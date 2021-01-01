JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 2001
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2001
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
- Introduced to the game by his father, first competitive tournament was at age 10.
- Excelled in baseball growing up but changed focus to golf in high school.
- One of two biggest thrills was winning the 1999 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. The other was playing with Jack Nicklaus during the final round of the 2000 Masters. Following victory at the 1999 U.S. Amateur, was honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as its Amateur Athlete of the Year. Named Male Professional Athlete of the Year in 2001 after winning the John Deere Classic.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Did not play on the PGA TOUR. Made three of 11 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Enjoyed four under-par rounds at the Midwest Classic near Kansas City in July. Rounds of 70-68-67-68 led to a T18 performance, his best showing since finishing T2 at the 2001 Wichita Open.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Opened 69-64 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May. Fell off on the weekend to T61.
-
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour event in four years when he teed it up at the Brasil Classic. Shot four par-or-better rounds to T52 in South America, his first made cut in nearly six years.
2012 Season
Did not make an official start.
2011 Season
For the second straight year, did not make a start on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Did not make an official start.
2009 Season
-
St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Finished T67 at the St. Jude Classic, marking the only cut he made in five starts on the PGA TOUR and four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. It was his first made cut on either Tour since 2007 on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the South Georgia Classic.
2008 Season
Made six Korn Ferry Tour starts, missing the cut in all of his events.
2007 Season
-
South Georgia Classic: Made the cut at the South Georgia Classic in his season-opening event. Opened with a 69 but a final-round 82 dropped him to 66th. Missed his next six cuts.
2006 Season
-
John Deere Classic: Made his first cut on the PGA TOUR since the 2004 season in July at the John Deere Classic in Moline, Ill. Finished T75 at the John Deere Classic, where he won in 2001.
2005 Season
-
Envirocare Utah Classic: Made one Korn Ferry Tour cut, at the Envirocare Utah Classic, where he T61.
-
John Deere Classic: Lone PGA TOUR start came at the John Deere Classic that resulted in a missed cut.
2004 Season
Lost PGA TOUR fully-exempt status. Made only two cuts in 25 starts and fell to No. 245 on the money list.
2003 Season
Finished 84th on the money list, his third straight season at No. 100 or better.
-
MCI Heritage: Finished T3 at the MCI Heritage, one stroke out of the Davis Love III-Woody Austin playoff.
2002 Season
Followed up successful rookie year that included first TOUR victory with solid sophomore campaign, finishing 100th on money list.
-
Buick Classic: Notched best finish of season with a T2 at the Buick Classic, two strokes behind Chris Smith. One stroke behind leaders after both 36 and 54 holes.
2001 Season
Had successful rookie professional campaign, starting on the Korn Ferry Tour and ending as a PGA TOUR winner.
-
John Deere Classic: In fifth start of the year on TOUR, won John Deere Classic by one shot to become one of 10 first-time winners on TOUR. Had a one-stroke lead after both 36 and 54 holes. Closed with a 66 to became the first sponsor exemption to win on TOUR since Tiger Woods at 1996 Las Vegas Invitational. Sank a 4-foot par putt on the 18th green at the TPC at Deere Run to nip Briny Baird by one stroke. Was 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thanks to six top-10s in 12 starts. Was 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thanks to six top-10s in 12 starts.
-
BUY.COM Wichita Open: Had four top-10 finishes to conclude his season, including a T2 at the Wichita Open, where he fell to Jason Dufner by three strokes at Crestview CC.
2000 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Posted a 59 in the fourth round of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, the first time any player has done that in Q-School. Finished T68 to earn status on Korn Ferry Tour.
-
The Open Championship: Turned professional in July during the weekend of The Open Championship.
-
Masters Tournament: Played nine TOUR events, making three cuts. Was low amateur with a T54 finish at 2000 Masters.
Amateur Highlights
- Won 1999 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, defeating Sung Yoon Kim 9 and 8 in the final.
- Ended amateur career as No.1-ranked amateur in country, according to Golfweek.
- At age 20, was the youngest member of the 1999 Walker Cup team.
- Two-time first-team All-American in only two years of college.
- Winner of 1999 Big 12 Championship and Golf Digest Intercollegiate.
- 1999 NCAA Freshman of the Year and first-team All-American in 1999 and 2000.
- 1999 Big 12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year.
- 1997 AJGA Player of the Year.