PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (9)

2002 The Honda Classic

The Honda Classic 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship

Turning Stone Resort Championship 2010 The Barclays

The Barclays 2012 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2013 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance 2014 RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mayakoba Golf Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2006 Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.

International Victories (3)

2011 OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup [with Gary Woodland]

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup [with Gary Woodland] 2015 Fiji International [OneAsia]

Fiji International [OneAsia] 2020 SMBC Singapore Open

Additional Victories (4)

2011 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with Zach Johnson]

CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with Zach Johnson] 2013 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Harris English]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Harris English] 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Harris English]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Harris English] 2020 QBE Shootout [with Harris English]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2009 Defeated Vaughn Taylor, Turning Stone Resort Championship

Defeated Vaughn Taylor, Turning Stone Resort Championship 2010 Defeated Martin Laird, The Barclays

Defeated Martin Laird, The Barclays 2014 Lost to Matt Jones, Shell Houston Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2006 Defeated Paul Claxton, Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.

National Teams

2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 Ryder Cup

2016 Olympic Games

2011, 2013, 2018 World Cup

1998 World Amateur Team Championship

1999 Walker Cup

1998, 1999 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

Got started in golf when his mother, Meg, upgraded the country club membership to include golf when he was 12 years old. He and his dad tried golf and were hooked.

Father, Peter, is an excellent tennis player who was ranked No. 1 in doubles at one time in the state of Florida.

Wife, Sybi, was a standout tennis player at Georgia Tech, where they met. They teamed in October 2009 to win the consolation title in the USTA National Husband/Wife Doubles Championship at the ATP Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Involved with Camp Twin Lakes, a Georgia program for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges, as well as the Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville.

Special Interests

Tennis, hiking, backgammon

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Fell in the Semifinals at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to Scottie Scheffler, 1-up, before defeating Victor Perez in the consolation, 2 and 1, to finish third. Marked his second consecutive appearance in the Semifinals (runner-up, 2019).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Fell in the Semifinals at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to Scottie Scheffler, 1-up, before defeating Victor Perez in the consolation, 2 and 1, to finish third. Marked his second consecutive appearance in the Semifinals (runner-up, 2019).

2020 Season

Became one of nine players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, advancing to the BMW Championship and ending his season at No. 62 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his second consecutive season qualifying for the BMW Championship and 11th total. Recorded seven top-25s, highlighted by a T2 at The Genesis Invitational. Made his fifth consecutive appearance in the Presidents Cup, clinching the final point for the United States to retain the Cup.

The Genesis Invitational: Held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds of The Genesis Invitational before finishing T2. Marked his 13th career runner-up and best result on TOUR since the 2019 RBC Heritage (2nd).

Held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds of The Genesis Invitational before finishing T2. Marked his 13th career runner-up and best result on TOUR since the 2019 RBC Heritage (2nd). Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed the cut in his title defense at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2019 Season

Won twice and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 13th time, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the ninth time and finishing the season tied for 16th in the FedExCup standings. Became one of nine players to qualify for the Playoffs in each of the first 13 seasons of the FedExCup era and was one of four players to win multiple events on the season (Mayakoba Golf Classic, Sony Open in Hawaii). Led the FedExCup standings for 17 weeks, including a stretch of 16 consecutive weeks (both best on TOUR). Ended the Regular Season inside the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 (No. 3). Earned eight top-10s and made 20 cuts in 22 starts.

PGA Championship: Shot a final-round 69 to finish T8 at the PGA Championship. Was his fourth top-10 in his 11th start at the event and best result in a major since his runner-up at The 2017 Open Championship.

Shot a final-round 69 to finish T8 at the PGA Championship. Was his fourth top-10 in his 11th start at the event and best result in a major since his runner-up at The 2017 Open Championship. RBC Heritage: Earned a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage, falling by one stroke to C.T. Pan. Final-round 4-under 67, capped off by an 8-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on No. 18, led to his sixth top-10 of the season. Represented his 12th career runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting at 2.361 per round, his best mark in that category since the 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship (2.548).

Earned a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage, falling by one stroke to C.T. Pan. Final-round 4-under 67, capped off by an 8-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on No. 18, led to his sixth top-10 of the season. Represented his 12th career runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting at 2.361 per round, his best mark in that category since the 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship (2.548). Valero Texas Open: Birdied each of the last two holes in the final round to finish T7 at the Valero Texas Open, his third top-10 in 15 starts at the event.

Birdied each of the last two holes in the final round to finish T7 at the Valero Texas Open, his third top-10 in 15 starts at the event. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Lost in the Championship Match at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to Kevin Kisner, 1-up, to finish runner-up as he sought his second match play title (2013). Went 2-0-1 in Group Play to advance. Defeated Tyrrell Hatton, 4 and 3, and Sergio Garcia, 2-up, to advance to the Semifinals. Facing Lucas Bjerregaard in the Semifinals, birdied two of his last three holes of the match for a 1-up victory to advance to the Championship Match for the second time in his career. At age 40, was seeking to become the first player in his 40s to win the Dell Technologies Match Play. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the second time of the season.

Lost in the Championship Match at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to Kevin Kisner, 1-up, to finish runner-up as he sought his second match play title (2013). Went 2-0-1 in Group Play to advance. Defeated Tyrrell Hatton, 4 and 3, and Sergio Garcia, 2-up, to advance to the Semifinals. Facing Lucas Bjerregaard in the Semifinals, birdied two of his last three holes of the match for a 1-up victory to advance to the Championship Match for the second time in his career. At age 40, was seeking to become the first player in his 40s to win the Dell Technologies Match Play. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the second time of the season. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Following opening scores of 67-65-65, recorded a final-round 75 to tie Chez Reavie and Bubba Watson for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Entered the final round in second place, four shots back of eventual champion Rickie Fowler. Earned third consecutive top-10 at TPC Scottsdale. The 4-over 75 represented his first over-par score of the 2018-19 season (20th round).

Following opening scores of 67-65-65, recorded a final-round 75 to tie Chez Reavie and Bubba Watson for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Entered the final round in second place, four shots back of eventual champion Rickie Fowler. Earned third consecutive top-10 at TPC Scottsdale. The 4-over 75 represented his first over-par score of the 2018-19 season (20th round). Sony Open in Hawaii: Won second title of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii marking his ninth career PGA TOUR victory. Opened with rounds of 63-63 and posted a pair of 66s on the weekend to win by four shots over Andrew Putnam. His 258 tournament total was the best in 430 starts on TOUR. Won at the age of 40 years, 6 months, 23 days. Marked 100th top-10 in his PGA TOUR career. With his win earlier in the season at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, became the third defending champion of the Mayakoba Golf Classic to win the Sony Open in Hawaii since 2011 (Johnson Wagner/2012, Patton Kizzire/2018).

Won second title of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii marking his ninth career PGA TOUR victory. Opened with rounds of 63-63 and posted a pair of 66s on the weekend to win by four shots over Andrew Putnam. His 258 tournament total was the best in 430 starts on TOUR. Won at the age of 40 years, 6 months, 23 days. Marked 100th top-10 in his PGA TOUR career. With his win earlier in the season at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, became the third defending champion of the Mayakoba Golf Classic to win the Sony Open in Hawaii since 2011 (Johnson Wagner/2012, Patton Kizzire/2018). Mayakoba Golf Classic: Following rounds of 64-64-65, posted a 2-under 69 in the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic to claim a one-stroke win at 22-under 262. Marked his eighth career PGA TOUR win at the age of 40 years, 4 months, 21 days. Supplanted the previous tournament records for 36-, 54- and 72-hole score and earned his first victory since winning the 2014 RBC Heritage. The win came in his fourth start at the event and was his second top-10. Made 26 birdies and was bogey-free on the front nine for the week. Became the fifth player in his 40s to win on TOUR in the 2018 calendar year, joining Tiger Woods (TOUR Championship/42), Phil Mickelson (World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship/47), Paul Casey (Valspar Championship/40) and Ian Poulter (Houston Open/42). Became the sixth player to convert a 54-hole lead/co-lead into victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2018 Season

One of 10 players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs all 12 years. Season was highlighted by eight top-25s, including four top-10s and 20 made cuts in 24 starts. Two of his top-10s came in majors. With a T20 and 74th-place finish in the first two FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his TOUR-best streak of nine straight years with at least one top-10 during the Playoffs.

Ryder Cup: Served as one of Jim Furyk's vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Paris, France.

Served as one of Jim Furyk's vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Paris, France. Dell Technologies Championship: One of eight players to qualify for the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, every year since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. Finished T43 at TPC Boston to end his season at No. 76 in the standings. Failed to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time in 10 years.

One of eight players to qualify for the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, every year since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. Finished T43 at TPC Boston to end his season at No. 76 in the standings. Failed to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time in 10 years. The Open Championship: Finished T9 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie for his 98th career top-10 on the PGA TOUR and 11th in a major championship.

Finished T9 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie for his 98th career top-10 on the PGA TOUR and 11th in a major championship. Houston Open: Making his 10th start at the Houston Open, finished T8 for his fourth top-10 at the event. Extended his streak of made cuts to 25, having last missed the cut at the 2017 Houston Open.

Making his 10th start at the Houston Open, finished T8 for his fourth top-10 at the event. Extended his streak of made cuts to 25, having last missed the cut at the 2017 Houston Open. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced from group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before falling to Kevin Kisner in the round of 16. The champion of the event in 2013, made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh in his match against Ross Fisher on the third day of group play (won, 6 and 4).

Advanced from group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before falling to Kevin Kisner in the round of 16. The champion of the event in 2013, made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh in his match against Ross Fisher on the third day of group play (won, 6 and 4). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Making his first start of the calendar year, finished T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Week was highlighted by his third-round 64. In the final round, almost aced the "loudest hole in golf," No. 16, from 169 yards.

Making his first start of the calendar year, finished T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Week was highlighted by his third-round 64. In the final round, almost aced the "loudest hole in golf," No. 16, from 169 yards. Hero World Challenge: Making his eighth career start at the Hero World Challenge, finished T9 (along with tournament host Tiger Woods) at 8-under 280. With rounds of 67-70-72-71, finished 10 strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler.

2017 Season

Extended his streak of FedExCup Playoffs berths to a perfect 11-for-11 on the strength of six top-10 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship. In the Playoffs, finished inside the top 10 in three of four starts. For a fourth consecutive time, competed for the United States Team in the Presidents Cup. Ended the season with nine top-10 finishes.

Presidents Cup: Making his fourth consecutive appearance at the Presidents Cup, went 2-1-0 en route to a dominating 19-11 victory by the United States over the International Team. Both of his victories came alongside teammate Dustin Johnson in Foursomes.

Making his fourth consecutive appearance at the Presidents Cup, went 2-1-0 en route to a dominating 19-11 victory by the United States over the International Team. Both of his victories came alongside teammate Dustin Johnson in Foursomes. TOUR Championship: In his eighth consecutive start at the TOUR Championship, posted back-to-back, 3-under 67s on the weekend to finish T10 with Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose at 6-under 274.

In his eighth consecutive start at the TOUR Championship, posted back-to-back, 3-under 67s on the weekend to finish T10 with Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose at 6-under 274. BMW Championship: Finished T5 in his 10th start in the BMW Championship after rounds of 67-68-67-67. Was his fourth top-10 in the event.

Finished T5 in his 10th start in the BMW Championship after rounds of 67-68-67-67. Was his fourth top-10 in the event. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned a T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club. Matched Russell Henley's course record in second round with 6-under 64, which included 6-under 29 on the back nine, equaling best back-nine score in tournament history at THE NORTHERN TRUST, set on multiple occasions.

Earned a T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club. Matched Russell Henley's course record in second round with 6-under 64, which included 6-under 29 on the back nine, equaling best back-nine score in tournament history at THE NORTHERN TRUST, set on multiple occasions. PGA Championship: Carded a final-round, 3-under 68 to finish T9 at the PGA Championship, seven strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Finished no worse than T16 in all four majors this season: T4-Masters, T16-U.S. Open, 2nd-Open Championship, T9-PGA Championship.

Carded a final-round, 3-under 68 to finish T9 at the PGA Championship, seven strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Finished no worse than T16 in all four majors this season: T4-Masters, T16-U.S. Open, 2nd-Open Championship, T9-PGA Championship. The Open Championship: Playing in the final group with Open Championship leader Jordan Spieth over the course of the final two rounds, put up a valiant fight with weekend rounds of 66-69 but still finished three strokes behind Spieth. Marked the 10th runner-up finish of his PGA TOUR career, and first since the 2015 CareerBuilder Challenge. Now owns nine top-10 finishes in 47 major championship starts, with his previous best outing a T3 at the 2012 Masters Tournament. A T9 in 2012 marked his only other top-10 in 13 Open Championship starts. Struggled early in his career at The Open, missing the cut in his first five starts, but has since reeled off seven made cuts in his last eight starts.

Playing in the final group with Open Championship leader Jordan Spieth over the course of the final two rounds, put up a valiant fight with weekend rounds of 66-69 but still finished three strokes behind Spieth. Marked the 10th runner-up finish of his PGA TOUR career, and first since the 2015 CareerBuilder Challenge. Now owns nine top-10 finishes in 47 major championship starts, with his previous best outing a T3 at the 2012 Masters Tournament. A T9 in 2012 marked his only other top-10 in 13 Open Championship starts. Struggled early in his career at The Open, missing the cut in his first five starts, but has since reeled off seven made cuts in his last eight starts. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Shot final-round 73 at Muirfield Village to finish T4, four shots back of Jason Dufner's winning score of 13-under. The 2014 Memorial Tournament winner now has seven top-10 results in 12 appearances at the Memorial Tournament.

Shot final-round 73 at Muirfield Village to finish T4, four shots back of Jason Dufner's winning score of 13-under. The 2014 Memorial Tournament winner now has seven top-10 results in 12 appearances at the Memorial Tournament. AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his fourth top-10 finish at the event (and second consecutive after finishing third in 2016). Has yet to miss a cut at the Byron Nelson in 10 starts. Finished five strokes behind the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff.

Finished T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his fourth top-10 finish at the event (and second consecutive after finishing third in 2016). Has yet to miss a cut at the Byron Nelson in 10 starts. Finished five strokes behind the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Masters Tournament: Highlighted by an ace at the 16th hole in the final round of the Masters, posted a 5-under 67, tying the day's low round, to finish at 5-under 283 and T4 with Thomas Pieters. The ace was his fourth on the PGA TOUR and first since the 2016 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Marked his fourth top-10 finish in 11 starts at Augusta.

Highlighted by an ace at the 16th hole in the final round of the Masters, posted a 5-under 67, tying the day's low round, to finish at 5-under 283 and T4 with Thomas Pieters. The ace was his fourth on the PGA TOUR and first since the 2016 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Marked his fourth top-10 finish in 11 starts at Augusta. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted a flawless opening-round 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale to lead the Waste Management Phoenix Open after day one. Followed with rounds of 69-69-70 to finish 12-under 272 and secure a T9 finish.

Posted a flawless opening-round 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale to lead the Waste Management Phoenix Open after day one. Followed with rounds of 69-69-70 to finish 12-under 272 and secure a T9 finish. Franklin Templeton Shootout: After a T3 finish at the Hero World Challenge, won the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December for the second time in four years with partner Harris English. The duo combined for 121-under-par total in last four years (2016-Won, 2015-Runner-up, 2014-Runner-up, 2013-Won).

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive time in his career, one of 16 players to reach the FedExCup Playoffs every season since its inception. Progressed to the TOUR Championship for the seventh consecutive time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 16 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T15 at East Lake to end his season No. 18 in the FedExCup standings (the seventh consecutive top-20 finish in the FedExCup). Recorded 10 top-10 finishes from 26 starts, just one shy of his career-high 11 top-10 finishes during the 2010 and 2013-14 seasons.

Ryder Cup: Earned his fourth berth in the Ryder Cup as a Captain's Pick for the United States squad. Went 2-2 in his four matches in the United States' 17-11 win over the Europeans in the biennial event. Teamed with Dustin Johnson in a dominating 5&4 victory over Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters in Friday foursomes, helping lead the Americans to a 4-0 start at Hazeltine.

Earned his fourth berth in the Ryder Cup as a Captain's Pick for the United States squad. Went 2-2 in his four matches in the United States' 17-11 win over the Europeans in the biennial event. Teamed with Dustin Johnson in a dominating 5&4 victory over Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters in Friday foursomes, helping lead the Americans to a 4-0 start at Hazeltine. BMW Championship: Finished T4 at the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick, moving to No. 16 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship.

Finished T4 at the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick, moving to No. 16 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship. Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Matched course record of 8-under 63 (set by Australian Marcus Fraser in first round) in the final round to capture the bronze medal with 13-under 271 and stand on the podium alongside gold medal winner Justin Rose (Great Britain) and silver medalist Henrik Stenson (Sweden).

Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Matched course record of 8-under 63 (set by Australian Marcus Fraser in first round) in the final round to capture the bronze medal with 13-under 271 and stand on the podium alongside gold medal winner Justin Rose (Great Britain) and silver medalist Henrik Stenson (Sweden). RBC Canadian Open: Posted four sub-par rounds to finish T9 at the RBC Canadian Open. Team RBC ambassador joined Ricky Barnes (T5 at RBC Canadian Open, T9 at RBC Heritage) as only two players with top-10 finishes at both RBC-sponsored events on TOUR.

Posted four sub-par rounds to finish T9 at the RBC Canadian Open. Team RBC ambassador joined Ricky Barnes (T5 at RBC Canadian Open, T9 at RBC Heritage) as only two players with top-10 finishes at both RBC-sponsored events on TOUR. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted fifth top-six finish in last six starts with T3 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Final-round 66 was just one of three bogey-free rounds all week (William McGirt, 64 in the first round, Phil Mickelson, 68 in the final round). Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation (47 of 72) for the week. Marked his 10th top-10 in 22 World Golf Championships starts.

Posted fifth top-six finish in last six starts with T3 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Final-round 66 was just one of three bogey-free rounds all week (William McGirt, 64 in the first round, Phil Mickelson, 68 in the final round). Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation (47 of 72) for the week. Marked his 10th top-10 in 22 World Golf Championships starts. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and reached 16-under to share the lead in the final round before struggling on the inward nine to post a 1-over 73 and finish T4 at 13-under 275 for his fourth consecutive top-six finish of the season. Followed a bogey at the par-3 12th with a double bogey-6 at 13 and another bogey at 15.

Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and reached 16-under to share the lead in the final round before struggling on the inward nine to post a 1-over 73 and finish T4 at 13-under 275 for his fourth consecutive top-six finish of the season. Followed a bogey at the par-3 12th with a double bogey-6 at 13 and another bogey at 15. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Bounced back from an opening 3-over 73 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational with rounds of 67-63-68 to finish T6 and eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. The finish was his third top-10 in nine starts at Colonial (9-2008, 2-2013, T6-2016). The finish was his third consecutive top-six finish, having finished T3 at THE PLAYERS, third at the AT&T Byron Nelson and T6 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational.

Bounced back from an opening 3-over 73 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational with rounds of 67-63-68 to finish T6 and eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. The finish was his third top-10 in nine starts at Colonial (9-2008, 2-2013, T6-2016). The finish was his third consecutive top-six finish, having finished T3 at THE PLAYERS, third at the AT&T Byron Nelson and T6 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. AT&T Byron Nelson: On the heels of a T3 finish at THE PLAYERS, extended his streak to nine made cuts in as many attempts at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing solo-third and just one stroke out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. It marked his first back-to-back top-10 finishes since the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii (T3) and CareerBuilder Challenge (T2).

On the heels of a T3 finish at THE PLAYERS, extended his streak to nine made cuts in as many attempts at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing solo-third and just one stroke out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. It marked his first back-to-back top-10 finishes since the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii (T3) and CareerBuilder Challenge (T2). THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted rounds of 71-67-72-68 at THE PLAYERS Championship, one of five players to shoot four rounds of par or better at THE PLAYERS Stadium course during the week (Kevin Chappell, Francesco Molinari, Graeme McDowell, Bryce Molder). T3 finish was second top-10 in 12 starts at THE PLAYERS.

Posted rounds of 71-67-72-68 at THE PLAYERS Championship, one of five players to shoot four rounds of par or better at THE PLAYERS Stadium course during the week (Kevin Chappell, Francesco Molinari, Graeme McDowell, Bryce Molder). T3 finish was second top-10 in 12 starts at THE PLAYERS. RBC Heritage: In his bid for his second Tartan Jacket (2014), finished T9 and six strokes behind champion Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage. It marked his third consecutive (out of five overall) top-10 finish at the event (won-2014, 5th-2015, T9-2016).

In his bid for his second Tartan Jacket (2014), finished T9 and six strokes behind champion Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage. It marked his third consecutive (out of five overall) top-10 finish at the event (won-2014, 5th-2015, T9-2016). World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Anirban Lahiri (6 and 5), Justin Rose (3 and 2) and a halved match with Fabian Gomez before losing to Brooks Koepka (1-up) in the round of 16 for a T9 result.

Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Anirban Lahiri (6 and 5), Justin Rose (3 and 2) and a halved match with Fabian Gomez before losing to Brooks Koepka (1-up) in the round of 16 for a T9 result. Northern Trust Open: Carded the only bogey-free final round, a 4-under 67, at the Northern Trust Open to move up the leaderboard and finish T8 at Riviera CC.

Carded the only bogey-free final round, a 4-under 67, at the Northern Trust Open to move up the leaderboard and finish T8 at Riviera CC. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Harris English to finish second for the second straight year at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in mid-December. The team finished two strokes behind Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker and have combined for a 93-under-par total in their last nine rounds.

2015 Season

Went through his first season in four years without a win. Did record seven top-10s. Season highlighted by 24 made cuts in 25 starts, with a T2 at the Humana Challenge his best showing. Is nine for nine on FedExCup Playoffs berths. Entered the Playoffs No. 24 in the standings. Posted top-10 finishes at the Deutsche Bank Championship (T9), his second top-10 at TPC Boston following a T4 in 2013. Closed the season with a T10 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to end the campaign at No. 19 in the FedExCup standings.

Fiji International: Began his season in style at the Fiji International in October 2015. At the blustery and difficult Natadola Bay GC in Suva, was the only player in the field to finish under par. Sat at 2-over through 36 holes until a pair of 69s on the weekend left him at 4-under and gave him the co-sanctioned OneAsia Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia victory by four shots over Aron Price. The victory was his first non-PGA TOUR title that didn't involve a teammate.

Began his season in style at the Fiji International in October 2015. At the blustery and difficult Natadola Bay GC in Suva, was the only player in the field to finish under par. Sat at 2-over through 36 holes until a pair of 69s on the weekend left him at 4-under and gave him the co-sanctioned OneAsia Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia victory by four shots over Aron Price. The victory was his first non-PGA TOUR title that didn't involve a teammate. Presidents Cup: Went 0-2-1 in his three Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 0-2-1 in his three Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. PGA Championship: Finished T7 again at the PGA Championship, thanks to 4-under 68s in all but the second round. Played the par-5 11th hole at Whistling Straits in 5-under for the week.

Finished T7 again at the PGA Championship, thanks to 4-under 68s in all but the second round. Played the par-5 11th hole at Whistling Straits in 5-under for the week. RBC Canadian Open: Posted four rounds of 3-under 69 at the RBC Canadian Open to claim a T7 with three others.

Posted four rounds of 3-under 69 at the RBC Canadian Open to claim a T7 with three others. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Made a strong run at victory in July at the European Tour's Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. After rounds of 66-68-67 at Gullane GC, began the final round three strokes behind leader Daniel Brooks. Shot a 2-under 68 Sunday but fell a stroke short of winner Rickie Fowler, settling for a T2 with Raphael Jacquelin.

Made a strong run at victory in July at the European Tour's Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. After rounds of 66-68-67 at Gullane GC, began the final round three strokes behind leader Daniel Brooks. Shot a 2-under 68 Sunday but fell a stroke short of winner Rickie Fowler, settling for a T2 with Raphael Jacquelin. RBC Heritage: In his bid to join Payne Stewart (1989-90), Davis Love III (1991-92) and Boo Weekley (2007-08) as back-to-back winners at the RBC Heritage, finished fifth at 14-under, four strokes out of the Jim Furyk-Kevin Kisner playoff. Kept a 22-year streak intact at Harbour Town as no defending champion has missed the cut at the RBC Heritage since Love in 1993.

In his bid to join Payne Stewart (1989-90), Davis Love III (1991-92) and Boo Weekley (2007-08) as back-to-back winners at the RBC Heritage, finished fifth at 14-under, four strokes out of the Jim Furyk-Kevin Kisner playoff. Kept a 22-year streak intact at Harbour Town as no defending champion has missed the cut at the RBC Heritage since Love in 1993. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: After a tough finish of his third round at the Humana Challenge, which included bogeys at Nos. 15, 17 and 18, rallied with a 5-under 67 Sunday that left him in a five-way T2, one shot behind winner Bill Haas. Held a one-stroke lead after the second round in La Quinta.

After a tough finish of his third round at the Humana Challenge, which included bogeys at Nos. 15, 17 and 18, rallied with a 5-under 67 Sunday that left him in a five-way T2, one shot behind winner Bill Haas. Held a one-stroke lead after the second round in La Quinta. Sony Open in Hawaii: With opening rounds of 65-63, shared the 36-hole lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii with Webb Simpson and Justin Thomas. Closed with rounds of 68-71 to finish T3, 10 strokes behind runaway winner Jimmy Walker. Prior to his Sunday, birdie-less round, had gone 255 consecutive rounds on the PGA TOUR with at least one birdie, dating to the first round of the 2012 Valspar Championship. Marked his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii (T8 in 2014, T5 in 2013 and T5 in 2011). Began the final round two strokes off Walker's 16-under lead playing in the final group. Was unable to mount a Sunday charge. Continued excellent play in the Aloha State. Since 2011, is 100-under par collectively between the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii.

With opening rounds of 65-63, shared the 36-hole lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii with Webb Simpson and Justin Thomas. Closed with rounds of 68-71 to finish T3, 10 strokes behind runaway winner Jimmy Walker. Prior to his Sunday, birdie-less round, had gone 255 consecutive rounds on the PGA TOUR with at least one birdie, dating to the first round of the 2012 Valspar Championship. Marked his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii (T8 in 2014, T5 in 2013 and T5 in 2011). Began the final round two strokes off Walker's 16-under lead playing in the final group. Was unable to mount a Sunday charge. Continued excellent play in the Aloha State. Since 2011, is 100-under par collectively between the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii. Franklin Templeton Shootout: In December 2014, joined teammate Harris English to finish second in defense of their Franklin Templeton Shootout title. Lost to the team of Jason Day-Cameron Tringale by one stroke in Naples, Fla.

2014 Season

Season highlighted by his third consecutive berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Another consistent season with 22 made cuts in 24 starts, including his seventh TOUR win, equaling his career-best total from 2010 for top-10 finishes (11). Finished 13th at East Lake GC and No. 8 in the FedExCup, his fourth top-10 performance in the last five FedExCup seasons.

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup, went 1-3-0 in his four matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland.

At the Ryder Cup, went 1-3-0 in his four matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland. BMW Championship: Added a T29 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and T46 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fifth consecutive season.

Added a T29 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and T46 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fifth consecutive season. The Barclays: In the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, posted four sub-par scores at Ridgewood CC to T5 with William McGirt and Ernie Els. Was one of just five players to play bogey-free Sunday, carding a 4-under 67.

In the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, posted four sub-par scores at Ridgewood CC to T5 with William McGirt and Ernie Els. Was one of just five players to play bogey-free Sunday, carding a 4-under 67. RBC Canadian Open: RBC Golf Ambassador posted two 5-under 65s during the week of the RBC Canadian Open (second and final rounds) en route to T4 finish. Marked his third top-four finish in eight RBC Canadian Open starts (T4 in 2010 and T2 in 2013).

RBC Golf Ambassador posted two 5-under 65s during the week of the RBC Canadian Open (second and final rounds) en route to T4 finish. Marked his third top-four finish in eight RBC Canadian Open starts (T4 in 2010 and T2 in 2013). HP Byron Nelson Championship: Four rounds in the 60s led to a T7 finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, marking his TOUR leading ninth top-10 finish of the season. Since the start of the 2010 season, he has five wins and a TOUR-best 46 top-10 finishes. During that period, has made 101 of 107 cuts.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a T7 finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, marking his TOUR leading ninth top-10 finish of the season. Since the start of the 2010 season, he has five wins and a TOUR-best 46 top-10 finishes. During that period, has made 101 of 107 cuts. RBC Heritage: Entered the final round of the RBC Heritage trailing fellow RBC Ambassador Luke Donald by four strokes but stormed out of the gate with a 6-under 30 on the front nine en route to a 7-under 64 and one stroke-win over Donald. The win was his seventh PGA TOUR career and capped a stretch of four-consecutive top-five TOUR finishes. It was a range of emotions for the veteran on the final two holes. After appearing on the verge of building a two-stroke lead on the 17th hole, he three-putted from 4 feet, 3 inches to drop into a tie at 10-under, with Donald. On the par-4 18th hole, he then holed a 56-foot, 7-foot bunker shot for a birdie-3 to move back to 11-under and eventual one-shot win. With the victory, he moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings and received the tartan jacket, given annually to the RBC Heritage winner. He is the second consecutive RBC team member to win the jacket, following in the footsteps of 2013 champion Graeme McDowell. Shared the lead after day one at Harbour Town with a 5-under 66, becoming just the fourth player in 22 stroke-play events this season to carry that lead on to victory.

Entered the final round of the RBC Heritage trailing fellow RBC Ambassador Luke Donald by four strokes but stormed out of the gate with a 6-under 30 on the front nine en route to a 7-under 64 and one stroke-win over Donald. The win was his seventh PGA TOUR career and capped a stretch of four-consecutive top-five TOUR finishes. It was a range of emotions for the veteran on the final two holes. After appearing on the verge of building a two-stroke lead on the 17th hole, he three-putted from 4 feet, 3 inches to drop into a tie at 10-under, with Donald. On the par-4 18th hole, he then holed a 56-foot, 7-foot bunker shot for a birdie-3 to move back to 11-under and eventual one-shot win. With the victory, he moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings and received the tartan jacket, given annually to the RBC Heritage winner. He is the second consecutive RBC team member to win the jacket, following in the footsteps of 2013 champion Graeme McDowell. Shared the lead after day one at Harbour Town with a 5-under 66, becoming just the fourth player in 22 stroke-play events this season to carry that lead on to victory. Masters Tournament: Finished T5 at the Masters for both his third consecutive and third career top-10 at Augusta National GC. Was one shot off the lead entering the final round before a final-round 74 dropped him from contention.

Finished T5 at the Masters for both his third consecutive and third career top-10 at Augusta National GC. Was one shot off the lead entering the final round before a final-round 74 dropped him from contention. Shell Houston Open: Still in Texas, held the second- and third-round leads at the Shell Houston Open, and needed only to par the 72nd hole to claim victory. After pulling his second shot at the GC of Houston's daunting par-4 18th into the water, managed to get up and down for bogey to force sudden death with Matt Jones. After Jones chipped in from 42 feet for a birdie-3 on the first extra hole, No. 18, he wasn't able to match with his greenside bunker shot. The runner-up finish was his sixth top-10 of the year and second top-five in as many weeks.

Still in Texas, held the second- and third-round leads at the Shell Houston Open, and needed only to par the 72nd hole to claim victory. After pulling his second shot at the GC of Houston's daunting par-4 18th into the water, managed to get up and down for bogey to force sudden death with Matt Jones. After Jones chipped in from 42 feet for a birdie-3 on the first extra hole, No. 18, he wasn't able to match with his greenside bunker shot. The runner-up finish was his sixth top-10 of the year and second top-five in as many weeks. Valero Texas Open: Next top-10 came at the Valero Texas Open, thanks largely to a 7-under 65 in the third round at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. As did most of the field on a windy Sunday, was unable to break par in the final round, posting a 3-over 75, good for a T4 with rookie Andrew Loupe.

Next top-10 came at the Valero Texas Open, thanks largely to a 7-under 65 in the third round at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. As did most of the field on a windy Sunday, was unable to break par in the final round, posting a 3-over 75, good for a T4 with rookie Andrew Loupe. Sony Open in Hawaii: Along with Zach Johnson and Adam Scott, one of three players to record top-10 finishes at both Hawaii events, finishing T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It was his third-consecutive top-10 Sony Open at Hawaii performance (T5 in 2011 and 2013) and fourth overall.

Along with Zach Johnson and Adam Scott, one of three players to record top-10 finishes at both Hawaii events, finishing T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It was his third-consecutive top-10 Sony Open at Hawaii performance (T5 in 2011 and 2013) and fourth overall. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Captured first top-10 of the season with his T6 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Tied with two other players for most birdies during the week, with 23.

Captured first top-10 of the season with his T6 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Tied with two other players for most birdies during the week, with 23. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Harris English to claim the Franklin Templeton Shootout by a record seven strokes over Ian Poulter and Freddie Jacobson. Their 54-hole total of 34-under-par 182 tied the tournament record set in 1990 by Fred Couples and Raymond Floyd.

Teamed with Harris English to claim the Franklin Templeton Shootout by a record seven strokes over Ian Poulter and Freddie Jacobson. Their 54-hole total of 34-under-par 182 tied the tournament record set in 1990 by Fred Couples and Raymond Floyd. Northwestern Mutual World Challenge: Back in the U.S., posted a final-round, 5-under 67 at Sherwood CC to finish T3 with Bubba Watson at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge. Overcame a 4-over 76 in the third round to rally Sunday with the day's low round.

Back in the U.S., posted a final-round, 5-under 67 at Sherwood CC to finish T3 with Bubba Watson at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge. Overcame a 4-over 76 in the third round to rally Sunday with the day's low round. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished fourth at the ISPS Handa World Cup as an individual and teamed with Kevin Streelman to finish second in the team competition representing the U.S. at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia.

Finished fourth at the ISPS Handa World Cup as an individual and teamed with Kevin Streelman to finish second in the team competition representing the U.S. at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia. The McGladrey Classic: The Sea Island, Ga., resident began his season posting all four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 in his first start of the season and third start at The McGladrey Classic (T25 in 2010 and T20 in 2011). Including a 4-under 66 Sunday, has yet to record an over-par round at the event. Increased his TOUR-leading streak of made cuts to 28, with his last miss coming at the 2012 PGA Championship. Since missing the cut at the 2010 PLAYERS Championship, has made 78 of 81 cuts through The McGladrey Classic.

2013 Season

Made the cut in a career-tying 23 starts in as many attempts, finishing sixth in the FedExCup. Season included eight top-10 finishes, highlighted by multiple wins in a season for the first time, winning the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship and the Memorial Tournament.

Talisker Masters: Traveled to Australia to play in the Talisker Masters at Royal Melbourne GC. Opened with an even-par 71 then shot rounds of 66-67-68 to finish solo second, two strokes behind winner Adam Scott.

Traveled to Australia to play in the Talisker Masters at Royal Melbourne GC. Opened with an even-par 71 then shot rounds of 66-67-68 to finish solo second, two strokes behind winner Adam Scott. Presidents Cup: In the U.S.'s Presidents Cup victory, was 3-2-0 in his five matches as he made his second appearance in the biennial tournament.

In the U.S.'s Presidents Cup victory, was 3-2-0 in his five matches as he made his second appearance in the biennial tournament. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fifth-consecutive season, finishing T26.

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fifth-consecutive season, finishing T26. Deutsche Bank Championship: Four rounds in the 60s led to a T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finishing five strokes behind Henrik Stenson. Performance was his eighth top-10 of the season and his 49th (out of 57 total) top-10s since the 2007 season. Moved from No. 7 to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings as a result.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finishing five strokes behind Henrik Stenson. Performance was his eighth top-10 of the season and his 49th (out of 57 total) top-10s since the 2007 season. Moved from No. 7 to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings as a result. The Barclays: With rounds of 66-65-70, held the outright lead after the second round and shared the third-round lead with former U.S. World Cup teammate Gary Woodland at The Barclays. Struggled to a final-round, 7-over 78, including a triple bogey-7 on the ninth hole, to finish T19.

With rounds of 66-65-70, held the outright lead after the second round and shared the third-round lead with former U.S. World Cup teammate Gary Woodland at The Barclays. Struggled to a final-round, 7-over 78, including a triple bogey-7 on the ninth hole, to finish T19. RBC Canadian Open: In July, bettered an opening-round, 6-under 66 at Glen Abbey GC with a third-round, 8-under 64 to claim a T2 with three others at the RBC Canadian Open.

In July, bettered an opening-round, 6-under 66 at Glen Abbey GC with a third-round, 8-under 64 to claim a T2 with three others at the RBC Canadian Open. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: At the Memorial Tournament, took a two-stroke lead into the final round and never lost the advantage to claim a two-shot win over Kevin Chappell. At one point, led by four strokes Sunday at Muirfield Village GC. Opened and closed with 4-under 68s to claim his sixth PGA TOUR title and join Tiger Woods as a multiple winner. With the win, moved to second place in FedExCup standings, 423 points behind Woods. Became the second player this season to finish runner-up one week and win the following week. Brandt Snedeker first achieved the feat at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Hit 54 of 72 greens in regulation at Muirfield Village (75 percent) en route to the win and led the field in that category for the week.

At the Memorial Tournament, took a two-stroke lead into the final round and never lost the advantage to claim a two-shot win over Kevin Chappell. At one point, led by four strokes Sunday at Muirfield Village GC. Opened and closed with 4-under 68s to claim his sixth PGA TOUR title and join Tiger Woods as a multiple winner. With the win, moved to second place in FedExCup standings, 423 points behind Woods. Became the second player this season to finish runner-up one week and win the following week. Brandt Snedeker first achieved the feat at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Hit 54 of 72 greens in regulation at Muirfield Village (75 percent) en route to the win and led the field in that category for the week. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Held the second- and third-round leads at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, entering the final round with a one-stroke lead over four players. Final-round, 2-under 68 left him one behind Boo Weekley for the sixth runner-up finish of career (first since The Barclays in 2011). Has never missed a cut in seven starts at Colonial.

Held the second- and third-round leads at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, entering the final round with a one-stroke lead over four players. Final-round, 2-under 68 left him one behind Boo Weekley for the sixth runner-up finish of career (first since The Barclays in 2011). Has never missed a cut in seven starts at Colonial. Masters Tournament: Finished T8 at the Masters Tournament for his second top 10 in seven starts in the event.

Finished T8 at the Masters Tournament for his second top 10 in seven starts in the event. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Withstood snow, sleet rain and high winds outside Tucson to emerge victorious at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in February. In his fourth consecutive start in the event, held off a hard-charging Hunter Mahan, the defending champion, in the championship match to win 2 and 1. Despite taking a 4-up lead on No. 8 of the scheduled 18-hole final, Mahan was only 1-down with two holes to play. The match ended when Mahan conceded on No. 17 after failing to advance his second shot from the greenside waste area. With Mahan's concession, he did not play the 18th hole all week, joining only Luke Donald as a champion to avoid the home hole all week. With the win, moved from No. 23 to No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Withstood snow, sleet rain and high winds outside Tucson to emerge victorious at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in February. In his fourth consecutive start in the event, held off a hard-charging Hunter Mahan, the defending champion, in the championship match to win 2 and 1. Despite taking a 4-up lead on No. 8 of the scheduled 18-hole final, Mahan was only 1-down with two holes to play. The match ended when Mahan conceded on No. 17 after failing to advance his second shot from the greenside waste area. With Mahan's concession, he did not play the 18th hole all week, joining only Luke Donald as a champion to avoid the home hole all week. With the win, moved from No. 23 to No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Northern Trust Open: Held the first-round lead at the Northern Trust Open before dropping to T38.

Held the first-round lead at the Northern Trust Open before dropping to T38. Sony Open in Hawaii: Closed out a nice, two-week stretch in Hawaii, with a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Coupled with T9 in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, was the only player who competed in both events to post a pair of top-10 finishes. The week included a second-round, 7-under-par 63, matching his career low on TOUR. It was the seventh time he had posted a 63, last doing so at the 2011 Barclays.

Closed out a nice, two-week stretch in Hawaii, with a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Coupled with T9 in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, was the only player who competed in both events to post a pair of top-10 finishes. The week included a second-round, 7-under-par 63, matching his career low on TOUR. It was the seventh time he had posted a 63, last doing so at the 2011 Barclays. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Finished T9 at the season-opening and weather-shortened Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Struggled out of the gate with a 1-over 74 but carded rounds of 71-69 for the 50th top-10 finish of his career.

2012 Season

UBS Hong Kong Open: Played in the UBS Hong Kong Open for the first time and played well at Hong Kong GC, firing four consecutive sub-70 rounds (69-69-66-67) on his way to a solo seventh.

Played in the UBS Hong Kong Open for the first time and played well at Hong Kong GC, firing four consecutive sub-70 rounds (69-69-66-67) on his way to a solo seventh. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Continued improvement at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing tied for 10th in the standings, after finishing tied for 20th in 2011 and 25th in 2010. His ninth top-10 performance of the season led an 18th-place finish in the final FedExCup standings.

Continued improvement at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing tied for 10th in the standings, after finishing tied for 20th in 2011 and 25th in 2010. His ninth top-10 performance of the season led an 18th-place finish in the final FedExCup standings. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: With a T8 finish at the Bridgestone Invitational, recorded his seventh top-10 in 11 World Golf Championships starts.

With a T8 finish at the Bridgestone Invitational, recorded his seventh top-10 in 11 World Golf Championships starts. The Open Championship: Finished T9 at The Open Championship in his bid to join Jack Nicklaus (1978) as the only players to win THE PLAYERS Championship and The Open Championship in the same season. His T9 finish was his first top 10 in seven starts at the event and at the time was a TOUR-leading 22nd consecutive made cut.

Finished T9 at The Open Championship in his bid to join Jack Nicklaus (1978) as the only players to win THE PLAYERS Championship and The Open Championship in the same season. His T9 finish was his first top 10 in seven starts at the event and at the time was a TOUR-leading 22nd consecutive made cut. Travelers Championship: Finished T8 at the Travelers Championship, with rounds of 67-68-66-68 in his seventh start at the event but first since 2008.

Finished T8 at the Travelers Championship, with rounds of 67-68-66-68 in his seventh start at the event but first since 2008. THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned first victory of the season and fourth of his career at THE PLAYERS after rounds of 68-68-69-70 led to a two-shot victory over Martin Laird, Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Ben Curtis (13-under 275). Began the final round one shot off Kevin Na's 54-hole lead. Became one of only four players to post four sub-70 scores at this year's event. Victory at THE PLAYERS came in his eighth start at TPC Sawgrass, with his previous-best result a T13 in 2010. Became the first American to win THE PLAYERS since Mickelson in 2007 and the sixth since 2000. Collected first victory on TOUR since the 2010 Barclays, a span of 37 TOUR starts during which he posted 14 top 10s. Despite a bogey on the par-3 17th in the final round, he became the first PLAYERS champion to bogey the hole in the final round since Fred Funk in 2005.

Earned first victory of the season and fourth of his career at THE PLAYERS after rounds of 68-68-69-70 led to a two-shot victory over Martin Laird, Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Ben Curtis (13-under 275). Began the final round one shot off Kevin Na's 54-hole lead. Became one of only four players to post four sub-70 scores at this year's event. Victory at THE PLAYERS came in his eighth start at TPC Sawgrass, with his previous-best result a T13 in 2010. Became the first American to win THE PLAYERS since Mickelson in 2007 and the sixth since 2000. Collected first victory on TOUR since the 2010 Barclays, a span of 37 TOUR starts during which he posted 14 top 10s. Despite a bogey on the par-3 17th in the final round, he became the first PLAYERS champion to bogey the hole in the final round since Fred Funk in 2005. Masters Tournament: Finished T3 at the Masters with rounds of 71-70-70-69. Was one of two players (champion Bubba Watson) to record all four rounds under-par. Joined Phil Mickelson as the first players since 1999 to birdie the 18th hole at Augusta National GC the first three-rounds (Shigeki Maruyama and Justin Leonard). They both made par in the final round.

Finished T3 at the Masters with rounds of 71-70-70-69. Was one of two players (champion Bubba Watson) to record all four rounds under-par. Joined Phil Mickelson as the first players since 1999 to birdie the 18th hole at Augusta National GC the first three-rounds (Shigeki Maruyama and Justin Leonard). They both made par in the final round. Transitions Championship: Overcame an opening-round, 2-over 73 to finish T10 at the Transitions Championship with three sub-70 scores on the weekend, highlighted by a closing 65, his lowest score in 18 career rounds at the Copperhead Course. The top 10 was also his second in five career starts at the event.

Overcame an opening-round, 2-over 73 to finish T10 at the Transitions Championship with three sub-70 scores on the weekend, highlighted by a closing 65, his lowest score in 18 career rounds at the Copperhead Course. The top 10 was also his second in five career starts at the event. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Next top-10 finish also came in a World Golf Championships event, finishing T8 at the Cadillac Championship. Bookend, even-par 72s, along with rounds of 67-66, left him five strokes behind champion Justin Rose.

Next top-10 finish also came in a World Golf Championships event, finishing T8 at the Cadillac Championship. Bookend, even-par 72s, along with rounds of 67-66, left him five strokes behind champion Justin Rose. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship after losing 6 and 5 to Hunter Mahan in the quarterfinals. It was his second straight trip to the quarterfinals. Improved his record to 8-3 in the event.

2011 Season

Turned in another spectacular season, finishing No. 6 in FedExCup points and earnings and recording two runner-up finishes among his nine top-10s. Established a new TOUR record for most money won ($4,233,920) without the benefit of a victory. Closed out the season with seven-consecutive top-25 finishes and 11 out of 13.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Capped his year by teaming with Gary Woodland representing the U.S. at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. In come-from-behind fashion, the duo shot a final-round 67 in foursomes to defeat the English team of Ian Poulter and Justin Rose by two strokes. It was the first U.S. victory in the long-running team competition since 2000.

Capped his year by teaming with Gary Woodland representing the U.S. at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. In come-from-behind fashion, the duo shot a final-round 67 in foursomes to defeat the English team of Ian Poulter and Justin Rose by two strokes. It was the first U.S. victory in the long-running team competition since 2000. Presidents Cup: Compiled a 1-3-1 record as one of six rookies for the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Compiled a 1-3-1 record as one of six rookies for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. The Barclays: Nearly successfully defended his 2010 Barclays win with a runner-up showing. Held the lead following the first two rounds, with a 63-65 start. But a 3-under 68 in the final round of the 54-hole, weather-shortened event left him two strokes shy of Dustin Johnson. The finish propelled him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, the position he ended the 2010 season. The fifth runner-up performance of his career was 20th top-10 finish over the past two years–tops on TOUR.

Nearly successfully defended his 2010 Barclays win with a runner-up showing. Held the lead following the first two rounds, with a 63-65 start. But a 3-under 68 in the final round of the 54-hole, weather-shortened event left him two strokes shy of Dustin Johnson. The finish propelled him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, the position he ended the 2010 season. The fifth runner-up performance of his career was 20th top-10 finish over the past two years–tops on TOUR. CVS Caremark Charity Classic: Teamed with Zach Johnson to win the 36-hole CVS Caremark Charity Classic in record-setting fashion. The duo shot a 24-under 118 at Rhode Island CC to defeat the team of Davis Love III and the LPGA's Morgan Pressel by four strokes.

Teamed with Zach Johnson to win the 36-hole CVS Caremark Charity Classic in record-setting fashion. The duo shot a 24-under 118 at Rhode Island CC to defeat the team of Davis Love III and the LPGA's Morgan Pressel by four strokes. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T2 at the Memorial Tournament to nab his fourth consecutive top 10 at Muirfield Village GC (also T8 in 2010, T5 in 2009 and T10 in 2008). It was his seventh career start at the event. Notched fourth runner-up finish in 246 career starts on TOUR.

Finished T2 at the Memorial Tournament to nab his fourth consecutive top 10 at Muirfield Village GC (also T8 in 2010, T5 in 2009 and T10 in 2008). It was his seventh career start at the event. Notched fourth runner-up finish in 246 career starts on TOUR. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T6 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, moving into a tie with Hunter Mahan, Luke Donald and Nick Watney for most top 10s on TOUR (seven). It was his best showing in four starts at the event.

Finished T6 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, moving into a tie with Hunter Mahan, Luke Donald and Nick Watney for most top 10s on TOUR (seven). It was his best showing in four starts at the event. Shell Houston Open: Sixth top-10 came at the Shell Houston Open in April. Played his weekend rounds in 9-under (67-68) to finish T8.

Sixth top-10 came at the Shell Houston Open in April. Played his weekend rounds in 9-under (67-68) to finish T8. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Tallied his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in a World Golf Championships event with a fifth-place performance at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. The showing was his fifth top 10 of the season in seven starts. By comparison, in 2010, he led the PGA TOUR with 11 top-10 finishes despite having only two through his first seven starts of the season.

Tallied his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in a World Golf Championships event with a fifth-place performance at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. The showing was his fifth top 10 of the season in seven starts. By comparison, in 2010, he led the PGA TOUR with 11 top-10 finishes despite having only two through his first seven starts of the season. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished third at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Bubba Watson (3 and 2) in the third-place match. Defeated Anders Hansen (22 holes), Bo Van Pelt (3 and 2), Rickie Fowler (2 and 1) and Y.E. Yang (2 and 1) before falling to eventual champion Luke Donald in the semifinals (6 and 5). Cracked the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, improving from No. 13 to No. 10.

Finished third at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Bubba Watson (3 and 2) in the third-place match. Defeated Anders Hansen (22 holes), Bo Van Pelt (3 and 2), Rickie Fowler (2 and 1) and Y.E. Yang (2 and 1) before falling to eventual champion Luke Donald in the semifinals (6 and 5). Cracked the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, improving from No. 13 to No. 10. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T7 at the Bob Hope Classic for his third consecutive top-10 to start the season.

Finished T7 at the Bob Hope Classic for his third consecutive top-10 to start the season. Sony Open in Hawaii: Was T5 at the Sony Open to join Steve Stricker as the only players to record top-10 finishes in both Hawaii events.

Was T5 at the Sony Open to join Steve Stricker as the only players to record top-10 finishes in both Hawaii events. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Posted three of four rounds in the 60s at the season-opening Hyundai Tournament of Champions en route to a T6 finish.

2010 Season

Turned in the best season of his career, finishing second in the FedExCup standings with a victory (The Barclays) and a TOUR-leading and career-best 11 top-10 finishes. Also captured the Arnold Palmer Award for leading the TOUR in official earnings ($4,910,477), as well as Vardon Trophy and Byron Nelson Award for lowest adjusted scoring average (69.61).

Ryder Cup: Finished 2-1-1 in his first Ryder Cup appearance. Teamed with Stewart Cink to win first two matches before halving their four-ball match against Edoardo and Francesco Molinari.

Finished 2-1-1 in his first Ryder Cup appearance. Teamed with Stewart Cink to win first two matches before halving their four-ball match against Edoardo and Francesco Molinari. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T25 at the TOUR Championship but fell just one spot to finish No. 2 in the final FedExCup standings.

Finished T25 at the TOUR Championship but fell just one spot to finish No. 2 in the final FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Despite feeling ill, carded a 7-under 64 to grab the first-round lead at the BMW Championship. Hung near the top of the leaderboard the rest of the way, holding a share of the second-round lead. Entering the final round he was just one stroke behind Ryan Moore. A final-round, 1-over 72 left him T3, still good enough to maintain the top spot in the FedExCup standings and record his TOUR-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season.

Despite feeling ill, carded a 7-under 64 to grab the first-round lead at the BMW Championship. Hung near the top of the leaderboard the rest of the way, holding a share of the second-round lead. Entering the final round he was just one stroke behind Ryan Moore. A final-round, 1-over 72 left him T3, still good enough to maintain the top spot in the FedExCup standings and record his TOUR-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season. The Barclays: At The Barclays, overcame a five-stroke deficit in the final round with a 5-under 66 to force sudden-death with Martin Laird. On the first playoff hole, he hit a 7-iron from the rough 190 yards away that curled to 2 1/2 feet. Converted the birdie putt for his third PGA TOUR victory. Victory moved him to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings and guaranteed the Georgia Tech graduate a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in Atlanta.

At The Barclays, overcame a five-stroke deficit in the final round with a 5-under 66 to force sudden-death with Martin Laird. On the first playoff hole, he hit a 7-iron from the rough 190 yards away that curled to 2 1/2 feet. Converted the birdie putt for his third PGA TOUR victory. Victory moved him to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings and guaranteed the Georgia Tech graduate a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in Atlanta. PGA Championship: Claimed second career top-10 major finish with a T8 at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Held the 18-hole lead after opening with a 5-under-par 67. Clinched eighth and final Ryder Cup berth. Ninth top-10 of the season led TOUR heading into The Playoffs.

Claimed second career top-10 major finish with a T8 at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Held the 18-hole lead after opening with a 5-under-par 67. Clinched eighth and final Ryder Cup berth. Ninth top-10 of the season led TOUR heading into The Playoffs. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Entered the third round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational one stroke behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Sean O'Hair, but a final-round 73 resulted in a T9.

Entered the third round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational one stroke behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Sean O'Hair, but a final-round 73 resulted in a T9. RBC Canadian Open: In July, finished in a nine-way tie for fourth at the RBC Canadian Open for seventh top-10. Ended four strokes behind winner Carl Pettersson.

In July, finished in a nine-way tie for fourth at the RBC Canadian Open for seventh top-10. Ended four strokes behind winner Carl Pettersson. U.S. Open Championship: Playing in his 19th major championship, at the U.S. Open, equaled the best final round of the day with a 3-under 68 to finish T6, a career-best major performance. Previous-best finishes came in his first two starts (both as an amateur), T21 at the 1998 Masters and T14 at the 1998 U.S. Open. Sixth top-10 of the season surpassed a previous best of five in 2009.

Playing in his 19th major championship, at the U.S. Open, equaled the best final round of the day with a 3-under 68 to finish T6, a career-best major performance. Previous-best finishes came in his first two starts (both as an amateur), T21 at the 1998 Masters and T14 at the 1998 U.S. Open. Sixth top-10 of the season surpassed a previous best of five in 2009. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Fifth top-10 was a T8 at the Memorial Tournament.

Fifth top-10 was a T8 at the Memorial Tournament. Shell Houston Open: Next start was the Shell Houston Open, where he posted a T8 for fourth top-10 of the season.

Next start was the Shell Houston Open, where he posted a T8 for fourth top-10 of the season. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Third top-10 was a T3 at World Golf Championships-CA Championship, his career-best finish in a WGC event.

Third top-10 was a T3 at World Golf Championships-CA Championship, his career-best finish in a WGC event. Bob Hope Classic: Final-round 63 helped him finish T2 at the Bob Hope Classic. Tied for the lead with Tim Clark and Bill Haas entering the final hole, but second shot with a hybrid went to the back fringe of the green, where he three-putted for par from 91 feet, missing a 10-footer for birdie. Haas birdied the final hole two groups later to win.

Final-round 63 helped him finish T2 at the Bob Hope Classic. Tied for the lead with Tim Clark and Bill Haas entering the final hole, but second shot with a hybrid went to the back fringe of the green, where he three-putted for par from 91 feet, missing a 10-footer for birdie. Haas birdied the final hole two groups later to win. SBS Championship: Making his first trip back to Kapalua in seven years, carded bookend 67s at the season-opening SBS Championship to finish third, three strokes behind champion Geoff Ogilvy.

2009 Season

Won his second career PGA TOUR title at the Turning Stone Resort Championship during a season where he posted then-career-best numbers, top-10 finishes (five), cuts made (18), FedExCup finish (No. 40) and earnings (No. 24).

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Earned third straight top-10 finish, and fifth of the season, with T7 at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Earned third straight top-10 finish, and fifth of the season, with T7 at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Parred the sixth playoff hole to beat Vaughn Taylor and win the Turning Stone Resort Championship on Monday morning. The duo played two playoff holes on Sunday night before darkness forced the postponement of the PGA TOUR Fall Series event until Monday morning. They went bogey-birdie-birdie on Monday morning before the final hole, the 439-yard, par-4 13th. Taylor drove first into a water hazard on the right and Kuchar drove into the fairway. Kuchar got up and down for par and the win as Taylor made double bogey. It was his second career PGA TOUR win. He won the 2002 Honda Classic.

Parred the sixth playoff hole to beat Vaughn Taylor and win the Turning Stone Resort Championship on Monday morning. The duo played two playoff holes on Sunday night before darkness forced the postponement of the PGA TOUR Fall Series event until Monday morning. They went bogey-birdie-birdie on Monday morning before the final hole, the 439-yard, par-4 13th. Taylor drove first into a water hazard on the right and Kuchar drove into the fairway. Kuchar got up and down for par and the win as Taylor made double bogey. It was his second career PGA TOUR win. He won the 2002 Honda Classic. BMW Championship: Was T4 through 54 holes of BMW Championship before final-round 75 dropped him to a T10 finish.

Was T4 through 54 holes of BMW Championship before final-round 75 dropped him to a T10 finish. the Memorial Tournament: T5 at the Memorial Tournament, finishing at 6-under for the tournament.

T5 at the Memorial Tournament, finishing at 6-under for the tournament. FBR Open: Finished T6 at the FBR Open on the strength of 5-under 67s in the first two rounds.

2008 Season

Had a then-career-best five (later surpassed) top-10 finishes on the way to a then-career best in earnings ($1,447,638).

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Second-place finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was his best on TOUR since he won the 2002 Honda Classic. His only other second-place finish came in 2001.

Second-place finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was his best on TOUR since he won the 2002 Honda Classic. His only other second-place finish came in 2001. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Posted back-to-back top-10s with his T10 finish at the Memorial Tournament. First time he posted consecutive top-10s since joining the TOUR in 2001.

Posted back-to-back top-10s with his T10 finish at the Memorial Tournament. First time he posted consecutive top-10s since joining the TOUR in 2001. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Work with swing coach, Chris O'Connell, out of Dallas paid off in Fort Worth. A second-round, 6-under-par 64 earned ninth place.

Work with swing coach, Chris O'Connell, out of Dallas paid off in Fort Worth. A second-round, 6-under-par 64 earned ninth place. Verizon Heritage: At the Verizon Heritage, played his weekend 36 holes 7-under-par to finish T7 with Michael Letzig, Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink and Lucas Glover.

At the Verizon Heritage, played his weekend 36 holes 7-under-par to finish T7 with Michael Letzig, Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink and Lucas Glover. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: In his sixth start of the season, finished T3 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, posting four rounds in the 60s. Finished four behind champion Brian Gay.

2007 Season

In first season back on the PGA TOUR, had best performance since winning in 2002, with two top-10s.

AT&T Classic: Posted T3 at the AT&T Classic in Duluth, GA, aided by a third-round 8-under-par 64.

Posted T3 at the AT&T Classic in Duluth, GA, aided by a third-round 8-under-par 64. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Had a hole-in-one during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Had a hole-in-one during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Recorded a final-round 6-under-par 66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to finish T6.

2006 Season

Spent most of his season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he earned his first career win at the Henrico County Open by beating Paul Claxton in a playoff. Finished No. 10 on the final money list to earn his 2007 PGA TOUR card. Missed the cut in six of his eight TOUR starts.

2005 Season

John Deere Classic: Had a hole-in-one during the final round of the John Deere Classic.

Had a hole-in-one during the final round of the John Deere Classic. MCI Heritage: Only top-10 finish came at the MCI Heritage.

2004 Season

HP Classic of New Orleans: A T10 at the HP Classic of New Orleans was his only top-10 finish in 28 starts.

2003 Season

After winning for the first time, struggled through a difficult season, which saw him fall out of the top 125 on the money list.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Best result came at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, a 20th-place performance, thanks to a pair of 67s on the weekend.

2002 Season

Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: Finished T9 at Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick, posting four sub-par rounds.

Finished T9 at Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick, posting four sub-par rounds. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T5 at the Fed Ex St. Jude Classic, worth $133,475 to push him over the $1-million mark for the first time in a single season.

Finished T5 at the Fed Ex St. Jude Classic, worth $133,475 to push him over the $1-million mark for the first time in a single season. The Honda Classic: Earned his first TOUR victory, at The Honda Classic. Closed with a pair of 66s to defeat Brad Faxon and Joey Sindelar by two strokes. Made four consecutive birdies on the back nine to help him rally from a four-shot deficit to Sindelar at the turn. Victory jumped him from No. 149 in Official World Golf Ranking to No. 50 and earned him a Masters Tournament invitation on the last day to qualify.

Earned his first TOUR victory, at The Honda Classic. Closed with a pair of 66s to defeat Brad Faxon and Joey Sindelar by two strokes. Made four consecutive birdies on the back nine to help him rally from a four-shot deficit to Sindelar at the turn. Victory jumped him from No. 149 in Official World Golf Ranking to No. 50 and earned him a Masters Tournament invitation on the last day to qualify. Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened the season with a bang with a T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Earned PGA TOUR card through sponsor exemptions. Ranked second behind Charles Howell III in PGA TOUR non-member earnings with $572,669 in only 11 starts. Earnings would have ranked him 91st on TOUR official money list. After missing the cut in his first three TOUR starts, playing on a sponsor exemption, secured his card for 2002 with two big finishes. Played from Australia to Mexico, played on the Korn Ferry Tour, Canadian Tour and the Golden Bear Tour.

Texas Open at LaCantera: Best effort of season came in San Antonio, where he was two strokes behind Justin Leonard after 54 holes of Texas Open. Playing in the final group on Sunday, closed with 69, as did Leonard, for T2 with rookie J.J. Henry. The Texas Open paycheck of $264,000, clinched 2002 TOUR card in only eighth start of season.

Best effort of season came in San Antonio, where he was two strokes behind Justin Leonard after 54 holes of Texas Open. Playing in the final group on Sunday, closed with 69, as did Leonard, for T2 with rookie J.J. Henry. The Texas Open paycheck of $264,000, clinched 2002 TOUR card in only eighth start of season. Air Canada Championship: Earned first top-10 in a TOUR event in sixth start as professional. Rounds of 68-66-72-67 at Air Canada Championship produced T3 worth $197,200. Season earnings total at that point of $269,253 earned him Special Temporary Membership.

Earned first top-10 in a TOUR event in sixth start as professional. Rounds of 68-66-72-67 at Air Canada Championship produced T3 worth $197,200. Season earnings total at that point of $269,253 earned him Special Temporary Membership. BUY.COM Siouxland Open: Made three starts in Korn Ferry Tour events, including a T2 at the Siouxland Open in July.

2000 Season

After finishing his collegiate career at Georgia Tech in May, decided to stay amateur and briefly took a job in finance. Made his professional debut at the 2000 Australian Open (won by Aaron Baddeley).

Westin Texas Open at LaCantera: Played in the Westin Texas Open at LaCantera in October as an amateur and missed the cut. It was in Texas where he started to think about turning pro and giving the PGA TOUR a try.

1998 Season

U.S. Open Championship: In his first start in the U.S. Open, finished T14 as an amateur.

In his first start in the U.S. Open, finished T14 as an amateur. Masters Tournament: As a sophomore in 1998 at Georgia Tech, finished 21st at Masters. Finish at Masters was best 72-hole finish by an amateur in 20 years. There was talk of his turning pro, but Kuchar instead finished out his collegiate career at Georgia Tech.

Amateur Highlights