|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Hank Kuehne
Full Name
KEE-knee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
September 11, 1975
Birthday
45
AGE
Dallas, Texas
Birthplace
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Residence
Wife, Andy; Henry III (9/19/05), Alexander (11/21/12)
Family
Southern Methodist University (1999, Communications)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$2,772,129
Career Earnings
Palm Beach Gdns, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (2)
Additional Victories (2)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not make a start on TOUR. Will have one event in the 2014-15 season to earn $561,833, which, coupled with previous earnings, would equal No. 125 from the 2007 money list.
2013 Season
Made three cuts in five TOUR starts.
2012 Season
Had not competed on the PGA TOUR since the 2007 season due to a back injury but played in his first event in five years when he teed it up at The Honda Classic. Shot rounds of 70-74 at PGA National GC to miss the cut. Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start in five years, playing at The Rex Hospital Open. Shot scores of 71-72 to miss the 36-hole cut. Made 12 total PGA TOUR starts and made two cuts. Played in second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament but did not advance.
2011 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start for a fourth consecutive year.
2010 Season
Did not compete due to lingering back problems.
2009 Season
Back problems sidelined him for a second consecutive year.
2008 Season
Failed to make a PGA TOUR appearance due to a back injury.
2007 Season
After playing in just three events, was granted a Major Medical Extension carryover because of back ailment. Missed the cut in all three starts, and did not play after the Stanford St. Jude Championship. Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, with a best finish of T19 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2006 Season
Limited to just nine events due to a back injury. Missed seven of nine cuts and did not play again after THE PLAYERS Championship.
2005 Season
Despite making only 12 cuts, managed to collect $786,817 and finish 104th on the money list.
2004 Season
Recorded two top-10s and finished in the top 100 on the money list.
2003 Season
Earned TOUR card for 2004 with $872,139 in earnings as a non-member playing primarily on Sponsor Exemptions. Began the season with partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Topped TOUR in Driving Distance, averaging a record 321.4 yards, unseating John Daly who had won eight consecutive Driving Distance titles.
2002 Season
Made the cut in four of six tournaments, including top-25 finishes at the B.C. Open (T19) and the Kemper Insurance Open (T23). 2002 Order of Merit champion on the Canadian Tour. Posted two victories, at the Texas Challenge and the TELUS Quebec Open. Earned International Rookie of the Year honors.
2001 Season
Played nine events on the European Tour and had one top-10.
2000 Season
Made the cut in two of six tournaments, with a T13 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic, his best showing.
1999 Season
Turned pro midway through the year and made two cuts in six starts, with a T29 at the Bell Canadian Open his best result.
Amateur Highlights