford Championship at Doral), Greg Norman (BMW Championship) with five runner-up finishes in the same event.

2016 Season

Extended his streak of FedExCup Playoff appearances to a perfect 10-of-10, one of 16 players who has accomplished this feat, thanks to four top-25 finishes in 20 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were runner-up showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 58 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Recorded his second runner-up performance of the season thanks to rounds of 65-68-64-67 at the Wyndham Championship. Started the week at No. 99 in the FedExCup Playoffs and moved to No. 48 entering the Playoffs. Aced the 16th hole in round one from 163 yards, using a 9-iron marking his first ace on the PGA TOUR. The ace at No. 16 also won Donald "Vacations For Life" courtesy of Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The prize included one vacation ownership interest in Club Wyndham Access, providing a lifetime of vacations and access to resorts throughout the U.S. and around the world.

2015 Season

Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes in 18 starts to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth time. Ended his season at No. 80 in the FedExCup standings.

British Masters supported by Sky Sports: At the European Tour's British Masters in October 2015, posted weekend rounds of 65-69 at Woburn GC to earn a top-five showing, a T5 with Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Marcus Fraser and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, four strokes short of winner Matthew Fitzpatrick

At the European Tour's British Masters in October 2015, posted weekend rounds of 65-69 at Woburn GC to earn a top-five showing, a T5 with Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Marcus Fraser and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, four strokes short of winner Matthew Fitzpatrick Deutsche Bank Championship: A 2-over 73 in the final round at TPC Boston resulted in a T39 finish.

A 2-over 73 in the final round at TPC Boston resulted in a T39 finish. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Turned in a top-10 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in July. Had four rounds in the 60s at Gullane GC to T7 with Daniel Brooks and Ross Fisher.

Turned in a top-10 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in July. Had four rounds in the 60s at Gullane GC to T7 with Daniel Brooks and Ross Fisher. Travelers Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the Travelers Championship.

Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the Travelers Championship. The Honda Classic: The 2006 Honda Classic champion returned to PGA National and once again worked himself into the mix down the stretch. Despite a 4-over 74 in the third round, posted scores of 69-67-67 in the other three rounds, respectively, to claim a T7. The top-10 finish was his fourth consecutive in the event and fifth in the previous six years.

2014 Season

By own standards had an off year, with 13 of 17 made cuts and just three top-10s. Ended a streak of advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola each season since 2009.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: At the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in early December, took a two-stroke lead into the weekend after firing a second-round, 9-under 63 at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa. Maintained a one-shot lead over Danny Willett with a round to play but shot a 1-over 73 on the final day to drop into solo third, six shots behind Willett.

At the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in early December, took a two-stroke lead into the weekend after firing a second-round, 9-under 63 at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa. Maintained a one-shot lead over Danny Willett with a round to play but shot a 1-over 73 on the final day to drop into solo third, six shots behind Willett. Deutsche Bank Championship: Ended season at the second FedExCup Playoffs event near Boston after missing the cut at The Barclays and finishing T57 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Ended season at the second FedExCup Playoffs event near Boston after missing the cut at The Barclays and finishing T57 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. BMW PGA Championship: At the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship, struggled early in the final round, with a bogey and a triple bogey in his first six holes. Rebounded nicely after that with five birdies over his final 12 holes but had to settle for a T3 with 54-hole leader Thomas Bjorn, two strokes behind McIlroy's 14-under winning total.

At the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship, struggled early in the final round, with a bogey and a triple bogey in his first six holes. Rebounded nicely after that with five birdies over his final 12 holes but had to settle for a T3 with 54-hole leader Thomas Bjorn, two strokes behind McIlroy's 14-under winning total. RBC Heritage: With rounds of 70-69-66, entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with a two-stroke lead over John Huh. His final-round, 2-under 69 left him one stroke behind fellow RBC Ambassador Matt Kuchar. The runner-up finish was the 13th of his career, with three coming at Harbour Town. His last six starts at the RBC Heritage, beginning in 2009, led to T2, T3, second, T37, T3 and another second-place finish. In the nine occasions that he has held/shared the 54-hole lead, has won twice (2002 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2006 Honda Classic), finished second six times and third once.

With rounds of 70-69-66, entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with a two-stroke lead over John Huh. His final-round, 2-under 69 left him one stroke behind fellow RBC Ambassador Matt Kuchar. The runner-up finish was the 13th of his career, with three coming at Harbour Town. His last six starts at the RBC Heritage, beginning in 2009, led to T2, T3, second, T37, T3 and another second-place finish. In the nine occasions that he has held/shared the 54-hole lead, has won twice (2002 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2006 Honda Classic), finished second six times and third once. Valspar Championship: Two years after winning the Valspar Championship on the first hole of sudden death, returned to Innisbrook Resort & GC and nearly claimed a second title at the Copperhead Course. The T4 finish was his fourth consecutive top-10 in the event. He finished sixth in 2010, won in 2012 and claimed fourth-place honors last year.

Two years after winning the Valspar Championship on the first hole of sudden death, returned to Innisbrook Resort & GC and nearly claimed a second title at the Copperhead Course. The T4 finish was his fourth consecutive top-10 in the event. He finished sixth in 2010, won in 2012 and claimed fourth-place honors last year. The Honda Classic: The 2006 Honda Classic champion and 2008 runner-up returned to PGA National in late February, where he opened with rounds of 67-68-68. A 2-over 72 in the final round sidetracked his bid for a second title, putting him in a T8 with Sergio Garcia, Stuart Appleby and David Lingmerth.

2013 Season

Season included 14 made cuts in 17 starts, and five top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 28 in the FedExCup.

Dunlop Phoenix: Shot a final round, 5-under 66 to defend his title at the Dunlop Phoenix on the Japan Golf Tour in late-November 2013. Entered the final round with a two-stroke lead at Phoenix CC. Finished at 14-under 270 to defeat Kim Hyung-sung of South Korea by six shots.

Shot a final round, 5-under 66 to defend his title at the Dunlop Phoenix on the Japan Golf Tour in late-November 2013. Entered the final round with a two-stroke lead at Phoenix CC. Finished at 14-under 270 to defeat Kim Hyung-sung of South Korea by six shots. DP World Tour Championship: After opening with a 1-over 73 at the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale in November 2013, peeled off rounds of 66-67-67 to T5 with Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood in Dubai.

After opening with a 1-over 73 at the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale in November 2013, peeled off rounds of 66-67-67 to T5 with Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood in Dubai. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Went on to finish T18 at East Lake GC.

Went on to finish T18 at East Lake GC. BMW Championship: Began the BMW Championship at No. 54 in the FedExCup standings, but playing at Conway Farms and not far from the Northwestern University campus where he starred in college, finished T4, five strokes behind winner Zach Johnson. Moved all the way to No. 29 in the FedExCup to guarantee his fifth consecutive trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Only other player to play his way into the closing event at East Lake GC was Nick Watney (from No. 34 to No. 12).

Began the BMW Championship at No. 54 in the FedExCup standings, but playing at Conway Farms and not far from the Northwestern University campus where he starred in college, finished T4, five strokes behind winner Zach Johnson. Moved all the way to No. 29 in the FedExCup to guarantee his fifth consecutive trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Only other player to play his way into the closing event at East Lake GC was Nick Watney (from No. 34 to No. 12). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted three rounds in the 60s at Firestone CC en route to a T9 with three others at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Began the final round T4, before a 2-over 72 resulted in the T9.

Posted three rounds in the 60s at Firestone CC en route to a T9 with three others at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Began the final round T4, before a 2-over 72 resulted in the T9. U.S. Open: Making his 10th start at the U.S. Open, finished T8 for his first top-10 at the event. The U.S. Open had been the lone major he had failed to record a top 10, with three previous top-10s at the Masters and two each at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Making his 10th start at the U.S. Open, finished T8 for his first top-10 at the event. The U.S. Open had been the lone major he had failed to record a top 10, with three previous top-10s at the Masters and two each at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. Most Excellent Order of the British Empire: In May, in recognition of his contributions to professional golf and his role as a global ambassador for Britain, was honored with a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace as part of the 2012 Queen's Birthday Honours List. The MBE is an order of chivalry–it was established by George V in 1917–which honors civilians and service personnel for public service and other distinctions.

In May, in recognition of his contributions to professional golf and his role as a global ambassador for Britain, was honored with a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace as part of the 2012 Queen's Birthday Honours List. The MBE is an order of chivalry–it was established by George V in 1917–which honors civilians and service personnel for public service and other distinctions. RBC Heritage: A T3 at the RBC Heritage was the best of his five top-10 finishes. Carded a final-round, 2-under 69 to finish T3 at the RBC Heritage. In eight starts at the event, owns four top-three finishes (T2 in 2009, T3 in 2010 and second in 2011).

A T3 at the RBC Heritage was the best of his five top-10 finishes. Carded a final-round, 2-under 69 to finish T3 at the RBC Heritage. In eight starts at the event, owns four top-three finishes (T2 in 2009, T3 in 2010 and second in 2011). Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: In defense of his Tampa Bay Championship title, closed with bogey-free rounds of 67-69 to finish T4 with Greg Chalmers and Justin Leonard.

2012 Season

Bookend top-10 finishes in the Playoffs, which gave the Englishman his third-consecutive top-10 finish in the FedExCup, a ninth-place effort following his third-place performances the previous two seasons.

DP World Tour Championship: A week later, went into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship tied for the lead with McIlroy. Shot a final-round, 1-under 71 in the European Tour's final event of the season to T3, five shots behind McIlroy. Completed the European Tour season seventh in the Race to Dubai rankings.

A week later, went into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship tied for the lead with McIlroy. Shot a final-round, 1-under 71 in the European Tour's final event of the season to T3, five shots behind McIlroy. Completed the European Tour season seventh in the Race to Dubai rankings. Dunlop Phoenix: Won his third title of the campaign when he captured his first Japan Golf Tour title–the Dunlop Phoenix. Opened 65-64 and held a four-stroke lead at the halfway point at Phoenix CC. Maintained his four-shot cushion through 54 holes, leading Brendan Jones and Shunsuke Sonoda. Shot a final-round, 3-under 68 to defeat Hideki Matsuyama by five strokes.

Won his third title of the campaign when he captured his first Japan Golf Tour title–the Dunlop Phoenix. Opened 65-64 and held a four-stroke lead at the halfway point at Phoenix CC. Maintained his four-shot cushion through 54 holes, leading Brendan Jones and Shunsuke Sonoda. Shot a final-round, 3-under 68 to defeat Hideki Matsuyama by five strokes. BMW Masters: Trailed leader Peter Hanson by four shots entering the final round of the European Tour's BMW Masters in Shanghai. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day at Lake Malaren GC but still finished four shots shy of Hanson's winning total, settling for a solo-third.

Trailed leader Peter Hanson by four shots entering the final round of the European Tour's BMW Masters in Shanghai. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the final day at Lake Malaren GC but still finished four shots shy of Hanson's winning total, settling for a solo-third. Ryder Cup: Making his fourth start in the Ryder Cup, helped lead the European team to a one-point win over the United States in his adopted hometown of Chicago. Posted a 2-2-0 record for the week, highlighted by leading a Sunday charge as the first match out, defeating Bubba Watson, 2 and 1.

Making his fourth start in the Ryder Cup, helped lead the European team to a one-point win over the United States in his adopted hometown of Chicago. Posted a 2-2-0 record for the week, highlighted by leading a Sunday charge as the first match out, defeating Bubba Watson, 2 and 1. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T3 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Opened at East Lake GC with a 1-over 71 but was the only player in the field to post rounds in the 60s the final three days (69-67-67).

Finished T3 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Opened at East Lake GC with a 1-over 71 but was the only player in the field to post rounds in the 60s the final three days (69-67-67). The Barclays: Finished T10 at The Barclays.

Finished T10 at The Barclays. PGA Championship: Finished T32 at the PGA Championship, with McIlroy winning the year's final major championship, and in the process falling from the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Finished T32 at the PGA Championship, with McIlroy winning the year's final major championship, and in the process falling from the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Making his 26th start in a World Golf Championships event, recorded his 13th top 10 finish, a T8 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Both McIlroy and Tiger Woods entered the week with a chance to surpass him in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he hung on to the top spot with his sixth top-10 finish of the season.

Making his 26th start in a World Golf Championships event, recorded his 13th top 10 finish, a T8 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Both McIlroy and Tiger Woods entered the week with a chance to surpass him in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he hung on to the top spot with his sixth top-10 finish of the season. The Open Championship: Finished T5 in his 12th Open Championship appearance, handing on to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking in the process. After missing the cut in his first five starts (1999, 2000 and 2002-04), he has since reeled off six of seven made cuts at the Open, with best finishes in 2012 (T5), 2009 (T5) and 2010 (T11).

Finished T5 in his 12th Open Championship appearance, handing on to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking in the process. After missing the cut in his first five starts (1999, 2000 and 2002-04), he has since reeled off six of seven made cuts at the Open, with best finishes in 2012 (T5), 2009 (T5) and 2010 (T11). BMW PGA Championship: Regained the No. 1 position in the OWGR in late May when he successfully defended his BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club on the European Tour. Was tied with Justin Rose with 14 holes to play in the final round and then took control of the tournament, beating Rose and Paul Lawrie by four strokes. In the process, became on the third player in the event's history to win back to back, joining Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie.

Regained the No. 1 position in the OWGR in late May when he successfully defended his BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club on the European Tour. Was tied with Justin Rose with 14 holes to play in the final round and then took control of the tournament, beating Rose and Paul Lawrie by four strokes. In the process, became on the third player in the event's history to win back to back, joining Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted his fourth top-10 of the season with a solo sixth at THE PLAYERS, finishing 9-under. Played the final 57 holes in 11-under. Carded a final-round 66 that featured a 6-under 30 on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, equaling the tournament record back-nine score. During opening round 72, made eagles at the par-5 No. 2 and par-5 No. 16, becoming the 17th player to record two eagles in one round at THE PLAYERS since 1982. Notched third top 10 in 10th career start at THE PLAYERS. Narrowly missed moving back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking with solo-sixth finish. Needed a finish of solo fourth or better to overtake McIlroy after McIlroy missed the 36-hole cut.

Posted his fourth top-10 of the season with a solo sixth at THE PLAYERS, finishing 9-under. Played the final 57 holes in 11-under. Carded a final-round 66 that featured a 6-under 30 on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, equaling the tournament record back-nine score. During opening round 72, made eagles at the par-5 No. 2 and par-5 No. 16, becoming the 17th player to record two eagles in one round at THE PLAYERS since 1982. Notched third top 10 in 10th career start at THE PLAYERS. Narrowly missed moving back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking with solo-sixth finish. Needed a finish of solo fourth or better to overtake McIlroy after McIlroy missed the 36-hole cut. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected his third top 10 of the season with a solo third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Bounced back from an opening-round 73, with scores of 65-66-67 over the final 54 holes. Recorded an eagle on the par-4 No. 1 in the second round when he holed a 7-iron from 150 yards. Moved back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the New Orleans finish. Owns top-10s in both of his appearances at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T8 in 2011 and third in 2012).

Collected his third top 10 of the season with a solo third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Bounced back from an opening-round 73, with scores of 65-66-67 over the final 54 holes. Recorded an eagle on the par-4 No. 1 in the second round when he holed a 7-iron from 150 yards. Moved back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the New Orleans finish. Owns top-10s in both of his appearances at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T8 in 2011 and third in 2012). Transitions Championship: Carded a final-round 66 to overcome a three-shot, 54-hole deficit and win the Transitions Championship in a four-man, one-hole playoff to claim his fifth PGA TOUR title. Improved his PGA TOUR playoff record to 1-2 when he converted a 6-foot, 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18, the first hole of sudden-death, to defeat Jim Furyk, Sangmoon Bae and Robert Garrigus. Closing 66 was a career-best at the Copperhead Course, and he became the first player from England to win the Transitions Championship. With the victory, he moved ahead of McIlroy as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking just two weeks after losing the top spot.

Carded a final-round 66 to overcome a three-shot, 54-hole deficit and win the Transitions Championship in a four-man, one-hole playoff to claim his fifth PGA TOUR title. Improved his PGA TOUR playoff record to 1-2 when he converted a 6-foot, 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18, the first hole of sudden-death, to defeat Jim Furyk, Sangmoon Bae and Robert Garrigus. Closing 66 was a career-best at the Copperhead Course, and he became the first player from England to win the Transitions Championship. With the victory, he moved ahead of McIlroy as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking just two weeks after losing the top spot. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Making his third start of the season, and one week after losing the top spot to Rory McIlroy in the Official World Golf Ranking, finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his first top-10 of the season (after leading the TOUR in 2011, with 14).

2011 Season

Became first player from England to earn PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors since the award's inception in 1990. Also became the first Englishman to claim the Arnold Palmer Award. Won two events on TOUR and ranked No. 1 on the both the PGA TOUR's and European Tour's money lists. Improved from No. 9 to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking. As a result of his strong play all season, finished No. 3 in the FedExCup for the second consecutive season. He and Webb Simpson were the only two players with three top-10 finishes in the four Playoff events.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Trailed money leader Simpson by $363,029 with one event left in the 2011 TOUR season. Added the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic to his schedule in an effort to claim the money title. Needed to finish no worse than in a two-way tie for second to have a chance. Paired with Simpson in all four rounds, the world's No. 1-ranked player came from five strokes back in the final round, highlighted by six consecutive, back-nine birdies (Nos. 10-15) to claim the title, his first PGA TOUR stroke-play title since the 2006 Honda Classic.

Trailed money leader Simpson by $363,029 with one event left in the 2011 TOUR season. Added the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic to his schedule in an effort to claim the money title. Needed to finish no worse than in a two-way tie for second to have a chance. Paired with Simpson in all four rounds, the world's No. 1-ranked player came from five strokes back in the final round, highlighted by six consecutive, back-nine birdies (Nos. 10-15) to claim the title, his first PGA TOUR stroke-play title since the 2006 Honda Classic. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T3 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his TOUR-leading 13th top-10 finish. It marked the second-straight year he has finished one stroke out of the playoff at East Lake.

Finished T3 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his TOUR-leading 13th top-10 finish. It marked the second-straight year he has finished one stroke out of the playoff at East Lake. BMW Championship: Finished fourth at the BMW Championship in his 10th career start at the event. Recorded three straight rounds in the 60s, after opening with a 4-over 75 (75-66-67-68).

Finished fourth at the BMW Championship in his 10th career start at the event. Recorded three straight rounds in the 60s, after opening with a 4-over 75 (75-66-67-68). Deutsche Bank Championship: One season after finishing runner-up at the event, finished T3 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Ended two strokes behind champion Webb Simpson for his TOUR-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season.

One season after finishing runner-up at the event, finished T3 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Ended two strokes behind champion Webb Simpson for his TOUR-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season. PGA Championship: Became one of just six players with multiple top-10 finishes in the 2011 major championships with a T8 performance at the PGA Championship. Closed with matching, 2-under 68s on the weekend for his 10th top-10 finish of the season (tops on TOUR)–equaling his career-high for top 10s in 2006. Played Atlanta Athletic Club's Nos. 1-14 at 10-under par for the week but was 7-over on Nos. 15-18.

Became one of just six players with multiple top-10 finishes in the 2011 major championships with a T8 performance at the PGA Championship. Closed with matching, 2-under 68s on the weekend for his 10th top-10 finish of the season (tops on TOUR)–equaling his career-high for top 10s in 2006. Played Atlanta Athletic Club's Nos. 1-14 at 10-under par for the week but was 7-over on Nos. 15-18. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T2 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It is his third top-10 at the Bridgestone Invitational and first since 2006. Was one of five players to record all four rounds in the 60s at Firestone CC.

Finished T2 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It is his third top-10 at the Bridgestone Invitational and first since 2006. Was one of five players to record all four rounds in the 60s at Firestone CC. The Barclays Scottish Open: He added a fifth career European Tour win in early July when he shot a final-round 63 at the rain-shortened Barclays Scottish Open to defeat Fredrik Andersson Hed by four strokes at Castle Stuart GL. The 63 was his low European Tour 18-hole round, and the victory was worth â‚¬550,249, putting him atop the Race to Dubai money chart despite only playing seven tournaments.

He added a fifth career European Tour win in early July when he shot a final-round 63 at the rain-shortened Barclays Scottish Open to defeat Fredrik Andersson Hed by four strokes at Castle Stuart GL. The 63 was his low European Tour 18-hole round, and the victory was worth â‚¬550,249, putting him atop the Race to Dubai money chart despite only playing seven tournaments. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament for his second top-10 in seven starts at the event (T6 in 2008). Led the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career. Joined Tiger Woods as the only players to hold No. 1 slot in both the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking at the same time.

Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament for his second top-10 in seven starts at the event (T6 in 2008). Led the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career. Joined Tiger Woods as the only players to hold No. 1 slot in both the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking at the same time. BMW PGA Championship: Finally made it to No. 1, ascending to the top spot when he defeated Lee Westwood in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship. Came from behind on the final day to force overtime and then watched as Westwood hit his approach onto the green on the first playoff hole into the water.

Finally made it to No. 1, ascending to the top spot when he defeated Lee Westwood in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship. Came from behind on the final day to force overtime and then watched as Westwood hit his approach onto the green on the first playoff hole into the water. Volvo World Match Play Championship: A week later in Europe, he had a chance to ascend to the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking. Made it to the finals of the Volvo World Match Play Championship but dropped the championship match to Ian Poulter, 2 and 1, at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

A week later in Europe, he had a chance to ascend to the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking. Made it to the finals of the Volvo World Match Play Championship but dropped the championship match to Ian Poulter, 2 and 1, at Finca Cortesin in Spain. THE PLAYERS Championship: Seventh consecutive top-10 showing came at THE PLAYERS, with rounds of 69-67-71-71 to finish T4, three shots out of the K.J. Choi-David Toms playoff. Earned second-career top five at THE PLAYERS. Seven top 10s in first eight starts equal the total number he had during the entire 2010 season.

Seventh consecutive top-10 showing came at THE PLAYERS, with rounds of 69-67-71-71 to finish T4, three shots out of the K.J. Choi-David Toms playoff. Earned second-career top five at THE PLAYERS. Seven top 10s in first eight starts equal the total number he had during the entire 2010 season. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Sixth top-10 finish of the year came in the form of T8 honors at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in his first appearance there. Shot rounds of 68-71-70-69 and remained in the No.2 spot in the FedExCup standings as Bubba Watson's win moved him into the No. 1 spot.

Sixth top-10 finish of the year came in the form of T8 honors at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in his first appearance there. Shot rounds of 68-71-70-69 and remained in the No.2 spot in the FedExCup standings as Bubba Watson's win moved him into the No. 1 spot. The Heritage: Knowing a victory would have propelled him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, he lost on the third playoff hole to Brandt Snedeker at The Heritage after holding the second- and third-round leads. Extended his TOUR-leading streak of consecutive rounds at par or better to 13, but still fell just shy of winning an event that has seen him finish second (2011), T3 (2010) and T2 (2009) in his last three starts at Harbour Town. It marked his fifth top-10 in six starts, with his only missed cut coming in his first start at the Northern Trust Open. It was the sixth time in seven attempts he has failed to carry the 54-hole lead/co-lead on to victory on the PGA TOUR, with his win at the 2006 Honda Classic the exception.

Knowing a victory would have propelled him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, he lost on the third playoff hole to Brandt Snedeker at The Heritage after holding the second- and third-round leads. Extended his TOUR-leading streak of consecutive rounds at par or better to 13, but still fell just shy of winning an event that has seen him finish second (2011), T3 (2010) and T2 (2009) in his last three starts at Harbour Town. It marked his fifth top-10 in six starts, with his only missed cut coming in his first start at the Northern Trust Open. It was the sixth time in seven attempts he has failed to carry the 54-hole lead/co-lead on to victory on the PGA TOUR, with his win at the 2006 Honda Classic the exception. Masters Tournament: T4 at the Masters was his best showing. Recorded fourth-consecutive top-10 finish with a T4 finish at the Masters Tournament. With rounds of 72-68-69-69, strung together three rounds in the 60s for the first time in seven starts at the Masters. Has three top-10 finishes at the Augusta National (T3 in 2005, T10 in 2007 and T4 in 2011) and has closed with rounds of 69-69 in both of his best finishes.

T4 at the Masters was his best showing. Recorded fourth-consecutive top-10 finish with a T4 finish at the Masters Tournament. With rounds of 72-68-69-69, strung together three rounds in the 60s for the first time in seven starts at the Masters. Has three top-10 finishes at the Augusta National (T3 in 2005, T10 in 2007 and T4 in 2011) and has closed with rounds of 69-69 in both of his best finishes. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in his bid to become the sixth player with multiple World Golf Championships victories and just the second player (Tiger Woods) to win consecutive World Golf Championships events. Entered the final round just two shots behind Dustin Johnson, but an even-par 72 left him five strokes behind Nick Watney.

Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in his bid to become the sixth player with multiple World Golf Championships victories and just the second player (Tiger Woods) to win consecutive World Golf Championships events. Entered the final round just two shots behind Dustin Johnson, but an even-par 72 left him five strokes behind Nick Watney. The Honda Classic: Recorded a T10 finish at The Honda Classic, an event he won in 2006.

Recorded a T10 finish at The Honda Classic, an event he won in 2006. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Earned his third career PGA TOUR title and first World Golf Championships triumph, at the Accenture Match Play Championship, with a 3-and-2 victory over Martin Kaymer in the finals. Never trailed in any of his six matches and was never extended to the 18th hole in any match, joining Tiger Woods as champions who never played No. 18 en route to victory. On the road to the championship match, he defeated Charley Hoffman (6 and 5), Edoardo Molinari (2 and 1), Matteo Manassero (3 and 2), Ryan Moore (5 and 4) and Matt Kuchar (6 and 5). It was his first victory since the 2006 Honda Classic, a span of 86 starts during which he collected 28 top-10s.

2010 Season

Recorded three runner-up finishes during the season en route to third in the final FedExCup standings. Won his third career European Tour event and was part of the victorious European Ryder Cup squad.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Turned in his top World Golf Championships performance when he T3 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. Finished a distant 10 strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari. He started the final round four back of the lead but saw his chances at victory derailed by a 1-over 73.

Turned in his top World Golf Championships performance when he T3 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. Finished a distant 10 strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari. He started the final round four back of the lead but saw his chances at victory derailed by a 1-over 73. Ryder Cup: Prior to final round at the Barclays, was chosen as one of Colin Montgomerie's three captain's selections for the 2010 European Ryder Cup team. Went 3-1 at the Ryder Cup to help lead the European Team to a slim one-point win over the United States. Capped the competition with a 1-up win over Jim Furyk to join Ian Poulter with a team-high three points earned.

Prior to final round at the Barclays, was chosen as one of Colin Montgomerie's three captain's selections for the 2010 European Ryder Cup team. Went 3-1 at the Ryder Cup to help lead the European Team to a slim one-point win over the United States. Capped the competition with a 1-up win over Jim Furyk to join Ian Poulter with a team-high three points earned. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished runner-up at the TOUR Championship, just one stroke behind tournament and FedExCup champion Jim Furyk. It was the 10th second-place finish of his PGA TOUR career. Since the 2004 season when Donald posted his first runner-up finish at the Buick Invitational, only Tiger Woods (15) and Jim Furyk (13) had more second-place finishes.

Finished runner-up at the TOUR Championship, just one stroke behind tournament and FedExCup champion Jim Furyk. It was the 10th second-place finish of his PGA TOUR career. Since the 2004 season when Donald posted his first runner-up finish at the Buick Invitational, only Tiger Woods (15) and Jim Furyk (13) had more second-place finishes. Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship two strokes behind 54-hole leader Jason Day and actually took possession of the lead on the front nine, but was unable to match Charley Hoffman's 62, finishing T2.

Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship two strokes behind 54-hole leader Jason Day and actually took possession of the lead on the front nine, but was unable to match Charley Hoffman's 62, finishing T2. The Barclays: Opened the final round of The Barclays with six consecutive birdies, the longest-birdie streak to open a round since Joe Durant opened with seven birdies during the final round of the 2005 Honda Classic. Carded a front nine 7-under-par 28 to equal the low nine-hole score of the season. Finished T15.

Opened the final round of The Barclays with six consecutive birdies, the longest-birdie streak to open a round since Joe Durant opened with seven birdies during the final round of the 2005 Honda Classic. Carded a front nine 7-under-par 28 to equal the low nine-hole score of the season. Finished T15. RBC Canadian Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open to finish third, two strokes off Carl Pettersson's winning score of 14-under.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open to finish third, two strokes off Carl Pettersson's winning score of 14-under. Madrid Masters: Won the Madrid Masters on the European Tour, making an eagle on the par-5 16th hole in the final round to break a tie with Rhys Davies.

Won the Madrid Masters on the European Tour, making an eagle on the par-5 16th hole in the final round to break a tie with Rhys Davies. Verizon Heritage: Followed a T2 at the 2009 Verizon Heritage with a T3 in 2010. One of just five players who managed under-par scores all four rounds, finishing three strokes behind champion Jim Furyk. It was the 40th top-10 and the 90th top-25 finish of his career on the PGA TOUR.

Followed a T2 at the 2009 Verizon Heritage with a T3 in 2010. One of just five players who managed under-par scores all four rounds, finishing three strokes behind champion Jim Furyk. It was the 40th top-10 and the 90th top-25 finish of his career on the PGA TOUR. Transitions Championship: Finished T6 at the Transitions Championship, ranking third in Greens in Regulation (54 of 72, 75 percent).

Finished T6 at the Transitions Championship, ranking third in Greens in Regulation (54 of 72, 75 percent). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in third round of World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship to fellow Englishman Oliver Wilson in 20 holes, marking his fourth T9 at Accenture in six appearances.

Lost in third round of World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship to fellow Englishman Oliver Wilson in 20 holes, marking his fourth T9 at Accenture in six appearances. Northern Trust Open: Finished second at the Northern Trust Open, two strokes behind Steve Stricker. His final-round, 5-under 66 gave him his third consecutive top-10 finish at Riviera. Was aiming to become just the second Englishman (Nick Faldo, 1977) to win at Riviera CC.

2009 Season

Steady start to season after left wrist surgery in 2008, with three top-25 finishes. His six total top-10 finishes were the most since the 2006 season. Finished in the top 30 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career.

BMW Championship: Finished T10 at BMW Championship, the third PGA TOUR Playoff event, in adopted hometown of Chicago. Jumped from 32nd to 28th in FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, securing third trip to Atlanta.

Finished T10 at BMW Championship, the third PGA TOUR Playoff event, in adopted hometown of Chicago. Jumped from 32nd to 28th in FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, securing third trip to Atlanta. The Open Championship: Finished two shots back of winner Stewart Cink in T5 at The Open Championship with a final-round 67, one of five players to shoot the final-round low that day. It marked his career-best finish at The Open Championship in nine starts and his best finish in a major championship since a T3 at the 2006 PGA Championship.

Finished two shots back of winner Stewart Cink in T5 at The Open Championship with a final-round 67, one of five players to shoot the final-round low that day. It marked his career-best finish at The Open Championship in nine starts and his best finish in a major championship since a T3 at the 2006 PGA Championship. Verizon Heritage: Closed with weekend rounds of 65-66 (matched only by champion Brian Gay) to finish T2 and 10 strokes back at the Verizon Heritage. It was the seventh runner-up finish of his career.

Closed with weekend rounds of 65-66 (matched only by champion Brian Gay) to finish T2 and 10 strokes back at the Verizon Heritage. It was the seventh runner-up finish of his career. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 after conceding his third-round match to Ernie Els at the Accenture Match Play Championship when he re-injured his wrist during the match.

Finished T9 after conceding his third-round match to Ernie Els at the Accenture Match Play Championship when he re-injured his wrist during the match. Northern Trust Open: Posted his second top-10 of the season at the Northern Trust Open (T6), where he was one of four players to record all four rounds in the 60s. It represented his fourth top-15 finish at the tournament in the last five years.

Posted his second top-10 of the season at the Northern Trust Open (T6), where he was one of four players to record all four rounds in the 60s. It represented his fourth top-15 finish at the tournament in the last five years. Buick Invitational: Finished T7 at the Buick Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in Sand Saves (7 for 7).

Finished T7 at the Buick Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in Sand Saves (7 for 7). FBR Open: Finished T25 at the FBR Open.

Finished T25 at the FBR Open. Sony Open in Hawaii: At the Sony Open in Hawaii (T23).

2008 Season

Posted three top-10 finishes in just 11 starts. Season cut short after undergoing surgery on his left wrist on Aug. 11 to repair a tendon injury. Still managed to surpass $1 million in earnings for the fifth consecutive season, finishing the season No. 67 on the money list.

U.S. Open Championship: Withdrew on No. 15 at Torrey Pines in the final round at the U.S. Open with a wrist injury. He had his wrist taped by an emergency medical team, but decided he could not continue.

Withdrew on No. 15 at Torrey Pines in the final round at the U.S. Open with a wrist injury. He had his wrist taped by an emergency medical team, but decided he could not continue. The Honda Classic: Best finish was a runner-up to Ernie Els at The Honda Classic. Held the 18-hole lead and a share of the 54-hole lead.

2007 Season

Two runner-up finishes highlighted a consistent season that included marriage to the former Diane Antonopoulos on June 24 in Greece. Finished 31st in FedExCup points, so didn't qualify for the TOUR Championship. Was 29th in money.

BMW Championship: At the BMW Championship in adopted hometown of Chicago, finished T30 to fall from No. 28 to 31 in FedExCup points, failing to qualify for the TOUR Championship.

At the BMW Championship in adopted hometown of Chicago, finished T30 to fall from No. 28 to 31 in FedExCup points, failing to qualify for the TOUR Championship. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Extended his streak of rounds in the 60s at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship to 12 with runner-up finish to Scott Verplank. Missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff.

Extended his streak of rounds in the 60s at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship to 12 with runner-up finish to Scott Verplank. Missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff. Masters Tournament: Finished T10 at the Masters Tournament after failing to break par in any single round. Third career top-10 finish in a major championship.

Finished T10 at the Masters Tournament after failing to break par in any single round. Third career top-10 finish in a major championship. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, six strokes behind Vijay Singh.

Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, six strokes behind Vijay Singh. Sony Open in Hawaii: T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii the following week. Held the 18-hole lead after posting a 7-under-par 63, and a share of the 36-hole lead at 11-under-par 129. Entered final round one behind Charles Howell III. Remained in the hunt until the 72nd hole, when a chip for eagle and a share of the lead hit the flagstick and lipped out. Converted birdie to tie with Howell, one stroke behind winner Paul Goydos.

T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii the following week. Held the 18-hole lead after posting a 7-under-par 63, and a share of the 36-hole lead at 11-under-par 129. Entered final round one behind Charles Howell III. Remained in the hunt until the 72nd hole, when a chip for eagle and a share of the lead hit the flagstick and lipped out. Converted birdie to tie with Howell, one stroke behind winner Paul Goydos. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Finished seventh at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2006 Season

Had a career year with a then-career-best 10 top-10s, including a win at The Honda Classic, and earnings of more than $3 million.

Target World Challenge presented by Countrywide: Fired a bogey-free, final-round 64 in mid-December to come from six strokes back and win the Target World Challenge.

Fired a bogey-free, final-round 64 in mid-December to come from six strokes back and win the Target World Challenge. World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Selected to represent England with David Howell at the Barbados World Cup.

Selected to represent England with David Howell at the Barbados World Cup. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Earned a spot in the field at the TOUR Championship for the second time in his five-year career, finished T5.

Earned a spot in the field at the TOUR Championship for the second time in his five-year career, finished T5. World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Posted T6 finish at the American Express Championship in London, his third top-10 in a World Golf Championships event during the year.

Posted T6 finish at the American Express Championship in London, his third top-10 in a World Golf Championships event during the year. Ryder Cup: Playing in his second Ryder Cup, had a 3-0-0 record for the victorious European Team. Career record in Ryder Cup is 5-1-1.

Playing in his second Ryder Cup, had a 3-0-0 record for the victorious European Team. Career record in Ryder Cup is 5-1-1. PGA Championship: Shared the 54-hole lead (14-under 202) with Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship but final-round 2-over 74 left him tied for third, six strokes behind Woods. Also shared the 36-hole lead (8-under 136) with three others. The T3 matched his career-best finish in a major (2005 Masters). One of only 10 players who managed to make the cut in all four majors during the season.

Shared the 54-hole lead (14-under 202) with Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship but final-round 2-over 74 left him tied for third, six strokes behind Woods. Also shared the 36-hole lead (8-under 136) with three others. The T3 matched his career-best finish in a major (2005 Masters). One of only 10 players who managed to make the cut in all four majors during the season. The Honda Classic: Captured second career TOUR title at The Honda Classic with rounds of 72-67-68-69–276 (12-under). Co-leader through 54 holes with Billy Mayfair. Nursing a one-stroke lead over Geoff Ogilvy on the 72nd hole, hit 5-iron approach to 4 feet from 199 yards and converted the birdie for a two-shot victory. Earned career-best paycheck of $990,000 and jumped into the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 10) for the first time in his career.

Captured second career TOUR title at The Honda Classic with rounds of 72-67-68-69–276 (12-under). Co-leader through 54 holes with Billy Mayfair. Nursing a one-stroke lead over Geoff Ogilvy on the 72nd hole, hit 5-iron approach to 4 feet from 199 yards and converted the birdie for a two-shot victory. Earned career-best paycheck of $990,000 and jumped into the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 10) for the first time in his career. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 at the Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Richard Green and Shigeki Maruyama before falling to Retief Goosen in the third round.

Finished T9 at the Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Richard Green and Shigeki Maruyama before falling to Retief Goosen in the third round. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Opened with a career-best 10-under 62 at Spyglass Hill GC and was the first-round leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro Am. Finished T7.

2005 Season

Masters Tournament: Finished T3 in his Masters debut to lead first-time participants. Final-round 69 included eagles on No. 13 and No. 15.

Finished T3 in his Masters debut to lead first-time participants. Final-round 69 included eagles on No. 13 and No. 15. THE PLAYERS Championship: Picked up second runner-up finish of the season with a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Shared second-round lead with Lee Westwood, Tim Herron and Joe Durant at 10-under 134 and held third-round lead by one stroke over Durant at 12-under 204. Final-round 4-over 76 after playing 33 holes on Monday left him one behind Fred Funk. Missed 25-foot birdie putt on 72nd hole.

Picked up second runner-up finish of the season with a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Shared second-round lead with Lee Westwood, Tim Herron and Joe Durant at 10-under 134 and held third-round lead by one stroke over Durant at 12-under 204. Final-round 4-over 76 after playing 33 holes on Monday left him one behind Fred Funk. Missed 25-foot birdie putt on 72nd hole. Buick Invitational: Finished runner-up for the second straight season at the Buick Invitational. Shared the third-round lead at 14-under 202 with Tom Lehman. Closed with 1-over 73 to finished three strokes back of Tiger Woods.

2004 Season

Won two times on the European Tour and collected four top-10s on the PGA TOUR. Earned a spot on the European Ryder Cup Team after his consistent play on both the PGA TOUR and the European Tour.

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Teamed with Paul Casey to win the World Cup in Spain in mid-November.

Teamed with Paul Casey to win the World Cup in Spain in mid-November. Omega European Masters: Collected a second victory on the European Tour at the Omega European Masters, just a week before making his first appearance in the Ryder Cup Matches in the United States.

Collected a second victory on the European Tour at the Omega European Masters, just a week before making his first appearance in the Ryder Cup Matches in the United States. Scandinavian Masters: Claimed his first European Tour victory after carding a 3-under 69 in the final round for a five-shot victory at the Scandinavian Masters.

Claimed his first European Tour victory after carding a 3-under 69 in the final round for a five-shot victory at the Scandinavian Masters. Buick Invitational: Lost in a three-way playoff (along with Chris Riley) to John Daly at the Buick Invitational in fourth start of season. Sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a sudden-death playoff. On the first extra hole, Donald and Riley both missed birdie putts inside 10 feet while Daly splashed a 100-foot bunker shot to tap-in range for birdie to claim the title.

2003 Season

Posted eight top-25 finishes in the 17 cuts made for the season.

2002 Season

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Earned first TOUR title in rookie season at Southern Farm Bureau Classic, joining Jonathan Byrd as only rookies to win that season. Tournament reduced to 54 holes due to unplayable conditions. Carded rounds of 66-68-67–201 to win by one over Deane Pappas. Trailed Brad Elder by one after 18 holes and two through 36 holes. Birdied Nos. 15-17 and finished with 4-under-par 32 on back nine Saturday afternoon to take the lead from Elder for the first time. Play was suspended prior to Sunday tee time of 10:10 a.m., and was deemed a 54-hole tournament on Monday morning.

Earned first TOUR title in rookie season at Southern Farm Bureau Classic, joining Jonathan Byrd as only rookies to win that season. Tournament reduced to 54 holes due to unplayable conditions. Carded rounds of 66-68-67–201 to win by one over Deane Pappas. Trailed Brad Elder by one after 18 holes and two through 36 holes. Birdied Nos. 15-17 and finished with 4-under-par 32 on back nine Saturday afternoon to take the lead from Elder for the first time. Play was suspended prior to Sunday tee time of 10:10 a.m., and was deemed a 54-hole tournament on Monday morning. Sony Open in Hawaii: First start as a member of the PGA TOUR was a T13 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Turned professional in August, making his debut at the Reno-Tahoe Open on a sponsor exemption. Earned sponsor exemptions into six other events and managed to make four cuts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Only 2001 college graduate to make it through all three stages of Qualifying Tournament.

Only 2001 college graduate to make it through all three stages of Qualifying Tournament. Bell Canadian Open: Best finish was a T18 at the Bell Canadian Open.

Best finish was a T18 at the Bell Canadian Open. Reno-Tahoe Open: Made his professional debut on the PGA TOUR at the Reno-Tahoe Open (MC).

2000 Season

Memorial Tournament: Won 1999 Jack Nicklaus Award as collegiate men's golf's player of the year, which earned him a spot in the field at the 2000 Memorial Tournament, where he finished T51.

Amateur Highlights

Led the GB&I Walker Cup team to a 15-9 victory in 1999 and 12Â½-11Â½ victory in 2001, going 7-1 in match play over two competitions.

Won the 1999 NCAA individual title. Two-time Big Ten individual champion (1999 and 2000). Won the 1999 Fred Haskins Award for top collegiate golfer. Broke Tiger Woods' Golfstat Cup record for lowest stroke average (70.45) in 1999. Three-time (1999-2001) f

