Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2002 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill 2007 Nissan Open

Nissan Open 2019 The RSM Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-4)

2001 Lost to Shigeki Maruyama, Greater Milwaukee Open

Lost to Shigeki Maruyama, Greater Milwaukee Open 2003 Lost to Mike Weir, Nissan Open

Lost to Mike Weir, Nissan Open 2007 Defeated Phil Mickelson, Nissan Open

Defeated Phil Mickelson, Nissan Open 2013 Lost to Brian Gay, David Lingmerth, Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation

Lost to Brian Gay, David Lingmerth, Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 2017 Lost to Kyle Stanley, Quicken Loans National

Lost to Kyle Stanley, Quicken Loans National 2019 Defeated Patrick Rodgers, The RSM Classic

National Teams

1998 Arnold Palmer Cup

2003, 2007 Presidents Cup

Personal

Grew up near Augusta National GC, home of the Masters, and was a member of Augusta CC, which is adjacent to Amen Corner.

Next-door neighbor, Graham Hill, first introduced him to golf at age 7. Won five tournaments before his 11th birthday.

Special Interests

Fitness, nutrition, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, marking his first top-10 in 18 starts at the tournament. Jumped 27 spots on the leaderboard on Sunday after a final-round 6-under 66, tying the low round of the day.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, marking his first top-10 in 18 starts at the tournament. Jumped 27 spots on the leaderboard on Sunday after a final-round 6-under 66, tying the low round of the day.

2020 Season

Became one of nine players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, advancing to the BMW Championship and ending his season at No. 69 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his fifth consecutive appearance at the BMW Championship. Made 14 of 20 cuts during the season and recorded three top-10 finishes, with his best result a T3 at the 3M Open.

Safeway Open: Earned a T4 in his sixth appearance at the Safeway Open, marking his first top-five on TOUR since his win at The RSM Classic in 2018.

2019 Season

Earned third career PGA TOUR title at The RSM Classic and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 13th time, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the third time in the FedExCup era and ending the season No. 28 in the standings. Became one of nine players to qualify for the Playoffs in each of the first 13 seasons of the FedExCup era and reached the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2011. Won in wire-to-wire fashion at The RSM Classic, earning his first victory since 2007. Recorded five top-10s and made 21 cuts in 27 starts.

Genesis Open: Finished sixth at the Genesis Open, his first top-10 at the event since his win in 2007. Was one of two players to post four scores in the 60s (other: Marc Leishman).

Finished sixth at the Genesis Open, his first top-10 at the event since his win in 2007. Was one of two players to post four scores in the 60s (other: Marc Leishman). Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T8 for his 10th top-10 in 18 starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Continued streak of made cuts at the event, dating to his debut in 2002.

Finished T8 for his 10th top-10 in 18 starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Continued streak of made cuts at the event, dating to his debut in 2002. The RSM Classic: Defeated Patrick Rodgers on the second playoff hole at The RSM Classic to earn his third career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2007 Genesis Open, a span of 11 years, 9 months and 333 starts. Following rounds of 64-64-68, good for the outright lead after each round, took a one-stroke advantage into the final round over Cameron Champ and Jason Gore at 16-under 196. Played his first two holes in the final round in 3-over par. Birdied three of his final four holes to force sudden death with Rodgers, his sixth playoff appearance (2-4). Third TOUR title came in his 529th start, marking the third-most starts by a player claiming his third PGA TOUR win. With the win, moved from No. 62 to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, his first lead in the FedExCup since 2007. Marked his first time converting a 54-hole lead into victory in six attempts. Posted a 54-hole total of 196, his first time recording a score of 196 or better after 54 holes. In the first round on the Plantation Course, hit all fairways and all greens for the first time in his career.

Defeated Patrick Rodgers on the second playoff hole at The RSM Classic to earn his third career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2007 Genesis Open, a span of 11 years, 9 months and 333 starts. Following rounds of 64-64-68, good for the outright lead after each round, took a one-stroke advantage into the final round over Cameron Champ and Jason Gore at 16-under 196. Played his first two holes in the final round in 3-over par. Birdied three of his final four holes to force sudden death with Rodgers, his sixth playoff appearance (2-4). Third TOUR title came in his 529th start, marking the third-most starts by a player claiming his third PGA TOUR win. With the win, moved from No. 62 to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, his first lead in the FedExCup since 2007. Marked his first time converting a 54-hole lead into victory in six attempts. Posted a 54-hole total of 196, his first time recording a score of 196 or better after 54 holes. In the first round on the Plantation Course, hit all fairways and all greens for the first time in his career. CIMB Classic: Opened the season with a T5 at the CIMB Classic. Represented third top-10 in five starts at the event.

2018 Season

Extended his FedExCup Playoffs appearances to a perfect 12 of 12, one of 10 players to accomplish that feat in the FedExCup era. Made 24 cuts in 28 starts, totaling 14 top-25s, four of which where top-10s. Earned $2,179,725 on the season, marking the 18th consecutive season he earned $1 million or more, second on TOUR only behind Phil Mickelson (23 seasons).

BMW Championship: Qualified for the BMW Championship, the third FedExCup Playoffs event, for the eighth time. Finished T24 to end the season at No. 53 in the FedExCup standings.

Qualified for the BMW Championship, the third FedExCup Playoffs event, for the eighth time. Finished T24 to end the season at No. 53 in the FedExCup standings. AT&T Byron Nelson: With four rounds in the 60s, including a 65-66 finish, finished T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Marked his third top-10 in 14 starts at the event, including his second in a row (T4 in 2016). The week marked the 199th top-25 finish and 399th made cut of his career.

With four rounds in the 60s, including a 65-66 finish, finished T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Marked his third top-10 in 14 starts at the event, including his second in a row (T4 in 2016). The week marked the 199th top-25 finish and 399th made cut of his career. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for the third time (2018, 2017, 2008) in 10 starts. Was the lowest seed (No. 59) among those in the round of 16. Was defeated by Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 1-up.

Advanced to the round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for the third time (2018, 2017, 2008) in 10 starts. Was the lowest seed (No. 59) among those in the round of 16. Was defeated by Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 1-up. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his third top-10 in his last four starts at Torrey Pines. Marked his eighth top-10 in 16 starts in the tournament.

Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his third top-10 in his last four starts at Torrey Pines. Marked his eighth top-10 in 16 starts in the tournament. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In his 501st start on the PGA TOUR, posted back-to-back rounds of 5-under 66 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to finish tied for fourth with Martin Piller at 14-under 270. Was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round Sunday at El Camaleon Golf Club.

2017 Season

Collected five top-10 finishes in 20 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. Ended his season after the BMW Championship ranked 40th in the FedExCup standings. Season was highlighted by a playoff loss at the Quicken Loans National.

BMW Championship: Posted scores of 68-76-69-74--287 (+3) to finish T67 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 40th in the FedExCup standings.

Posted scores of 68-76-69-74--287 (+3) to finish T67 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 40th in the FedExCup standings. Quicken Loans National: Making his first start on the PGA TOUR since the RBC Heritage in April, began the final round of the Quicken Loans National four shots off the lead. Posted three birdies, one bogey and an eagle-2 at No. 14 to close with a 4-under 66 and enter a playoff with playing partner Kyle Stanley (who also began the day four back) at 7-under. With a bogey at the first extra hole against Stanley's par, fell to 1-4 in PGA TOUR playoffs. Recorded his 16th career runner-up in his 490th start on the PGA TOUR while in search of his third PGA TOUR victory and first since 2007 Genesis Open at Riviera, 293 starts ago. Jumped to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings, coming a step closer to advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time in as many seasons. With the finish, secured one of four spots for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, his first major appearance since the 2015 PGA Championship and his first Open Championship since 2012. Although the golf course had undergone significant changes, finished runner-up at TPC Potomac in 2004, when the course hosted the PGA TOUR's Booz Allen Classic. Adam Scott won that year.

Making his first start on the PGA TOUR since the RBC Heritage in April, began the final round of the Quicken Loans National four shots off the lead. Posted three birdies, one bogey and an eagle-2 at No. 14 to close with a 4-under 66 and enter a playoff with playing partner Kyle Stanley (who also began the day four back) at 7-under. With a bogey at the first extra hole against Stanley's par, fell to 1-4 in PGA TOUR playoffs. Recorded his 16th career runner-up in his 490th start on the PGA TOUR while in search of his third PGA TOUR victory and first since 2007 Genesis Open at Riviera, 293 starts ago. Jumped to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings, coming a step closer to advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time in as many seasons. With the finish, secured one of four spots for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, his first major appearance since the 2015 PGA Championship and his first Open Championship since 2012. Although the golf course had undergone significant changes, finished runner-up at TPC Potomac in 2004, when the course hosted the PGA TOUR's Booz Allen Classic. Adam Scott won that year. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after winning sudden-death playoff over Rafa Cabrera Bello with a birdie-3 at fifth extra hole. Tyrrell Hatton was eliminated from same playoff at first hole after suffering a two-stroke penalty when he failed to replace his ball after it had moved on the putting surface. Lost to eventual runner-up Jon Rahm (6 and 4) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after winning sudden-death playoff over Rafa Cabrera Bello with a birdie-3 at fifth extra hole. Tyrrell Hatton was eliminated from same playoff at first hole after suffering a two-stroke penalty when he failed to replace his ball after it had moved on the putting surface. Lost to eventual runner-up Jon Rahm (6 and 4) in the round of 16 to finish T9. Farmers Insurance Open: At the Farmers Insurance Open, overcame a 2-over 74 on the South Course to post weekend scores on the same course of 69-68 to finish at 10-under 278 and T2 with C.T. Pan. Followed an eagle-3 at the 13th hole Sunday with a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole to claim a share of second place. The finish at Torrey Pines marked his third top-10 in his last five starts and was his best finish since losing in a playoff at the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge. The finish came in his 15th start in the event, where he has never missed a cut and the T2 showing was his second top-five finish in his last three starts at Torrey Pines (T5/2015).

At the Farmers Insurance Open, overcame a 2-over 74 on the South Course to post weekend scores on the same course of 69-68 to finish at 10-under 278 and T2 with C.T. Pan. Followed an eagle-3 at the 13th hole Sunday with a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole to claim a share of second place. The finish at Torrey Pines marked his third top-10 in his last five starts and was his best finish since losing in a playoff at the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge. The finish came in his 15th start in the event, where he has never missed a cut and the T2 showing was his second top-five finish in his last three starts at Torrey Pines (T5/2015). Sony Open in Hawaii: With a T8 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, recorded his ninth top-10 finish in 16 starts at Waialae Country Club, led by runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2012. Has posted 23 of last 24 rounds at Waialae in the 60s, including his final-round, 5-under 65.

With a T8 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, recorded his ninth top-10 finish in 16 starts at Waialae Country Club, led by runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2012. Has posted 23 of last 24 rounds at Waialae in the 60s, including his final-round, 5-under 65. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In his eighth start at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, posted scores of 69-64-69-66--268 (-16) to finish T7 with Chris Kirk and Luke List. Has played 27 of 30 rounds at El Camaleon with scores of par or better.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, one of just 16 players to perform the feat. Finished No. 52 in the final standings, the 10th straight season he has finished inside the top 100.

BMW Championship: Finished T47 at the BMW Championship.

Finished T47 at the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T24 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Finished T24 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.

Missed the cut at The Barclays. The Open Championship: Removed name from The Open Championship alternate list due to an undisclosed minor medical procedure that sidelined him for four to five weeks.

Removed name from The Open Championship alternate list due to an undisclosed minor medical procedure that sidelined him for four to five weeks. AT&T Byron Nelson: With matching 4-under 66s on the weekend, finished T4 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. It marked his second top-10 at the event, with both coming in the last three years (T3 in 2014).

With matching 4-under 66s on the weekend, finished T4 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. It marked his second top-10 at the event, with both coming in the last three years (T3 in 2014). Shell Houston Open: With a T7 at the Shell Houston Open, surpassed total number of top-10s from the 2014-15 season, bringing his season total to four. Tied for seventh with Chez Reavie and Kyle Reifers for his third top-10 in 12 starts in the event.

With a T7 at the Shell Houston Open, surpassed total number of top-10s from the 2014-15 season, bringing his season total to four. Tied for seventh with Chez Reavie and Kyle Reifers for his third top-10 in 12 starts in the event. Valspar Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the Valspar Championship and went on to finish T5 for his fourth top-10 at the event.

Shared the first-round lead at the Valspar Championship and went on to finish T5 for his fourth top-10 at the event. The RSM Classic: Finished T9 at The RSM Classic for his third top-10 in six starts at the Davis Love III-hosted event. It marked his fourth finish of T17 or better in his first five starts to open the 2015-16 campaign.

Finished T9 at The RSM Classic for his third top-10 in six starts at the Davis Love III-hosted event. It marked his fourth finish of T17 or better in his first five starts to open the 2015-16 campaign. CIMB Classic: Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia (T10), marking his second top-10 showing at the tournament in as many starts.

2015 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 28 TOUR starts to extend his number of FedExCup Playoffs appearances to a perfect nine for nine. Ended his season at No. 79 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T56 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Finished T56 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Finished T58 at The Barclays.

Finished T58 at The Barclays. Shell Houston Open: After an opening-round, 6-under 66, posted scores of 70-69-70 to finish T5 at 13-under at the Shell Houston Open.

After an opening-round, 6-under 66, posted scores of 70-69-70 to finish T5 at 13-under at the Shell Houston Open. Valspar Championship: On the challenging Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, posted three sub-par scores at the Valspar Championship to finish T10 with five others.

On the challenging Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, posted three sub-par scores at the Valspar Championship to finish T10 with five others. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T5 at the Farmers Insurance Open for his first top-10 finish of the season. Has had at least one top-10 outing in each of his 16 PGA TOUR seasons. Six of his 72 career top-10s have occurred at the Farmers Insurance Open, including runner-up finishes in both 2005 and 2007.

2014 Season

Missed just five cuts in 29 starts and collected six top-10 finishes. All six of those outings came in his first 10 starts of the season. Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth consecutive season before finishing 34th in the standings after the BMW Championship.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Notched his sixth top-10 finish of the season, but his first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, with a T3 finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. It marked his first top-10 at the event in his 11th career start. Final round was aided by an eagle-5 on No. 16 from 167 yards followed by a birdie-3 on No. 17. Finished nearly an hour before the leaders.

Notched his sixth top-10 finish of the season, but his first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, with a T3 finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. It marked his first top-10 at the event in his 11th career start. Final round was aided by an eagle-5 on No. 16 from 167 yards followed by a birdie-3 on No. 17. Finished nearly an hour before the leaders. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Making his 399th career PGA TOUR start, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T6 for his second top-10 in 13 starts at the event (T4 in 2010). His final-round 65 marked his best score in 48 TPC Scottsdale rounds.

Making his 399th career PGA TOUR start, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T6 for his second top-10 in 13 starts at the event (T4 in 2010). His final-round 65 marked his best score in 48 TPC Scottsdale rounds. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a bogey-free 66 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to move to T8. In 13 career appearances at Waialae, has recorded eight top-10s, including three consecutive. Finished T2 in 2012 and T3 in both 2005 and 2013. Was also T4 in 2002 and solo fourth in 2009. His check for $119,000 moved his career earnings in the Sony Open in Hawaii to $2,351,178.

Shot a bogey-free 66 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to move to T8. In 13 career appearances at Waialae, has recorded eight top-10s, including three consecutive. Finished T2 in 2012 and T3 in both 2005 and 2013. Was also T4 in 2002 and solo fourth in 2009. His check for $119,000 moved his career earnings in the Sony Open in Hawaii to $2,351,178. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Finished T6 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with rounds of 67-67-66-69.

Finished T6 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with rounds of 67-67-66-69. CIMB Classic: Finished T7 at the first FedExCup event held in Asia, the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur G&CC in Malaysia.

Finished T7 at the first FedExCup event held in Asia, the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur G&CC in Malaysia. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round, 6-under 65, led to a T5 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. It marked his fourth top-10 in 13 starts at the event, equaling his best finish at the Las Vegas tournament (2005).

2013 Season

Season included 19 made cuts in 26 starts, with the best of his five top-10 finishes coming in his first two starts. Finished the year No. 35 in the FedExCup.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship at No. 31 and just one position shy of the magic number to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. A T39 finish at Conway Farms (including four consecutive, even-par 71s) left him 35th in the rankings, missing out on his third trip to East Lake during the FedExCup era (2007 and 2011).

Entered the BMW Championship at No. 31 and just one position shy of the magic number to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. A T39 finish at Conway Farms (including four consecutive, even-par 71s) left him 35th in the rankings, missing out on his third trip to East Lake during the FedExCup era (2007 and 2011). Farmers Insurance Open: Third top-10 finish in as many weeks came at the Farmers Insurance Open. Following an opening-round, 6-under 66 at Torrey Pines, finished T9 with five others in the Monday finish. His top-10 at Torrey Pines marked the first time in his career he has posted top-10 finishes in his first three starts. He opened with back-to-back top-10s in 2002 and 2005.

Third top-10 finish in as many weeks came at the Farmers Insurance Open. Following an opening-round, 6-under 66 at Torrey Pines, finished T9 with five others in the Monday finish. His top-10 at Torrey Pines marked the first time in his career he has posted top-10 finishes in his first three starts. He opened with back-to-back top-10s in 2002 and 2005. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Lost the Humana Challenge to Brian Gay on the second playoff hole (No. 10) when Gay made a birdie-3 in a playoff that also included David Lingmerth. Turned in an 8-under 64 in the final round, bringing his string of sub-par rounds in this event to 33 of 36. In his first eight rounds to start the season, has not shot a round over 67.

Lost the Humana Challenge to Brian Gay on the second playoff hole (No. 10) when Gay made a birdie-3 in a playoff that also included David Lingmerth. Turned in an 8-under 64 in the final round, bringing his string of sub-par rounds in this event to 33 of 36. In his first eight rounds to start the season, has not shot a round over 67. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted his seventh top-five performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with a T3 in mid-January. With a final-round 66, has never shot anything worse than even-par 70 in his 20 weekend rounds at Waialae CC. In addition to his T3 finish his other top-five performances were T2 (2007 and 2012), T3 (2005), T4 (2002), T5 (2010) and fourth (2009).

2012 Season

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended his season with a T15 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

Ended his season with a T15 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. The McGladrey Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s at The McGladrey Classic in the fall to claim a T7, a week after a T11 finish at the Frys.com Open.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at The McGladrey Classic in the fall to claim a T7, a week after a T11 finish at the Frys.com Open. The Honda Classic: Posted the fourth hole-in-one of his career at The Honda Classic when he aced No. 7 in the final round. Recorded second hole-in-one of the season and fifth of his career when he aced the 204-yard par-3 No. 9 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a 71 and a T39.

Posted the fourth hole-in-one of his career at The Honda Classic when he aced No. 7 in the final round. Recorded second hole-in-one of the season and fifth of his career when he aced the 204-yard par-3 No. 9 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a 71 and a T39. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished runner-up to Johnson Wagner by two strokes for his sixth top-five finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The others came in 2011 (T2), 2010 (T5), 2009 (fourth), 2007 (T2), 2005 (T3) and 2002 (T4). Including his Sunday, 1-under 69 in during his season-opener at Waialae CC, has never shot anything worse than even-par 70 in his 18 rounds on the weekend. The runner-up finish was the 13th of his career, including twice at the Sony Open (2007 and 2011).

2011 Season

Finished the season No. 19 in the FedExCup standings, his best showing since finishing No. 18 during the inaugural FedExCup in 2007.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T6 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his seventh top-10 of the season, tying a career-high. It was his third top-10 at the TOUR Championship in five starts and first since finishing runner-up in 2002 and 2003.

Finished T6 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his seventh top-10 of the season, tying a career-high. It was his third top-10 at the TOUR Championship in five starts and first since finishing runner-up in 2002 and 2003. Wyndham Championship: Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship, his first top-10 in Greensboro in four starts.

Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship, his first top-10 in Greensboro in four starts. John Deere Classic: In July, he closed with a 7-under 64 to claim his third consecutive top-10 finish, a T5 at the John Deere Classic. It was his fifth top-10 of the season.

In July, he closed with a 7-under 64 to claim his third consecutive top-10 finish, a T5 at the John Deere Classic. It was his fifth top-10 of the season. AT&T National: Finished T3 at the AT&T National. With rounds of 68-68-69-66, he was one of just three players (K.J. Choi and Bryce Molder) to post all four rounds in the 60s at the AT&T National. Entered the event with just two rounds in the 60s in 12 attempts. With T3 finish outside Philadelphia, he earned a spot in the British Open by being the top player among the top five at the AT&T National who was not previously eligible.

Finished T3 at the AT&T National. With rounds of 68-68-69-66, he was one of just three players (K.J. Choi and Bryce Molder) to post all four rounds in the 60s at the AT&T National. Entered the event with just two rounds in the 60s in 12 attempts. With T3 finish outside Philadelphia, he earned a spot in the British Open by being the top player among the top five at the AT&T National who was not previously eligible. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Carded a final-round 66 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic en route to a T3, his best finish of the season in 18 starts. The T3 was his best finish on TOUR since a T2 at the 2009 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Carded a final-round 66 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic en route to a T3, his best finish of the season in 18 starts. The T3 was his best finish on TOUR since a T2 at the 2009 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Valero Texas Open: In April, reeled off four consecutive birdies in the third round (hole Nos. 11-14) en route to a T5 finish at the Valero Texas Open, his second top-10 of the year.

In April, reeled off four consecutive birdies in the third round (hole Nos. 11-14) en route to a T5 finish at the Valero Texas Open, his second top-10 of the year. The Honda Classic: Making his seventh start of the season, recorded his first top-10 finish with a T10 effort at The Honda Classic.

2010 Season

Recorded six top-10 finishes, while making 23 of 28 cuts. Finished the season with a TOUR best 13 bogey-free rounds.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic on the strength of two bogey-free rounds to open the tournament.

Finished T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic on the strength of two bogey-free rounds to open the tournament. The McGladrey Classic: Turned in the round of the week at The McGladrey Classic with a final-round, 8-under 62 to finish T6 in his home state of Georgia. Represented his low round of the season and it fell just one shy of his career-low (2004 Booz Allen Classic).

Turned in the round of the week at The McGladrey Classic with a final-round, 8-under 62 to finish T6 in his home state of Georgia. Represented his low round of the season and it fell just one shy of his career-low (2004 Booz Allen Classic). The Greenbrier Classic: Failed to crack the top 20 in his next 13 starts before a T9 finish at The Greenbrier Classic. First player since Bubba Watson in 2006 to not record a bogey over 72 holes and not win that week.

Failed to crack the top 20 in his next 13 starts before a T9 finish at The Greenbrier Classic. First player since Bubba Watson in 2006 to not record a bogey over 72 holes and not win that week. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Third top-10 finish of the year came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his sixth start of the season. One of only six players to post all four rounds in the 60s in the T4 finish.

Third top-10 finish of the year came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his sixth start of the season. One of only six players to post all four rounds in the 60s in the T4 finish. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Recorded a hole-in-one with a lob wedge on the 116-yard seventh hole during the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was the first ace in the four-year history of the Mayakoba Golf Classic and led to a T20 finish.

Recorded a hole-in-one with a lob wedge on the 116-yard seventh hole during the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was the first ace in the four-year history of the Mayakoba Golf Classic and led to a T20 finish. Farmers Insurance Open: Second top-10 in three starts came with a T9 at Farmers Insurance Open where he made just one bogey on the weekend (No. 14, Round 3) and was one of seven players to shoot under par in all four rounds.

Second top-10 in three starts came with a T9 at Farmers Insurance Open where he made just one bogey on the weekend (No. 14, Round 3) and was one of seven players to shoot under par in all four rounds. Sony Open in Hawaii: A first-round 73 left him tied for 102nd at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but closing rounds of 66-66-64 led to a T5 finish. In nine career starts at the event, has top-five finishes in 2010 (T5), 2009 (4th), 2007 (T2), 2005 (T3) and 2002 (T4).

2009 Season

Made the cut in 21 of 29 starts, finishing No. 49 in the FedExCup standings.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished T2 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Held the outright lead at 15-under through 14 holes Sunday, but two late bogeys dropped him from the top spot. Recorded 22 birdies, the most of any player for the week.

Finished T2 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Held the outright lead at 15-under through 14 holes Sunday, but two late bogeys dropped him from the top spot. Recorded 22 birdies, the most of any player for the week. Transitions Championship: Posted four rounds of par or better for T2 at Transitions Championship, his best finish on TOUR since a victory at the 2007 Nissan Open, moving into top-15 on FedExCup points.

Posted four rounds of par or better for T2 at Transitions Championship, his best finish on TOUR since a victory at the 2007 Nissan Open, moving into top-15 on FedExCup points. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted all four rounds in the 60s on his way to a fourth-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2008 Season

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the eighth consecutive season. Finished the season No. 95 on the FedExCup points list and a career-worst No. 69 in earnings, with 12 top-25 finishes.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s for the only time of the season on way to a T10 finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Posted four rounds in the 60s for the only time of the season on way to a T10 finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Third top-10 came 12 starts later at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Shared the 54-hole lead with Tag Ridings before a closing 73 led to a season-best T3 finish.

Third top-10 came 12 starts later at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Shared the 54-hole lead with Tag Ridings before a closing 73 led to a season-best T3 finish. AT&T Classic: Didn't crack the top 10 again until the AT&T Classic, where rounds of 67-69-67 led to a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Final-round 74 led to a T8 finish.

Didn't crack the top 10 again until the AT&T Classic, where rounds of 67-69-67 led to a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Final-round 74 led to a T8 finish. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Overcame a first-round 74 to notch his first top-10 finish of the season with a T8 at the Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2007 Season

Recorded second career PGA TOUR victory and made a career high in earnings. Finished inside the top 30 at the final three events which comprised the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished 18th in the FedExCup standings.

The Presidents Cup: Went 2-2-0 in his second Presidents Cup.

Went 2-2-0 in his second Presidents Cup. Nissan Open: Earned second career TOUR victory at the Nissan Open, defeating Phil Mickelson in a sudden death after posting rounds of 69-65-69-65–268. Overcame a three-stroke deficit on the final day to force the playoff, posting a par-3 on the third playoff hole to claim victory.

Earned second career TOUR victory at the Nissan Open, defeating Phil Mickelson in a sudden death after posting rounds of 69-65-69-65–268. Overcame a three-stroke deficit on the final day to force the playoff, posting a par-3 on the third playoff hole to claim victory. Buick Invitational: Finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the Buick Invitational. Second-place finish was ninth (and second in La Jolla, Calif., to Woods) since first PGA TOUR victory in 2002.

Finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the Buick Invitational. Second-place finish was ninth (and second in La Jolla, Calif., to Woods) since first PGA TOUR victory in 2002. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, one stroke behind Paul Goydos. Held the 54-hole lead by one over Luke Donald. Held a two-stroke lead with nine holes remaining.

2006 Season

84 LUMBER Classic: Second runner-up finish came at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Ben Curtis but fell two shots short with a final-round 72. Eighth career runner-up finish.

Second runner-up finish came at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Ben Curtis but fell two shots short with a final-round 72. Eighth career runner-up finish. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In the midst of swing changes, earned T2 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, posting rounds of 66-65 on the weekend to fall one shot shy of Chris Couch. Best finish since T2 at 2005 Buick Invitational.

2005 Season

Recorded six top-10s and finished in the top 30 for the third time in his five-year career.

Buick Invitational: Best finish was a T2 at the Buick Invitational in La Jolla, Calif., finishing three strokes behind Tiger Woods. On 72nd hole, approach shot hit the base of the flag for a near eagle, then bounced out and spun back into the water. He made a bogey.

2004 Season

Booz Allen Classic: Fired a TPC Avenel course-record and his career-best, 10-under 61 to take a three-stroke lead after 18 holes at the Booz Allen Classic. Recorded five consecutive birdies on the back nine Sunday to put pressure on leader Adam Scott, who started the day with a six-stroke lead. Ended the day alone in second, his low finish of the season.

Fired a TPC Avenel course-record and his career-best, 10-under 61 to take a three-stroke lead after 18 holes at the Booz Allen Classic. Recorded five consecutive birdies on the back nine Sunday to put pressure on leader Adam Scott, who started the day with a six-stroke lead. Ended the day alone in second, his low finish of the season. Masters Tournament: Recorded a career-best T13 in his third start at the Masters in hometown of Augusta.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 29 of 31 starts.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ended the year on a high note with his second runner-up finish at the TOUR Championship. Finished two back of Vijay Singh in Atlanta in 2002 and three back of Chad Campbell in Houston in 2003.

Ended the year on a high note with his second runner-up finish at the TOUR Championship. Finished two back of Vijay Singh in Atlanta in 2002 and three back of Chad Campbell in Houston in 2003. PGA Championship: Clinched 10th and final spot on 2003 Presidents Cup team with T10 PGA Championship finish.

Clinched 10th and final spot on 2003 Presidents Cup team with T10 PGA Championship finish. Nissan Open: Lost to Mike Weir in a playoff at the Nissan Open after Weir birdied the second extra hole. Was second- and third-round leader, and held three-shot lead heading into Sunday, but finished with 2-over 73 to tie Weir at the end of regulation.

2002 Season

Recorded first victory and ninth-place finish on the money list with $2,702,747.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Runner-up to Vijay Singh in season-ending TOUR Championship. Held second-round lead. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s and finished season with 16 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Runner-up to Vijay Singh in season-ending TOUR Championship. Held second-round lead. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s and finished season with 16 consecutive rounds in the 60s. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Picked up his first career victory in his 68th TOUR event at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. Began final round two strokes behind leader Brandt Jobe and final-round 67 gave him the two-stroke victory.

Picked up his first career victory in his 68th TOUR event at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. Began final round two strokes behind leader Brandt Jobe and final-round 67 gave him the two-stroke victory. Masters Tournament: Made his first appearance in the Masters. Local product finished T29.

Made his first appearance in the Masters. Local product finished T29. Nissan Open: Tied Riviera CC record with front-nine, 7-under 28 in third round of Nissan Open for a 64.

Tied Riviera CC record with front-nine, 7-under 28 in third round of Nissan Open for a 64. Sony Open in Hawaii: Tied Waialea CC course record with a second-round 62 on way to his first top-10 finish of the season, a T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Earned Rookie of the Year. Received his 2002 PGA TOUR card by playing TOUR events via sponsor exemptions. Earned Special Temporary Member status for the second consecutive season. Ranked first in PGA TOUR non-member earnings with $1,520,632. Earnings would have ranked 33rd on TOUR official money list.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Lost in sudden-death playoff at Greater Milwaukee Open to Shigeki Maruyama. Birdied six of last seven holes of regulation to shoot 64 and force playoff but bogeyed first sudden-death hole as Maruyama made birdie.

2000 Season

Earned Special Temporary Member status in only six events after turning professional on June 26. Made the cut in seven of 11 official TOUR events.

John Deere Classic: Best effort of the season came at the John Deere Classic, a solo-third.

Best effort of the season came at the John Deere Classic, a solo-third. BUY.COM Greensboro Open: Week before turning professional, turned in a second-place finish at the Greensboro Open, the highest amateur finish in Korn Ferry Tour history at the time.

Amateur Highlights