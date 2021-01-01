JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1999

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

1999 NIKE Wichita Open, NIKE Inland Empire Open

NIKE Wichita Open, NIKE Inland Empire Open 2007 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open

National Teams

1997 Walker Cup

Personal

Loves to watch sports on television -- basketball, baseball, even auto racing. Favorite sport is hockey, especially his hometown Dallas Stars.

Favorites include hockey, basketball, baseball and auto racing.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, four top-25s, and 15 made cuts. Was 82nd on the Regular Season money list.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Held the first-round lead by three shots at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper with a 10-under 62. Finished with rounds of 68-72-71 for a T17 finish.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season, with 23 starts, one third-place finish, two top-25s and 15 cuts made. Was 81st on the combined final money list. Qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finishing the Regular Season 72nd in earnings.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Made the cut in the first three Finals' events but could do no better than a T47 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Made the cut in the first three Finals' events but could do no better than a T47 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Turned in his second top-10 of the season in August, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Recorded four rounds in the 60s and a 20-under par 268 for a T3. The top-five matched his best showing since the 2013 Mylan Classic.

Turned in his second top-10 of the season in August, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Recorded four rounds in the 60s and a 20-under par 268 for a T3. The top-five matched his best showing since the 2013 Mylan Classic. Chile Classic: Carded an opening-round 69 in the Chile Classic. Fired a 65 in the second round. Posted 68-67 over the final 36 holes and, aided by a birdie at the last, had a T8 finish.

2014 Season

In seven Korn Ferry Tour starts in June, July and August, made two cuts.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: His top showing came in his first event, a T28 at the Air Capital Classic, where he opened with a 64 and was tied for second.

2013 Season

Made the cut in seven of 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Came up short for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with a T30, T50 and T19 in his last three starts to finish the PGA TOUR Season 89th on the money list. Had a scoring average of 69.25 in his last four appearances.

Mylan Classic: Solid week at the Mylan Classic netted him a T3, his only top-10 of the year and his best effort since a win at the 2007 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, a span of 108 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.

2012 Season

Played in 19 events and made only three cuts.

WNB Golf Classic: Made the cut and finished T31 at the WNB Golf Classic.

Made the cut and finished T31 at the WNB Golf Classic. Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Made the cut, and finished 73rd at the Cox Classic.

Made the cut, and finished 73rd at the Cox Classic. Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: In his season debut, at the Chile Classic, opened 68-67-66 at Prince of Wales CC and was alone in second through 54 holes, six shots behind Paul Haley II. Shot a final-round, even-par 72 to drop into a T7.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 22 starts and had a pair of top-10 efforts.

Stadion Classic at UGA: Followed up a week after the South Georgia Classic with a T5 at the Stadion Classic at UGA, marking the first time in four years he has had consecutive top-10s.

Followed up a week after the South Georgia Classic with a T5 at the Stadion Classic at UGA, marking the first time in four years he has had consecutive top-10s. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Finished T10 at the South Georgia Classic, his first top-10 on Tour since a T6 at the 2007 Chattanooga Classic. Finished T2 in Greens in Regulation for the week.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes.

Stadion Classic at UGA: Best week was a T18 at the Stadion Athens Classic at UGA.

2009 Season

Struggled on the Korn Ferry Tour, making only eight cuts in 19 starts. Three of four top-25 finishes came in consecutive weeks early in the season.

Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Was again T20 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

Was again T20 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Stonebrae Classic: Had a T20 effort at the Stonebrae Classic.

2008 Season

Finished 186th on the PGA TOUR money list after making nine cuts in 23 starts.

Viking Classic: First top-10 of the PGA TOUR season was a T8 at the Viking Classic, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. His previous top-10 on TOUR came at the 2002 Viking Classic (54-hole event, rained out final round) in Madison, Miss. It was his fourth career top-10 on TOUR.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Earned $231,586 on the season to finish No. 17 on the money list. Tallied six top-10 finishes during the season.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Finshed T6 at the Chattanooga Classic.

Finshed T6 at the Chattanooga Classic. Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Finished T4 at the Oregon Classic.

Finished T4 at the Oregon Classic. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Season was highlighted by a victory at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Final-round 65 matched the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history and moved him into the top spot in earnings throughout the history of the Wichita Open. His four-stroke victory over Fabian Gomez equaled the largest winning margin of the season. Also won the tournament in 1999, making him just one of seven players to win the same event twice on Tour. Collected $90,000 with the win, moving all the way to No. 12 on the money list at the time.

Season was highlighted by a victory at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Final-round 65 matched the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history and moved him into the top spot in earnings throughout the history of the Wichita Open. His four-stroke victory over Fabian Gomez equaled the largest winning margin of the season. Also won the tournament in 1999, making him just one of seven players to win the same event twice on Tour. Collected $90,000 with the win, moving all the way to No. 12 on the money list at the time. Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Finished T6 at the Fort Smith Classic.

Finished T6 at the Fort Smith Classic. Henrico County Open: Finished T5 at the Henrico County Open.

Finished T5 at the Henrico County Open. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Finished T9 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2006 Season

Made the cut in six of 13 Korn Ferry Tour appearances.

Movistar Panama Championship: His lone top-25 finish was a T11 at the Movistar Panama Championship.

2005 Season

Did not play in any TOUR-sponsored events.

2004 Season

Made the cut in nine of 22 starts.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: His only top-10 finish was a T5 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2003 Season

Made the cut in five of 20 starts on the PGA TOUR.

FBR Capital Open: T28 at the FBR Capital Open was his top showing.

2002 Season

Missed almost two months of the season due to shoulder injury. After withdrawing from The Honda Classic in March, did not play again until the Verizon Byron Nelson Classic in May. Played in 26 events, making 11 cuts.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Had a season-best third-place finish at the rain-shortened Southern Farm Bureau Classic, two strokes behind champion Luke Donald. Led by one stroke through 18 holes and two through 36, but struggled in closing third round, posting four bogeys in final 11 holes. After tournament was deemed 54-hole event on Monday morning, took home paycheck of $176,800, increasing season earnings to $362,892 to finish 147th on the money list.

Had a season-best third-place finish at the rain-shortened Southern Farm Bureau Classic, two strokes behind champion Luke Donald. Led by one stroke through 18 holes and two through 36, but struggled in closing third round, posting four bogeys in final 11 holes. After tournament was deemed 54-hole event on Monday morning, took home paycheck of $176,800, increasing season earnings to $362,892 to finish 147th on the money list. Valero Texas Open: T22 at the Valero Texas Open. Finished at Valero Texas Open was aided by final-round 64, his best round since matching 64 at the 2002 Sony Open in Hawaii.

T22 at the Valero Texas Open. Finished at Valero Texas Open was aided by final-round 64, his best round since matching 64 at the 2002 Sony Open in Hawaii. Sony Open in Hawaii: T13 at season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Finished 128th on the money list in second full PGA TOUR season in 2001, with $396,967.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Survived a triple bogey on first hole of final round of the National Qualifying Tournament to card a 69 and secure a T8. Hit first two drives out of bounds for triple bogey, then recorded seven birdies, one eagle and two bogeys the rest of the way.

2000 Season

Successful rookie campaign on PGA TOUR, making 20 of 34 cuts and earning $700,738, good for 68th on the TOUR money list. First-year earnings were third-best among 2000 rookies.

1999 Season

Earned his PGA TOUR membership for 1999 by finishing 11th on the 1999 BUY.COM money list with $146,263. Began the 1999 season without any status on the BUY.COM TOUR. Used sponsor exemptions and top-25 finishes early in the year to gain entry into tournaments.

NIKE Inland Empire Open: Second victory came at the end of the '99 season at BUY.COM Inland Empire Open. Finished with tournament-record score 21-under-par 267 to win by three strokes over Dick Mast. Second victory was also worth $40,500 and moved him to No. 10 on the money list and virtually assured him of earning his 2000 PGA TOUR card.

Second victory came at the end of the '99 season at BUY.COM Inland Empire Open. Finished with tournament-record score 21-under-par 267 to win by three strokes over Dick Mast. Second victory was also worth $40,500 and moved him to No. 10 on the money list and virtually assured him of earning his 2000 PGA TOUR card. NIKE Wichita Open: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a two-stroke win at the Wichita Open.

1998 Season

Made five Korn Ferry Tour starts, making two cuts (one as an amateur and one as a pro).

NIKE Permian Basin Open: Made cut came after he turned pro, at the Permian Basin Open (T56).

Made cut came after he turned pro, at the Permian Basin Open (T56). NIKE Greater Austin Open: Received an exemption into the Greater Austin Open and was in solo sixth, two shots off Michael Allen's lead when the final round began. Shot a final-round 81, including a triple bogey-8 on the par-5 closing hole to drop into a T14.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards as college player of the year.

Member of 1997 winning Walker Cup team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE