Reid Edstrom
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
December 23, 1974
Birthday
46
AGE
Lafayette, Indiana
Birthplace
Auburn, Alabama
Residence
Wife, Stephanie; Rece Alan (11/8/06), Mia (5/26/09)
Family
Auburn University
College
1998
Turned Pro
$204,083
Career Earnings
Auburn, AL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven made cuts in 14 starts on his way to a 91st-place finish on the Regular Season money list.
2013 Season
Made the cut in eight of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with two top-25s. Was 119th on the Regular Season money list.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 events and was inside the top 20 six times.
2009 Season
2008 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2007 Season
2004 Season
Amateur Highlights