Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1998

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1997 NIKE South Carolina Classic

Additional Victories (1)

2011 Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

Lost to Ernie Els, Sony Open in Hawaii 2011 Defeated Robert Karlsson, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Personal

Grew up in Abilene, Texas, and moved to Dallas in 1985. Was a three-time all-state player and won two state championships with Highland Park High from 1986-90.

Graduated from University of Texas in 1996 with a degree in Psychology and Business Foundations. Was roommates with Justin Leonard who is a lifelong friend.

Went to work in Dallas for a commercial real-estate firm working as an analyst for office, retail and industrial acquisitions and development, as well as golf course management and development. Also designs golf courses in Texas.

Enjoys spending time with friends and family.

Special Interests

Sports, fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Did not compete on the PGA TOUR for the third consecutive season due to injury. Entered the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Season with three starts available as part of his Major Medical Extension, needing to earn 320 FedExCup points or $510,686 to meet the requirements to remain eligible for the remainder of the season.

2017 Season

Did not compete on the PGA TOUR for the second consecutive season due to injury.

2016 Season

Did not compete on the PGA TOUR in 2015-16 due to injury.

2015 Season

Made three cuts in seven starts in a season where he had 10 possible starts allowed as part of a Major Medical Extension.

2014 Season

Had 25 events in the season to earn $595,483 under a Major Medical Extension. Made four of 15 cuts and earned $47,247 so will carry over 10 starts in the 2014-15 season, where he will need to earn 332 FedExCup points or $548,236. Used Major Medical Extension to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2013 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start due to a back injury.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 121 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Missed the cut in six of his last seven Regular Season starts, followed by a missed cut at The Barclays to fail to advance to the second round of the Playoffs.

Missed the cut in six of his last seven Regular Season starts, followed by a missed cut at The Barclays to fail to advance to the second round of the Playoffs. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, two strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner, to become one of just two players (Wagner) with top-10 finishes in both Aloha State events.

Finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, two strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner, to become one of just two players (Wagner) with top-10 finishes in both Aloha State events. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: With rounds of 68-66 on the final two days, shot 15-under par for the week to finish T5 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

2011 Season

Finished the season a career-best 77th in the FedExCup standings and 69th on the official money list–his highest season of earnings since finishing a career-best 48th in 2004.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Had his first-career victory, at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Entered the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic one shot behind 54-hole leader Robert Karlsson but carded a 3-under 67 to force a playoff with Karlsson, which he won with a par-4 on the third extra hole, No. 12. Earned his first PGA TOUR victory in his 355th career start and posted his first top 10 of the season. Forced a playoff despite hitting into the water on No. 18 and making a bogey, just the second bogey on No. 18 by a FedEx St. Jude champion (Justin Leonard in 2005) since the event moved to TPC Southwind in 1989. Opening-round 71 was the first over-par first round by a FedEx St. Jude champion since Woody Austin (72) in 2007. Played the final three rounds in 14-under, with scores of 65-64-67. Victory came in his 10th start of the season, playing under a Major Medical Extension after undergoing hip surgery in August 2010, and was only guaranteed 11 PGA TOUR starts on the year. Became just the sixth player to earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and the first since Dicky Pride, in 1994. Became the seventh first-time winner on TOUR in the season and moved to No. 40 in the FedEx Cup standings, his highest position since he was No. 35 following the 2007 Northern Trust Open. Would eventually finish the year No. 77 in the standings.

2010 Season

Making 17 starts, failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1998. Did not play after the Travelers Championship, and underwent hip surgery on August 3 due to "wear and tear." Will receive Major Medical Extension for 2011, coupled with 2010 earnings of $201,280, will have 11 tournaments to equal No. 125 from the 2010 money list (Troy Merritt, $786,977).

2009 Season

Finished 112th on the money list with one top-10 finish.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Followed a first-round 75 with a pair of 65s in second and final rounds to post a T7 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts, with a No. 163 finish on the money list the worst showing of his career.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, winning by eight strokes. Shot a fourth-round 59 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. It was the second in Qualifying Tournament history (David Gossett, 2000, Nicklaus Private Course at PGA West). Round included 11 birdies and an eagle.

Medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, winning by eight strokes. Shot a fourth-round 59 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. It was the second in Qualifying Tournament history (David Gossett, 2000, Nicklaus Private Course at PGA West). Round included 11 birdies and an eagle. Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Only top-10 of the season came with a T4 in August at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.

2007 Season

Did not finish inside the top 100 (No. 131) for the first time in 10 seasons on TOUR.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: At the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Fort Worth, led the field in Driving Distance (311.5 yards) for the week and fired four rounds in the 60s to finish T7.

2006 Season

Placed in top 100 in earnings for the ninth consecutive season.

Buick Championship: Shared the first-round lead after a 5-under 65 in his first round back at the Buick Championship, then finished T21. Recorded seven consecutive birdies during round three (Nos. 10-15) at TPC River Highlands.

Shared the first-round lead after a 5-under 65 in his first round back at the Buick Championship, then finished T21. Recorded seven consecutive birdies during round three (Nos. 10-15) at TPC River Highlands. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Classic due to an ingrown hangnail, then did not play again until five weeks later at the Buick Championship, because of the injury and the birth of his third child.

2005 Season

Recorded four top-10s, all which came from July to the end of the season, with three of those in last three starts. Posted three consecutive top-10s for the first time in his career.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: T3 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, the last of three consecutive top-10 finishes.

T3 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, the last of three consecutive top-10 finishes. Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: T3 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas, the second of three consecutive top-10 finishes.

T3 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas, the second of three consecutive top-10 finishes. Valero Texas Open: T8 at the Valero Texas Open, the first of three consecutive top-10 finishes.

2004 Season

Cracked $1 million in earnings for the first time in seven-year TOUR career, finishing a career-best 48th on the money list. Posted four eagles in a tournament twice–Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and Southern Farm Bureau Classic, the most by any player in a tournament during year. Had three eagles in the fourth round at Indian Wells CC in the Hope.

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Added his fourth career runner-up finish with a T2 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. One of six players to share the first-round lead and finished one stroke behind winner Andre Stolz.

Added his fourth career runner-up finish with a T2 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. One of six players to share the first-round lead and finished one stroke behind winner Andre Stolz. Sony Open in Hawaii: With four rounds in the 60s, finished runner-up in first start of season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, falling to Ernie Els in a three-hole playoff. Entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Els. Paired with Els for the final round, lost the lead on the front nine but regained a share with four consecutive birdies on Nos. 9-12. Trailing Els at the 71st hole, finished birdie-birdie to shoot 66 and force the playoff.

2003 Season

Phoenix Open: Held outright lead through 18 and 54 holes at the Phoenix Open and shared 36-hole lead before finishing T3.

2002 Season

Kemper Insurance Open: Followed effort at the Memorial with T7 at the Kemper Insurance Open. Second time in career posted consecutive top-10s.

Followed effort at the Memorial with T7 at the Kemper Insurance Open. Second time in career posted consecutive top-10s. Memorial Tournament: Finished T4 at the Memorial Tournament; was one stroke off the lead after 36 holes.

2001 Season

Best year on TOUR since rookie season, despite missing two months due to Aug. 8 surgery to repair torn ligaments in right hip. Earned a career-best $792,456.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Tied career low score with third-round 62 at Greater Milwaukee Open.

Tied career low score with third-round 62 at Greater Milwaukee Open. Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Was one shot back after 36 holes and three off the pace through 54 holes in the Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Closed with 71 for solo-fourth.

2000 Season

Recorded a pair of third-place finishes and was among the top 100 on the money list for the third consecutive season.

COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: Second third-place finish came at Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

Second third-place finish came at Compaq Classic of New Orleans. BellSouth Classic: Posted T3 finish at rain-shortened BellSouth Classic, two strokes shy of playoff between Phil Mickelson and Gary Nicklaus.

1999 Season

Recorded three top-10s and six top-25s

COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: Matched career-best finish at Compaq Classic of New Orleans with a T2. Two strokes off 54-hole lead. Closing 68 left him two strokes behind Carlos Franco. Starting with runner-up finish in New Orleans, only missed two cuts in final 17 starts.

1998 Season

Nominated for Rookie of the Year honors on strength of three top-10s. Earned $461,633 and was the second-highest-ranked rookie on the money list at 63rd.

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Had a runner-up finish at GTE Byron Nelson Classic. After missing five cuts in first 10 starts, finished in three-way T2 at GTE Byron Nelson with Fred Couples and Hal Sutton. Stood one off first- and second-round leads, two off third-round lead.

1997 Season

Finished 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn first PGA TOUR card.

NIKE South Carolina Classic: Parlayed the first 36-hole Sunday in Korn Ferry Tour history into a three-stroke victory over R.W. Eaks at the South Carolina Classic.

1996 Season

Turned professional in June.

NIKE Wichita Open: His only event prior to 1997 was T49 in 1996 Wichita Open.

1900 Season

Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational: Picked up an unofficial title late in the year at the Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational, beating Camerron Tringale by a stroke at Pebble Beach GL.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time All-American at University of Texas from 1993-95.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE