JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1999

1999 PGA TOUR: 2000

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2002 Bell Canadian Open

Bell Canadian Open 2006 B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort

B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort 2009 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2001 BUY.COM Hershey Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2002 Defeated Neal Lancaster, Justin Leonard, Bell Canadian Open

Defeated Neal Lancaster, Justin Leonard, Bell Canadian Open 2003 Lost to Jonathan Kaye, Buick Classic

Lost to Jonathan Kaye, Buick Classic 2007 Lost to Charley Hoffman, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2001 Defeated Rod Pampling, BUY.COM Hershey Open

Personal

Teamed with former Virginia Commonwealth basketball coach and current University of Texas coach Shaka Smart to host a charity fundraiser in both 2009 and 2010. The event has been at the Salisbury CC in Midlothian, Va.

Plays the guitar.

Special Interests

Playing guitar, billiards, wine, bow-hunting

Career Highlights

2015 Season

After seven consecutive seasons of finishing inside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings, missed the Playoffs for the second year in a row with a career-worst 196th-place finish in the FedExCup. Made three of nine cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour and played in the Korn Ferry Tour finals, where he finished No. 106th on that money list. Will play out of the Past Champion category for the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Season highlighted by a T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, his first top-10 since a solo-sixth performance at the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2014 Season

Made the cut in half of his 28 starts, two of which resulted in top-25 finishes (Waste Management Phoenix Open/T19 and John Deere Classic/T23). Finished 60th in the priority ranking, 10 spots behind the 50th and final card issued. Finished the season at No. 164 in the FedExCup standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. Attempted to regain his exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, but failed to do so. Best outing in the Finals came at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, where he finished T11.

2013 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, finishing No. 81 in the standings. En route to doing so, claimed 11 top-25 finishes in 15 made cuts. Missed the cut at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship, before being eliminated from the FedExCup playoffs.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Next top 10 came in his next start, finishing sixth at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. It was his first top-10 in six starts at TPC Southwind.

Next top 10 came in his next start, finishing sixth at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. It was his first top-10 in six starts at TPC Southwind. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T4 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his best finish in 11 starts at the event and first top-10 on TOUR since the 2012 Travelers Championship (T4). Began with a 7-under 63, topping his previous-best round of 3-under 67 (2007 in the third round and 2009 in the second round). The 63 equaled his low-opening round on the PGA TOUR, at the 2010 McGladrey Classic (T12) and fell just one shy of his low round on TOUR (62, in the second round at the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open).

2012 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Finished No. 74 in the FedExCup standings.

Travelers Championship: Finsihed T4 at the Travelers Championship, with consistent rounds of 68-67-65-68, a year after finished T2 at TPC River Highlands.

Finsihed T4 at the Travelers Championship, with consistent rounds of 68-67-65-68, a year after finished T2 at TPC River Highlands. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected fourth top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Collected fourth top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Third top-10 of the season came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (T8). The top-10 marked the first time in his career he had amassed more than two such finishes in his first four starts in a season.

Third top-10 of the season came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (T8). The top-10 marked the first time in his career he had amassed more than two such finishes in his first four starts in a season. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open, just two shots out of the Brandt Snedeker-Kyle Stanley playoff. Has four top 10s in 12 career starts outside San Diego, including a second-place finish in 2009

Finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open, just two shots out of the Brandt Snedeker-Kyle Stanley playoff. Has four top 10s in 12 career starts outside San Diego, including a second-place finish in 2009 Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded his first top-10 of the season, with a T10 effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, including a final-round, 6-under 64 (low round of the day).

2011 Season

Turned in another solid year, with four top 10s and seven top 25s. Made 15 of 27 cuts to finish 64th on the money list.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended the season with another top-10 finish in the Fall Series. Closed with a final-round, bogey-free, 5-under 67 to net T6 honors in his 10th career start at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

Ended the season with another top-10 finish in the Fall Series. Closed with a final-round, bogey-free, 5-under 67 to net T6 honors in his 10th career start at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Frys.com Open: Following his finish in Cromwell, played his next seven events with just one top-30 finish. Rallied in the Fall Series at the Frys.com Open, where he claimed solo sixth-place honors. The finish in San Martin marked his first top-10 in a Fall Series event.

Following his finish in Cromwell, played his next seven events with just one top-30 finish. Rallied in the Fall Series at the Frys.com Open, where he claimed solo sixth-place honors. The finish in San Martin marked his first top-10 in a Fall Series event. Travelers Championship: Posted a final-round, 7-under 63 to finish a season-best T2 at the Travelers Championship. It was his best finish on TOUR since winning the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open. The runner-up finish is the eighth of his career. His 63 equals the lowest final-round score of his career, set first at the 2000 Greater Milwaukee Open (finished T9) and later at the 2007 Waste Management Phoenix Open (finished second). The Travelers Championshp start was his eighth, with a T25 in 2005 his previous-best finish.

Posted a final-round, 7-under 63 to finish a season-best T2 at the Travelers Championship. It was his best finish on TOUR since winning the 2009 Reno-Tahoe Open. The runner-up finish is the eighth of his career. His 63 equals the lowest final-round score of his career, set first at the 2000 Greater Milwaukee Open (finished T9) and later at the 2007 Waste Management Phoenix Open (finished second). The Travelers Championshp start was his eighth, with a T25 in 2005 his previous-best finish. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Making his 10th career start at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, he recorded his best finish, with a T6 effort. Rounds of 68-70-71-71 left him three strokes out of the Keegan Bradley-Ryan Palmer playoff. It was his first top 10 since a T3 at the 2010 Wyndham Championship.

2010 Season

Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes on the year.

Wyndham Championship: Best finish of T3 at the Wyndham Championship in the PGA TOUR Season finale. Finished 77th place finish in the final FedExCup standings.

Best finish of T3 at the Wyndham Championship in the PGA TOUR Season finale. Finished 77th place finish in the final FedExCup standings. Sony Open in Hawaii: A final-round, 5-under 65 led to a T8 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2009 Season

Won for the third time in his career and finished second twice. Placed inside the top 30 (No. 28) on the money list for the third time and inside the top 125 for the eighth consecutive season.

Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Tied the Montreux G&CC course record with a second-round 62 on the way to the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open title, his third career victory. Led by four strokes entering the final round and hung on with an even-par 72 for a three-stroke victory over Martin Laird and Jeff Quinney. The $540,000 winner's check pushed his season earnings beyond the $2-million mark for only the second time in nine years on TOUR for a career total of more than $12 million.

Tied the Montreux G&CC course record with a second-round 62 on the way to the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open title, his third career victory. Led by four strokes entering the final round and hung on with an even-par 72 for a three-stroke victory over Martin Laird and Jeff Quinney. The $540,000 winner's check pushed his season earnings beyond the $2-million mark for only the second time in nine years on TOUR for a career total of more than $12 million. Buick Open: Third top-10 of the season came at the Buick Open.

Third top-10 of the season came at the Buick Open. The Honda Classic: Posted his second runner-up finish at The Honda Classic, one stroke behind Y.E. Yang. Was the only player in the field that week to record all four rounds in the 60s.

Posted his second runner-up finish at The Honda Classic, one stroke behind Y.E. Yang. Was the only player in the field that week to record all four rounds in the 60s. Buick Invitational: Finished second to Nick Watney at the Buick Invitational after holding a three-stroke lead with five holes remaining. Was also three strokes ahead after 54 holes. His then two TOUR wins have been come-from-behind victories. Second-round 64 was low round of the tournament on the South Course, equaled by Matt Jones in the final round.

2008 Season

Finished in the top 125 (No. 103) on the money list, surpassing $10 million in career earnings in the process.

Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Season highlighted with a T2 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, his best finish since taking solo second at the 2007 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2007 Season

Despite not winning, had his best year in earnings, recorded two runner-up finishes and finished 26th in the FedExCup standings.

FBR Open: Finished runner-up for the second time in three weeks, falling one stroke behind Aaron Baddeley at the FBR Open, thanks to a closing 8-under 63.

Finished runner-up for the second time in three weeks, falling one stroke behind Aaron Baddeley at the FBR Open, thanks to a closing 8-under 63. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Lost in a sudden-death playoff to Charley Hoffman at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, as Hoffman posted a birdie on the first extra hole.

2006 Season

Won for the first time in almost four years and finished in the top 100 on the PGA TOUR money list for the fourth time in six seasons on TOUR. Opened season making eight straight cuts, including three of his four top-10s on the season. Finished tied for second on TOUR in Total Eagles with 16 behind the 19 by J.B. Holmes.

B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Collected his second career TOUR title with a one-stroke victory at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort. Rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish one shot ahead of Bob May. The final-round 64 was one off his career-low round. Collected $540,000 for his win.

Collected his second career TOUR title with a one-stroke victory at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort. Rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish one shot ahead of Bob May. The final-round 64 was one off his career-low round. Collected $540,000 for his win. THE PLAYERS Championship: Made first cut in his fourth career start at the TPC Sawgrass and went on to record his a T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

2005 Season

Finished No. 99 on money list with one top-10.

B.C. Open: Posted a T2 at the B.C. Open. It was his best finish since losing in a playoff to Jonathan Kaye at the 2003 Buick Classic.

2004 Season

Had a rough start, making three of 14 cuts, but made 14 of 15 to end the season, including both of his top-10s.

John Deere Classic: Recorded an ace in the final round of the John Deere Classic on No. 7 with a 7-iron from 169 yards.

Recorded an ace in the final round of the John Deere Classic on No. 7 with a 7-iron from 169 yards. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Made his first appearance in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Took Tiger Woods 18 holes before falling, 1-up, to the eventual tournament winner.

2003 Season

Made more than $1 million for the second straight season thanks to five top-10s, including his first career runner-up finish.

Buick Classic: Lost to Jonathan Kaye on the first extra hole of a playoff at the Buick Classic. Birdied last hole to get to 13-under and hold clubhouse lead, while Kaye was standing on 18th tee. Played 29 holes on Sunday due to rain-shortened Saturday.

2002 Season

Made most of second chance on TOUR, earning his first victory and just shy of $2 million. Moved up from 408th on Official World Golf Ranking list to T67 through the TOUR Championship. Six top-10s were five more than he had during his rookie season in 2000 and his 120 rounds were the most on TOUR.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Qualified for first TOUR Championship and finished T13.

Qualified for first TOUR Championship and finished T13. Bell Canadian Open: Won Bell Canadian Open with birdie on first extra hole of three-man playoff with Neal Lancaster and Justin Leonard. Shot final-round 65 and reached playoff when Lancaster double-bogeyed the 18th hole. Came from seven strokes behind on final day, tied with Len Mattiace (FedEx St. Jude Classic) and Spike McRoy (B.C. Open) for best comeback of season.

2001 Season

Sixth-place finish on 2001 Korn Ferry Tour money list ensured return trip to PGA TOUR. Made just four cuts in first 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts but game clicked in July and finished by making 13 consecutive cuts, the most by any player during the season.

BUY.COM Hershey Open: Defeated Rod Pampling with birdie-3 on first extra hole at Hershey Open for first career win.

2000 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: First TOUR top-10 was a T9 at the Greater Milwaukee Open thanks to a final-round 8-under 63.

1999 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first TOUR card by virtue of his T16 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

Virginia state amateur champion in 1996 and 1997. Honorable mention All-America selection at Virginia Commonwealth.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE