×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Reid Edstrom
Reid Edstrom

Reid Edstrom

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
Auburn University
College
Lafayette, Indiana
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
Auburn University
College
Lafayette, Indiana
Birthplace
91
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2016)
$46,041
Official Money (2016)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2016)
70.78
Scoring Average (2016)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Reid Edstrom
Reid Edstrom
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Reid Edstrom

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

December 23, 1974

Birthday

46

AGE

Lafayette, Indiana

Birthplace

Auburn, Alabama

Residence

Wife, Stephanie; Rece Alan (11/8/06), Mia (5/26/09)

Family

Auburn University

College

1998

Turned Pro

$204,083

Career Earnings

Auburn, AL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Attended Marist High School in Dunwoody, Ga.
  • Biggest thrill outside golf is the birth of his children.
  • Favorite TV show is "The O'Reilly Factor." Favorite musician is Johnny Cash. Favorite college team is Auburn and pro team is the Atlanta Braves.
  • Enjoys Mexican food.
  • Got his start in golf from his parents.

Special Interests

  • Bird watching, yard work, fishing

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven made cuts in 14 starts on his way to a 91st-place finish on the Regular Season money list.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Posted a career-best T4 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz with a 12-under 272 total - three shots back of winner Ryan Brehm.

2013 Season

Made the cut in eight of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with two top-25s. Was 119th on the Regular Season money list.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 24 events and was inside the top 20 six times.

  • Neediest Kids Championship: His best finish came at the Neediest Kids Championship (T8).
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Fired a second-round 65 at the Cox Classic. Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T13.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Fired a 65 at The Rex Hospital Open and was tied for second after the first round. Went on to finish T16 in Raleigh.

2009 Season

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Missed the cut at the South Georgia Classic in his only start.

2008 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2007 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Turned in a final-round, 10-under 62, including a double eagle, eagle and five birdies, to advance on the number at the second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2004 Season

  • First Tee Arkansas Classic: Missed the cut at The First Tee Arkansas Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Qualified for the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC but missed the cut.
  • Two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection in his two years at Auburn (1997-98).