Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2004 FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort 2008 Ginn sur Mer Classic

Ginn sur Mer Classic 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2003 Clearwater Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-3)

2011 Lost to Keegan Bradley, HP Byron Nelson Championship

Lost to Keegan Bradley, HP Byron Nelson Championship 2014 Lost to Rory McIlroy, Russell Knox, Russell Henley, The Honda Classic

Lost to Rory McIlroy, Russell Knox, Russell Henley, The Honda Classic 2018 Lost to Alex Noren, Jason Day, Farmers Insurance Open

Personal

Established a fund through the Northern Texas PGA to help junior golfers with financial needs pay for tournament fees or NTPGA membership dues. Nominations for recipients of a grant from the Ryan Palmer Foundation are funneled through the NTPGA. In November 2009, the Palmer Foundation gave $100,000 to The Children's Hospital at Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo, Texas, to build the Ryan Palmer Foundation Healing Garden, which includes a nine-hole putting green. He also donated $50 per birdie and $100 per eagle to the hospital in 2010 as a part of Birdies 4 "Brighter Smiles." The Ryan Palmer Foundation hosted the United Rentals Battle at the Byron on the Monday after the AT&T Byron Nelson to raise funds for the Brighter Smiles Initiative, which provides dental services for those kids who otherwise could not afford it. Website is ryanpalmerfoundation.org.

Special Interests

Ryan Palmer Foundation, barbecuing, hunting, Dallas Cowboys and Texas A&M football

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second runner-up at the event and first since losing in a playoff in 2018. Led the field in Scrambling (80.95 percent).

Finished T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second runner-up at the event and first since losing in a playoff in 2018. Led the field in Scrambling (80.95 percent). Sentry Tournament of Champions: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions before finishing solo-fourth. Fell to 1-for-5 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Made three eagles, tied with Xander Schauffele for most in the field.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th time and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third time in his career (first since the 2013-14 season), finishing tied for No. 24 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded five top-10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and made 15 cuts in 19 starts.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Earned his 10th career runner-up on the PGA TOUR, finishing solo-second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Result came in his first start at the event since 2011. Qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open as one of the top two players not otherwise exempt in the top 10 and ties. Held a share of the second-round lead, falling to 2-for-9 for his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead in individual stroke play events. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green, gaining more than 2.5 strokes per round in that category over four rounds for the second time in his career (2.554 per round; first: 2015 The American Express).

Earned his 10th career runner-up on the PGA TOUR, finishing solo-second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Result came in his first start at the event since 2011. Qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open as one of the top two players not otherwise exempt in the top 10 and ties. Held a share of the second-round lead, falling to 2-for-9 for his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead in individual stroke play events. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green, gaining more than 2.5 strokes per round in that category over four rounds for the second time in his career (2.554 per round; first: 2015 The American Express). Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned a T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his third top-10 at the event and first since 2014 (T8). Co-led the field in Driving Accuracy Percentage (80.36%) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.81).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time on the strength of his win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (his first win since 2010), ending the season No. 35 in the FedExCup standings, five spots short of qualifying for his first TOUR Championship since 2014. Recorded six top-10s, his most in a season since 2013-14 (8). Made 15 cuts in 21 starts.

Charles Schwab Challenge: As a Colonial Country Club member, finished T6 for his fourth top-10 finish in 16 starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Along with C.T. Pan (T3), was one of two players in the field with all four rounds in the 60s.

As a Colonial Country Club member, finished T6 for his fourth top-10 finish in 16 starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Along with C.T. Pan (T3), was one of two players in the field with all four rounds in the 60s. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Jon Rahm to claim his fourth PGA TOUR victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and his first since the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii, a span of 3,388 days between victories. At 26-under 262, posted a three-stroke win over Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood. Team sat T17 after first-round 64 in Four-ball format but captured solo lead through 36 holes at 15-under following a 7-under 65 in Foursomes, the first score of 65 or lower at the event in that format. Went on to share the 54-hole lead with Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax. Made his 11th start at the Zurich Classic, having posted top-fives in 2012 (T4), 2017 (4th, with Jordan Spieth) and 2019.

Teamed with Jon Rahm to claim his fourth PGA TOUR victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and his first since the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii, a span of 3,388 days between victories. At 26-under 262, posted a three-stroke win over Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood. Team sat T17 after first-round 64 in Four-ball format but captured solo lead through 36 holes at 15-under following a 7-under 65 in Foursomes, the first score of 65 or lower at the event in that format. Went on to share the 54-hole lead with Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax. Made his 11th start at the Zurich Classic, having posted top-fives in 2012 (T4), 2017 (4th, with Jordan Spieth) and 2019. The Honda Classic: Opened the final round of The Honda Classic with a front-nine 29 en route to a 63 and a T4 finish with Lucas Glover at 7-under 263. The 63 was the low score of the week and marked his first sub-65 in 36 rounds at the event.

Opened the final round of The Honda Classic with a front-nine 29 en route to a 63 and a T4 finish with Lucas Glover at 7-under 263. The 63 was the low score of the week and marked his first sub-65 in 36 rounds at the event. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. With 65s in rounds two and three, carded two scores of 65 or better in the same event for the first time since the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Finished T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. With 65s in rounds two and three, carded two scores of 65 or better in the same event for the first time since the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Birdied last seven holes in the final round to shoot a 10-under 62 and finish in a tie for third at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. Became the first player since Tony Finau at the 2015 Desert Classic to record seven consecutive birdies to close a round.

2018 Season

Began the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension and retained full eligibility in his second of six available events with a T20 at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. Ended his season No. 63 in the FedExCup following a T65 result at the BMW Championship. Made 13 cuts in 22 starts, with six top-25s including three top-10s.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Shot a final-round 65 to finish T5 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, making the biggest jump in the FedExCup standings of any player in the field (50 spots from No. 100 to No. 50). Collected third top-10 in 11 starts at the event.

Shot a final-round 65 to finish T5 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, making the biggest jump in the FedExCup standings of any player in the field (50 spots from No. 100 to No. 50). Collected third top-10 in 11 starts at the event. Quicken Loans National: Tied three others for eighth place at the Quicken Loans National, earning first top-10 in eight starts at the event.

Tied three others for eighth place at the Quicken Loans National, earning first top-10 in eight starts at the event. Farmers Insurance Open: Eliminated after the first hole of the three-man playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open, won by Jason Day. Birdied the final hole in regulation at Torrey Pines to force a playoff with Alex Noren and Day at 10-under 278. Marked his third career playoff on the PGA TOUR (0-3).

2017 Season

Missed the fall portion of the 2016-17 season while his wife, Jennifer, underwent chemo treatments to treat Stage 2 breast cancer that was diagnosed in the summer of 2016. Went on to make the cut in half of his 20 starts during the season, highlighted by three top-10 finishes and a season-best fourth-place finish (with teammate Jordan Spieth) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Finished the season No. 134 in the FedExCup standings. Will begin the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with six events available to earn the necessary 29 points to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365-point total from the 2017 FedExCup points list. Should he do so, will retain full eligibility through the end of the season.

Barracuda Championship: Finished T9 at the Barracuda Championship in his sixth start at the event, marking his third top-10 finish in Reno (T4-2008, T5-2009, T9-2017). With 38 points in the Modified Stableford format, finished six points shy of the 44 points needed to advance to the playoff, eventually won by Chris Stroud. Final round included nine birdies and just one bogey (No. 17).

Finished T9 at the Barracuda Championship in his sixth start at the event, marking his third top-10 finish in Reno (T4-2008, T5-2009, T9-2017). With 38 points in the Modified Stableford format, finished six points shy of the 44 points needed to advance to the playoff, eventually won by Chris Stroud. Final round included nine birdies and just one bogey (No. 17). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Texan Jordan Spieth to finish fourth at 22-under in new two-man team, Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was his second top-10 in nine appearances in the Crescent City (T4/2012).

Teamed with fellow Texan Jordan Spieth to finish fourth at 22-under in new two-man team, Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was his second top-10 in nine appearances in the Crescent City (T4/2012). Valero Texas Open: Rebounded from an opening-round 2-over 74 at the Valero Texas Open with scores of 68-68-71 in rounds two through four, respectively, to finish T6 at 7-under 281 with three others. Made three birdies on his last five holes in the final round at TPC San Antonio to claim the top-10 finish.

Rebounded from an opening-round 2-over 74 at the Valero Texas Open with scores of 68-68-71 in rounds two through four, respectively, to finish T6 at 7-under 281 with three others. Made three birdies on his last five holes in the final round at TPC San Antonio to claim the top-10 finish. The Honda Classic: Followed his then-tournament-best round of 4-under 66 in round one of The Honda Classic with an even better 65 in round two to take a share of the 36-hole lead for the fifth time in his career. After opening in 9-under 131, failed to convert on the weekend with rounds of 73-75 to fall to T37.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons, thanks to seven top-25 finishes in 20 starts during the regular season. Of those, two were top-five showings, both in his native Texas. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, finishing in the top 25 in each, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 34 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Despite finishing T4 at the BMW Championship, failed to advance to the TOUR Championship, ending his season at No. 34 in the FedExCup standings. Week was highlighted by a second-round 7-under 64.

Despite finishing T4 at the BMW Championship, failed to advance to the TOUR Championship, ending his season at No. 34 in the FedExCup standings. Week was highlighted by a second-round 7-under 64. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: At Colonial Country Club, closed with a 2-under 68 to tie for third with Webb Simpson at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Finished inside the top 15 in four out of his last five starts in the event.

At Colonial Country Club, closed with a 2-under 68 to tie for third with Webb Simpson at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Finished inside the top 15 in four out of his last five starts in the event. Valero Texas Open: In his 12th start of the season, birdied his last two holes to post a 3-under 69 and finish T4 at the Valero Texas Open. Marked his third top-10, all of which have come since the event moved to TPC San Antonio.

2015 Season

Tragedy and heartache defined the last part of his season, following the death of his father in a car accident. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth season, thanks to four top-10 finishes through the Wyndham Championship. Played well in the first three Playoffs events but was unable to extend his play to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Season ended ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Making his first start on TOUR since the tragic automobile accident that led to the death of his dad, Charles "Butch" Palmer, finished T6 at The Barclays for his second top-10 finish at the event (T5 in 2010). Moved to No. 33 in the FedExCup standings heading into the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Making his first start on TOUR since the tragic automobile accident that led to the death of his dad, Charles "Butch" Palmer, finished T6 at The Barclays for his second top-10 finish at the event (T5 in 2010). Moved to No. 33 in the FedExCup standings heading into the Deutsche Bank Championship. AT&T Byron Nelson: After two consecutive missed cuts finished T10 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

After two consecutive missed cuts finished T10 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Valero Texas Open: Posted a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open en route to a T6 finish with Dustin Johnson.

Posted a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open en route to a T6 finish with Dustin Johnson. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Following an opening-round, 7-under 64, led by a stroke at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Ensuing rounds of 72-68-66 was good for a 14-under-270 total and a T2 with Bubba Watson and Hideki Matsuyama. Began the final round at 9-under, four strokes off Martin Laird's 13-under lead. Played bogey-free Sunday.

Following an opening-round, 7-under 64, led by a stroke at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Ensuing rounds of 72-68-66 was good for a 14-under-270 total and a T2 with Bubba Watson and Hideki Matsuyama. Began the final round at 9-under, four strokes off Martin Laird's 13-under lead. Played bogey-free Sunday. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge, with rounds of 71-61-68-69. His week in Palm Springs was highlighted by a 9-under-par 27 on the Nicklaus Private course, which matched the second-lowest nine-hole score in TOUR history. Corey Pavin posted an 8-under 26 on the front nine in the opening round of the 2006 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Is the 10th player in TOUR history to shoot a 27 on nine holes and the fifth player in TOUR history to turn in a 9-under, nine-hole score. Opened the back nine with a pair of pars and then ran off a streak that went E-B-B-B-E-B-B-B. His streak came to an end with a bogey-5 at the par-4, second hole. His streak of 10-under (in eight holes) is the lowest such birdie-eagle streak in TOUR history. Billy Mayfair was 9-under (seven birdies and one eagle) in the final round of the 2001 Buick Open and Briny Baird was also 9-under (seven birdies and one eagle) in the second round of the 2003 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

2014 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for just the second time in the FedExCup era (2010) and notched 20 made cuts (equaling his career-high total from 2006) in 23 starts.

BMW Masters: First top-10 of the season came on the European Tour with a T8 at the BMW Masters in China. Four under-par rounds at Lake Malaren GC in Shanghai left him tied with Emiliano Grillo, three shots out of the Marcel Siem-Ross Fisher-Alexander Levy playoff that Siem won.

First top-10 of the season came on the European Tour with a T8 at the BMW Masters in China. Four under-par rounds at Lake Malaren GC in Shanghai left him tied with Emiliano Grillo, three shots out of the Marcel Siem-Ross Fisher-Alexander Levy playoff that Siem won. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished seventh at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola the following week at East Lake GC to end the season No. 14 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished seventh at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola the following week at East Lake GC to end the season No. 14 in the FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Finished T4 at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC with rounds of 69-64-67-71. With the T4 finish, moved from No. 37 to No. 23 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second time during the FedExCup era (2010). Was one of two players to work his way into the TOUR Championship by (Morgan Hoffmann).

Finished T4 at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC with rounds of 69-64-67-71. With the T4 finish, moved from No. 37 to No. 23 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second time during the FedExCup era (2010). Was one of two players to work his way into the TOUR Championship by (Morgan Hoffmann). PGA Championship: Finished T5 at the PGA Championship for his second top-10 finish in 19 major championship appearances (10th at the 2011 Masters). Made his eighth start at the PGA Championship, with a T19 in 2011 his only other top-25 finish.

Finished T5 at the PGA Championship for his second top-10 finish in 19 major championship appearances (10th at the 2011 Masters). Made his eighth start at the PGA Championship, with a T19 in 2011 his only other top-25 finish. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: The Colonial CC member finished T5 for his second top-10 performance in 11 starts at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (T5 in 2012). Recorded all four rounds in the 60s for the first time in his TOUR career at Colonial.

The Colonial CC member finished T5 for his second top-10 performance in 11 starts at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (T5 in 2012). Recorded all four rounds in the 60s for the first time in his TOUR career at Colonial. Shell Houston Open: In April, the Dallas-area resident posted an 8-under 280 at the Shell Houston Open to finish T7 with four others, including Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley, who were with him and Russell Knox in The Honda Classic playoff a month earlier, a playoff Henley won.

In April, the Dallas-area resident posted an 8-under 280 at the Shell Houston Open to finish T7 with four others, including Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley, who were with him and Russell Knox in The Honda Classic playoff a month earlier, a playoff Henley won. The Honda Classic: At The Honda Classic in early March, was the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s. As a result, ended up in a four-way playoff with Russell Knox, Russell Henley and 2012 Honda Classic champion Rory McIlroy. When Henley converted for birdie on the first extra hole, No. 18, settled for the T2 with Knox and McIlroy. It was his seventh career, runner-up finish.

At The Honda Classic in early March, was the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s. As a result, ended up in a four-way playoff with Russell Knox, Russell Henley and 2012 Honda Classic champion Rory McIlroy. When Henley converted for birdie on the first extra hole, No. 18, settled for the T2 with Knox and McIlroy. It was his seventh career, runner-up finish. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished second at the Humana Challenge on the strength of a final-round 63. Began the final round 10 shots off the lead and finished two shots behind Patrick Reed's winning score.

Finished second at the Humana Challenge on the strength of a final-round 63. Began the final round 10 shots off the lead and finished two shots behind Patrick Reed's winning score. Sony Open in Hawaii: The 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii champion was seeking to win the event for the second time, opening with a 5-under 65 and then adding rounds of 70-67-68 to finish T8. It was just his second top-10 in nine starts at Waialae CC.

2013 Season

Finished the season No. 71 in the FedExCup, marking the first time in four years he failed to advance to the BMW Championship. Ernie Els claimed the 70th spot to advance to the BMW Championship, with 823.467 points, just ahead of Palmer's 823 points. Season included four top-10 finishes.

The Greenbrier Classic: Was T62 at The Greenbrier Classic in early July, with his close friend, New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton, serving as his caddie during the week in West Virginia.

Was T62 at The Greenbrier Classic in early July, with his close friend, New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton, serving as his caddie during the week in West Virginia. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Recorded his third top 10 (second consecutive) in six career starts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a fourth-place showing outside Memphis (T3 in 2012 and T10 in 2006). Played the final 37 holes at TPC Southwind without a bogey.

Recorded his third top 10 (second consecutive) in six career starts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a fourth-place showing outside Memphis (T3 in 2012 and T10 in 2006). Played the final 37 holes at TPC Southwind without a bogey. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted two eagles in a three-hole stretch (Nos. 9 and 11) at TPC Sawgrass in the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship en route to a T5 with Henrik Stenson and Martin Laird. Came into the week with just one eagle on his season resume. Claimed the top-five finish despite mourning due to the news of the loss of a best friend in San Antonio, killed in an auto accident earlier in the week.

Posted two eagles in a three-hole stretch (Nos. 9 and 11) at TPC Sawgrass in the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship en route to a T5 with Henrik Stenson and Martin Laird. Came into the week with just one eagle on his season resume. Claimed the top-five finish despite mourning due to the news of the loss of a best friend in San Antonio, killed in an auto accident earlier in the week. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Made eight birdies and an eagle in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to a 9-under 62, good for a fifth-place showing. Opened with a lead-sharing, 7-under 64 a year after sharing the opening-round lead with Jason Dufner with the same score at TPC Scottsdale.

Made eight birdies and an eagle in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to a 9-under 62, good for a fifth-place showing. Opened with a lead-sharing, 7-under 64 a year after sharing the opening-round lead with Jason Dufner with the same score at TPC Scottsdale. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T6 at the Humana Challenge on the strength of opening and closing 65s.

2012 Season

Finished No. 55 in the FedExCup standings, his worst finish since 2009.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his two fall-event starts, the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals Children's Open (T46) and the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic (T15), posted 11 of 12 sub-par rounds to end the season.

In his two fall-event starts, the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals Children's Open (T46) and the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic (T15), posted 11 of 12 sub-par rounds to end the season. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Collected his fourth top-10 in his last five starts, with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Rebounded from an opening 4-over 74 to play his final 54 holes in 11-under par and finish at 7-under, two strokes behind winner Dustin Johnson. Held the clubhouse lead at 7-under after a closing 66. Needed a victory to earn a trip to the U.S. Open the following week by virtue of moving inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Collected his fourth top-10 in his last five starts, with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Rebounded from an opening 4-over 74 to play his final 54 holes in 11-under par and finish at 7-under, two strokes behind winner Dustin Johnson. Held the clubhouse lead at 7-under after a closing 66. Needed a victory to earn a trip to the U.S. Open the following week by virtue of moving inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Came back the following week to finish T5 for his first top-10 in nine starts at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Came back the following week to finish T5 for his first top-10 in nine starts at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Two starts later, opened with a 6-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, eventually finishing T9. Missed the cut in six of his first seven starts in his hometown event but has since added back-to-back top-10s (was a runner-up in 2011).

Two starts later, opened with a 6-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, eventually finishing T9. Missed the cut in six of his first seven starts in his hometown event but has since added back-to-back top-10s (was a runner-up in 2011). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted first top-10 of the season, a T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Opened with an even-par 72 but closed with scores of 67-64-69 to finish 16-under-par 272. The 8-under 64 equaled the course record at TPC Louisiana.

2011 Season

Made 18 of 26 cuts to go with eight top-25s, including a playoff loss.

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Fired a final-round hole-in-one at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic on his way to a 67 and a T7 finish. It was his third PGA TOUR ace.

Fired a final-round hole-in-one at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic on his way to a 67 and a T7 finish. It was his third PGA TOUR ace. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Next top 10 came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish at 3-under 277 and force a playoff with rookie Keegan Bradley, who had posted a 2-under 68 about 45 minutes earlier. Approach shot on the first playoff hole found the greenside hazard. Dropped his first TOUR playoff when he was unable to match Bradley's par. Shared the 36-hole lead with Sergio Garcia at the event and then carried a one-stroke lead into the final round over Garcia. Carded a final-round 72 to Bradley's 68.

Next top 10 came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish at 3-under 277 and force a playoff with rookie Keegan Bradley, who had posted a 2-under 68 about 45 minutes earlier. Approach shot on the first playoff hole found the greenside hazard. Dropped his first TOUR playoff when he was unable to match Bradley's par. Shared the 36-hole lead with Sergio Garcia at the event and then carried a one-stroke lead into the final round over Garcia. Carded a final-round 72 to Bradley's 68. Masters Tournament: Recorded four rounds at par-or-better to finish T10 at the Masters Tournament, his first top 10 in nine major championship starts.

Recorded four rounds at par-or-better to finish T10 at the Masters Tournament, his first top 10 in nine major championship starts. Bob Hope Classic: Shot a final-round 64 to finish fourth at the Bob Hope Classic, marking first top 10 in seven starts at the Hope.

2010 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: In his first start since the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finished T8 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, notching his career-best fifth top-10 finish of the season.

In his first start since the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finished T8 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, notching his career-best fifth top-10 finish of the season. The Barclays: Birdied his first five holes and seven of his first eight during the opening round of The Barclays to card a 7-under-par 28 on the front nine en route to a 5-under-par 66. Finished T5, his foruth top 10 of the year and first in a PGA TOUR Playoffs event.

Birdied his first five holes and seven of his first eight during the opening round of The Barclays to card a 7-under-par 28 on the front nine en route to a 5-under-par 66. Finished T5, his foruth top 10 of the year and first in a PGA TOUR Playoffs event. Valero Texas Open: Tied the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio record with an 8-under 64 Sunday to improve 39 positions from T48 to T9 at the Valero Texas Open. Posted a season-best, 7-under 63 in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to share the 54-hole lead with Sean O'Hair at 9-under-par 201. Carded a 69 in tyhe final round to finish second, his best result in a World Golf Championships event (three career starts), two shots off Hunter Mahan's winning score.

Tied the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio record with an 8-under 64 Sunday to improve 39 positions from T48 to T9 at the Valero Texas Open. Posted a season-best, 7-under 63 in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to share the 54-hole lead with Sean O'Hair at 9-under-par 201. Carded a 69 in tyhe final round to finish second, his best result in a World Golf Championships event (three career starts), two shots off Hunter Mahan's winning score. Sony Open in Hawaii: Birdied the par-5 18th hole to edge Robert Allenby and win the Sony Open in Hawaii. Chip from 50 feet short of the 18th green struck the pin squarely, and instead of running well past the hole, settled a few inches away. He tapped in for a birdie and a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot victory when Allenby missed a 10-foot birdie putt. Was inspired to to "stay in the moment" earlier in the week after reading an article about Zach Johnson, the defending Sony Open in Hawaii winner. The victory, the third of his career, came by leading or sharing the lead after every round.

2009 Season

After arthroscopic shoulder surgery in the off-season, he had four top-25s and one top-10 finish. Finished season No. 150 on the money list.

Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Entered final round of the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open in second place and four strokes back of leader and eventual winner John Rollins, who is his neighbor in Colleyville, Texas. Shot a 1-over 73 to finish T5. During third-round 66, he said he "kind of got smart for a change" and used the rules of golf to his advantage when he borrowed his caddie's sneakers to play a shot while standing on a cart path at hole No. 15 instead of standing in his own spiked golf shoes.

Entered final round of the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open in second place and four strokes back of leader and eventual winner John Rollins, who is his neighbor in Colleyville, Texas. Shot a 1-over 73 to finish T5. During third-round 66, he said he "kind of got smart for a change" and used the rules of golf to his advantage when he borrowed his caddie's sneakers to play a shot while standing on a cart path at hole No. 15 instead of standing in his own spiked golf shoes. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Shot a second-round 63 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for a season-low score that was one shy of his career best.

2008 Season

Posted three top-10 finishes en route to 68th place on money list.

Ginn sur Mer Classic: Sank a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole to break out of a six-way tie for the lead and win the Ginn sur Mer Classic. Ranked No. 143 on the money list with two tournaments remaining. Had to call a penalty on himself and made bogey on the 10th hole, then took double bogey on the next hole with a tee shot into the water. But he rebounded with a birdie on the final hole at Ginn Ocean Hammock Resort for his second career victory. Michael Letzig, the 54-hole leader, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th to force a playoff. But his wedge spun 35 feet down the slope, and he had to settle for par and a 73 to finish one shot behind along with George McNeill, Nicholas Thompson, Ken Duke and Vaughn Taylor.

2007 Season

Jumped inside the top 144 on the FedExCup points list from 188th to 127th.

Canadian Open presented by Franklin Templeton Investments: In 21st start of the season, finished T3 at the Canadian Open aided by a final-round 5-under-par 66. It was his first top-10 since a solo fifth at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

2006 Season

Another solid season, making 20 cuts in 30 tournaments entered and collecting more than $1 million in season earnings.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Three off the 54-hole lead, posted a final-round 73 to fall from contention.

Finished T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Three off the 54-hole lead, posted a final-round 73 to fall from contention. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Finished fifth at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro, four back of Davis Love III. His $200,000 payday lifted him over the $1-million mark for the third time in his three-year TOUR career.

Finished fifth at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro, four back of Davis Love III. His $200,000 payday lifted him over the $1-million mark for the third time in his three-year TOUR career. FBR Open: Added second top-10 with a five-way tie for second at the FBR Open, seven strokes behind winner J.B. Holmes. Shared lead with Holmes through 10 holes on Sunday at 17-under. Fell one behind Holmes after a bogey on the par-4 11th hole, then dropped six back after triple bogeying the par-5 15th hole while Holmes eagled it.

Added second top-10 with a five-way tie for second at the FBR Open, seven strokes behind winner J.B. Holmes. Shared lead with Holmes through 10 holes on Sunday at 17-under. Fell one behind Holmes after a bogey on the par-4 11th hole, then dropped six back after triple bogeying the par-5 15th hole while Holmes eagled it. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Notched first top-10 of 2006 with a T10 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2005 Season

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Defending champion at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort and finished T3 aided by a closing 8-under 64.

Defending champion at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort and finished T3 aided by a closing 8-under 64. World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Made his first start in a World Golf Championships event at the NEC Invitational in Akron and finished T3, thanks to weekend rounds of 67-69.

Made his first start in a World Golf Championships event at the NEC Invitational in Akron and finished T3, thanks to weekend rounds of 67-69. B.C. Open: First top-10 of the season was a T2 at the B.C. Open, thanks to a pair of 67s on the weekend. It was his best finish since winning the 2004 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

First top-10 of the season was a T2 at the B.C. Open, thanks to a pair of 67s on the weekend. It was his best finish since winning the 2004 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Masters Tournament: Made his first start in the Masters and only his second start in a major championship. Finished T39 in Augusta.

2004 Season

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: The rookie posted his first tournament title in his 34th career start on the PGA TOUR at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort. Was five strokes back through 54 holes but closed with a career-best 10-under 62 to win by three.

The rookie posted his first tournament title in his 34th career start on the PGA TOUR at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort. Was five strokes back through 54 holes but closed with a career-best 10-under 62 to win by three. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Ended the season on a high note, beginning with a runner-up finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s in a single event for the first time in his career, including a final-round 64 at Annandale GC. Three weeks later won his first tournament title in Orlando.

Ended the season on a high note, beginning with a runner-up finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s in a single event for the first time in his career, including a final-round 64 at Annandale GC. Three weeks later won his first tournament title in Orlando. Deutsche Bank Championship: Shared first-round lead with Tiger Woods at Deutsche Bank Championship after a 65. Eventually finished T17.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 24 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour and enjoyed six top-10s and 10 top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 6 on the final money list with $286,066.

Clearwater Classic: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour win at the 2003 Clearwater Classic in New Zealand in just his second Tour start. Fired a course-record, 9-under 63 in the second round at the Clearwater Resort.

2002 Season

First start on the TOUR as a professional came at the Valero Texas Open. Played the Tight Lies Tour and made the cut in all 15 events entered. Won four times in on the Tight Lies Tour and was the leading money-winner, with $81,634. Won the Valley Open (Harlingen, Texas) and Sprint PCS Open (Tyler, Texas) in consecutive weeks. Added victories in Lake Charles, La., and Hattiesburg, Miss., to close the year.

Amateur Highlights