JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2003

International Victories (2)

2002 Texas Challenge [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

2003 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Jeff Sluman]

National Teams

1998 World Amateur Team Championship

Personal

Lists playing in the 1999 Masters and winning the 1998 U.S. Amateur, with older brother Trip as his caddie, as his biggest thrills in golf.

Credits his father for giving him his start in golf.

Lists Fred Couples as his hero.

Sister, Kelli, was a two-time U.S. Women's Amateur champion and currently plays on the LPGA. Brother, Trip, a former All-American at Oklahoma State, won the 2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur and was in the 2008 Masters field. Trip was the 1994 U.S. Amateur runner-up to Tiger Woods.

Following years of back pain and going "unsuccessfully through 13 doctors," decided he was likely "done with golf for good." In one last effort, flew to Germany in March 2011, where he underwent treatment with success enough to allow him to return to competitive golf pain-free. The procedure involved taking 16 tubes of blood and treating it in a procedure similar to platelet therapy. First hole-in-one was at Dallas CC on No. 15 with a 7-iron at age 16.

Special Interests

Fishing, meditation

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not make a start on TOUR. Will have one event in the 2014-15 season to earn $561,833, which, coupled with previous earnings, would equal No. 125 from the 2007 money list.

2013 Season

Made three cuts in five TOUR starts.

2012 Season

Had not competed on the PGA TOUR since the 2007 season due to a back injury but played in his first event in five years when he teed it up at The Honda Classic. Shot rounds of 70-74 at PGA National GC to miss the cut. Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start in five years, playing at The Rex Hospital Open. Shot scores of 71-72 to miss the 36-hole cut. Made 12 total PGA TOUR starts and made two cuts. Played in second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament but did not advance.

2011 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start for a fourth consecutive year.

2010 Season

Did not compete due to lingering back problems.

2009 Season

Back problems sidelined him for a second consecutive year.

2008 Season

Failed to make a PGA TOUR appearance due to a back injury.

2007 Season

After playing in just three events, was granted a Major Medical Extension carryover because of back ailment. Missed the cut in all three starts, and did not play after the Stanford St. Jude Championship. Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, with a best finish of T19 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2006 Season

Limited to just nine events due to a back injury. Missed seven of nine cuts and did not play again after THE PLAYERS Championship.

2005 Season

Despite making only 12 cuts, managed to collect $786,817 and finish 104th on the money list.

The INTERNATIONAL: Second top-10 was a solo fourth at The INTERNATIONAL, five points behind champion Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system. Improved his season earnings to $739,091 with his $240,000 payday in Colorado, helping secure his card for the 2006 season.

2004 Season

Recorded two top-10s and finished in the top 100 on the money list.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Next top-10 did not come until September, a T6 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

2003 Season

Earned TOUR card for 2004 with $872,139 in earnings as a non-member playing primarily on Sponsor Exemptions. Began the season with partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Topped TOUR in Driving Distance, averaging a record 321.4 yards, unseating John Daly who had won eight consecutive Driving Distance titles.

Shell Houston Open: Placed T2 at Shell Houston Open and earned enough money to push past the 150th player (Tom Scherrer) on the 2002 PGA TOUR money list and enabled him to become a Special Temporary Member of the TOUR.

2002 Season

Made the cut in four of six tournaments, including top-25 finishes at the B.C. Open (T19) and the Kemper Insurance Open (T23). 2002 Order of Merit champion on the Canadian Tour. Posted two victories, at the Texas Challenge and the TELUS Quebec Open. Earned International Rookie of the Year honors.

2001 Season

Played nine events on the European Tour and had one top-10.

Moroccan Open: Had a T8 at the Moroccan Open.

2000 Season

Made the cut in two of six tournaments, with a T13 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic, his best showing.

1999 Season

Turned pro midway through the year and made two cuts in six starts, with a T29 at the Bell Canadian Open his best result.

Amateur Highlights