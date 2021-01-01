JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (8)

2005 Chrysler Classic of Tucson

Chrysler Classic of Tucson 2006 U.S. Open Championship, World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

U.S. Open Championship, World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2008 World Golf Championships-CA Championship

World Golf Championships-CA Championship 2009 Mercedes-Benz Championship, World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

Mercedes-Benz Championship, World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2010 SBS Championship

SBS Championship 2014 Barracuda Championship

International Victories (2)

2008 Australian PGA [Aus]

Australian PGA [Aus] 2010 Australian Open [Aus]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2005 Defeated Mark Calcavecchia, Kevin Na, Chrysler Classic of Tucson

National Teams

2007, 2009, 2011 Presidents Cup

Personal

Was given a cut-down club by his dad at age 7 and progressed to a scratch handicap by age 16.

Talented junior athlete in many sports, winning numerous awards at both a state and national level.

Interested in history of golf.

Guitar enthusiast who has several Gibson guitars at home.

Hobbies include spending time with his wife and three children, surfing, cooking, cycling and fitness.

Ogilvy Family Foundation benefits children's hospitals and other organizations that assist children.

Special Interests

Australian Rules Football, American football, golf course design, reading, music, guitars, surfing, cycling, fitness

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Of four made cuts in 18 starts, collected one top-25 finish. Opened with scores of 69-67 en route to a T22 at the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Having finished at No. 207 in the FedExCup, entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.

2017 Season

Made a return to the FedExCup Playoffs on the strength of six top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T4 in Las Vegas early in the season.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Following a T40 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs, events, ended his season at No. 108 in the final standings.

Following a T40 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs, events, ended his season at No. 108 in the final standings. Wyndham Championship: Entered the Wyndham Championship at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Birdied Nos. 3-6 and No. 7 on his inward nine in the second round to make the cut. Posted rounds of 66-67 to finish T16 and move to No. 116 in the FedExCup standings. Became the seventh of last eight players ranked No. 125 entering the Wyndham Championship to remain inside the cut line for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Entered the Wyndham Championship at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Birdied Nos. 3-6 and No. 7 on his inward nine in the second round to make the cut. Posted rounds of 66-67 to finish T16 and move to No. 116 in the FedExCup standings. Became the seventh of last eight players ranked No. 125 entering the Wyndham Championship to remain inside the cut line for the FedExCup Playoffs. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Seeking his first PGA TOUR victory since winning in the state of Nevada (2014 Barracuda Championship), finished T4 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The top-10 came after missed cuts in the Safeway Open and the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2016 Season

After advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs the first eight years of the competition, failed to reach the Playoffs the last two seasons, finishing No. 161 during the 2015-16 campaign. Season included nine made cuts in 22 starts, with three top-25 finishes.

RBC Canadian Open: Beginning the final round of the RBC Canadian Open nine strokes off the lead at even-par 216, played last six holes in 6-under to post a 9-under 63 and finish T9 (his lone top-10 finish of the season). Made eagle at the par-5 16th and par-5 18th holes en route to the score, one of three 63s in the final round (Brian Harman, George Coetzee).

2015 Season

Made 10 cuts in 15 TOUR starts, highlighted by a top-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. Season ended before the FedExCup Playoffs, when he finished No. 154 in FedExCup standings.

Australian Open: Playing in the 100th Australian Open in late-November, finished at 1-under and T8 with four others, seven shots behind Matt Jones' winning score.

Playing in the 100th Australian Open in late-November, finished at 1-under and T8 with four others, seven shots behind Matt Jones' winning score. Barracuda Championship: Missed the cut in defense of his title at the Barracuda Championship in August.

Missed the cut in defense of his title at the Barracuda Championship in August. Wells Fargo Championship: Posted a T7 performance at the Wells Fargo Championship for his third top-10 in 11 starts at Quail Hollow Club. A double bogey on the par-4 final hole dropped him down the leaderboard.

2014 Season

Season highlighted by his eighth career PGA TOUR victory, winning the Barracuda Championship and advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fifth time during the FedExCup era (and first since 2011). Recorded his first top-10 finish in 21st start of the season, winning the Barracuda Championship to guarantee a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Playoffs run included a runner-up finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship and an eventual 29th place finish in the FedExCup standings. Season included 16 made cuts in 26 starts, with two top-10 finishes.

BMW Championship: Closed the season with a T36 finish at the BMW Championship and a 29th-place outing at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (also placing 29th in the FedExCup standings).

Closed the season with a T36 finish at the BMW Championship and a 29th-place outing at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (also placing 29th in the FedExCup standings). The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays, but clung on to the No. 100 spot in the FedExCup standings to make the 100-player Deutsche Bank Championship field on the number. Closed at TPC Boston with rounds of 65-65 for a T2 finish, making the biggest move of the week, from 100th to 24th in the standings. Prior to weekend rounds of 65, had not posted a round lower than 66 in 23 events this season (68 rounds). Last posted a 65 in the final round of the 2013 Humana Challenge.

Missed the cut at The Barclays, but clung on to the No. 100 spot in the FedExCup standings to make the 100-player Deutsche Bank Championship field on the number. Closed at TPC Boston with rounds of 65-65 for a T2 finish, making the biggest move of the week, from 100th to 24th in the standings. Prior to weekend rounds of 65, had not posted a round lower than 66 in 23 events this season (68 rounds). Last posted a 65 in the final round of the 2013 Humana Challenge. Barracuda Championship: Was talked out of skipping the Barracuda Championship after claiming he was tired and needed a break. The decision proved paramount to his career as he claimed his eighth career PGA TOUR title, winning by five points over Justin Hicks in the Modified Stableford scoring event. His return to action was just his third start in the Barracuda Championship and first since 2002 (T61). The key to his win at Montreux G&CC was the par-5 13th hole, which he played in 6-under par (birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle). His win earned him a berth into the following week's PGA Championship and a return to Maui in 2015 for the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, where he won in 2009 and 2010.

Was talked out of skipping the Barracuda Championship after claiming he was tired and needed a break. The decision proved paramount to his career as he claimed his eighth career PGA TOUR title, winning by five points over Justin Hicks in the Modified Stableford scoring event. His return to action was just his third start in the Barracuda Championship and first since 2002 (T61). The key to his win at Montreux G&CC was the par-5 13th hole, which he played in 6-under par (birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle). His win earned him a berth into the following week's PGA Championship and a return to Maui in 2015 for the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, where he won in 2009 and 2010. Frys.com Open: Finished T72 at the Frys.com Open and fell out of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since August of 2003.

2013 Season

Made the cut in nine of 19 starts, with a runner-up finish at The Honda Classic his lone top-10 showing. Season ended at The Barclays, finishing No. 104 in the FedExCup.

Talisker Masters: In his native Australia, fashioned a 67-69 weekend at the Talisker Masters to T7 at Royal Melbourne GC.

In his native Australia, fashioned a 67-69 weekend at the Talisker Masters to T7 at Royal Melbourne GC. The Barclays: Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 99 in the standings, but a 65th place finish at The Barclays dropped him to No. 104 in the standings. Had advanced at least to the 70-player BMW Championship field the previous six seasons.

Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 99 in the standings, but a 65th place finish at The Barclays dropped him to No. 104 in the standings. Had advanced at least to the 70-player BMW Championship field the previous six seasons. The Honda Classic: In his first Honda Classic start since 2006, claimed solo-second-place honors, finishing two strokes behind Michael Thompson. The showing was his third runner-up in the event in seven starts. He claimed the second-place finish on the heels of four consecutive missed cuts, and it was his first top-10 since a T9 at the 2012 Open Championship. A birdie at the 72nd hole, good for a 1-under 69, made him one of just five players to post a sub-70 score Sunday at PGA National.

2012 Season

Had a (then) career-worst finish of No. 47 in the FedExCup standings. Previous low FedExCup finish was No. 32 in 2008.

Australian PGA Championship: Added a T4 late in the year, at the Australian PGA Championship, five shots back of winner Daniel Popovic.

Added a T4 late in the year, at the Australian PGA Championship, five shots back of winner Daniel Popovic. The Open Championship: Recorded his eighth career top-10 in a major championship, with a T9 finish at The Open Championship. It was his second top-10 in 10 starts at the oldest major (T5 in 2005).

2011 Season

Recorded nine top-25 finishes out of 14 made cuts.

JBWere Masters: Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of the JBWere Masters in mid-December in Melbourne. Shot a final-round 73 at Victoria GC to drop to a solo-third finish.

Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of the JBWere Masters in mid-December in Melbourne. Shot a final-round 73 at Victoria GC to drop to a solo-third finish. Presidents Cup: Finished 3-1-1 in a losing cause for the International team at The Presidents Cup at his home club, Royal Melbourne GC.

Finished 3-1-1 in a losing cause for the International team at The Presidents Cup at his home club, Royal Melbourne GC. Australian Open: Fired a final-round 65 in defense of his Australian Open title to move up the leaderboard into a T4 at The Lakes GC in Sydney.

Fired a final-round 65 in defense of his Australian Open title to move up the leaderboard into a T4 at The Lakes GC in Sydney. BMW Championship: Needing a third-place finish or better at the BMW Championship, finished solo-third to jump from No. 69 to No. 24 in the FedExCup standings and secure a spot in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Also secured his spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne GC. The finish came in his 250th career PGA TOUR start and represented his 50th top-10 performance, his 100th top-25 finish and 175th made cut of his career.

Needing a third-place finish or better at the BMW Championship, finished solo-third to jump from No. 69 to No. 24 in the FedExCup standings and secure a spot in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Also secured his spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne GC. The finish came in his 250th career PGA TOUR start and represented his 50th top-10 performance, his 100th top-25 finish and 175th made cut of his career. RBC Canadian Open: In just third start at the RBC Canadian Open, and first since 2002 (T6), nearly added another national title to his resume (2006 U.S. Open) after four sub-par rounds led to T4 honors, matching his best finish of the season.

In just third start at the RBC Canadian Open, and first since 2002 (T6), nearly added another national title to his resume (2006 U.S. Open) after four sub-par rounds led to T4 honors, matching his best finish of the season. Masters Tournament: Making sixth career start at the Masters Tournament, turned in a career-best T4 finish with rounds of 69-69-73-67, highlighted by five consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-16 during the final round. Has never finished worse than T39 at Augusta National.

Making sixth career start at the Masters Tournament, turned in a career-best T4 finish with rounds of 69-69-73-67, highlighted by five consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-16 during the final round. Has never finished worse than T39 at Augusta National. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Posted first top 10 of the season in his fourth start, with a T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Padraig Harrington (4 and 3) and Thomas Bjorn (1-up) before losing to Bubba Watson (6 and 4) in the third round. The defeat was his most lopsided in 23 career matches at the Accenture Match Play Championship, an event he won in 2006 and 2008 and advanced to the final in 2007.

Posted first top 10 of the season in his fourth start, with a T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Padraig Harrington (4 and 3) and Thomas Bjorn (1-up) before losing to Bubba Watson (6 and 4) in the third round. The defeat was his most lopsided in 23 career matches at the Accenture Match Play Championship, an event he won in 2006 and 2008 and advanced to the final in 2007. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Unable to defend Hyundai Tournament of Champions crown due to a slice on his right index finger that required 12 stitches. He suffered the injury on coral reef the day prior to the first round while swimming in Maui. He was the second consecutive player unable to defend a PGA TOUR title (Stephen Ames, 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic).

2010 Season

Successfully defended title at the SBS Championship and played in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fourth time in five years. Finished 14th in final FedExCup standings. Totaled two top-10 finishes all season, matching the fewest of his career at the time (2001). First top-10 came in the opening event of the season and the second came at the end of the season at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Late in the season, in his native Australia, had a T8 at the JBWere Australian Masters and then came back a couple of weeks later to capture the Australian Open. He shot four rounds in the 60s to defeat Matt Jones and Alastair Presnell by four strokes.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Held a share of the first-round lead at the TOUR Championship before finishing T13.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the TOUR Championship before finishing T13. Deutsche Bank Championship: Did not post another top-10 finish until 16 starts later, finishing T2 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move into the top 10 (No. 9) in the FedExCup standings for the first time in five months.

Did not post another top-10 finish until 16 starts later, finishing T2 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move into the top 10 (No. 9) in the FedExCup standings for the first time in five months. SBS Championship: Rallied from a two-stroke deficit with 10 holes to play to shoot a final-round, 6-under 67 and capture a one-shot victory over Rory Sabbatini at the season-opening SBS Championship. A year after winning the event by six strokes, posted his eighth consecutive round in the 60s on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Joined fellow Australian Stuart Appleby as the only repeat winners since this tournament moved to Kapalua in 1999 and became only the seventh player in the 58 years of this winners-only tournament to win in consecutive years. The victory was the seventh of his career.

2009 Season

Recorded two wins on TOUR for the second time in his career (2006). Finished 13th in the FedExCup standings to match his finish from 2007.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T16 at the TOUR Championship for his best finish in three starts at the event.

Finished T16 at the TOUR Championship for his best finish in three starts at the event. Deutsche Bank Championship: Bookend 66s at Deutsche Bank Championship earned a seventh-place finish, his fifth top-10 of the year.

Bookend 66s at Deutsche Bank Championship earned a seventh-place finish, his fifth top-10 of the year. the Memorial Tournament: T10 finish at the Memorial Tournament was mainly due to a third-round 63.

T10 finish at the Memorial Tournament was mainly due to a third-round 63. Shell Houston Open: Final-round 75 dropped him from six-way tie after 54 holes to a T6 finish at Shell Houston Open. Recorded 22 birdies for the week, including seven in an eight-hole stretch during the second round (holes 11-18).

Final-round 75 dropped him from six-way tie after 54 holes to a T6 finish at Shell Houston Open. Recorded 22 birdies for the week, including seven in an eight-hole stretch during the second round (holes 11-18). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Became the first multiple winner of the season when he defeated fellow Scottsdale resident Paul Casey, 4 and 3, to win the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for the second time (2006), joining Tiger Woods as the only multiple winners of this event. Was 12-under and bogey-free when the match concluded at the 33rd hole. He is the only Australian to ever reach the final, a feat he has achieved three times in four years.

Became the first multiple winner of the season when he defeated fellow Scottsdale resident Paul Casey, 4 and 3, to win the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for the second time (2006), joining Tiger Woods as the only multiple winners of this event. Was 12-under and bogey-free when the match concluded at the 33rd hole. He is the only Australian to ever reach the final, a feat he has achieved three times in four years. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Rallied from a poor final-round start to win the Mercedes-Benz Championship by six strokes, finishing at 24-under-par 268. Led wire to wire for his fifth PGA TOUR title. Led by six entering the final round, but made four bogeys on the front nine and the lead fell to one stroke over Anthony Kim through eight holes. Responded with an eagle on the par-5 ninth and then birdied five of the next six holes to cruise to the victory. Kim and Davis Love III finished tied for second. Became the eighth consecutive international player to win at Kapalua. No other PGA TOUR event has gone that long without an American winner.

2008 Season

A World Golf Championships victory highlighted his eighth season on the PGA TOUR. Finished the season No. 32 in the FedExCup.

Australian PGA: Claimed a two-stroke victory over Mathew Goggin at the Australian PGA in December.

Claimed a two-stroke victory over Mathew Goggin at the Australian PGA in December. Shell Houston Open: Came back in his next start with a runner-up finish, the sixth of his career, at the Shell Houston Open. Birdied the final hole to move into a share of second place with Chad Campbell, finishing two strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner.

Came back in his next start with a runner-up finish, the sixth of his career, at the Shell Houston Open. Birdied the final hole to move into a share of second place with Chad Campbell, finishing two strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Parred the final nine holes at Doral in a Monday morning finish to win the World Golf Championships-CA Championship by one stroke over Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and Jim Furyk and two over Tiger Woods, whose streak of victories in five consecutive PGA TOUR starts ended. Held at least a share of the lead after every round. When officials suspended play Sunday night because of darkness following storms during the day, he held a one-stroke lead with nine holes remaining. Made pars on the remaining holes, including a chip-in from the greenside rough on the par-3 13th hole, to finish at 17-under par 271. For the week, went the first 61 holes without a bogey before making a 5 on the par-4 seventh hole during Sunday's final round, his only bogey of the week. Victory was the fourth of his PGA TOUR career and his second World Golf Championships title after winning the 2006 Accenture Match Play Championship.

2007 Season

Solid year saw him record seven top-10s and earn a berth on the International Presidents Cup team.

The Presidents Cup: Qualified for his first Presidents Cup. One of two rookies on the International Team at the Presidents Cup and played in all five sessions, compiling a 2-3-0 record.

Qualified for his first Presidents Cup. One of two rookies on the International Team at the Presidents Cup and played in all five sessions, compiling a 2-3-0 record. PGA Championship: Recorded his fifth top-10 in a major championship in his last 10 appearances with a T6 at the PGA Championship. Final-round 69 featured one birdie and 17 pars.

Recorded his fifth top-10 in a major championship in his last 10 appearances with a T6 at the PGA Championship. Final-round 69 featured one birdie and 17 pars. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished T3 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship at Doral Golf Resort and Spa.

Finished T3 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship at Doral Golf Resort and Spa. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Runner-up to Henrik Stenson at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 2 and 1 in the 36-hole championship match. Second player to reach the final the year after winning the tournament, with Tiger Woods winning in 2003 and 2004.

2006 Season

Won twice, including his first major championship, and earned more than $4 million for the first time in his career. Named Player of the Month in June. Finished the majors with a T9 at the PGA. Did not finish lower than T16 (Masters, The Open Championship) in any of the four majors.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ended the season making eight consecutive cuts, including a T19 in his first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Ended the season making eight consecutive cuts, including a T19 in his first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. U.S. Open Championship: Playing in only his third U.S. Open and his 10th major championship, won the 106th U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC, posting rounds of 71-70-72-72–285. Entered the final round one shot off the lead of Phil Mickelson and Kenneth Ferrie. Chipped in for par on No. 17 and managed an up-and-down par on No. 18 to finish at 5-over. Colin Montgomerie suffered a double bogey on the 72nd hole to fall to 6-over-par. In the final pairing, nursing a one-stroke lead. Mickelson double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall to 6-over. The result was his first major title, the second Australian (David Graham, 1981) to win the U.S. Open. The 5-over 285 total was the high 72-hole total on TOUR in 2006 and the first time since Paul Lawrie captured the 1999 Open Championship (6-over) that a TOUR tournament was won with an over-par score.

Playing in only his third U.S. Open and his 10th major championship, won the 106th U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC, posting rounds of 71-70-72-72–285. Entered the final round one shot off the lead of Phil Mickelson and Kenneth Ferrie. Chipped in for par on No. 17 and managed an up-and-down par on No. 18 to finish at 5-over. Colin Montgomerie suffered a double bogey on the 72nd hole to fall to 6-over-par. In the final pairing, nursing a one-stroke lead. Mickelson double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall to 6-over. The result was his first major title, the second Australian (David Graham, 1981) to win the U.S. Open. The 5-over 285 total was the high 72-hole total on TOUR in 2006 and the first time since Paul Lawrie captured the 1999 Open Championship (6-over) that a TOUR tournament was won with an over-par score. The Honda Classic: Finished solo-second at The Honda Classic, two strokes behind champion Luke Donald. Posted three eagles and one double eagle on the week.

Finished solo-second at The Honda Classic, two strokes behind champion Luke Donald. Posted three eagles and one double eagle on the week. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Collected his second TOUR victory in first career start at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Ranked No. 52 in the 64-player field, earned a career-best $1.3 million in defeating Davis Love III 4 and 3 in the 36-hole Championship Match. First four matches went to extra holes, including a third-round match that featured a 4-down (with four to play) rally against Mike Weir. Topped Weir with an eagle-3 on the 21st hole. Played a tournament-record 129 holes for the week.

2005 Season

Captured first career TOUR victory in his 108th career start on TOUR at age 27 years, 8 months and 16 days at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Posted rounds of 65-66-67-71–269 and went on to defeat Kevin Na and Mark Calcavecchia in a sudden-death playoff. Calcavecchia was eliminated on the first hole and Ogilvy converted a birdie-4 on the second playoff hole for the win. Became the fifth first-time winner in Tucson in last six years and won $540,000.

PGA Championship: Posted back-to-back top-10s in major championships for the first time in his career with his T6 finish at the PGA Championship.

Posted back-to-back top-10s in major championships for the first time in his career with his T6 finish at the PGA Championship. The Open Championship: Recorded his first top-10 in a major with his T5 finish at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

2004 Season

Recorded career-high 14 top-25s, including a season-best T5 at the Cialis Western Open, where he trailed by one after 36 and 54 holes and finished four back of winner Stephen Ames. Led the TOUR in All-Around Ranking (276) and shared the title for Total Eagles with Vijay Singh after recording a career-high 17.

2003 Season

Earned more than $1 million for the first time in his career.

Buick Open: Aided by final-round 65, finished T2 at Buick Open, two strokes behind champion Jim Furyk.

2002 Season

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Was one out of the lead through 54 holes at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill after third-round 66. Closing round of 70 gave him a solo-fourth.

Was one out of the lead through 54 holes at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill after third-round 66. Closing round of 70 gave him a solo-fourth. Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Slow start to the season until May when he recorded his second career T2 finish on the PGA TOUR at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2001 Season

Had a successful rookie campaign on the PGA TOUR, with two top-five finishes and earnings of $525,338.

Honda Classic: Earned second top-10 in fifth start, T2 at Honda Classic. Opened with 65 for share of first-round lead.

Earned second top-10 in fifth start, T2 at Honda Classic. Opened with 65 for share of first-round lead. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Part of a six-man first-round lead at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open after a 67. Finished T3 in first PGA TOUR start.

2000 Season

Joined Ben Ferguson and Stephen Allan as three Australians who survived PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Played on the Australasian, European and Southern African Tours. Four top-10s rocketed to him to fifth on PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit in second season.

Johnnie Walker Classic: Finished second behind Tiger Woods in Johnnie Walker Classic.

1999 Season

Qualified to play in The Open Championship, his only PGA TOUR experience at the time. Australian Rookie of the Year.

Johnnie Walker Classic: Finished second place in the Johnnie Walker Classic behind Michael Campbell.

1998 Season

Gained card at first attempt on the European Tour and Australasian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Played full-time amateur golf before turning pro. Visited the UK with some success, finishing runner-up in the 1997 Barbazon Trophy and reaching the last eight of the 1998 British Amateur at Muirfield.

Amateur wins at the 1995 Portsea Open, 1996 German Amateur Open and 1997 Lake Macquarie Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE