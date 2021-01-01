JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2004 Chrysler Classic of Tucson

Chrysler Classic of Tucson 2005 Southern Farm Bureau Classic

Southern Farm Bureau Classic 2009 The Barclays

The Barclays 2010 The McGladrey Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2001 BUY.COM Greater Cleveland Open, BUY.COM Knoxville Open, BUY.COM Omaha Classic

National Teams

2007 World Cup

Personal

Contracted ulcerative colitis in November 1997 and dropped from 150 to 122 pounds. Missed the next year and one-half of golf.

In late September 2009, the Atlanta resident donated $40,000 to three charities associated with the TOUR Championship: the East Lake Foundation ($20,000), Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Crohn's Disease and Colitis Foundation ($10,000 each).

Played on the same high school golf team at Milton (Fla.) High School as TOUR player Boo Weekley. Bubba Watson attended the same school a couple years later.

Special Interests

Fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Made the cut in just six of 22 starts during the campaign. At No. 211 in the standings, missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Failed to record a top-10 finish for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

CIMB Classic: T21 at the CIMB Classic was his best performance.

2014 Season

Web.com Tour Championship: Attempted to regain his card by way of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finishes of T16 at the Chiquita Classic and T4 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship accomplished his goal. Was on the outside looking in heading to TPC Sawgrass, then fired rounds of 67-70-67-68 to get the job done and earn a return trip to the TOUR.

Wyndham Championship: After opening with a pair of 5-under 65s at the Wyndham Championship, posted scores of 68-67 on the weekend at Sedgefield CC to finish alone in fourth. He needed to finish no worse than solo third to ensure his seventh trip to the FedExCup Playoffs. He could have also retained his card via the top-125 money route with a solo-third finish. His fourth-place effort left him ranked No. 129 in FedExCup standings and No. 141 on the official money list.

2013 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Failed to record a top-10 finish for the third consecutive season. Made six of nine cuts on TOUR.

Chiquita Classic: Finished T8 at the Chiquita Classic, a Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event, thanks to a final-round 66 at River Run CC near Charlotte.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Also played on the Korn Ferry Tour Tour, with his best performance a T30 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville in mid-August.

2012 Season

Was the only player to move into the top 125 in the FedExCup standings at the final event, the Wyndham Championship. Moved from 128th in the standings entering the week to No. 124 to qualify for The Barclays and the FedExCup Playoffs. Jhonattan Vegas dropped out of the top 125 after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship. Missed the cut at The Barclays to finish No. 124 in the FedExCup standings. Has qualified for the Playoffs each of the first six seasons of the FedExCup.

2011 Season

Did not record a top 10 for the first time since joining the TOUR in 2002 (nine years). Made 17 of 29 cuts and had six top-25 finishes. Finished outside of the top 80 (No. 112) on the money list for the first time in his career. Also finished outside of the top 65 (No. 117) in the FedExCup standings for the first time.

2010 Season

Entered the winner's circle for the second consecutive year, capturing the inaugural McGladrey Classic during the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Finished 30th on the money list to earn exemptions into the Masters and U.S. Open.

The McGladrey Classic: Opened The McGladrey Classic with three consecutive 4-under 66s to carry a one-stroke lead into the final round. Built the lead to four strokes through eight holes on Sunday, but watched that lead dwindle on the back nine before rolling in a 60-foot birdie putt on No. 16 en route to a one-stroke victory (his fourth on the PGA TOUR) over Bill Haas. The win propelled him from No. 43 to No. 29 on the official money list, with the top-30 players on the season ending money list earning exemptions into the 2011 Masters and the 2011 U.S. Open.

The Barclays: Posted three sub-par rounds to T9 in his title defense at The Barclays for fourth top-10. Recorded 13 birdies during the tournament, which translated to a donation of $1,950 ($150 per birdie) from The Barclays to the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, a disease Slocum has battled, in his name.

St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Finished sixth at the St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew for fourth top-12 finish in eight starts in Memphis (T4 in 2005, T10 in 2009, T12 in 2007 and sixth in 2010).

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T4 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his best finish in eight career starts at TPC Sawgrass. Held the lead late in the third round before hitting in the water on 17 and making double bogey.

Verizon Heritage: Finished T8 at the Verizon Heritage, his ninth made cut in first 10 starts. Needed only pars on the final hole on Friday and Saturday to have a share of the lead both days, but he double bogeyed the hole on both occasions. Still managed 4-under 67s each round.

2009 Season

Season highlighted by win at The Barclays and an eighth-place finish in the FedExCup standings.

Frys.com Open: Solid play continued in the Fall Series as four straight rounds in the 60s resulted in a T8 at the Frys.com Open.

Solid play continued in the Fall Series as four straight rounds in the 60s resulted in a T8 at the Frys.com Open. The Barclays: After barely making the PGA Playoffs for the FedExCup (No. 124 out of 125 and two points ahead of Matt Jones at 126), sank a 20-foot par putt on the 18th green at Liberty National for a one-stroke victory at The Barclays, his third career victory. Finished at 9-under par, one stroke ahead of Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington.

St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Also T10 at the St. Jude Classic, thanks to a 7-under 63 on Friday that equaled the low round of the event.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T3 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to earn his best finish since a T2 at the 2007 PODS Championship.

2008 Season

Fifth consecutive season breaking $1 million in earnings. Recorded five top-10 finishes and played in all four majors for the first time in his career.

Travelers Championship: Best finish of the season came with a solo fourth at the Travelers Championship. The finish was his best since the 2007 PODS Championship, where he finished T2.

Best finish of the season came with a solo fourth at the Travelers Championship. The finish was his best since the 2007 PODS Championship, where he finished T2. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T9 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, thanks to a closing 6-under 65. His bogey-free 65 was the lowest round in a U.S. Open since Vijay Singh posted a 63 in the second round of the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. His finish was his first top-10 in a major championship (8 starts).

Wachovia Championship: Finished T5 at the Wachovia Championship.

2007 Season

Had his best year in earnings up to that point and position on the FedExCup points and money lists. Played in all four PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events and finished 30th, earning a $175,000 bonus.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with hometown friend Boo Weekley to finish second at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. Lost in a playoff to the Scottish team of Colin Montgomerie and Marc Warren.

Teamed with hometown friend Boo Weekley to finish second at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. Lost in a playoff to the Scottish team of Colin Montgomerie and Marc Warren. Valero Texas Open: Carded a final-round 62 at the Valero Texas Open to finish fifth, his third top-five finish of the season. Has recorded a 61 (2003, first round) and a 62 at LaCantera GC in his Valero Texas Open history.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Made first career TOUR Championship start, finishing T17.

Made first career TOUR Championship start, finishing T17. PODS Championship: Shared the 54-hole lead at the PODS Championship with eventual champion Mark Calcavecchia before a final-round 71 dropped him to T2.

2006 Season

Collected $1,180,681 in earnings on the strength of three top-10s, including two third-place finishes.

John Deere Classic: Finished T3 at the John Deere Classic, aided by rounds of 66-68 on the weekend, three behind champion John Senden.

Chrysler Classic of Tucson: The 2004 champion of the Chrysler Classic of Tucson posted his third top-10 in five starts at Tucson National with a T3 (also a T6 in 2002) thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

2005 Season

After a slow start to the season, ended with a bang. Collected four top-10s, including winning the final full-field event of the season.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Notched his second TOUR title at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Closed with 64-66 on the weekend. Won with his father, Jack, as his caddie. Jack, a former Mississippi club pro, played in the event nine times when it was an unofficial event at Hattiesburg CC.

2004 Season

The first of 10 first-time winners on TOUR, capturing the Chrysler Classic of Tucson. In 78th career start he carried his 54-hole lead to a victory with a final-round 65.

2003 Season

Got off to a slow start making the cut in just five of first 16 starts, but changed that in the second half of his season, making 13 of 16.

Valero Texas Open: Shared the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open after posting a course record-tying, career-best 61.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Second career runner-up finish was a T2 at the Greater Milwaukee Open, thanks to a final-round 66.

2002 Season

Sixth-ranked player of the 11 rookies who ended the season in the top 125.

WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Had one-stroke lead with three holes to play at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf but a double bogey on the 16th hole left him in second place, one stroke behind winner Justin Leonard.

2001 Season

Became second person to earn promotion to PGA TOUR by winning three Korn Ferry Tour events in same season - Greater Cleveland Open, Knoxville Open and Omaha Classic.

BUY.COM Omaha Classic: Completed the trifecta with a victory at the Omaha Classic, where Smith also earned his promotion. Held on to his 54-hole, one-stroke lead to defeat Rod Pampling by a stroke. With $337,090, became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to surpass the $300,000 mark in a season.

BUY.COM Dayton Open: Became second player in Korn Ferry Tour history to complete 72 holes without a bogey at Dayton Open, joining Clark Dennis, who accomplished the feat at the 1997 Upstate Classic. Korn Ferry Tour record of 106 consecutive holes without a bogey came to an end during the second round.

2000 Season

Regained Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2001 at TOUR Qualifying School.

BUY.COM Mississippi Gulf Coast Open: Played in one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Open.

1997 Season

Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events and made only five cuts, his best finish a T21 at the Boise Open.

NIKE Boise Open: His best finish was a T21 at the Boise Open.

Amateur Highlights