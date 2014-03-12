JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2004

2004 PGA TOUR: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2010 Turning Stone Resort Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2008 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational

Personal

Worked in sales for the Las Vegas Founders.

Grandfather got him, as well as current PGA TOUR member and childhood friend Charley Hoffman, started in the game.

Part of the UNLV team that won the 1998 NCAA Championship.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Made seven starts on the PGA TOUR before competing in two of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open.

2016 Season

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 in the final round at the Utah Championship to jump into T6 for his first top-10 of the season. Led the field in greens in regulation after he hit 61/72 for the week, including 17/18 in the final round.

Fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 in the final round at the Utah Championship to jump into T6 for his first top-10 of the season. Led the field in greens in regulation after he hit 61/72 for the week, including 17/18 in the final round. Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Playing at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR out of the Past Champion category, opened with a 7-under 65 at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club to get within two of the first-round lead. Added scores of 68-69-68 to finish two strokes back and T2 at 18-under 270 with Bryson DeChambeau and Retief Goosen. The finish marked his first top-10 showing on the PGA TOUR since a T7 at the 2013 Sanderson Farms Championship.

2015 Season

Finished the season No. 197 in the FedExCup standings, with eight made cuts in 18 starts. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to improve his status for next season. Best showing was a T16. Finished 37th on the Finals money list, 12 spots and $6,101 outside the last available card.

Barracuda Championship: Using the Modified Stableford scoring system, recorded his lone top-25 finish of the season at the Barracuda Championship (T25).

2014 Season

Finished the season with 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Recorded one third-place showing and four top-10s overall. Other than missing the cut the next week in Portland, concluded the Regular Season strong with finishes of 6, T7, 3, T11 and T14 in the four events that preceded the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Started the stretch 37th in earnings and ended up 22nd. This stretch helped him officially secure his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card (22nd on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he played full time in 2009-12.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T14 in Knoxville in August.

Added a T11 at TPC Stonebrae. Midwest Classic: The following week in Kansas City (Midwest Classic), made three birdies in his last four holes and five all together on the back nine to secure his best finish of the year, a third-place effort.

Finished solo sixth at the Utah Championship in mid-July, thanks to a final-round 8-under 63 at Willow Creek CC. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Secured a fourth-place finish at the weather-shortened season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship in Bogota in February after carding rounds of 66-68-70. It was his first top-10 on either the PGA TOUR or the Korn Ferry Tour since a T7 at the 2013 Sanderson Farms Championship.

2013 Season

Made three of 10 cuts on the PGA TOUR that included one top-10. Finished in 183rd place in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals event however was unable to better his TOUR status for the 2013-14 season.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Opened with 5-under 67s at the Sanderson Farms Championship in July to finish T7 with Chad Campbell. It was his best showing since finishing fifth at the 2012 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

2012 Season

Made 16 cuts in 25 starts on the PGA TOUR, where he collected four top-25 finishes.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his first start back after the Playoffs, at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, the 1998 UNLV alum used a home-field advantage to move closer to the top 125 on the money list. After rounds of 67-69-67, closed with a bogey-free, 5-under 66 Sunday in Las Vegas to claim a solo fifth-place finish. The top-five finish moved him from No. 157 to 128 in on the money list (ended the season No. 133).

Missed the cut at Sedgefield CC to miss the Playoffs. Reno-Tahoe Open: An 18th-place finish at the Reno-Tahoe Open moved him to No. 136 in the FedExCup standings, leaving him with only the Wyndham Championship to climb to within the top 125 and earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs.

2011 Season

Made 20 of 28 cuts on TOUR, but was not able to record a top-10 finish. Won the Kodak Challenge and its $1-million first prize. UNLV alum recorded an eagle-3 Friday at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on No. 16 to move to 19-under in the Kodak Challenge, giving him a three-shot lead over his nearest competitor. Is the third winner of the Kodak Challenge, joining Kevin Streelman and Troy Merritt. First grabbed the Kodak Challenge lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and arrived at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic with a formidable two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at 19-under-par.

2010 Season

Played his way into the first Playoffs event, The Barclays, before finishing 113th in the final FedExCup standings.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Picked up his first TOUR win at the Turning Stone Resort Championship to go with two other top-10s. Won for the first time on the PGA TOUR in his 53rd career start by shooting a final-round, 6-under 66 to win the Turning Stone Resort Championship. After shooting 30 on the front nine with six birdies and no bogies, he closed with even par on the back nine to win by one stroke over clubhouse leader J.J. Henry. Henry shot a final-round 63. Began the final round four strokes back of Alex Cejka.

Finished T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open, closing with a final round 66.

2009 Season

Rookie finished 102nd on the money list on the strength of two top-10 finishes.

Frys.com Open: At the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series, posted his best finish of his rookie season following four consecutive rounds in the 60s at Grayhawk GC. He shared T4 in Scottsdale with area resident Tim Clark. Moved from 124th to 102nd with the finish.

2008 Season

Placed fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $341,446, to earn PGA TOUR card for 2009.

Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Finished T21 at Web.com Tour Championship to close the season.

Had four sub-70 rounds at Cox Classic for a T6 finish. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Earned first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational with chip-in birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke win over Dustin Bray.

Earned first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational with chip-in birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke win over Dustin Bray. BMW Charity Pro-Am: Posted four rounds in the 60s and finished fourth at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Posted four rounds in the 60s and finished fourth at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Panama Movistar Championship: Finished fifth at the season-opening Panama Movistar Championship, his best finish since a T3 at the 2005 Henrico County Open.

2007 Season

Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Posted his first made cut (in three career starts) in a PGA TOUR event at the Frys.com Open, finishing T44 in Las Vegas. Multiple winner on the Butch Harmon Vegas Tour.

2005 Season

Completed the Korn Ferry Tour campaign outside of the top 100 after making just nine of 22 cuts.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 25 tournaments during his rookie season, finishing with five top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 51 on the final money list, with $114,700. Made the cut in 10 of 12 starts on the Gateway Tour Desert Series.

New Zealand PGA Championship: Shot rounds of 69-70-73-73 to post 3-under-par 285 at the New Zealand PGA Championship, finishing three strokes behind champion Gavin Coles. His T2 finish was worth $56,086. 2003: Qualified for the U.S. Open and posted rounds of 74-73 to miss the cut by three strokes

2003 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open and posted rounds of 74-73 to miss the cut by three strokes

1998 Season

Had one Korn Ferry Tour start, and missed the cut. Has also played on the Hooters Tour and the Gateway Tour.

NIKE Oregon Classic: Missed the cut in the Oregon Classic.

Amateur Highlights