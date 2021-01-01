JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2000

2000 PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2006 EDS Byron Nelson Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2003 Chitimacha Louisiana Open

National Teams

2006 Ryder Cup

Personal

Remembers older brother, Mark, who was killed by a drunk driver in Chicago in 2003, with the initials, MTW, in bold letters on his golf bag.

His father started him playing golf at age 2.

Only college scholarship he received was at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Ala. From the 2006 Ryder Cup, he gave his $100,000 charitable share to Wallace State.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing, all sports

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in four of 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts and finished 96th on the money list. Second half of the season was a struggle that concluded with four missed cuts and a DQ in the final Season event, the Cox Classic.

Mid-Atlantic Championship: Other top 25 came at the Mid-Atlantic Championship in early June (T15).

Other top 25 came at the Mid-Atlantic Championship in early June (T15). Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished third at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he was attempting to become the first player in Tour history to win the same event three times. Opened with rounds of 68-66 and was T6 after 36 holes at Le Triomphe CC. Third-day 71 dropped him well back in the pack but rallied with the best round of the final round, a 6-under 65, to finish at 14-under, three back of winner Edward Loar. Rose to 12th in earnings.

2012 Season

Only made seven starts during the PGA TOUR Season and failed to qualify for the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

WNB Golf Classic: Finished T4 at the WNB Golf Classic in late-September on the Korn Ferry Tour. Hovered near the lead during the entire week and wound up two shots behind tournament winner Luke Guthrie. Picked up a check for $24,200, which moved him up 60 spots on the money list, to No. 118.

2011 Season

Ended the year No. 29 on the money list, was No. 4 in Diving Distance (315.1 yards) and second on the Tour in Par-5 Birdies (58.24 percent). Major Medical Extension gave him one event in to earn $220,405 to retain his top 125 status for the remainder of the season, stemming from original 2009 Major Medical Extension. Was not able to extend extension. Made the cut in six of his eight starts and had three top-25 finishes.

Miccosukee Championship: Fired a 6-under 65 in the opening round of the Miccosukee Championship and got a call about 20 minutes later that his wife, Erin, had given birth to their second child, and first son.

Fired a 6-under 65 in the opening round of the Miccosukee Championship and got a call about 20 minutes later that his wife, Erin, had given birth to their second child, and first son.

Next top-10 came 14 starts later, at the Children's Hospital Classic in October. Third-round 72 in Chattanooga kept him away from the leaders, but a Sunday 66 helped him earn a T10. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in July.

Was T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in July. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T13 at the Memorial Tournament.

Finished T13 at the Memorial Tournament. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Earned his third career title with a one-stroke victory at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he captured his initial career win in 2003. Became the ninth player in Tour history to win the same event twice. Held a three-stroke lead after 36 holes and a two-shot lead after 54 holes. Fired a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish at 13-under 271, one better than University of Florida senior Andres Echavarria and two in front of former Gator and 2009 champion Bubba Dickerson. Played the four par-5s in a total of 14-under for the week and ended the week No. 2 in Greens in Regulation. Also finished second in Driving Distance for the week (327.8 yards). Ran off a string of five consecutive birdies during a second-round 65. The victory was his first since capturing the PGA TOUR's 2006 EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

Earned his third career title with a one-stroke victory at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he captured his initial career win in 2003. Became the ninth player in Tour history to win the same event twice. Held a three-stroke lead after 36 holes and a two-shot lead after 54 holes. Fired a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish at 13-under 271, one better than University of Florida senior Andres Echavarria and two in front of former Gator and 2009 champion Bubba Dickerson. Played the four par-5s in a total of 14-under for the week and ended the week No. 2 in Greens in Regulation. Also finished second in Driving Distance for the week (327.8 yards). Ran off a string of five consecutive birdies during a second-round 65. The victory was his first since capturing the PGA TOUR's 2006 EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2010 Season

Playing in 13th event of the season, on his Major Medical Extension.

Viking Classic: Finished T8 at the Viking Classic, his first top-10 in five starts at Annandale GC. It was his first top 10 on TOUR since the 2007 Deutsche Bank Championship (T2) as veteran continued come back from shoulder injury.

2009 Season

Because of a lingering shoulder injury, did not play on the PGA TOUR under a Major Medical Extension. Had 17 events to earn $731,077, which coupled with 2008 earnings of $121,675, to equal No. 125 from the 2008 money list and earn the Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the season.

2008 Season

Made the cut in seven of 11 PGA TOUR events he started but was hampered with injuries. Forced to withdraw from the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship because of a shoulder injury and then injured his wrist while preparing for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Last start came in the Memorial Tournament in early June. Earned a Major Medical Extension for 2009.

2007 Season

Hit the two longest drives of the year–437 yards on the par-4 12th hole at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championship and 435 yards on the par-5 16th hole at the World Golf Championshps-Bridgestone Invitational.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Collected his second runner-up finish of the season with a T2 the Deutsche Bank Championship. Held a one-stroke lead through 54 holes at TPC Boston after a third-round 5-under 66. Could not hold off Phil Mickelson in the final round, finishing two strokes back tied with Tiger Woods and Arron Oberholser.

Collected his second runner-up finish of the season with a T2 the Deutsche Bank Championship. Held a one-stroke lead through 54 holes at TPC Boston after a third-round 5-under 66. Could not hold off Phil Mickelson in the final round, finishing two strokes back tied with Tiger Woods and Arron Oberholser. Masters Tournament: Tied for the lead after 36 holes at the Masters Tournament before finishing T37.

Tied for the lead after 36 holes at the Masters Tournament before finishing T37. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, recording his second top-10 in two starts at the event. He finished T6 in 2006 in the World Golf Championships event in England at The Grove.

Finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, recording his second top-10 in two starts at the event. He finished T6 in 2006 in the World Golf Championships event in England at The Grove. The Honda Classic: Posted a final-round 67 to finish T8 at The Honda Classic for his first top-10 of the season. Has three career top-10s at The Honda Classic, including his first top-10 in 2002.

Posted a final-round 67 to finish T8 at The Honda Classic for his first top-10 of the season. Has three career top-10s at The Honda Classic, including his first top-10 in 2002. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Started the season with his first appearance in the Mercedes-Benz Championship, where he was tied for the first-round lead before finishing T22.

2006 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Competed in first TOUR Championship, finishing T22.

Competed in first TOUR Championship, finishing T22. World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Week after the Ryder Cup, finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship in London.

Week after the Ryder Cup, finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship in London. Ryder Cup: Finished 10th on the U.S. Ryder Cup team list to make his first Ryder Cup team, where he had an 0-2-0 record.

Finished 10th on the U.S. Ryder Cup team list to make his first Ryder Cup team, where he had an 0-2-0 record. the Memorial Tournament: Picked up his fourth top-10 in his last six starts (since Shell Houston Open) with a T2 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Prior to the Shell Houston Open, had just three career top-10s in 76 starts.

Picked up his fourth top-10 in his last six starts (since Shell Houston Open) with a T2 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Prior to the Shell Houston Open, had just three career top-10s in 76 starts. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Earned first TOUR victory at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship by one shot over Trevor Immelman and dedicated the emotional win to his older brother, Mark, who was killed by a drunk driver in Chicago in 2003. The first-place check of $1.1 million was nearly as much as Wetterich had made since turning pro in 1994.

Earned first TOUR victory at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship by one shot over Trevor Immelman and dedicated the emotional win to his older brother, Mark, who was killed by a drunk driver in Chicago in 2003. The first-place check of $1.1 million was nearly as much as Wetterich had made since turning pro in 1994. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Aided by three rounds in the 60s, finished T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Aided by three rounds in the 60s, finished T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Shell Houston Open: First top-10, a T6 at the Shell Houston Open, came in his sixth start of season.

2005 Season

Deutsche Bank Championship: Next top-10 was a T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping into top-125 on PGA TOUR money list at No. 118. After Boston, ended the year missing four cuts in last six starts, but managed to finish strong with T12 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, the last full-field event of the season.

Next top-10 was a T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping into top-125 on PGA TOUR money list at No. 118. After Boston, ended the year missing four cuts in last six starts, but managed to finish strong with T12 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, the last full-field event of the season. The Honda Classic: Recorded second top-10 of his career with a T6 at The Honda Classic, three years after a T8 at the 2002 Honda Classic.

2004 Season

Entered the Web.com Tour Championship in the No. 23 spot on the money list but his runner-up showing propelled him 13 spots to finish No. 10 and earn his way back to the PGA TOUR.

Envirocare Utah Classic: Recorded his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2004 Envirocare Utah Classic.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, with seven top-25 finishes. Wrapped up the year No. 24 on the money list, with $174,805. Ended the year by making 10 consecutive cuts. Finished No. 4 in Driving Distance (318.0 yards).

Miccosukee Championship: Played well at the Miccosukee Championship (T14).

Played well at the Miccosukee Championship (T14). Albertsons Boise Open: At the Albertsons Boise Open, finished T16.

At the Albertsons Boise Open, finished T16. Oregon Classic: Placed a T3 at the Oregon Classic.

Placed a T3 at the Oregon Classic. Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Was T20 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

Was T20 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. LaSalle Bank Open: Had the longest recorded drive of the season–418 yards at the LaSalle Bank Open in Chicago.

Had the longest recorded drive of the season–418 yards at the LaSalle Bank Open in Chicago. SAS Carolina Classic: Other top-five finishes last season included a T4 at the SAS Carolina Classic.

Other top-five finishes last season included a T4 at the SAS Carolina Classic. First Tee Arkansas Classic: Was T20 at the First Tee Arkansas Classic.

Was T20 at the First Tee Arkansas Classic. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Won his first career tournament in his initital event of the season, at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Opened with a stellar 10-under-par 62, followed by rounds of 68-64-70 to finish with a season-best 24-under-par 264, three shots in front of Ken Duke. Earned $85,500 for his efforts.

2002 Season

Had 19 events in to earn $383,901 and receive fully-exempt Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the season. Wound up playing in 32 events and made the cut in 12. Ranked No. 8 in Driving Distance (292.7) on the PGA TOUR. Finished 174th on the TOUR money list.

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Best round of the year was a 7-under 63 in the second round of the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

Best round of the year was a 7-under 63 in the second round of the Canon Greater Hartford Open. The Honda Classic: Recorded first top-10, a T8 at The Honda Classic. Was two behind Mike Weir entering the final round and shot 72 to finish five behind winner Matt Kuchar.

2001 Season

Had wrist surgery on Jan. 8 and spent the majority of the season rehabbing injury. Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events in September and October.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T13 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card for 2002.

Finished T13 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card for 2002. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Played in season-ending PGA TOUR event, Southern Farm Bureau Classic, missing the cut.

2000 Season

Originally injured wrist during rookie PGA TOUR campaign in 2000 when he made only nine starts. Granted Major Medical Extension carryover from 2001.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was T20 at the 2000 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his 2001 PGA TOUR card.

1999 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished 35th at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his PGA TOUR card for 2000, his first official season on the TOUR.

1998 Season