Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2000

2000 PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2004 Reno-Tahoe Open

Reno-Tahoe Open 2005 Reno-Tahoe Open

Reno-Tahoe Open 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2003 Knoxville Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2004 Defeated Scott McCarron, Steve Allan, Hunter Mahan, Reno-Tahoe Open

Defeated Scott McCarron, Steve Allan, Hunter Mahan, Reno-Tahoe Open 2009 Lost to Matt Kuchar, Turning Stone Resort Championship

Lost to Matt Kuchar, Turning Stone Resort Championship 2010 Lost to Anthony Kim, Shell Houston Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2003 Defeated Joe Ogilvie, Knoxville Open

National Teams

2006 Ryder Cup

Personal

Moved to Augusta, Ga., as an infant. Attended high school (Hephzibah High) and college (Augusta State) there and still resides near his parents.

Special Interests

Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Valspar Championship: Recorded first top-10 since 2019 The RSM Classic (T10) with a T6 at the Valspar Championship.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Valspar Championship: Recorded first top-10 since 2019 The RSM Classic (T10) with a T6 at the Valspar Championship.

2020 Season

Ended the season No. 85 in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and 10th overall. Missed the cut in his final four starts of the season and did not participate in the FedExCup Playoffs, withdrawing before the start of THE NORTHERN TRUST citing a rib injury. Collected two top-10s, which came in back-to-back weeks, and made the cut in 11 of 19 starts.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Earned a T2 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his fourth career runner-up on TOUR and best result since winning the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Co-led the field in Birdies (24) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.80).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season (ninth total), advancing to the BMW Championship for the fourth time and finishing the season No. 49 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded four top-10s and made 20 cuts in 27 starts. Represented best finish in the FedExCup and most top-10s in a season since 2010.

Travelers Championship: En route to a solo-fourth result at the Travelers Championship, birdied his last five holes to post a 5-under 65 and finish at 12-under 268. Marked his best showing since winning the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Back-nine 29 in the final round was his third career sub-30 nine-hole score and first since the 2009 Desert Classic (front/R1).

En route to a solo-fourth result at the Travelers Championship, birdied his last five holes to post a 5-under 65 and finish at 12-under 268. Marked his best showing since winning the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Back-nine 29 in the final round was his third career sub-30 nine-hole score and first since the 2009 Desert Classic (front/R1). Genesis Open: Finished 7-under T9 at the Genesis Open, helped by a bogey-free, final-round 67 – one of just two bogey-free rounds recorded by the entire field in rounds three and four (Carlos Ortiz/69/R4).

Finished 7-under T9 at the Genesis Open, helped by a bogey-free, final-round 67 – one of just two bogey-free rounds recorded by the entire field in rounds three and four (Carlos Ortiz/69/R4). Desert Classic: Posted scores of 68-66-69-66 at the Desert Classic to finish T7 with J.T. Poston at 19-under 269. The result marked his 35th career top-10 on TOUR and third at the event.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time, ending his season at No. 118 in the FedExCup after missing the cut in THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events. Despite not competing in March due to a wrist injury, made 25 starts and posted eight top-25s, his most in a season since nine in 2006, highlighted by three top-10s. For the first time in his PGA TOUR career, posted a sub-70 first-round scoring average on the season (69.92).

Barracuda Championship: In his 10th start at the Barracuda Championship, the two-time Reno winner earned 33 points to finish T9 and 14 points behind champion Andrew Putnam. It marked his first top-10 at the Barracuda Championship since winning in back-to-back years (2004, 2005).

In his 10th start at the Barracuda Championship, the two-time Reno winner earned 33 points to finish T9 and 14 points behind champion Andrew Putnam. It marked his first top-10 at the Barracuda Championship since winning in back-to-back years (2004, 2005). The RSM Classic: With four rounds in the 60s leading to a 13-under 269 total, finished T8 at The RSM Classic and eight strokes behind champion Austin Cook. Only other made cut in five starts at the Sea Island event came in 2011 (T54).

With four rounds in the 60s leading to a 13-under 269 total, finished T8 at The RSM Classic and eight strokes behind champion Austin Cook. Only other made cut in five starts at the Sea Island event came in 2011 (T54). Sanderson Farms Championship: At 8-under 280, claimed a share of 10th place with six others at the Sanderson Farms Championship. With a 6-under 66 in round two, was one of just three players to post a bogey-free score in the second round.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh time on the strength of seven top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: A T43 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 114 in the final standings.

2016 Season

On the strength of his third career win on the PGA TOUR, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time and first since 2011. Played his way through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season at No. 62 in the standings after the BMW Championship.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Playing out of the Past Champion category, carded a final-round 7-under 65 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one stroke over Phil Mickelson, with Mickelson missing a 5'1" birdie putt on the last hole that would have forced a playoff. Earned his third PGA TOUR victory in his 288th start at age 39 years, 11 months and 5 days, with his first wins coming at the 2004 and 2005 Barracuda Championship. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Mickelson by six strokes (the same number Mickelson came back from to win at Pebble Beach in 2012), but caught fire on the back nine with four consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-16 for a back-nine 5-under 31. Round highlighted by a 28'11" bomb on the par-4 16th hole for birdie to take the outright lead at 17-under par. With the victory, earned a return visit to the Masters Tournament in his hometown of Augusta, Ga., marking his first start at the event since 2008. Earned 500 points to make a huge jump in the FedExCup, moving from No. 183 to No. 15. The victory came in his ninth start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, topping his previous-best finish of T10 in 2015. With his win, extended the stretch of American-born players to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 12, with Vijay Singh in 2004 the last international winner. Teamed with Gregg Ontiveros to win the pro-am portion of the tournament by one stroke over Jonas Blixt and Jamie Williamson, marking the 10th time in tournament history that a player has won the individual and pro-am team title in the same year and the first since 2013 (Brandt Snedeker and Toby S. Wilt). In 2012, Ontiveros triumphed in the pro-am format with TOUR winner Brian Harman.

2015 Season

Missed just one cut in 12 starts on the PGA TOUR and posted a pair of top-10s en route to a 151st finish in the FedExCup standings. Made three of four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but finished No. 53 on the money list.

RBC Canadian Open: By virtue of his top-10 in Alabama, earned a spot into the field at the following week's RBC Canadian Open. Opened with a 7-under 65 at Glen Abbey GC, one stroke off the 18-hole lead, before finishing T41.

By virtue of his top-10 in Alabama, earned a spot into the field at the following week's RBC Canadian Open. Opened with a 7-under 65 at Glen Abbey GC, one stroke off the 18-hole lead, before finishing T41. Barbasol Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship, with rounds of 71-69-63-69.

Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship, with rounds of 71-69-63-69. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: After two top-15 finishes to begin the Korn Ferry Tour season (T15 at the Panama Claro Championship and T12 at the Colombia Championship), returned to PGA TOUR action and finished T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for his first top-10 since a T10 at the 2013 Wells Fargo Championship. Week included rounds of 70-67-67-68 to finish at 15-under 272, seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. The top-10 outing earned him a spot in the following week's Northern Trust Open.

2014 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 17 cuts. Had three top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 47th on the money list. Was fifth in Greens In Regulation (74.54).

Web.com Tour Championship: Was in real good position to claim that card at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship after opening with 69-70. Weekend rounds of 73-74 resulted in a T61 finish, which pushed him three slots outside the 50th and final card position at No. 53.

Was in real good position to claim that card at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship after opening with 69-70. Weekend rounds of 73-74 resulted in a T61 finish, which pushed him three slots outside the 50th and final card position at No. 53. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Was in second place, three strokes back, after 36 holes of the third Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Posted 74-74 on the weekend and fell to T10, but the $26,000 check put him in position to secure one of the Finals 25 available PGA TOUR' cards.

Was in second place, three strokes back, after 36 holes of the third Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Posted 74-74 on the weekend and fell to T10, but the $26,000 check put him in position to secure one of the Finals 25 available PGA TOUR' cards. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Had six more top-30s from May into August before recording his next top-10 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, where he carded 68 the first three days. Birdied the final six holes of the tournament for a 7-under 64 that gave him a solo-fifth showing, his top outing of the year.

Had six more top-30s from May into August before recording his next top-10 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, where he carded 68 the first three days. Birdied the final six holes of the tournament for a 7-under 64 that gave him a solo-fifth showing, his top outing of the year. Travelers Championship: Made two PGA TOUR starts, with a T61 at the Travelers Championship in June his top outing.

Made two PGA TOUR starts, with a T61 at the Travelers Championship in June his top outing. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Began the year by posting rounds of 69-68-69 to finish T8 in the weather-shortened season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.

2013 Season

Made nine of 16 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10. Finished No. 155 in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but placed No. 54 to just miss improving his status for the 2013-14 season.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship after getting in the field as a Monday qualifier.

Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship after getting in the field as a Monday qualifier. Panama Claro Championship: Was T9 at the Panama Claro Championship to open the Korn Ferry Tour season.

2012 Season

Finished No. 136 in the FedExCup standings, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since its inception in 2007.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Made his first career double eagle, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. In the second round at El Camaleon GC, he made the albatross with a 5-wood from 263 yards on the par-5 seventh hole.

2011 Season

Prior to a T5 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, did not record a top-10 finish for first time on TOUR. Had at least two top-10s for the last seven seasons. Made 17 of 27 cuts but was only able to turn in two top-25 performances.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, opened with a 7-under 65 en route to T5 honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif.

In December, opened with a 7-under 65 en route to T5 honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif. Reno-Tahoe Open: Held the outright, 36-hole lead at the Reno-Tahoe Open (9-under), looking for a third title there but struggled to rounds of 72-76 on the weekend to finish T38.

2010 Season

Tied a career best with six top-10 finishes (2006) in 2010 en route to a 35th-place position in the final FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Shared the opening-round lead with Tiger Woods at The Barclays after carding a 6-under-par 65, his lowest opening-round score in 2010. Eventually finished T5. Posted first top-10 result in a PGA TOUR Playoffs event (in six career starts).

Shared the opening-round lead with Tiger Woods at The Barclays after carding a 6-under-par 65, his lowest opening-round score in 2010. Eventually finished T5. Posted first top-10 result in a PGA TOUR Playoffs event (in six career starts). John Deere Classic: Finished sixth at the John Deere Classic following a third-round, 7-under 64, a season-best.

Finished sixth at the John Deere Classic following a third-round, 7-under 64, a season-best. Travelers Championship: Next top-10 came with a T9 at the Travelers Championship in June.

Next top-10 came with a T9 at the Travelers Championship in June. Shell Houston Open: Holed 18-foot putt for birdie on final hole of regulation at Shell Houston Open to post 12-under 276 before watching Anthony Kim miss 6-foot par putt to force a playoff. In extra session, his 20-footer for par at first playoff hole came up short giving Kim the victory and costing Augusta, Ga., resident and former Augusta State University standout a chance to earn a spot in the following week's Masters Tournament. Tied for first (61 of 72) in Greens In Regulation for the week.

Holed 18-foot putt for birdie on final hole of regulation at Shell Houston Open to post 12-under 276 before watching Anthony Kim miss 6-foot par putt to force a playoff. In extra session, his 20-footer for par at first playoff hole came up short giving Kim the victory and costing Augusta, Ga., resident and former Augusta State University standout a chance to earn a spot in the following week's Masters Tournament. Tied for first (61 of 72) in Greens In Regulation for the week. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Four consecutive rounds of 3-under 68 resulted in a seventh-place showing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was just one of six players to post all four rounds below 70.

Four consecutive rounds of 3-under 68 resulted in a seventh-place showing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was just one of six players to post all four rounds below 70. Bob Hope Classic: Turned in a T10 finish in his first start of the season at the Bob Hope Classic.

2009 Season

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Was second-round leader at Turning Stone Resort Championship before being defeated by Matt Kuchar in a six-hole playoff which finished on Monday. Darkness on Sunday night suspended play after two playoff holes. Has three consecutive top-20 finishes at Atunyote GC (T18 in 2007 and T15 in 2008). Benefited from focus on his short game during practice sessions at home course, Goshen Plantation, in Augusta, Ga. Finished the event in the top 10 in Scrambling and Putting Average.

Was second-round leader at Turning Stone Resort Championship before being defeated by Matt Kuchar in a six-hole playoff which finished on Monday. Darkness on Sunday night suspended play after two playoff holes. Has three consecutive top-20 finishes at Atunyote GC (T18 in 2007 and T15 in 2008). Benefited from focus on his short game during practice sessions at home course, Goshen Plantation, in Augusta, Ga. Finished the event in the top 10 in Scrambling and Putting Average. Buick Open: Final-round 72 dropped him from T4 to T8 at Buick Open to post his first top-10 of the season.

Final-round 72 dropped him from T4 to T8 at Buick Open to post his first top-10 of the season. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Earned more than $1 million for the sixth consecutive season and equaled his career-low round with an opening-round 63 at the Bob Hope Classic, eventually finishing T34 after a final-round 76.

2008 Season

Earned more than $1 million for the fifth consecutive season and had career highs in cuts made (21) and starts (32). Year was highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes, book-ending his season. Racked up an additional five top-25 finishes for the season.

Ginn sur Mer Classic: Ranked 129th on the money list entering the event, finished T2 in November at the Ginn sur Mer Classic in the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Moved to 100th with the finish.

Ranked 129th on the money list entering the event, finished T2 in November at the Ginn sur Mer Classic in the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Moved to 100th with the finish. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: First finished T8 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in January.

2007 Season

Fourth consecutive season with more than $1 million in earnings and multiple top-10 finishes. Struggled during the middle of the year but closed by making the cut in six of his last eight starts to wind up No. 70 on the money list.

Verizon Heritage: Put his season earnings over the $1-million mark for the fourth straight year with a T4 finish at the Verizon Heritage.

Put his season earnings over the $1-million mark for the fourth straight year with a T4 finish at the Verizon Heritage. Masters Tournament: T10 finish at the Masters Tournament marked his best career finish in a major championship. Was in third at 143 after two rounds in his attempt to become the first Augustan to win the Masters since Larry Mize in 1987.

T10 finish at the Masters Tournament marked his best career finish in a major championship. Was in third at 143 after two rounds in his attempt to become the first Augustan to win the Masters since Larry Mize in 1987. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Part of the three-way 18-hole lead with Paul Casey and Tiger Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a 6-under-par 64. Led Ben Curtis by two strokes through 54 holes, but finished solo third, three strokes behind champion Vijay Singh after a closing 73.

2006 Season

Posted a career-high six top-10s and made his first U.S. Ryder Cup team. Ended season second in Putting Average (1.725) behind Daniel Chopra (1.712). Placed 35th on the money list to earn a return trip to the Masters (top-40 invited).

Ryder Cup: Finished seventh on the U.S. Ryder Cup team list, where he earned one-half point for the team (0-1-1).

Finished seventh on the U.S. Ryder Cup team list, where he earned one-half point for the team (0-1-1). Buick Open: Made a 38-foot putt for par on the 72nd hole to finish tied for fourth with Scott Verplank at the Buick Open. The putt allowed him to jump from No. 11 on the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings to No. 7. A miss would have only moved him to No. 10. Matched his career-low round with a 9-under 63 in the third round.

Made a 38-foot putt for par on the 72nd hole to finish tied for fourth with Scott Verplank at the Buick Open. The putt allowed him to jump from No. 11 on the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings to No. 7. A miss would have only moved him to No. 10. Matched his career-low round with a 9-under 63 in the third round. the Memorial Tournament: Collected a career-best fifth top-10 of the season with his T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament.

Collected a career-best fifth top-10 of the season with his T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Wachovia Championship: Finished T6 at the Wachovia Championship with four under-par rounds. It was his fourth top-10 of the season and third in his last five starts.

Finished T6 at the Wachovia Championship with four under-par rounds. It was his fourth top-10 of the season and third in his last five starts. Verizon Heritage: After missing the cut in his hometown of Augusta at the Masters, held the first-round lead at the Verizon Heritage with an 8-under 63. Closed with a 66, Sunday's low round, to finish T3.

After missing the cut in his hometown of Augusta at the Masters, held the first-round lead at the Verizon Heritage with an 8-under 63. Closed with a 66, Sunday's low round, to finish T3. THE PLAYERS Championship: In just his second career start at the TPC Sawgrass, recorded his first top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship with his T8 finish.

In just his second career start at the TPC Sawgrass, recorded his first top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship with his T8 finish. Mercedes Championships: After becoming the only first-time participant at the 2005 Mercedes Championships to finish in the top-10 (T8), followed a year later with a T4 at Kapalua.

2005 Season

Finished No. 36 on the money list to earn invitation to Masters for the first time in 2006.

Reno-Tahoe Open: In defense of 2004 Reno-Tahoe Open title, led wire-to-wire with rounds of 64-67-63-72–267, topping runner-up Jonathan Kaye by three strokes. The 267 total (21-under-par) set a tournament record by four strokes. Led by six strokes entering the final round after setting a tournament 54-hole record with a 195 total.

2004 Season

One of five rookies to win on TOUR and one of four to earn more than $1 million in his first season.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Jumped to No. 31 on the PGA TOUR money list with a third-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, aided by rounds of 67-68 on the weekend.

Jumped to No. 31 on the PGA TOUR money list with a third-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, aided by rounds of 67-68 on the weekend. Reno-Tahoe Open: Claimed his first TOUR victory by rolling in an 11-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a four-way playoff at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Made a 14-foot birdie putt on the last hole of regulation for a 3-over 75 and tied hometown favorite Scott McCarron, rookie Hunter Mahan and Australia's Steve Allan at 10-under 278.

2003 Season

Finished 11th on Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his initial TOUR card.

Knoxville Open: Broke through for his first career win on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Knoxville Open. Shot a final-round, 8-under-par 64 and then won on the first playoff hole against Joe Ogilvie to collect $85,500.

Broke through for his first career win on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Knoxville Open. Shot a final-round, 8-under-par 64 and then won on the first playoff hole against Joe Ogilvie to collect $85,500. SAS Carolina Classic: Based on his top-25 finish at the Virginia Beach Open, made it into the field the following week at the SAS Carolina Classic, where he posted his second consecutive runner-up finish.

Based on his top-25 finish at the Virginia Beach Open, made it into the field the following week at the SAS Carolina Classic, where he posted his second consecutive runner-up finish. VB Open: Began season with no status, but stormed out of the gate in May by Monday qualifying at the Virginia Beach Open and finishing second.

2000 Season

Was a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. Four-time winner on the Hooters Tour.

1998 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the 1998 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Posted rounds of 76-76 and missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights