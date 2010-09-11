JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2006

2006 PGA TOUR: 2009

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2008 BMW Charity Pro-Am

BMW Charity Pro-Am 2010 Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters

International Victories (1)

2005 Morelia Classic [Can]

Personal

Got his start in golf from his dad.

Family, church, watches, cars, investing

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 229 on the money list. Made five starts, making the cut in one.

Rex Hospital Open: T60 at the Rex Hospital Open.

2014 Season

Made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour between February and May, missing the cut in all four.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 24 PGA TOUR starts and ended the PGA TOUR Season No. 165 in the FedExCup standings. Closed the year by making the cut in seven of his last eight starts, including the final five. Made the cut in two of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events but did not crack the top 25.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished a career-best T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, 12 points behind champion Gary Woodland in the Modified Stableford scoring format. Previous-best PGA TOUR finish was a T8, at the 2011 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2012 Season

Made 12 cuts in 29 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by two top-10 finishes. Ranked No. 133 in FedExCup standings after the Reno-Tahoe Open, needing a strong finish in his last start of the PGA TOUR Season at the Wyndham Championship to climb inside the top 125 and make it to the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Began the week at Sedgefield CC on a high note, opening with a 7-under 63. Wasn't able to keep the momentum going, settled for a T55 and ended the PGA TOUR Season at No. 133 on the money list.

The McGladrey Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s for the second consecutive year, at The McGladrey Classic, finishing T10 just one year after a T15 at the event.

The McGladrey Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s for the second consecutive year, at The McGladrey Classic, finishing T10 just one year after a T15 at the event.

Travelers Championship: Held the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship, with a 6-under 66. Made the 36-hole cut but missed the 54-hole cut.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Lone top-10 of the Season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the strength of a final-round, 7-under 65.

2011 Season

Claimed seven top-25 finishes in 25 starts on TOUR.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Held the outright first-round lead for the first time on the PGA TOUR following a 65 to open the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Carded rounds of 72-72-66 over the final 54 holes to finish T13.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Held the outright first-round lead for the first time on the PGA TOUR following a 65 to open the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Carded rounds of 72-72-66 over the final 54 holes to finish T13.

2010 Season

Made 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had six top-10 finishes, including a win in the final full-field event of the year, the inaugural Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. The victory secured his spot among the top-25 money winners and earned him a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2011. Finished No. 13, thanks to his late-season efforts.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Fired a final-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass to erase a three-stroke deficit and win by one over three others. Had built a three-shot lead early on the back nine before stumbling with a bogey at No. 14 and a double-bogey at No. 16, opening the door for several challengers. Made par on the demanding 17th and 18th holes to finish at 8-under, the only single-digit winning score on Tour in 2010. The victory was the second of his Korn Ferry Tour career. The first-place check for $108,000 moved him from No. 35 to No. 12 on the money list with only the Tour Championship remaining on the schedule.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Fired a final-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass to erase a three-stroke deficit and win by one over three others. Had built a three-shot lead early on the back nine before stumbling with a bogey at No. 14 and a double-bogey at No. 16, opening the door for several challengers. Made par on the demanding 17th and 18th holes to finish at 8-under, the only single-digit winning score on Tour in 2010. The victory was the second of his Korn Ferry Tour career. The first-place check for $108,000 moved him from No. 35 to No. 12 on the money list with only the Tour Championship remaining on the schedule.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Notched his fifth top-10 finish at the Chattanooga Classic. Was T25 going into the final round before rallying with a 64 to finish T5.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Finished T3 at the Nationwide Tour Children's Hospital Invitational in July, thanks to a 5-under 66 in the final round at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course. Ended the week at 8-under 276, two strokes back of winner D.J. Brigman.

Fort Smith Classic: His third consecutive top-10 effort came at the Fort Smith Classic, where he shot a 7-under 63 on the last day to move up to T7.

Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Kept his solid play going by finishing T10 the next week at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Was T21 heading into the final round. Fired a 66 Sunday which included five birdies and an eagle.

The Rex Hospital Open: Posted his first top-10 finish of the year, at The Rex Hospital Open in May. Finished T9 when officials shortened the tournament to 54 holes due to heavy rain, which wiped out the final round.

2009 Season

Rookie season on the PGA TOUR resulted in 15 made cuts in 27 starts. Cracked the top 25 twice, including a season-best T17 at the Wyndham Championship and a T23 at the St. Jude Classic. Finished the season No. 160 on the official money list.

The Rex Hospital Open: Played in just two Korn Ferry Tour events, posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish third at The Rex Hospital Open.

2008 Season

Earned his ticket to the PGA TOUR after placing 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: A T21 at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch left him 14th on the final money list, with $276,412. Ranked third in Putting for the year.

Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: A T21 at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch left him 14th on the final money list, with $276,412. Ranked third in Putting for the year.

Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Followed a poor stretch of play, where he missed four cuts in six events, with a T8 at the Utah Championship, shooting 65 in the final round and creeping back into the top-10 on the money list.

Melwood Prince George's County Open: Was T2 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Shared the 54-hole lead with three others and shot a 2-under 70 to finish one shot back of winner Jeff Klauk. Runner-up check pushed his season total over the $223,000 mark and vaulted him to No. 1 on the money list.

BMW Charity Pro-Am: Earned his first career win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am where he nearly went wire to wire. Posted rounds of 65-65 to grab the second-round lead. Third-round 68 put him at 17-under and one shot ahead. Three birdies in the first five holes of Sunday's final round gave him the cushion he needed. He was never challenged the rest of the way and won by three strokes over Roger Tambellini. First-place check of $121,500 jumped him from No. 44 to No. 4 on the money list at the time. Also collected the keys to a BMW X5 for the win.

South Georgia Classic: Missed the cut in three of his first five starts before reeling off four consecutive top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, culminating with his first top-10 of the season at the South Georgia Classic (T6).

2007 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including eight top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 47 on the money list, with $135,218.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 27 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes, including a career-best T12 at the Chattanooga Classic. Ended the season No. 99 on the money list, with $51,303. Had missed the cut in all seven career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour prior to 2005.

2005 Season

Michelin Morelia Classic: Playing on what turned out to be a broken foot, notched his first career win on that Tour at the 2005 Michelin Morelia Classic. Posted a final-round 64 to storm back from six shots down. The victory helped him finish a career-best fourth on the Tour's final money list.

