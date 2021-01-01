Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2018-19 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

PGA TOUR: 2003

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2011 Travelers Championship

International Victories (3)

2002 Omega Hong Kong Open [Eur]

National Teams

2003, 2004 World Cup

2003 Seve Trophy

Personal

By age 10, after playing "pretty much every sport," he turned his interests to golf. Created with his friends a four-hole golf course in the farmlands near where he lived. Set up a short-game course around his house and became the weekend paperboy in his neighborhood so he could save money to purchase new golf clubs.

In 2012, launched Freddie Jacobson & Co., a portfolio of startup companies focused on bringing new, innovative products and services to the market. Companies include Florida Living Realty and GolfBeer Brewing Co., crafting beers with fellow TOUR players Graeme McDowell and Keegan Bradley.

Lives full time in the U.S. but considers himself "pretty fortunate" to return to Sweden every summer.

Took time off in 2015 as son, Max, battled a heart defect. Returned to competition in the fall of 2015 after Max underwent a successful open-heart operation.

Special Interests

Boating, skiing, sports

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Did not make a start during the season and entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical category with 18 available starts to earn 333 FedExCup points. Earned 32 points in nine starts during the 2016-17 season (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365).

2017 Season

Limited to just nine starts during the 2016-17 season due to an ongoing thumb injury (which occured in 2011 while doing yard work, with surgery finally being performed in October 2016). Entered the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best finish of the 2016-17 season was a T14 with partner Willy Wilcox in the new team format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2016 Season

Made 24 starts, recording three top-10s through the Wyndham Championship, to rank No. 67 in FedExCup standings and advance to FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time. Missed the cut at first two Playoffs events to end season at No. 90 in the standings.

Shot a final-round 1-under 71 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, three strokes behind champion Vaughn Taylor. It marked his best career finish in six starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, topping a T7 effort in 2013. Farmers Insurance Open: In his seventh start of the season, finished T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second top-10 of the season. Highlight shot of the week was a hole-out eagle on the par-4 15th from 184 yards during the third round. Marked his first top-10 in nine starts at Torrey Pines.

In his seventh start of the season, finished T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second top-10 of the season. Highlight shot of the week was a hole-out eagle on the par-4 15th from 184 yards during the third round. Marked his first top-10 in nine starts at Torrey Pines. The RSM Classic: Began season with Major Medical Exemption, granted under the family crisis provision to care for son, Max, who underwent open-heart surgery. Satisfied the exemption requirements with a solo fifth-place finish at The RSM Classic, finishing 12-under 270 and 10 strokes behind runaway-champion Kevin Kisner. Entered the week with nine events remaining to earn $198,240.34 or 103.71 FedExCup points to surpass the equivalent of 125th from the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season. Drained a clutch 25-foot putt on the 72nd hole to finish fifth and earn enough money and FedExCup points to clear his medical extension.

2015 Season

Made 14 PGA TOUR starts. From the 16th hole during the second round of the Humana Challenge in January to the first hole of the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, played a PGA TOUR-record 542 holes without a three-putt. The previous record was held by Luke Donald, with 483.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his ninth start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and first since missing the cut in 2011 and 2013, closed with a bogey-free, 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale to claim a T7 with Jordan Spieth and Graham DeLaet. After missing the cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, did not play any TOUR events to be with his family as his then 7-year-old son, Max, was diagnosed with a heart defect. Max underwent open-heart surgery on Aug. 3 to fix the anomalous origin of the right-coronary artery.

2014 Season

Claimed four top-10 finishes in 27 starts, highlighted by second- and third-place outings. For the eighth consecutive year, played well enough to earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs, where he made it through the first three events. Season ended after the BMW Championship, with a 66th-place standing in FedExCup points.

Wyndham Championship: Followed a 6-under 64 in round two with a pair of 66s on the weekend to claim a T2 with Bill Haas at the Wyndham Championship. With just 106 putts for the week at Sedgefield CC, led the field in that category. The T2 came in his fifth start in the event but was his first appearance since 2010.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 19 starts during the season, with a T3 finish at the Northern Trust Open the best of his three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 72 in the FedExCup.

Northern Trust Open: Finished T3 at the Northern Trust Open, missing a putt from just over four feet for par on No. 18 that would have put him in the playoff in what was his sixth start at the event. His previous-best finish here was T13 in 2012. Held a share of the second-round lead with Sangmoon Bae.

2012 Season

Travelers Championship: Finished T8 in his title defense at the Travelers Championship. Held the second-round lead after opening rounds of 65-66, but closed 70-68 to come up three shots short.

2011 Season

His finest PGA TOUR season included his first TOUR win (Travelers Championship) and a career-best 29th-place finish in the FedExCup.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: At the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, he took the 54-hole lead and shot a 1-under 71 Sunday at Sheshan International GC. But he watched as Martin Kaymer made nine birdies in his final 12 holes to come from behind to win. The T2 finish was his top performance in a World Golf Championships event.

Took a month off but returned to action at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia. Contended throughout the week before eventually settling for a third-place finish at The Mines Resort and GC. Travelers Championship: Seized the lead going into the final round of the Travelers Championship with a third-round, 7-under 63 and then held off a host of challengers with a 4-under 66 Sunday for his first win on the PGA TOUR (188 starts)–finishing one stroke clear of Ryan Moore and John Rollins. His 20-under 260 winning total was the lowest of the season, topping David Toms' 264 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Only bogey of the week came on the par-4 10th hole during the final round, falling just shy of becoming the first TOUR winner since Lee Trevino (1974 Greater New Orleans Open) to win without a bogey. The victory, the first by an international-born player at the Travelers Championship since Greg Norman won in 1995, made him the seventh Swedish-born player to win on the PGA TOUR.

2010 Season

Made 18 of 24 cuts to go with three top-10s. Played in the first three FedExCup Playoff events. Recorded his third runner-up finish in the last four seasons.

Valero Texas Open: Finished second at the Valero Texas Open. Missed a 17-foot birdie at the 72nd hole, his 36th hole of the day, that would have forced a playoff with winner Adam Scott. The solo second was his second straight top-five Valero Texas Open finish. 2009: Won more than $1 million and recorded three top-10s for the third consecutive season.

2009 Season

Won more than $1 million and recorded three top-10s for the third consecutive season. Finished 57th in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Third top-10 of the season came at The Barclays, posting a T6 to jump 59 spots in the FedExCup standings, from 107th to 48th.

2008 Season

Recorded 16 of 24 made cuts and three top-10 finishes.

AT&T National: Best finish was a second at the AT&T National, thanks to weekend rounds of 66-65. It was his second career runner-up finish. He finished T2 at the 2007 Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro. Earned a spot in The Open Championship field where he finished T19.

2007 Season

Competed in two events in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Recorded five top-10 finishes with a personal-best T2 at the inaugural Ginn sur Mer Classic.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Continued his recovery from a 2006 wrist injury with a T5 finish at the Memorial Tournament, his best finish of the season and in nearly a year.

2006 Season

Made 10 cuts in 18 starts and finished in the top-25 five times, including two top-five finishes.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR after the Deutsche Bank Championship the first week of September due to a nagging wrist injury.

2005 Season

Picked up his first top-10 of the season, a T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2004 Season

Continued consistent play in just his second season on TOUR. Recorded five top-10s and collected more than $1 million. Finished T17 at the Masters and PGA Championship.

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Played with Joakim Haeggman at the World Cup in Spain, again finishing T7.

2003 Season

Had three wins on the European Tour, along with top-10s at both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. His U.S. Open start was his first domestic PGA TOUR appearance. Placed fourth in the European Tour Order of Merit and finished third in TOUR non-member earnings with $786,771, with four top-10s in only eight starts. Joined the TOUR, having finished among the top 125 as a non-member. Also added another $66,821 in two World Golf Championships appearances.

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Represented Sweden at the World Golf Championships-World Cup at Kiawah Island. Teamed with Niclas Fasth to T7.

Represented Sweden at the World Golf Championships-World Cup at Kiawah Island. Teamed with Niclas Fasth to T7. The Open Championship: Finished T6 at The Open Championship, three shots behind Ben Curtis.

2002 Season

Played virtually full-time on the European Tour from 1997-2002, with 17-plus starts in each of those seasons. Totaled six runner-up finishes and 16 top-10s during that time. Lost to Eduardo Romero in a playoff at the Barclays Scottish Open. Finished 30th on the Order of Merit.

2001 Season

Top showing was a T2 at the Linde German Masters, tying with John Daly, a stroke behind Bernhard Langer.

Omega European Masters: Was fifth at the Omega European Masters.

2000 Season

Progressed to 25th on the European Tour's Order of Merit, his highest finish prior to 2003. Had a pair of runner-up finishes in consecutive starts. Was solo-second at the European Grand Prix, three strokes short of Lee Westwood. The following week, at the Irish Open at Ballybunion GC, shot a second-round 63 and eventually was again solo second, two shots behind Patrik Sjoland.

The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Was also T3 at The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open, three shots behind winner Steen Tinning.

1999 Season

Had to return to the Qualifying School at the conclusion of the season, but finished seventh to stay on Tour.

Algarve Portuguese Open: Struggled through much of the year, with only two top-10s, his top showing a T9 at the Algarve Portuguese Open.

1998 Season

Was 124th on the European Tour Order of Merit, but lost in a playoff for the Belgacom Open to Lee Westwood and moved to 75th place to rescue his card.

The Open Championship: In his PGA TOUR debut, finished 76th at The Open Championship after opening with a 3-under 67.

1997 Season

Played almost entirely on the European Tour, with a runner-up finish at the Madeira Island Open his top finish and first second-place showing on that Tour. At Santo de Serra, shot a final-round 64 in the weather-shortened, 54-hole event, but still fell a stroke short of Peter Mitchell.

Open de Espana: Only other top-10 was a T8 at the Open de Espana.

1996 Season

Picked up two runner-up finishes on the European Challenge Tour, in back-to-back starts in September. Lost in the finals at the Swedish Matchplay and then two weeks later was T2 at the Eulen Open Galea. Also had a pair of fourth-place finishes, at the Audi Quattro Trophy and the Interlaken Open. Overall, had 10 top-10 finishes.

1995 Season

Split his time between the European Tour and the European Challenge Tour. Top finishes both came on the Challenge Tour, a runner-up performance at the Coca-Cola Open in August and a third-place showing at the Kentab Open.

