JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2002

2002 PGA TOUR: 2003

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2007 The Honda Classic

The Honda Classic 2009 Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun 2011 Sony Open in Hawaii, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waste Management Phoenix Open 2012 Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-0)

2007 Defeated José Coceres, Boo Weekley, Camilo Villegas, The Honda Classic

Defeated José Coceres, Boo Weekley, Camilo Villegas, The Honda Classic 2011 Defeated Jason Dufner, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Personal

Has two career holes-in-one in competitive rounds, both while playing with TOUR player Doug LaBelle II.

Wife Amy is the former president of the PGA TOUR Wives Association, and the two are heavily involved in the Blessings in a Backpack charitable organization, with a mission of sending needy school children home every weekend with nonperishable food they can eat on Saturday and Sunday. The 2015 Mark Wilson Charity Classic, held at Royal Melbourne Country Club outside Chicago, raised $170,000, enough to feed the nearly 600 eligible kids in the two schools the Wilsons sponsor for four years. In addition to PGA TOUR members, celebrities included former Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Brian Urlacher and Northwestern University basketball coach Chris Collins.

The Wilsons are also involved with the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer), the Amy and Mark Wilson Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values and Ethics at Indiana University, the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation and The First Tee of Chicago.

Special Interests

Being home, hanging with his sons, projects around the house

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made three cuts in 11 starts and finished No. 237 in the FedExCup. Entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.

2017 Season

After making just four of 15 cuts in the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time and will compete on TOUR in the 2017-18 season out of the Past Champion category. Made two cuts in 15 events on the PGA TOUR.

2016 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 21 starts under the modified stableford scoring format. Made 12 cuts and finished No. 176 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Best showing was a T13 at the Barracuda Championship.

2015 Season

Three top-10 finishes in 26 starts was good for his seventh start in the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended his season, at No. 95 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded back-to-back top-10s for the first time in two seasons.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Had a T69 finish at TPC Boston.

Had a T69 finish at TPC Boston. The Barclays: A T24 finish at The Barclays moved him into the top 100 in FedExCup points, No. 85, and into the Deutsche Bank Championship field.

A T24 finish at The Barclays moved him into the top 100 in FedExCup points, No. 85, and into the Deutsche Bank Championship field. Travelers Championship: Put together four rounds in the 60s (66-68-67-68) to finish in a three-way T7 at the Travelers Championship.

Put together four rounds in the 60s (66-68-67-68) to finish in a three-way T7 at the Travelers Championship. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, firing rounds of 71-69-68-70.

Finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, firing rounds of 71-69-68-70. The McGladrey Classic: With four rounds in the 60s, finished T8 at The McGladrey Classic for his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a T6 at the 2013 RBC Canadian Open. It marked his second top-10 at the event to go with his T10 in 2012.

2014 Season

For just the second time in the FedExCup era (2010), failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished the season No. 183 in the FedExCup, with nine made cuts in 25 starts.

Wells Fargo Championship: Enjoyed a season-best T23 at the Wells Fargo Championship, marking the first time since he joined the TOUR in 2003 without posting at least one top-10 outing.

2013 Season

Made nine of 19 cuts on TOUR and finished 111th in the final FedExCup standings. Entered the FedExCup Playoffs No. 102 in the standings but missed the cut at The Barclays and failed to advance to the Deustche Bank Championship.

RBC Canadian Open: In July, played Glen Abbey GC's five par 5s in 12-under that helped him to a T6 with Roberto Castro and John Merrick at the RBC Canadian Open. Holed out for an eagle-2 on the par-4 ninth hole Sunday en route to a final-round, 2-under 70.

In July, played Glen Abbey GC's five par 5s in 12-under that helped him to a T6 with Roberto Castro and John Merrick at the RBC Canadian Open. Holed out for an eagle-2 on the par-4 ninth hole Sunday en route to a final-round, 2-under 70. RBC Heritage: Did not play again until four weeks later, at the RBC Heritage. Despite a second-round, 4-over 75, bounced back to post his second consecutive top-10 finish with a T9 effort. It marked his first top-10 in seven starts at Harbour Town.

Did not play again until four weeks later, at the RBC Heritage. Despite a second-round, 4-over 75, bounced back to post his second consecutive top-10 finish with a T9 effort. It marked his first top-10 in seven starts at Harbour Town. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his best finish and second top-10 in nine career Bay Hill starts.

Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his best finish and second top-10 in nine career Bay Hill starts. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: With a 4-under 69, shared the opening-round lead with Dustin Johnson and Nick Watney at the weather-shortened Hyundai Tournament of Champions. A 3-over 76 in the second round derailed his hopes of adding the Big Island tournament title to his win at the 2011 Sony Open in Hawaii. Just eight players have won both of the Hawaii events. A final-round, 3-under 70 led to a T11 finish.

2012 Season

Finished No. 59 in the FedExCup standings a year after making his first start in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

The McGladrey Classic: After the Match Play Championship, next top-10 finish came 19 starts later when he finished T10 at The McGladrey Classic, with four rounds in the 60s. His four sub-70 rounds in Sea Island snapped a string of 12 consecutive rounds in the 70s, dating to a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Furthermore, he had just four rounds in the 60s in his previous 37 rounds going back to the final round of the RBC Heritage in April.

After the Match Play Championship, next top-10 finish came 19 starts later when he finished T10 at The McGladrey Classic, with four rounds in the 60s. His four sub-70 rounds in Sea Island snapped a string of 12 consecutive rounds in the 70s, dating to a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Furthermore, he had just four rounds in the 60s in his previous 37 rounds going back to the final round of the RBC Heritage in April. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Earned second top-five finish of the season with a third-place showing at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Advanced to the semifinals with 3-and-2 victories over Bo Van Pelt and Robert Rock and 4-and-3 wins over Dustin Johnson and Peter Hanson before falling to eventual winner Hunter Mahan, 2 and 1. Bounced back to defeat Lee Westwood, 1-up, in the consolation match to notch his best finish in a World Golf Championships event. Did not have a match extended to No. 17 during the first four rounds. Posted his best finish at the Accenture Match Play Championship, surpassing a T17 in 2011.

Earned second top-five finish of the season with a third-place showing at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Advanced to the semifinals with 3-and-2 victories over Bo Van Pelt and Robert Rock and 4-and-3 wins over Dustin Johnson and Peter Hanson before falling to eventual winner Hunter Mahan, 2 and 1. Bounced back to defeat Lee Westwood, 1-up, in the consolation match to notch his best finish in a World Golf Championships event. Did not have a match extended to No. 17 during the first four rounds. Posted his best finish at the Accenture Match Play Championship, surpassing a T17 in 2011. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Won his fifth career event on TOUR, a two-shot victory at the Humana Challenge. Posted his lowest PGA TOUR round when he shot a 10-under-par 62 in the second round. His round included eight birdies and an eagle. Was just 1-under par on the par-3 holes but was 8-under on the par 4s and 14-under on the par 5s. Had to play three holes at La Quinta CC on Sunday morning to complete his third round before returning to the Palmer Private Course for his final round Sunday afternoon. Best finish in three previous starts in the desert was a T33 in 2007. All five of his wins have come in the first quarter of the year. Going back to the start of the 2011 season, along with fellow Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, the duo has three victories, the most wins on the PGA TOUR.

2011 Season

Had a career year with two wins and personal best finishes in the FedExCup (No. 22) and on the money list (No. 19).

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at The Mines Resort and GC in Malaysia to T4 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic.

Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at The Mines Resort and GC in Malaysia to T4 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Made his first appearance in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (T26).

Made his first appearance in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (T26). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament for his second top-10 (T3 in 2009) in five starts at Muirfield Village GC.

Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament for his second top-10 (T3 in 2009) in five starts at Muirfield Village GC. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the strength of a final-round 69. It was his first top-10 at Bay Hill in seven career starts.

Finished T9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the strength of a final-round 69. It was his first top-10 at Bay Hill in seven career starts. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Added his next win just two starts later in playoff fashion at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. After posting rounds of 65-64-68-69–266, posted a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole led to his fourth career victory over Jason Dufner. Collected 500 FedExCup points and moved to the top spot in the standings, 336 points ahead of Jhonattan Vegas. His win became the first of his career in come-from-behind fashion, having entered the final round one stroke behind Tommy Gainey. The win came in his fourth start at the event (1-2011, T14-2010, T48-2009, T9-2008). Donned a "cheesehead" the Sunday of the tournament at the par-3 16th hole in honor of his home state Green Bay Packers playing in the Super Bowl later that day.

Added his next win just two starts later in playoff fashion at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. After posting rounds of 65-64-68-69–266, posted a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole led to his fourth career victory over Jason Dufner. Collected 500 FedExCup points and moved to the top spot in the standings, 336 points ahead of Jhonattan Vegas. His win became the first of his career in come-from-behind fashion, having entered the final round one stroke behind Tommy Gainey. The win came in his fourth start at the event (1-2011, T14-2010, T48-2009, T9-2008). Donned a "cheesehead" the Sunday of the tournament at the par-3 16th hole in honor of his home state Green Bay Packers playing in the Super Bowl later that day. Sony Open in Hawaii: Played the final 40 holes without a bogey and capped off a 36-hole marathon final day with rounds of 65-67 to win the Sony Open in Hawaii at 16-under 264, two strokes ahead of Tim Clark and Steve Marino. Following his third-round 5-under 65, had just six minutes to rush to the locker room, grab a quick sandwich and a few sleeves of golf balls before teeing off for the final 18 holes at the Waialae CC. His third-career victory came in his fifth start at the event, with a T20 in 2010 his previous-best showing.

2010 Season

Posted two top-10s in 28 starts. String of three straight years inside the top 50 in the final FedExCup standings was broken when he finished 131st.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished sixth at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

Finished sixth at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. Quail Hollow Championship: Posted T7 at the Quail Hollow Championship on the strength of a final-round 67.

2009 Season

Won his second PGA TOUR title and finished 32nd in the FedExCup standings and No. 44 in earnings.

BMW Championship: 36-hole co-leader with Tiger Woods after opening 69-66 at BMW Championship on home course, Cog Hill G&CC. Finished T10 to end his PGA TOUR Playoff run at 32nd in FedExCup standings.

36-hole co-leader with Tiger Woods after opening 69-66 at BMW Championship on home course, Cog Hill G&CC. Finished T10 to end his PGA TOUR Playoff run at 32nd in FedExCup standings. the Memorial Tournament: Finished T3 at the Memorial Tournament at 8-under, four strokes behind winner Tiger Woods. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Matt Bettencourt.

Finished T3 at the Memorial Tournament at 8-under, four strokes behind winner Tiger Woods. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Matt Bettencourt. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished at 13-under 267 to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun by two strokes over J.J. Henry. Victory on March 1 came almost two years to the day after his first PGA TOUR victory at The Honda Classic on March 4, 2007. Went ahead for good on the second hole of the final round, then held on through dark clouds and wild winds over the back nine. Shot a final-round 68.

2008 Season

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the second consecutive season, with a career-high 25 made cuts in 29 starts. Recorded a career-best 12 top-25s, finishing No. 45 in the FedExCup standings.

Valero Texas Open: Four rounds in the 60s (68-66-66-63) led to a season-best runner-up finish to Zach Johnson at the Valero Texas Open.

2007 Season

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Recorded seven straight birdies on holes three through nine in the third round of the Memorial Tournament, the most on Tour that year.

Recorded seven straight birdies on holes three through nine in the third round of the Memorial Tournament, the most on Tour that year. The Honda Classic: Earned first career TOUR victory in 111th career start at The Honda Classic at age 32 years, 5 months, 3 days. Defeated Jose Coceres with a birdie-2 on the third playoff hole, the par-3 17th, on Monday morning, as play had been suspended due to darkness after one playoff hole on Sunday evening. Camilo Villegas and Boo Weekley were eliminated on the second playoff hole when they made bogeys. Posted rounds of 72-66-66-71–275 (5-under-par). Second-round 66 included a self-imposed two-stroke penalty as caddie had given advice regarding club selection to a fellow competitor early in the round. Sank a 47-foot par putt on the 16th hole on Sunday and made a 31-footer for par on the first playoff hole to stay alive. Became the 10th first-time winner in tournament history, and the fourth in the last seven years. Recorded the 200th victory on the PGA TOUR by a Korn Ferry Tour alumnus. Earned 4,500 FedExCup points and $990,000. Of his two-stroke penalty, Wilson said, "I don't think I would be here if I had not called it on myself because I would be thinking about it, and I would be sitting here, and had I not called it on myself, every time I look at that trophy it would be tarnished."

2006 Season

Playing PGA TOUR with No. 126-150 money-list status, finished 156th on money list with one top-10 in 24 starts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned TOUR card for 2007 with T29 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Earned TOUR card for 2007 with T29 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Posted first top-10 of the season in his third start, a T9 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Held first-round lead after with an 8-under 64. Was the first lead of any kind on TOUR in his 85th start.

2005 Season

Slow start to the season, but finished the second half of the season with three top-10s, beginning with the Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Three starts later posted his third top-10 of the season with a T10 finish at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, aided by a career-best 9-under 63 in the third round. His top-10 finish earned a spot in the following week's Chrysler Championship. He collected $110,000 at the FUNAI Classic to improve season earnings to $553,623, moving from 151st on the season money list to 131st with two full-field events remaining in the 2005 season. Made the cut in the last two full field events of the season to finish 133rd on the final season money list.

Three starts later posted his third top-10 of the season with a T10 finish at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, aided by a career-best 9-under 63 in the third round. His top-10 finish earned a spot in the following week's Chrysler Championship. He collected $110,000 at the FUNAI Classic to improve season earnings to $553,623, moving from 151st on the season money list to 131st with two full-field events remaining in the 2005 season. Made the cut in the last two full field events of the season to finish 133rd on the final season money list. Valero Texas Open: Recorded a career-best T3 finish at the Valero Texas Open. His previous best was a solo fourth at the 2003 HP Classic of New Orleans. His $203,000 payday almost doubled his season earnings to $429,323.

Recorded a career-best T3 finish at the Valero Texas Open. His previous best was a solo fourth at the 2003 HP Classic of New Orleans. His $203,000 payday almost doubled his season earnings to $429,323. Deutsche Bank Championship: Collected first top-10 of season in 18th start with a T10 at 2005 Deutsche Bank Championship. Marked third career top-10 in 74 TOUR starts.

2004 Season

Playing with No. 126-150 status, participated in 19 events with one top-10. Also played in six Korn Ferry Tour events, with two top-10s.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained TOUR card for with T26 finish at the 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Regained TOUR card for with T26 finish at the 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Reno-Tahoe Open: T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2003 Season

Narrowly missed on retaining card in rookie season, finishing 128th on money list.

HP Classic of New Orleans: As a rookie, playing in his 19th career event on TOUR, posted first top-10, a solo-fourth at the HP Classic of New Orleans.

2002 Season

Spent the season as a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played the Hooters Tour from 1998-2001 and won three times. Played the PGA Tour of Australasia from 2000-02.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his first trip to the TOUR via a T17 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Earned his first trip to the TOUR via a T17 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Greater Milwaukee Open: Missed the cut at the Greater Milwaukee Open, his only TOUR appearance.

Missed the cut at the Greater Milwaukee Open, his only TOUR appearance. SAS Carolina Classic: Only top-10 was a T8 at the SAS Carolina Classic.

Amateur Highlights

Won Ben Hogan Award in 1996 as top NCAA student golfer, at North Carolina.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE