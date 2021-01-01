Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

PGA TOUR Victories (6)

2000 Air Canada Championship

Air Canada Championship 2003 FBR Capital Open

FBR Capital Open 2006 Nissan Open

Nissan Open 2007 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial 2009 HP Byron Nelson Championship

HP Byron Nelson Championship 2011 The Honda Classic

Additional Victories (1)

2003 World Golf Championships-World Cup [with Trevor Immelman]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2004 Lost to Padraig Harrington, Sergio Garcia, Buick Classic

Lost to Padraig Harrington, Sergio Garcia, Buick Classic 2007 Defeated Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

National Teams

2007 Presidents Cup

2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009 World Cup

1998 Palmer Cup

Personal

Raised in South Africa, began playing at age 4.

Enjoys watching all sports and spends most off time at lake boating and fishing.

Donates money to many charities that support injured soldiers and their families.

Set up the HARTS HOPE Foundation that allows him to give back to the community.

Special Interests

Playing video games, spending time with family

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and 13th total, finishing at No. 122 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed four top-25s and made 13 cuts in 20 starts, highlighted by a T14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Failed to post at least one top-10 result for just the second time in 22 seasons on TOUR and first since the 2015-16 season.

2019 Season

Posted six top-10s, his most in a season since 2007, en route to a 36th-place finish in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time since 2015. Marked his 12th time qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs, and his best result since 2011 (35th). Made 22 cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by a pair of T3s.

Charles Schwab Challenge: Tied Ryan Palmer for sixth at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Earned fifth top-10 in 19 starts at the event.

Tied Ryan Palmer for sixth at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Earned fifth top-10 in 19 starts at the event. AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished T5 in his 20th start at the AT&T Byron Nelson, representing his third top-10 finish at the event. Hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during the final round, closing out the week with a 4-under 67.

Finished T5 in his 20th start at the AT&T Byron Nelson, representing his third top-10 finish at the event. Hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during the final round, closing out the week with a 4-under 67. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected 73rd career top-10 (515th TOUR start) when he partnered with Brian Gay to finish 21-under and T3 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In the first round, duo became the fifth since the team format started in 2017 to shoot 60-or-better in the Fourball format.

Collected 73rd career top-10 (515th TOUR start) when he partnered with Brian Gay to finish 21-under and T3 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In the first round, duo became the fifth since the team format started in 2017 to shoot 60-or-better in the Fourball format. RBC Heritage: Finished T10 at the RBC Heritage, his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a T5 at the 2018 Valspar Championship.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time, ending the season at No. 109 in the FedExCup. Season highlighted by 19 made cuts, equaling the second-most of the first 20 seasons of his career and just one shy of 20 made cuts in 2003.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Wrapped up the season with a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST in his 500th PGA TOUR start.

Wrapped up the season with a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST in his 500th PGA TOUR start. RBC Heritage: Finished T23 at the RBC Heritage having opened with a 7-under 64, good for a two-stroke lead over four players.

Finished T23 at the RBC Heritage having opened with a 7-under 64, good for a two-stroke lead over four players. Valspar Championship: Tied Justin Rose for fifth place at the Valspar Championship with rounds of 70-71-67-69–277 (-7). Topped a T15 from 2011 as his best result in 13 starts at the event.

2017 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T4 at the Wyndham Championship that moved him into the top-125 players in the FedExCup standings. It marked his 10th start in the FedExCup Playoffs.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 124 in the final standings.

A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 124 in the final standings. Wyndham Championship: After missing the cut in his first two starts at the Wyndham Championship (1999, 2012), finished T4 and five strokes behind Henrik Stenson, giving him back-to-back top-10 finishes in Greensboro (T8-2013, T4-2017). Marked his first top-10 (70th of his career) since a T10 at the 2015 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. After missing the FedExCup Playoffs in 2016 for the first time since the FedExCup era began in 2007, earned a return trip to the Playoffs, ranked No. 122 in the standings.

2016 Season

Limited to 20 events due to injury. After missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open in late April, did not play again until the Quicken Loans National in late June. Will have six events to earn 311 FedExCup points or $567,654 to play out of the top 125 category for the remainder of the season. Missed the cut in the next two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to finish 43rd on the Korn Ferry Tour priority list.

DAP Championship: In first career Korn Ferry Tour start in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished T6 at the DAP Championship with a hole-in-one in the third round.

In first career Korn Ferry Tour start in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished T6 at the DAP Championship with a hole-in-one in the third round. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Top finish in 20 starts was a T25 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October in second start of the campaign.

2015 Season

Extended his streak of FedExCup Playoffs starts to a perfect nine for nine, thanks to four top-10 finishes in 22 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Advanced through the third event of the Playoffs, the BMW Championship. Season ended outside Chicago at No. 65 in the FedExCup standings.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T10, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, an event he won in 2007.

Finished T10, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, an event he won in 2007. THE PLAYERS Championship: At THE PLAYERS Championship in May, posted back-to-back, 3-under 69s on the weekend at TPC Sawgrass to finish T6 with Kevin Na.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in May, posted back-to-back, 3-under 69s on the weekend at TPC Sawgrass to finish T6 with Kevin Na. Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his 17th start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted rounds of 64-67-74-63 to record 12-under 268 and T6 (his third top-10 at the event to go with runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2008). Final-round 63 was one shy of his best score at Waialae CC–a closing 62 en route to a T2 in 2006.

Making his 17th start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted rounds of 64-67-74-63 to record 12-under 268 and T6 (his third top-10 at the event to go with runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2008). Final-round 63 was one shy of his best score at Waialae CC–a closing 62 en route to a T2 in 2006. CIMB Classic: Shot a final-round 66 at at the CIMB Classic to T8 at Kuala Lumpur G&CC in early November 2014.

2014 Season

Made 16 of 26 cuts on TOUR, with thee top-10s. Missed the cut at The Barclays to end his season at No. 108 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to advance to the second FedExCup Playoffs event (Deutsche Bank Championship) for the first time since the FedExCup began, in 2007.

RBC Heritage: Making his sixth career start at the RBC Heritage, was T9 for his fifth consecutive top-20 finish at the event (T8 in 2009, T14 in 2010, T17 in 2012 and T9 in 2013).

Making his sixth career start at the RBC Heritage, was T9 for his fifth consecutive top-20 finish at the event (T8 in 2009, T14 in 2010, T17 in 2012 and T9 in 2013). OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Finished T3 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with rounds of 68-65-65-70.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 27 cuts on TOUR, with five top-10s. Finished No. 46 in the final FedExCup standings. Followed The Greenbrier finish with a missed cut at the John Deere Classic but came back with T17 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, T12 at the RBC Canadian Open and T7 at the Reno-Tahoe Open (his fourth top-10 finish of the season).

Wyndham Championship: Wrapped up his season with a T8 at the Wyndham Championship to reach five top-10 finishes for the first season since 2007.

Wrapped up his season with a T8 at the Wyndham Championship to reach five top-10 finishes for the first season since 2007. The Greenbrier Classic: Tied his low score of the season with a second-round, 5-under 65 at The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T9.

Tied his low score of the season with a second-round, 5-under 65 at The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T9. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Four rounds in the 60s led to a T7 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a T7 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. RBC Heritage: Was T9 at the RBC Heritage for his first top 10 since a runner-up effort at the 2012 Memorial Tournament. It marked his fourth consecutive top-20 finish in five career starts at Hilton Head.

2012 Season

Finished No. 97 in the FedExCup standings, his worst effort in the six years of the FedExCup Playoffs. Previous-worst showing was No. 69 in 2008.

Travelers Championship: Finished T18 at the Travelers Championship and recorded a hole-in-one on No. 16 with an 8-iron from 161 yards in the final round at TPC River Highlands. It was his first hole-in-one on TOUR. For the ace, Sabbatini won a 18-karat gold Rolex watch valued at $27,650.

Finished T18 at the Travelers Championship and recorded a hole-in-one on No. 16 with an 8-iron from 161 yards in the final round at TPC River Highlands. It was his first hole-in-one on TOUR. For the ace, Sabbatini won a 18-karat gold Rolex watch valued at $27,650. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Despite receiving a two-stroke penalty for being late to his second-round tee time, still finished T9 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his season-opener.

2011 Season

Picked up sixth career win on TOUR, making 18 of 24 cuts and recording three top-10s.

Wells Fargo Championship: Finished solo third at the Wells Fargo Championship, just one stroke out of the Lucas Glover-Jonathan Byrd playoff. Closed with rounds of 66-65 (13-under), the second-best final 36-hole score at the Wells Fargo Championship, behind only Rory McIlroy's 16-under 128 to win in 2010. Entered the week having missed the cut in his last two starts (Masters Tournament and Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Final-round 65 is his second-best round in nine starts at the Wells Fargo Championship. Recorded his previous-best finish there in 2007 (T3), which included a third-round, 8-under 64.

Finished solo third at the Wells Fargo Championship, just one stroke out of the Lucas Glover-Jonathan Byrd playoff. Closed with rounds of 66-65 (13-under), the second-best final 36-hole score at the Wells Fargo Championship, behind only Rory McIlroy's 16-under 128 to win in 2010. Entered the week having missed the cut in his last two starts (Masters Tournament and Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Final-round 65 is his second-best round in nine starts at the Wells Fargo Championship. Recorded his previous-best finish there in 2007 (T3), which included a third-round, 8-under 64. The Honda Classic: Making his first start at The Honda Classic since a T9 finish in 2004, equaled a PGA National course record in the second round with a 6-under 64 en route to his sixth career PGA TOUR win. Entered the final round five strokes ahead of Y.E. Yang and Jerry Kelly and withstood a rally by both players to finish one ahead of Yang and two clear of Kelly with a final-round, even-par 70. Became the sixth international winner of the tournament since 2005, joining Padraig Harrington (2005), Luke Donald (2006), Ernie Els (2008), Yang (2009) and Camilo Villegas (2010). Victory can be credited to his scrambling ability. Missed 25 greens in regulation but converted on 21 of those to lead all players, with an 84-percent success rate. Was also T2 in Putts Per Round, with 27, and led in Sand Saves (six for six).

Making his first start at The Honda Classic since a T9 finish in 2004, equaled a PGA National course record in the second round with a 6-under 64 en route to his sixth career PGA TOUR win. Entered the final round five strokes ahead of Y.E. Yang and Jerry Kelly and withstood a rally by both players to finish one ahead of Yang and two clear of Kelly with a final-round, even-par 70. Became the sixth international winner of the tournament since 2005, joining Padraig Harrington (2005), Luke Donald (2006), Ernie Els (2008), Yang (2009) and Camilo Villegas (2010). Victory can be credited to his scrambling ability. Missed 25 greens in regulation but converted on 21 of those to lead all players, with an 84-percent success rate. Was also T2 in Putts Per Round, with 27, and led in Sand Saves (six for six). Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T5 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in his first career start at the event.

2010 Season

Finished inside the top 125 (54th) on the money list for the 12th consecutive season, dating to his rookie year of 1999. Claimed three top-10s to finish 48th in the final FedExCup standings. Closed with a final-round, 7-under-par 64 at The Barclays to finish T5, his lowest final round since a 10-under-par 63 at the season-opening SBS Championship.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Tied for the lead after posting a first-round 65 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Finished T8 for second top-10 of the season.

Tied for the lead after posting a first-round 65 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Finished T8 for second top-10 of the season. SBS Championship: Entered the final round six strokes behind SBS Championship leader Lucas Glover but proceeded to card the round of the week with a 10-under 63, falling just one stroke shy of champion Geoff Ogilvy. The runner-up finish was his second at Kapalua (2001) and the 50th top-10 finish of his career.

2009 Season

Earned a victory near home at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and a top-20 finish on the money list (No. 18) for the fourth time in his career.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Richard Sterne to represent South Africa in the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in late November.

Teamed with Richard Sterne to represent South Africa in the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in late November. BMW Championship: First-round co-leader with Steve Marino after posting a 5-under-par 66 at the BMW Championship, the third event in the PGA TOUR Playoffs. Finished T18 to end his Playoffs run at 34th in final FedExCup standings.

First-round co-leader with Steve Marino after posting a 5-under-par 66 at the BMW Championship, the third event in the PGA TOUR Playoffs. Finished T18 to end his Playoffs run at 34th in final FedExCup standings. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Won the HP Byron Nelson Championship by two strokes over Brian Davis with a tournament record 19-under 261 for his first victory since the 2007 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, a stretch of 44 starts. Became the 14th player to win both the Nelson and Colonial during a career. His 64 was the lowest final-round score by a winner at the HP Byron Nelson since Peter Thomson's 63 in 1956. Ranked No. 1 in putting for the week.

Won the HP Byron Nelson Championship by two strokes over Brian Davis with a tournament record 19-under 261 for his first victory since the 2007 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, a stretch of 44 starts. Became the 14th player to win both the Nelson and Colonial during a career. His 64 was the lowest final-round score by a winner at the HP Byron Nelson since Peter Thomson's 63 in 1956. Ranked No. 1 in putting for the week. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Recorded a T2 finish a week later at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the 12th runner-up finish of his career. It was his first time playing the event since finishing T54 in 2000.

Recorded a T2 finish a week later at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the 12th runner-up finish of his career. It was his first time playing the event since finishing T54 in 2000. Verizon Heritage: T8 at the Verizon Heritage with a 5-under 66 in the final round.

T8 at the Verizon Heritage with a 5-under 66 in the final round. Northern Trust Open: Recorded his third top-10 finish in four years, and the first of the season, at the Northern Trust Open with a T6 finish, just two years after winning the tournament.

Recorded his third top-10 finish in four years, and the first of the season, at the Northern Trust Open with a T6 finish, just two years after winning the tournament. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted T12 finishes in his first two starts of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii and FBR Open.

2008 Season

After two consecutive seasons of making the TOUR Championship, leveled off a bit by placing 56th on the money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes.

Valero Texas Open: Finished T8 at the Valero Texas Open in the Fall Series.

Finished T8 at the Valero Texas Open in the Fall Series. Buick Invitational: A final-round 67, tied for low round of the day, pushed him to a T3 at the Buick Invitational two weeks later.

A final-round 67, tied for low round of the day, pushed him to a T3 at the Buick Invitational two weeks later. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot 66 in first and third rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish runner-up to champion K.J. Choi.

2007 Season

Earned his fourth career win and had his best showing in a major. One of two first-time participants on the International Presidents Cup team. Solid play during the year pushed him comfortably inside the top-15 on the FedExCup standings, where he finished fourth and earned a $1.5 million bonus.

The Presidents Cup: In Presidents Cup debut, had an 0-3-1 record.

In Presidents Cup debut, had an 0-3-1 record. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Closed the FedExCup Playoffs with a T9 at the TOUR Championship, his career-best 10th top-10 of the season.

Closed the FedExCup Playoffs with a T9 at the TOUR Championship, his career-best 10th top-10 of the season. BMW Championship: T10 finish at the BMW Championship moved him to fourth in the FedExCup standings.

T10 finish at the BMW Championship moved him to fourth in the FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: In his first career start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T6.

In his first career start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T6. The Barclays: Only player to post top-10s in all four FedExCup Playoffs events. Held the first-round lead at The Barclays after an 8-under 63. With third-place finish, moved to third in the FedExCup Playoffs standings.

Only player to post top-10s in all four FedExCup Playoffs events. Held the first-round lead at The Barclays after an 8-under 63. With third-place finish, moved to third in the FedExCup Playoffs standings. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Held a one-stroke lead over Tiger Woods through 54 holes at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Finished T4, eight strokes back of Woods.

Held a one-stroke lead over Tiger Woods through 54 holes at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Finished T4, eight strokes back of Woods. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial to beat Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer for his fourth TOUR title and his first in a playoff. After beginning the final round tied at 11-under, Sabbatini, Furyk and Langer closed with 3-under 67s to finish at 14-under. After Furyk missed a 34-foot birdie try on the 18th hole, the first playoff hole, Sabbatini sank his putt. Langer then missed an 8-footer for birdie.

Rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial to beat Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer for his fourth TOUR title and his first in a playoff. After beginning the final round tied at 11-under, Sabbatini, Furyk and Langer closed with 3-under 67s to finish at 14-under. After Furyk missed a 34-foot birdie try on the 18th hole, the first playoff hole, Sabbatini sank his putt. Langer then missed an 8-footer for birdie. Masters Tournament: Posted one of just three rounds in the 60s at the Masters to finish T2, his first top-10 in a major championship.

2006 Season

Booz Allen Classic: Recorded his second career win, at the FBR Capital Open in June. Held second- and third-round leads. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s and second player in 2003 to win a Monday finish. Saturday's third round was washed out and players were forced to play 18 holes on Sunday and Monday to finish the tournament.

Recorded his second career win, at the FBR Capital Open in June. Held second- and third-round leads. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s and second player in 2003 to win a Monday finish. Saturday's third round was washed out and players were forced to play 18 holes on Sunday and Monday to finish the tournament. Nissan Open: Picked up his third career win at the Nissan Open. Held second- and third-round leads, including a four-stroke advantage heading into Sunday's final round. Tied with three others at 12-under after bogeying the 15th hole, took the lead for good when he birdied the par-3 16th hole and Fred Couples and Craig Barlow bogeyed the hole. Finished one stroke ahead of Adam Scott. Moved to No. 1 on the TOUR money list for the first time in his career with more than $2 million in earnings through six starts.

Picked up his third career win at the Nissan Open. Held second- and third-round leads, including a four-stroke advantage heading into Sunday's final round. Tied with three others at 12-under after bogeying the 15th hole, took the lead for good when he birdied the par-3 16th hole and Fred Couples and Craig Barlow bogeyed the hole. Finished one stroke ahead of Adam Scott. Moved to No. 1 on the TOUR money list for the first time in his career with more than $2 million in earnings through six starts. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T2 at the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2005 Season

Booz Allen Classic: Past champion posted third career top-10 in four starts at Booz Allen Classic. Finished sixth, five shots behind Sergio Garcia.

Past champion posted third career top-10 in four starts at Booz Allen Classic. Finished sixth, five shots behind Sergio Garcia. Bank of America Colonial: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the Bank of America Colonial, nine shots behind two-time champion Kenny Perry. Finish was second top-10 in six starts at Colonial CC.

2004 Season

Earned more $2 million for the first time in a season and ranked 16th on the final season money list. Seven top-10s, including two runner-up finishes.

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Once again teamed with Trevor Immelman at the World Golf Championships-World Cup in Seville, Spain, in defense of their 2003 title. They finished T4.

Once again teamed with Trevor Immelman at the World Golf Championships-World Cup in Seville, Spain, in defense of their 2003 title. They finished T4. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Qualified for his first TOUR Championship and finished T10.

Qualified for his first TOUR Championship and finished T10. World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: In second career World Golf Championship-NEC Invitational start, posted T2 finish, four strokes behind champion Stewart Cink.

In second career World Golf Championship-NEC Invitational start, posted T2 finish, four strokes behind champion Stewart Cink. Buick Classic: Part of a three-man playoff with Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington at the Buick Classic. Garcia won with a birdie on the third extra hole.

2003 Season

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Teamed with countryman Trevor Immelman to win the World Golf Championships-World Cup at Kiawah Island, S.C., by four strokes over England's Justin Rose and Paul Casey.

2002 Season

More than half of season's earnings and three of his four top-10s came during four-week stretch (Phoenix Open to Nissan Open), which included a T2 at the Nissan Open, one stroke behind winner Len Mattiace.

2001 Season

Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Earned T2 finish, one stroke behind Bob Estes in the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas.

Earned T2 finish, one stroke behind Bob Estes in the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas. Mercedes Championships: Began season with 69-69-65 to take two-stroke lead at Mercedes Championships. Closing 72 left him one stroke behind winner Jim Furyk. Missed three-foot putt on 72nd hole denied playoff opportunity.

2000 Season

Air Canada Championship: With win at Air Canada Championship, the 24-year-old became the youngest player to win on the PGA TOUR since 21-year-old Tiger Woods won the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational. The victory made him the tournament's fourth first-time winner in its five-year history. Trailed Grant Waite by three strokes after 54 holes. Holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to go a stroke ahead of playing partner Mark Calcavecchia. Added 30-foot birdie putt on final hole for victory.

With win at Air Canada Championship, the 24-year-old became the youngest player to win on the PGA TOUR since 21-year-old Tiger Woods won the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational. The victory made him the tournament's fourth first-time winner in its five-year history. Trailed Grant Waite by three strokes after 54 holes. Holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to go a stroke ahead of playing partner Mark Calcavecchia. Added 30-foot birdie putt on final hole for victory. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Had one-stroke lead through 72 holes at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Closed with 68 to finish one stroke behind Jesper Parnevik.

1999 Season

Had a successful rookie campaign on TOUR.

B.C. Open: Earned second third-place finish of season at B.C. Open.

Earned second third-place finish of season at B.C. Open. BellSouth Classic: Held 36-hole lead on his 23rd birthday at BellSouth Classic, and finished T3 worth $145,000.

1998 Season

Won Southern Arizona Open.

Amateur Highlights

Won 1993 International Junior Masters.

Three-time All-America and 1996 individual runner-up in the NCAA Tournament at Arizona.

Inducted into University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE