JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2000

2000 PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2005 84 LUMBER Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (7)

2000 BUY.COM New Mexico Classic

BUY.COM New Mexico Classic 2002 Oregon Classic, Albertsons Boise Open

Oregon Classic, Albertsons Boise Open 2005 Scholarship America Showdown, National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet

Scholarship America Showdown, National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet 2010 Miccosukee Championship

Additional Victories (1)

2004 California State Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2005 Defeated Roger Tambellini, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet

National Teams

1997 Walker Cup

1998 Walker Cup

Personal

Attended University of Arizona before transferring to and graduating from Pepperdine University.

Has two children, Jaxon and Olivia.

Attended Hart High School in Newhall, Calif., where he met his wife, Megan.

Has one brother, Ron.

Remains the Korn Ferry Tour player who earned the Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR the quickest (11 starts in 2005).

Lists Randy Smith and Mike Miller as instructors.

Cites playing on the 1998 Walker Cup team and winning the 84 LUMBER Classic in 2005 as his biggest thrills in golf and the birth of his children as his biggest thrills outside the game.

First car was a 1987 Colt Premier.

Never travels without his iPad and computer.

Favorite course to play is Pebble Beach and would like to play St. Andrews and Augusta National. Favorite teams are Pepperdine and the Los Angeles Lakers. "Family Guy" is his favorite TV show. "The Shawshank Redemption" is his favorite movie. John Mayer is his favorite entertainer, and Tiger Woods is his favorite athlete to watch. Favorite food is sushi. Denver, Dallas and La Quinta, Calif., are his favorite cities to visit. Maui, Kauai, and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico are his favorite vacation spots. Favorite teams are UCLA basketball and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Would round out his dream foursome with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan.

Bucket list includes skydiving.

Charity work involves Carousel Ranch.

Grew up playing junior golf in Southern California with television host and radio personality Carson Daly. Appeared on "Last Call" with Carson Daly during the 2005 season.

Is a mixed-martial arts enthusiast.

Special Interests

Family, guitar, drums, Los Angeles Lakers, cars, technology

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Club Colombia Championship: Earned the fourth runner-up finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career with a T2 at the Club Colombia Championship after opening the tournament with three consecutive under-par rounds.

2017 Season

United Leasing & Finance Championship: Recorded his third career runner-up finish on the Korn Ferry Tour at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Birdied the 72nd hole to post 5-under par, but fell one shot shy of final round playing partner and eventual winner D.H. Lee. Was the only player in the field to post four rounds of par or better at host Victoria National Golf Club.

2016 Season

Began the season by making nine cuts in his first 10 starts (WD at Northern Trust Open) but struggled for the remainder of the season, making a total of 13 cuts in 27 starts to finish No. 155 in the FedExCup standings.

Wells Fargo Championship: Tied the Wells Fargo Championship record for biggest swing between rounds, totaling an 18-shot difference between his third-round 11-over 83 and final-round 7-under 65. Finished T41 at Quail Hollow.

Valspar Championship: Best result was T11 at Valspar Championship, one of two top-25 finishes.

Best result was T11 at Valspar Championship, one of two top-25 finishes. Farmers Insurance Open: In the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, holed his second shot into the par-5 18th on the South course from 258 yards with a 3-wood, marking just the second double eagle on No. 18 and the fourth on the South Course since 1983.

2015 Season

A pair of top-10 finishes, highlighted by runner-up honors at the Wyndham Championship in the last event before the FedExCup Playoffs, earned him a berth into the Playoffs for the third time and first since 2008.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Missed the cut the following week at the Deutsche Bank Championship ending his season at No. 92.

The Barclays: A T30 finish at The Barclays moved him to No. 79 in the FedExCup standings.

A T30 finish at The Barclays moved him to No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Wyndham Championship: In search of his second PGA TOUR victory (2005 84 LUMBER Classic) in his 246th PGA TOUR start, posted a final-round, 1-under 69 at the Wyndham Championship to notch the second runner-up finish of his career (2007 Buick Open). Entered the final round in Greensboro with a two-shot lead over Jonas Blixt, Scott Brown and Tiger Woods. With the runner-up finish, collected 300 points to move from No. 165 to No. 98 in the FedExCup standings, earning a spot in The Barclays (first Playoffs event). Entered the week needing a top-three finish to advance to the Playoffs.

Travelers Championship: Highlighted by an opening, 6-under 64, put together four rounds in the 60s to finish in a five-way T10 at the Travelers Championship.

2014 Season

Finished the season making 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Recorded two runner-up performances, as well as two additional third-place finishes. Enjoyed seven top-10s and 11 top-25s, while missing only four cuts. On the PGA TOUR, made seven starts, which included five cuts made and earnings of $273,857. Finished 175th on the FedExCup points list. Was No. 1 on Tour in Scoring Average (68.98), second in the All-Around and fifth in Birdie Average (4.27).

Web.com Tour Championship: In three Finals' starts, had a T41, a T14 and a third-place showing at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, which featured a pair of 69s wrapped around middle rounds of 65-66.

In three Finals' starts, had a T41, a T14 and a third-place showing at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, which featured a pair of 69s wrapped around middle rounds of 65-66. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August in Portland (9th on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR. Finished with a flourish at the WinCo Portland Open, firing a final-round 66 that included an incoming nine of 31, with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18, at Pumpkin Ridge. Finished T2, one back of champion Carlos Ortiz.

Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August in Portland (9th on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR. Finished with a flourish at the WinCo Portland Open, firing a final-round 66 that included an incoming nine of 31, with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18, at Pumpkin Ridge. Finished T2, one back of champion Carlos Ortiz. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Made the cut on the number at the News Sentinel Open, then posted rounds of 64-66 on the weekend for a T9 in Knoxville.

Made the cut on the number at the News Sentinel Open, then posted rounds of 64-66 on the weekend for a T9 in Knoxville. Midwest Classic: Was bogey-free over the first 54 holes of the Midwest Classic and solo third heading into Sunday's final round. Carded a 73 to drop into a T6.

Was bogey-free over the first 54 holes of the Midwest Classic and solo third heading into Sunday's final round. Carded a 73 to drop into a T6. Cleveland Open: Consistent rounds of 69-68-66-70 (11-under) led to his third top-10 of the year, a T4, at the Cleveland Open in early June. Only one shot back teeing off Sunday, three bogeys offset a front-nine 33 on the back nine, including Nos. 15 and 17.

Consistent rounds of 69-68-66-70 (11-under) led to his third top-10 of the year, a T4, at the Cleveland Open in early June. Only one shot back teeing off Sunday, three bogeys offset a front-nine 33 on the back nine, including Nos. 15 and 17. El Bosque Mexico Championship: On the Korn Ferry Tour, followed a first-day 72 with 69-67 and was one shot behind the leader after 54 holes at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. Carded a 73 in the final round for a T3 showing.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, followed a first-day 72 with 69-67 and was one shot behind the leader after 54 holes at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. Carded a 73 in the final round for a T3 showing. Shell Houston Open: Received a sponsor exemption to play the Shell Houston Open the first week of April, his fifth TOUR start, and recorded a T19 finish.

Received a sponsor exemption to play the Shell Houston Open the first week of April, his fifth TOUR start, and recorded a T19 finish. Panama Claro Championship: In his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2014, carded 70-67 over the first 36 holes at the Panama Claro Championship. Was T13 to start the final round and fired rounds of 69-66 on the weekend to finish runner-up. Entered the money list at No. 9.

In his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2014, carded 70-67 over the first 36 holes at the Panama Claro Championship. Was T13 to start the final round and fired rounds of 69-66 on the weekend to finish runner-up. Entered the money list at No. 9. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: In March, finished T4 at the Puerto Rico Open for his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since a T7 at the 2009 U.S. Bank in Milwaukee.

2013 Season

Finished 58th on the money list, making 15 cuts in 21 starts.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: With back-to-back 66s in the second and third rounds, recorded his lone top-10 of the campaign, a T7 in August at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2012 Season

Spent the majority of his time on the Korn Ferry Tour, but made eight starts on the PGA TOUR in the Season, where he made one cut.

True South Classic: T21 at the True South Classic.

2011 Season

Made six PGA TOUR starts and 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with one top-25 finish.

Miccosukee Championship: T12 at the Miccosukee Championship.

2010 Season

Miccosukee Championship: Collected his seventh career title with a four-stroke victory at the Miccosukee Championship. Led by two after 54 holes but quickly dropped into a tie with David Hearn after a bogey-bogey start. Regained the lead with birdies on two of his next three holes and eventually pulled away from the field on a windy Sunday afternoon. Victory was worth $108,000 and pushed him from No. 124 on the money list to No. 39 with only two events left on the 2010 schedule. Became the first player in Tour history to win seven times in a career, breaking a tie with Sean Murphy, Matt Gogel and Kevin Johnson. Improved his record to 5-for-5 when holding a 54-hole lead (four Korn Ferry Tour, one PGA TOUR). Victory was his first top-10 finish since a T7 at the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee on the PGA TOUR 15 months earlier.

2009 Season

Made 12 cuts from 24 starts on PGA TOUR, including two top-10s to finish 155th on money list. Also made three cuts from three starts on Korn Ferry Tour.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Second top-10 was a T7 at the U.S. Bank Championship, with closing rounds of 68-66.

Second top-10 was a T7 at the U.S. Bank Championship, with closing rounds of 68-66. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after holding the first-round lead.

2008 Season

Viking Classic: Closed with a 6-under 66 at Annandale GC to finish T8 at the Viking Classic, his third top-10 of the Season. Moved from 129th to 126th on the season money list.

Closed with a 6-under 66 at Annandale GC to finish T8 at the Viking Classic, his third top-10 of the Season. Moved from 129th to 126th on the season money list. Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Top-10 came with a T8 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open in August, his best finish since a T7 at the 2007 Frys.com Open.

Top-10 came with a T8 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open in August, his best finish since a T7 at the 2007 Frys.com Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2007 Season

Finished No. 8 in Driving Distance (303.0 yards).

Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children with an 8-under 63 at TPC The Canyons. Finished T7.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children with an 8-under 63 at TPC The Canyons. Finished T7. Wyndham Championship: Finished T7 at the Wyndham Championship with four rounds in the 60s. Played the par 5s at Forest Oaks CC in 16-under par (14 birdies, one eagle) for his 17-under total.

Finished T7 at the Wyndham Championship with four rounds in the 60s. Played the par 5s at Forest Oaks CC in 16-under par (14 birdies, one eagle) for his 17-under total. Buick Open: In early July, a T2 at the Buick Open was his best finish on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2005 84 LUMBER Classic. Final-round 67 was his best final-round score since the 2003 Greater Milwaukee Open when he shot a 7-under 63.

In early July, a T2 at the Buick Open was his best finish on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2005 84 LUMBER Classic. Final-round 67 was his best final-round score since the 2003 Greater Milwaukee Open when he shot a 7-under 63. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: T15 at the Memorial Tournament in June.

T15 at the Memorial Tournament in June. Shell Houston Open: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Shell Houston Open after opening 70-68. Finished T19.

2006 Season

In first year of a two-year exemption for winning the 2005 84 LUMBER Classic, rallied down the stretch, with eight made cuts in final 10 starts, with three top-10s in that period.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Finished T8 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, his fourth top-10.

Finished T8 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, his fourth top-10. John Deere Classic: One week later, recorded second straight top-10 at the John Deere Classic. Fired four rounds in the 60s to finish T10. In final round, recorded three eagles over final nine holes, the third player to post three eagles in a single round in 2006.

One week later, recorded second straight top-10 at the John Deere Classic. Fired four rounds in the 60s to finish T10. In final round, recorded three eagles over final nine holes, the third player to post three eagles in a single round in 2006. Cialis Western Open: Next top-10 was T10 at the Cialis Western Open, posting four rounds under par.

Next top-10 was T10 at the Cialis Western Open, posting four rounds under par. the Memorial Tournament: Withdrew during second round of Bank of America Colonial due to elbow injury and returned to action two weeks later at the Memorial Tournament.

Withdrew during second round of Bank of America Colonial due to elbow injury and returned to action two weeks later at the Memorial Tournament. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Earned first top-10 of the Season in his eighth start, a T7 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time on TOUR (84th start). It was his first top-10 on TOUR since his win at the 2005 84 LUMBER Classic.

2005 Season

Went from journeyman to U.S. Open contender to three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour to PGA TOUR champion in the span of three months. Won back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic and Scholarship America Showdown. Finished the season No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with $356,579. Became second player in TOUR history to win on Korn Ferry Tour and on PGA TOUR in same season (Paul Stankowski/1996), first sponsor exemption to win since Adam Scott at the 2003 Deutsche Bank Championship and first Korn Ferry Tour player who was promoted to the PGA TOUR via three wins to win on Tour in that same season. Finished 88th in the Official World Golf Ranking after beginning the season No. 668.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Day after 84 LUMBER victory, played in Korn Ferry Tour shootout at Albertsons Boise Open, with Troy Matteson and LPGA players Annika Sorenstam, Paula Creamer, Natalie Gulbis and Juli Inkster, and then in the tournament. Played because the tournament offered a sponsor exemption when he got out of college.

Day after 84 LUMBER victory, played in Korn Ferry Tour shootout at Albertsons Boise Open, with Troy Matteson and LPGA players Annika Sorenstam, Paula Creamer, Natalie Gulbis and Juli Inkster, and then in the tournament. Played because the tournament offered a sponsor exemption when he got out of college. 84 LUMBER Classic: In his fourth start as a member, picked up his first TOUR victory at the 84 LUMBER Classic by a stroke over Carlos Franco. Shared first-round lead with three others at 7-under 65. After even-par second round, posted 67 in third round to take two-stroke lead over Franco and three others into final round of play. A 2-under 70 on Sunday good for first TOUR victory in 71st career start.

In his fourth start as a member, picked up his first TOUR victory at the 84 LUMBER Classic by a stroke over Carlos Franco. Shared first-round lead with three others at 7-under 65. After even-par second round, posted 67 in third round to take two-stroke lead over Franco and three others into final round of play. A 2-under 70 on Sunday good for first TOUR victory in 71st career start. Buick Championship: Made first TOUR start as a member at the Buick Championship in Hartford, where he finished T73.

Made first TOUR start as a member at the Buick Championship in Hartford, where he finished T73. Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: After a two-week break, captured the Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet in Omaha, Neb. to become the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win three consecutive starts and the seventh player to receive the three-win promotion to the PGA TOUR. Also, tied Sean Murphy and Matt Gogel for most career wins on the Tour with six. Eagled his final hole, a par 4, to shoot 59 in the second round of the Cox Classic, tying the Korn Ferry Tour 18-hole mark.

After a two-week break, captured the Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet in Omaha, Neb. to become the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win three consecutive starts and the seventh player to receive the three-win promotion to the PGA TOUR. Also, tied Sean Murphy and Matt Gogel for most career wins on the Tour with six. Eagled his final hole, a par 4, to shoot 59 in the second round of the Cox Classic, tying the Korn Ferry Tour 18-hole mark. U.S. Open Championship: Began with rounds of 71-67 at Pinehurst No. 2 to share the second-round lead at the U.S. Open in just his third start in a major championship. Was three back of two-time champion Retief Goosen through 54 holes and played in the final grouping on Sunday. A final-round, 14-over 84 dropped him to a T49. En route to U.S. Open, car was broken into. Donations were made in Pinehurst, NC to replace various items.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, and finished No. 73 on the money list, with $79,064.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 30 events on the PGA TOUR but lost card after finishing No. 177 on the money list.

2002 Season

One of four players to win multiple tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour. Back-to-back victories propelled him to No. 6 on the money list, with $241,940. Became the sixth player in the history of the Tour to post consecutive victories and was the fifth player to do so in consecutive weeks.

Albertsons Boise Open: Won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Won the Albertsons Boise Open. Oregon Classic: Won the Oregon Classic.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 30 events, with two top-25 finishes.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: T14 at the 2000 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his 2001 TOUR card.

2000 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 19 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished 30th on the money list with $133,966.

BUY.COM New Mexico Classic: Posted first career win at the New Mexico Classic with a 14-under-par total to break Dick Mast's tournament record by one stroke.

1999 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour.

1998 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the 1997 California State Amateur and the California State Open.

Member of Pepperdine University's 1997 NCAA Championship team. Coach at Pepperdine was John Geiberger, son of Champions Tour veteran Al Geiberger and brother of PGA TOUR member Brent Geiberger.

Member of victorious 1997 U.S. Walker Cup team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE