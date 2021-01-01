JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2017

International Victories (5)

1997 Volvo Finnish Open [EurChall]

Volvo Finnish Open [EurChall] 2003 Diageo Championship at Gleneagles [Eur]

Diageo Championship at Gleneagles [Eur] 2008 Volvo Masters [Eur]

Volvo Masters [Eur] 2009 Open de Andalucia [Eur]

Open de Andalucia [Eur] 2015 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open [Eur]

Additional Victories (1)

2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup [with Thorbjorn Olesen]

National Teams

1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2016, 2018 World Cup

1994 Eisenhower Trophy

2016 Summer Olympics

2016 Eurasia Cup

2009 Seve Trophy

Personal

In 1997, he tested his stamina by running a marathon and achieving a highly respectable time of 3 hours, 54 minutes. Has not run a marathon since, saying: "Once was enough for me, I try to stay in good shape but not as extreme as that!"

Special Interests

Movies, tennis

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Recorded three top-25s from 17 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Started the season with a team win for Denmark at the World Cup of Golf in Australia. Finished 146th in his first year eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs.

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to defeat William McGirt (5 and 4) in the round of 16 before losing to eventual runner-up Jon Rahm (7 and 5) in the quarterfinal to finish T5.

Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to defeat William McGirt (5 and 4) in the round of 16 before losing to eventual runner-up Jon Rahm (7 and 5) in the quarterfinal to finish T5. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Thorbjorn Olesen to win the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf for Denmark's first-ever win at the 58th edition of the historic event at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, in late-November. The Danish team finished at 20-under par for the week, highlighted by a second-round, Foursomes 12-under-par 60. It marked Kjeldsen's sixth appearance in the World Cup of Golf.

2016 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 12 PGA TOUR starts, with season highlighted by top-10 finishes at the Masters (T7) and The Open Championship (T9). In addition to his top-10 finishes in two major championships, recorded additional top-10s on the European Tour at the Real Club Valderrama Open (T4) and Omega Dubai Desert Classic (T8).

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Denmark when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T21 in 60-player field.

Represented Denmark when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T21 in 60-player field. The Open Championship: Contended in a major for the second time as he was inside the top three after 36 holes at The Open Championship with rounds of 67-68. Posted 75-72 on the weekend to finish T9 at Royal Troon. It was his eighth start in The Open Championship.

Contended in a major for the second time as he was inside the top three after 36 holes at The Open Championship with rounds of 67-68. Posted 75-72 on the weekend to finish T9 at Royal Troon. It was his eighth start in The Open Championship. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Shot third-round 8-under 64 at the Memorial Tournament for his career low round on the PGA TOUR. His 202 (-12) total was also his career-low PGA TOUR 54-hole total. Final-round 74 contributed to T20 finish in first appearance at Muirfield Village.

Shot third-round 8-under 64 at the Memorial Tournament for his career low round on the PGA TOUR. His 202 (-12) total was also his career-low PGA TOUR 54-hole total. Final-round 74 contributed to T20 finish in first appearance at Muirfield Village. Masters Tournament: In his third-career start at the Masters, followed an opening-round 3-under 69 with scores of 74-74-71 to claim a T7 with Hideki Matsuyama and Matthew Fitzpatrick. The finish, in his 32nd PGA TOUR start, was his best since a T6 at the 2009 PGA Championship.

2015 Season

Played in two major championships for the first time since 2010. Missed the cut at both The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Made his 500th European Tour start at the Made in Denmark at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, becoming the first native of Denmark to reach that distinction. Only took him 18 years, 6 months to arrive at the milestone, bettered only by Peter Baker.

BMW Masters: Had an up-and-down BMW Masters in mid-November in Shanghai, China. At the European Tour event at Lake Malaren GC, opened with an even-par 72, followed by a 5-under 67. Finished 71-64 on the weekend, his 64 the low round of the day and tying for low round of the tournament. Ended T9 with Julien Quesne, three shots out of the Kristoffer Broberg-Patrick Reed playoff that Broberg won on the first extra hole.

Had an up-and-down BMW Masters in mid-November in Shanghai, China. At the European Tour event at Lake Malaren GC, opened with an even-par 72, followed by a 5-under 67. Finished 71-64 on the weekend, his 64 the low round of the day and tying for low round of the tournament. Ended T9 with Julien Quesne, three shots out of the Kristoffer Broberg-Patrick Reed playoff that Broberg won on the first extra hole. Porsche European Open: Earned an additional top-10 in late-September when he fired a final-round 67 at the Porsche European Open at the Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Germany to T8 with Peter Uihlein, two shots behind winner Thongchai Jaidee. Opened with a 65 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his way to a T9 in Scotland.

Earned an additional top-10 in late-September when he fired a final-round 67 at the Porsche European Open at the Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Germany to T8 with Peter Uihlein, two shots behind winner Thongchai Jaidee. Opened with a 65 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his way to a T9 in Scotland. Open de Espana: First top-10 of the season came at the Open de Espana. Made the cut despite a second-round 76 then made a slow march up the leaderboard with a 70-69 final 36 holes to T9.

First top-10 of the season came at the Open de Espana. Made the cut despite a second-round 76 then made a slow march up the leaderboard with a 70-69 final 36 holes to T9. Nordea Masters: Aat the Nordea Masters, flirted with victory again, opening 72-69-68 to sit in fifth place with 18 holes to play, four shots behind leader Alexander Noren. Matched Noren's 71 on the final day but still moved into solo-second place.

Aat the Nordea Masters, flirted with victory again, opening 72-69-68 to sit in fifth place with 18 holes to play, four shots behind leader Alexander Noren. Matched Noren's 71 on the final day but still moved into solo-second place. Dubai Duty Free Irish Open: Won for the first time in six years on the European Tour when he survived a final-round 76 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to win the event in a playoff over Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger. Began the final round two shots ahead of Maximilian Kieffer and Rafael Cabrera-Bello after a third-round, 4-under 67 at Royal County Down. Over his final 18 holes, opened bogey-bogey and made a double bogey at No. 8. Turned to the back nine in 4-over 39. Seemingly righted things with a birdie at the par-5 12th hole but then was 2-over for his final five holes (bogeys at Nos. 14 and 17). In the playoff, on the par-5 18th, a hole he had parred moments earlier, he reached the green in two and two-putted from there for birdie, something Pepperell and Wiesberger couldn't match.

2014 Season

Had only one top-10 finish during the European Tour season, a T3 at the Real Czech Masters in August. Completed the year 108th on the Order of Merit. In the Czech Republic, fired rounds of 68-70-68-71 to end the event tied with Merrick Bremner, three shots behind winner Jamie Donaldson. Mustered two other top-25s, at his hometown event the Made in Denmark (T15) and at the Alstom Open de France (T18).

2013 Season

KLM Open: Added a an eighth-place finish at the KLM Open in September, shooting a final-round 66 at Kennemer G&CC.

Added a an eighth-place finish at the KLM Open in September, shooting a final-round 66 at Kennemer G&CC. Alstom Open de France: Finished T8 at the Alstom Open de France in July. Opened 69-68 before stalling, with weekend rounds of 73-73.

Finished T8 at the Alstom Open de France in July. Opened 69-68 before stalling, with weekend rounds of 73-73. ISPS Handa Wales Open: Was solo third at the ISPS Handa Wales Open in Newport. Shot a final-round 66 at Celtic Manor to record his second top-10 of the season.

2012 Season

Scottish Open: Shot a 65 in the first round and a 64 in the second round at the Scottish Open but could only muster even-par 72s in his other two rounds. Finished T5 at Castle Stuart GL.

Shot a 65 in the first round and a 64 in the second round at the Scottish Open but could only muster even-par 72s in his other two rounds. Finished T5 at Castle Stuart GL. Sicilian Open: Took the first-round lead at the Sicilian Open then finished strong with a final-round 68 to T3 in Italy.

Took the first-round lead at the Sicilian Open then finished strong with a final-round 68 to T3 in Italy. Open de Espana: Contended at the Open de Espana in early May. Couldn't get anything going in the final round, shooting a 1-under 71 at Real Club de Golf de Sevilla to T2, three strokes behind champion Francesco Molinari.

2011 Season

Iskandar Johor Open: On the Asian Tour, finished seventh at the weather-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in mid-November.

On the Asian Tour, finished seventh at the weather-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in mid-November. Volvo World Match Play Championship: Added a T9 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship.

Added a T9 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship. Dubai Desert Classic: Shot a final-round 67 at Emirates GC to T5 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Shot a final-round 67 at Emirates GC to T5 at the Dubai Desert Classic. Volvo China Open: Came close to victory in China in April, a T2 at the Volvo China Open, thanks to back-to-back 66s over his final 36 holes.

2010 Season

Andalucia Masters: Added a T2 in late-October at the Andalucia Masters, recovering from a 71-75 finish with a 68-69 weekend showing that left him tied with Gareth Maybin and Damian McGrane, two shots behind winner Graeme Mcdowell.

Added a T2 in late-October at the Andalucia Masters, recovering from a 71-75 finish with a 68-69 weekend showing that left him tied with Gareth Maybin and Damian McGrane, two shots behind winner Graeme Mcdowell. Vivendi Cup: Turned in his best finish at the Vivendi Cup, with a T3.

Turned in his best finish at the Vivendi Cup, with a T3. Open de Andalucia de Golf title: In defense of his 2009 Open de Andalucia de Golf title, he was T6.

2009 Season

Finished T6 at the PGA Championship for his career-best PGA TOUR finish. Also won for the second consecutive year on the European Tour, capturing the Open de Andalucia in late March. Teamed with countryman Soren Hansen in the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in November.

2008 Season

Captured the European Tour's season-ending Volvo Masters by two strokes over England's Anthony Wall and Germany's Martin Kaymer at Valderrama, Spain. It was his second career European Tour victory and pushed him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2007 Season

Completed the season with a playoff loss to Justin Rose at the Volvo Masters at Valderrama. Bogeyed the 18th hole to fall into the playoff with Rose and Graeme McDowell. Also finished second at the BMW Asian Open and T2 at the Celtic Manor Wales Open on the European Tour.

2006 Season

Recorded three top-10 finishes in his last four events to place 36th on the Order of Merit. Hot streak began in September at the Omega European Masters (T4).

Hong Kong Open: Closed his season on the Asian Tour, firing four sub-70 rounds at Hong Kong GC to T6 at the Hong Kong Open, four shots behind winner Jose Manuel Lara.

Closed his season on the Asian Tour, firing four sub-70 rounds at Hong Kong GC to T6 at the Hong Kong Open, four shots behind winner Jose Manuel Lara. Mallorca Classic: Was T6 at the Mallorca Classic.

Was T6 at the Mallorca Classic. Dunhill Links Championship: Added a T8 at the Dunhill Links Championship a month later.

2005 Season

Made 21 cuts out of 27 events, including two top-10s. In March, finished T9 at Dubai Desert Classic in United Arab Emirates with an 11-under-par 277.

BMW International Open: In late-August, was T4 at the BMW International Open, with four under-par rounds at the GC Munchen Eichenried in Munich, two strokes behind champion David Howell.

2004 Season

Ended 44th on the Order of Merit. First European Tour top-10 came at the Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe (T5) in May. Improved his season with two top-25s, at the BMW International Open (T11), Volvo Masters Andalucia (T25).

Smurfit European Open: At the Smurfit European Open, finished T8 on the strength of weekend rounds of 69.

2003 Season

Won his first European Tour event, The Diageo Championship at Gleneagles. Opened with a 72 and was two strokes behind a trio of players following the first 18 holes. Took the 36-hole lead after shooting a 68, to lead Paul Broadhurst by a shot. Took control of the tournament with a 67 that widened his advantage to five shots over Broadhurst and Alastair Forsyth. Shot his second 70 of the week on the last day but coasted to a two-shot triumph over Forsyth.

Volvo PGA Championship: Second top-10 was a T7 in late-May at the Volvo PGA Championship. Weekend rounds of 69-67 gave him the high finish.

Second top-10 was a T7 in late-May at the Volvo PGA Championship. Weekend rounds of 69-67 gave him the high finish. Heineken Classic: First top-10 of the campaign came at the Heineken Classic, where he shot a pair of 67s in the second and final rounds to go with a pair of 71s, good for a T4.

2002 Season

On the European Tour, recorded three top-10s and eight top-25s. Finished T6 at the Murphy's Irish Open in June.

Omega Hong Kong Open: Best finish (T3) came at the Omega Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong GC in late-November, early December. Finished three strokes behind eventual champion, Freddie Jacobson.

Best finish (T3) came at the Omega Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong GC in late-November, early December. Finished three strokes behind eventual champion, Freddie Jacobson. Telfonica Open de Madrid: Was T10 four months later, at the Telfonica Open de Madrid.

2001 Season

Continued solid European Tour play, with 19 made cuts in 30 events. Shot a final-round 65 at the Deutsche Bank Open-SAP Open TPC of Europe in Heidelberg for a T3. Turned in a 17-under 271 at the Golf Club St. Leon-Rot to finish five strokes behind champion Tiger Woods.

2000 Season

Played 25 European Tour events, with two top-10s and six top-25 finishes. Enjoyed early success in March at the Qatar Masters, with a T7.

Deutsche Bank Open-TPC: In May, turned in a T9 at the Deutsche Bank Open-TPC of Europe with solid weekend rounds of 66-69 to earn best paycheck of the season.

1999 Season

Qatar Masters: Just missed earning his first European Tour title when he T2 at the Qatar Masters in February. Was tied for second, two strokes behind leader Paul Lawrie through 36 holes. Dropped three positions after an even-par 72 in the third round. Rallied on the final day with a 4-under 68 to earn the runner-up position with Phillip Price, a distant seven shots behind winner Paul Lawrie.

1998 Season

Qualified for the European Tour through the Challenge Tour, missing just seven cuts in 25 starts.