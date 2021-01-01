Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2002
Korn Ferry Tour: 2002
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2008 Lost to Kenny Perry, Jay Williamson, John Deere Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2007 Defeated Vance Veazey, Ron Whittaker, Tjaart van der Walt, WNB Golf Classic
Personal
- Grandfather and father introduced him to golf.
- Brother, Dave, oversees the United States Challenge Cup of the Junior Golf Organization (uschallengecup.org).
- Father, Dave, who died from cancer in 2009, was the golf coach at Johnson and Wales University in North Miami, Fla., leading the team to the 2005 NAIA national championship. In 2008, Golfweek honored Dave Adamonis as its "Father of the Year."
- Lists his parents as his heroes.
Special Interests
- Spending time with family, all sports, beach
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour appearances and missed the cut in both (Mexico Championship and The Rex Hospital Open).
2013 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts.
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: His best finish was a T18 at the Midwest Classic in July.
The Greenbrier Classic: Finished 81st in The Greenbrier Classic.
Farmers Insurance Open: Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts, but did not have a top-10 finish.
Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic presented by Avianca: Made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, finishing T35 at the Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic in late-November, early December.
The Rex Hospital Open: Best week was a T16 at The Rex Hospital Open.
Panama Claro Championship: Had a T19 performance at the Panama Claro Championship.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: T20 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Best finish was a T15 at the Cox Classic.
2010 Season
Was hampered by a wrist injury and earned a Minor Medical Extension. Made five cuts in 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Also made one cut in four PGA TOUR starts.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: His best week a T32 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2009 Season
Ended his sophomore season No. 163 on the official money list, making 11 of 25 cuts.
The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Making his first start of the season, posted a career-low 62 in the second round of the 50th Bob Hope Classic on his way to a T9, his only top-10 finish of the season and fourth top-10 of his career.
2008 Season
Despite missing the cut in his final three starts of rookie season, snuck in at No. 124 on the money list to secure his card for 2009. Finished first TOUR campaign with 14 made cuts in 29 starts, with three top-10 finishes.
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Opened with rounds of 67-65-66 on his way to T10 finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
John Deere Classic: Reached a playoff with Kenny Perry and Jay Williamson at the John Deere Classic. Had an 18-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win, but two-putted to finish at 16-under-par R68. Perry won the playoff with a par after Adamonis and Williamson hit their approach shots on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, into a green-side pond. The runner-up finish was the best of his career.
Travelers Championship: Carded the first top-10 finish of his career with a T6 at the Travelers Championship. Held the first-round lead with a 6-under-par 64.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 26 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing the year with seven top-25s. Earned $169,146 to finish No. 33 on the money list.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his rookie card on the 2008 PGA TOUR after finishing T9 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Nationwide Tour Championship at Barona Creek: Had a slow start to the season but caught fire late with three top-20s in his last five starts to advance to the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek.
WNB Golf Classic: Won the WNB Golf Classic, outlasting Tjaart van der Walt, Vance Veazey and Ron Whittaker with a par-3 on the eighth playoff hole–the second-longest extra session in Tour history. Posted eight pars during the playoff, and with the victory collected $85,500.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10s. Finished the season ranked No. 71 on the money list with $81,599.
Utah Energy Solutions Championship: Retired executive Joe George caddied for Adamonis at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship (missed cut) as a part of ""Today Show's"" ""Dream Job"" series on NBC.
2005 Season
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Was T26 at the Knoxville Open in his only start on Korn Ferry Tour.
2004 Season
Finished the season No. 113 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Most of his earnings came with a T4 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic ($15,717).
-
2003 Season
Made the cut in seven of nine tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Dayton Open: Had a hole-in-one at No. 16 during the second round of the Dayton Open.
-
Henrico County Open: Finished T24 at the Henrico County Open, marking his only top-25 finish of the season.
2002 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 26 Korn Ferry Tour events, with four top-25s.