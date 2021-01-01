Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, Masters Tournament (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

PGA TOUR Victories (11)

2001 MasterCard Colonial, Buick Classic

MasterCard Colonial, Buick Classic 2002 Mercedes Championships

Mercedes Championships 2004 EDS Byron Nelson Championship, Buick Classic

EDS Byron Nelson Championship, Buick Classic 2005 Booz Allen Classic

Booz Allen Classic 2008 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2012 Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

International Victories (20)

1999 Murphy's Irish Open [Eur]

Murphy's Irish Open [Eur] 1999 Linde German Masters [Eur]

Linde German Masters [Eur] 2001 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 2002 Canarias Open de Espana [Eur]

Canarias Open de Espana [Eur] 2002 Kolon Cup Korean Open [Asia]

Kolon Cup Korean Open [Asia] 2004 Mallorca Classic [Eur]

Mallorca Classic [Eur] 2005 Omega European Masters [Eur]

Omega European Masters [Eur] 2008 Castello Masters [Eur]

Castello Masters [Eur] 2008 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions [Eur]

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions [Eur] 2008 Castello Masters [Eur]

Castello Masters [Eur] 2011 Andalucia Masters [Eur]

Andalucia Masters [Eur] 2012 Iskandar Johor Open [Asia]

Iskandar Johor Open [Asia] 2012 Thailand Golf Championship [Asia]

Thailand Golf Championship [Asia] 2013 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur]

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur] 2015 Ho Tram Open [Asia]

Ho Tram Open [Asia] 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 2017 Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation [Eur]

Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation [Eur] 2018 SMBC Singapore Open [Asia]

SMBC Singapore Open [Asia] 2018 Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation [Eur]

Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation [Eur] 2019 KLM Open

Additional Victories (4)

1997 Catalonian Open Championship

Catalonian Open Championship 1999 Dunhill Cup [with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal]

Dunhill Cup [with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal] 2001 Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf]

Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf] 2002 Nedbank Golf Challenge [SAf]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (6-6)

2001 Lost to David Toms, Ernie Els, Mike Weir, THE TOUR Championship

Lost to David Toms, Ernie Els, Mike Weir, THE TOUR Championship 2002 Defeated David Toms, Mercedes Championships

Defeated David Toms, Mercedes Championships 2004 Defeated Dudley Hart, Robert Damron, EDS Byron Nelson Championship

Defeated Dudley Hart, Robert Damron, EDS Byron Nelson Championship 2004 Defeated Padraig Harrington, Rory Sabbatini, Buick Classic

Defeated Padraig Harrington, Rory Sabbatini, Buick Classic 2005 Lost to Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, Wachovia Championship

Lost to Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, Wachovia Championship 2007 Lost to Padraig Harrington, The Open Championship

Lost to Padraig Harrington, The Open Championship 2008 Defeated Paul Goydos, THE PLAYERS Championship

Defeated Paul Goydos, THE PLAYERS Championship 2008 Lost to Vijay Singh, Kevin Sutherland, The Barclays

Lost to Vijay Singh, Kevin Sutherland, The Barclays 2008 Lost to Camilo Villegas, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola

Lost to Camilo Villegas, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola 2015 Lost to Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, THE PLAYERS Championship

Lost to Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, THE PLAYERS Championship 2016 Defeated Brooks Koepka, AT&T Byron Nelson

Defeated Brooks Koepka, AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 Defeated Justin Rose, Masters Tournament

National Teams

1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

2016 Olympic Games

2004, 2009 World Cup

1999, 2000 Dunhill Cup

2000, 2003 Seve Trophy

Personal

Father, Victor, is his teacher and the teaching professional at home club, the Club de Campo del Mediterranean. Father has played in nine career PGA TOUR Champions events.

Started playing golf at age 3 and became club champion at age 12.

Is club president of soccer team CF Borriol of the Spanish Fourth Division. Made his playing debut for the team in September 2010 when he played eight minutes in CF Borriol's 1-0 defeat of Sporting Ribarroja CF. Continues to play in recreational soccer matches when he gets the chance.

Huge fan of Real Madrid.

In 2002 started the Sergio Garcia Foundation that provides grants benefitting numerous health causes to include children cancer research, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis in various countries.

Inaugural "Sergio and Friends" charity golf tournament benefiting children's charities was held in Switzerland the Monday after the 2016 Open Championship.

Special Interests

Real Madrid FC and CF Borriol (soccer), kids, tennis

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the Quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the second consecutive season before falling to Victor Perez, 4 and 3. Aced the par-3 fourth hole during a sudden-death playoff against Lee Westwood to advance out of group play.

Advanced to the Quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the second consecutive season before falling to Victor Perez, 4 and 3. Aced the par-3 fourth hole during a sudden-death playoff against Lee Westwood to advance out of group play. THE PLAYERS Championship: Held a two-stroke 18-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship before finishing T9. Recorded the lowest opening-round score at THE PLAYERS with a 65, extending his streak of consecutive cuts made at the tournament to 17, the longest in tournament history.

Held a two-stroke 18-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship before finishing T9. Recorded the lowest opening-round score at THE PLAYERS with a 65, extending his streak of consecutive cuts made at the tournament to 17, the longest in tournament history. Sanderson Farms Championship: Birdied the 72nd hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship by one stroke, earning his 11th PGA TOUR title and first since the 2017 Masters Tournament. Became the 78th player to win in three different decades on the PGA TOUR (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and the first since Stewart Cink two weeks prior. Victory came in his tournament debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hit his approach shot on No. 18 in the final round to 2 feet, 6 inches, the closest of any player in the field. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, improving to 5-for-15 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (5.492 total) and SG: Tee to Green (12.044 total). Co-led in Greens in Regulation Percentage (83.33 percent).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the Quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the second consecutive season before falling to Victor Perez, 4 and 3. Aced the par-3 fourth hole during a sudden-death playoff against Lee Westwood to advance out of group play.

Advanced to the Quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the second consecutive season before falling to Victor Perez, 4 and 3. Aced the par-3 fourth hole during a sudden-death playoff against Lee Westwood to advance out of group play. THE PLAYERS Championship: Held a two-stroke 18-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship before finishing T9. Recorded the lowest opening-round score at THE PLAYERS with a 65, extending his streak of consecutive cuts made at the tournament to 17, the longest in tournament history.

Held a two-stroke 18-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship before finishing T9. Recorded the lowest opening-round score at THE PLAYERS with a 65, extending his streak of consecutive cuts made at the tournament to 17, the longest in tournament history. Sanderson Farms Championship: Birdied the 72nd hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship by one stroke, earning his 11th PGA TOUR title and first since the 2017 Masters Tournament. Became the 78th player to win in three different decades on the PGA TOUR (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and the first since Stewart Cink two weeks prior. Victory came in his tournament debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hit his approach shot on No. 18 in the final round to 2 feet, 6 inches, the closest of any player in the field. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, improving to 5-for-15 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (5.492 total) and SG: Tee to Green (12.044 total). Co-led in Greens in Regulation Percentage (83.33 percent).

2020 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in the FedExCup era, finishing No. 135 in the standings. Of 10 made cuts in 12 starts, sole top-25 finish came at the RBC Heritage (T5). Never recorded fewer than four top-25s in 21 prior seasons on the PGA TOUR.

2019 Season

After failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs in 2018 for the first time in his career, finished the season No. 72 in the FedExCup standings. Entered THE NORTHERN TRUST inside the cut line for the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship, but missed the cut in the first Playoffs event. Recorded five top-10s, including three top-fives, and made 11 cuts in 15 starts.

KLM Open: Earned his 16th European Tour victory in his KLM Open debut, winning by a stroke over Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard with a closing 3-under 69. With the victory, marked the first time in his career to own at least one victory on the European Tour for three consecutive seasons.

Earned his 16th European Tour victory in his KLM Open debut, winning by a stroke over Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard with a closing 3-under 69. With the victory, marked the first time in his career to own at least one victory on the European Tour for three consecutive seasons. Wells Fargo Championship: Collected second top-five at the Wells Fargo Championship, tying three others for fourth at 9-under 275. With scores of 66 and 68 in the final two rounds, closed with two sub-70 scores for the first time since the 2018 Valspar Championship.

Collected second top-five at the Wells Fargo Championship, tying three others for fourth at 9-under 275. With scores of 66 and 68 in the final two rounds, closed with two sub-70 scores for the first time since the 2018 Valspar Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Zurich ambassador Tommy Fleetwood to finish runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, three strokes behind Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer at TPC Louisiana. Made second start in the event since it became a team event in 2017, missing the cut with fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello in 2018.

Teamed with fellow Zurich ambassador Tommy Fleetwood to finish runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, three strokes behind Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer at TPC Louisiana. Made second start in the event since it became a team event in 2017, missing the cut with fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello in 2018. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play and defeated Branden Grace, 1-up, in the fourth round at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Lost to Matt Kuchar, 2-up, in the Quarterfinals for a T5 finish.

Advanced out of Group Play and defeated Branden Grace, 1-up, in the fourth round at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Lost to Matt Kuchar, 2-up, in the Quarterfinals for a T5 finish. The Honda Classic: Following even-par scores of 70 in rounds two and three at The Honda Classic, closed with a 1-under 69 to finish T9 with Jim Furyk and Jason Kokrak at 4-under 276. The top-10 came in his ninth tournament start and marked his best showing since finishing solo-second in 2016.

Following even-par scores of 70 in rounds two and three at The Honda Classic, closed with a 1-under 69 to finish T9 with Jim Furyk and Jason Kokrak at 4-under 276. The top-10 came in his ninth tournament start and marked his best showing since finishing solo-second in 2016. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in his second start of the 2018-19 season. Second consecutive top-10 finish at Club de Golf Chapultepec after a T7 finish in 2018 and the 100th top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR career.

2018 Season

Of seven made cuts in 15 starts, collected three top-10 finishes in consecutive starts, two of which were World Golf Championships. Missed the cut in all four majors and finished 70th at THE PLAYERS Championship. At No. 128 in the FedExCup standings, failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in 12 years of the FedExCup. Was named a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup team, marking his ninth appearance on the team since 1999.

Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player: Fell three shots shy of the victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player and recorded his 18th runner-up finish on the European Tour. Started the final round with a two-shot lead and carded a closing 2-under 70 to finish the week at 12-under par.

Fell three shots shy of the victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player and recorded his 18th runner-up finish on the European Tour. Started the final round with a two-shot lead and carded a closing 2-under 70 to finish the week at 12-under par. Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation: Defended his title at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation and earned his third consecutive win at Real Club Valderrama. Earned his 15th European Tour win after the tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather. Tied his lowest round at Real Club Valderrama with a 7-under 64 in the second round. Became the first player to win the same European Tour event three consecutive years since Colin Montgomerie at the BMW PGA Championship (1998-2000).

Defended his title at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation and earned his third consecutive win at Real Club Valderrama. Earned his 15th European Tour win after the tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather. Tied his lowest round at Real Club Valderrama with a 7-under 64 in the second round. Became the first player to win the same European Tour event three consecutive years since Colin Montgomerie at the BMW PGA Championship (1998-2000). Ryder Cup: As captain's pick on his ninth Ryder Cup team, scored three points for the Europeans and helped his team to a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States. Defeated Rickie Fowler 2&1 in Singles and surpassed Nick Faldo as Europe's all-time Ryder Cup points leader with 25.5 career points. The victory at Le Golf National in Paris, France marked the sixth victory with the European Team.

As captain's pick on his ninth Ryder Cup team, scored three points for the Europeans and helped his team to a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States. Defeated Rickie Fowler 2&1 in Singles and surpassed Nick Faldo as Europe's all-time Ryder Cup points leader with 25.5 career points. The victory at Le Golf National in Paris, France marked the sixth victory with the European Team. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Playing competitively for the first time since the birth of his daughter, advanced to the round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time since the event moved to the group-play format in 2016. Was knocked out by Kyle Stanley, who defeated him, 3 and 1.

Playing competitively for the first time since the birth of his daughter, advanced to the round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time since the event moved to the group-play format in 2016. Was knocked out by Kyle Stanley, who defeated him, 3 and 1. Valspar Championship: Made eight birdies in the final round of the Valspar Championship en route to a fourth-place result. The eight birdies were a tournament-best for a single round by any player in the field. Final-round 65 marked his lowest score in the event (24 rounds), supplanting a 66 from round two in 2011 (T15).

Made eight birdies in the final round of the Valspar Championship en route to a fourth-place result. The eight birdies were a tournament-best for a single round by any player in the field. Final-round 65 marked his lowest score in the event (24 rounds), supplanting a 66 from round two in 2011 (T15). World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Began the final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship two off the lead, but shot a final-round 70 and finished T7. Secured his second top-10 on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2017 Masters (T10/2017 TOUR Championship).

Began the final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship two off the lead, but shot a final-round 70 and finished T7. Secured his second top-10 on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2017 Masters (T10/2017 TOUR Championship). SMBC Singapore Open: Carded a final-round 3-under 68 to record a dominant five-shot victory at the SMBC Singapore Open. Birdied the opening hole of the final round and built his one-shot, overnight lead into a five-shot advantage after nine holes of the final round on Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course. Closed with nine consecutive pars to post a total of 14-under 270 with Japan's Satoshi Kodaira and South Africa's Shaun Norris sharing second place.

2017 Season

Collected three top-10 finishes in 17 starts, highlighted by victory at the Masters, his first major championship win in 74 starts. Advanced through all four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, before ending his season ranked 21st in the FedExCup standings.

Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation: Continued his love affair with Real Club Valderrama as he claimed a sixth European Tour win on Spanish soil at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation. Closed with 67 to finish 12-under, one stroke ahead of Dutchman Joost Luiten. Had only finished outside the top 10 once in 13 events at Valderrama, with eight top-five results. Victory was his third of the European Tour season.

Continued his love affair with Real Club Valderrama as he claimed a sixth European Tour win on Spanish soil at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation. Closed with 67 to finish 12-under, one stroke ahead of Dutchman Joost Luiten. Had only finished outside the top 10 once in 13 events at Valderrama, with eight top-five results. Victory was his third of the European Tour season. TOUR Championship: Overcame a 3-over 73 in round one of the TOUR Championship with scores of 66-68-67 to finish T10 with Matt Kuchar and Justin Rose at 6-under 274. The finish at East Lake marked his sixth start in the event in the FedExCup era and first return back since 2014.

Overcame a 3-over 73 in round one of the TOUR Championship with scores of 66-68-67 to finish T10 with Matt Kuchar and Justin Rose at 6-under 274. The finish at East Lake marked his sixth start in the event in the FedExCup era and first return back since 2014. BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 34 in the FedExCup standings, but a T12 was enough to move him inside the top 30 and secure a spot in the TOUR Championship.

Entered the BMW Championship No. 34 in the FedExCup standings, but a T12 was enough to move him inside the top 30 and secure a spot in the TOUR Championship. PGA Championship: With rounds of 75-75, missed the cut at the PGA Championship as he sought to become the fourth player to win the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship in the same year: Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1975), Jack Burke Jr. (1956), Sam Snead (1949).

With rounds of 75-75, missed the cut at the PGA Championship as he sought to become the fourth player to win the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship in the same year: Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1975), Jack Burke Jr. (1956), Sam Snead (1949). Masters Tournament: In his 74th major championship start and on what would have been the 60th birthday of fellow countryman Seve Ballesteros, made birdie on the first hole of sudden death, No. 18, at the Masters to beat Justin Rose and claim his first major title. Had collected 22 top-10 finishes in 73 previous major championship starts, four of which were runner-up showings. In his 19th appearance at Augusta, played his way into a tie for the 54-hole lead with Rose at 6-under 210. The duo posted matching 69s in the final round to finish at 9-under 283. En route to the 69 Sunday to keep pace with Rose, made an eagle-3 at No. 15 to get to 9-under. It was his first eagle in 452 holes at Augusta. With the win, became the first Spaniard to win the Masters since Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999. With scores of 71-69-70-69, joined Rose as the only two players in the field to play all four rounds with sub-par scores.

In his 74th major championship start and on what would have been the 60th birthday of fellow countryman Seve Ballesteros, made birdie on the first hole of sudden death, No. 18, at the Masters to beat Justin Rose and claim his first major title. Had collected 22 top-10 finishes in 73 previous major championship starts, four of which were runner-up showings. In his 19th appearance at Augusta, played his way into a tie for the 54-hole lead with Rose at 6-under 210. The duo posted matching 69s in the final round to finish at 9-under 283. En route to the 69 Sunday to keep pace with Rose, made an eagle-3 at No. 15 to get to 9-under. It was his first eagle in 452 holes at Augusta. With the win, became the first Spaniard to win the Masters since Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999. With scores of 71-69-70-69, joined Rose as the only two players in the field to play all four rounds with sub-par scores. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Claimed 12th European Tour title in dominant wire-to-wire fashion to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Set tone with an opening 65 at Emirates Golf Club and never looked back, finishing with a bogey-free 69 to get to 19-under 269 and beat 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson by three shots. Entered final round with a three-shot lead and, while back-to-back birdies from Stenson on the 13th and 14th applied some pressure, produced a stunning tee shot on the 15th and a brilliant up-and-down on No. 16 to ease to victory.

Claimed 12th European Tour title in dominant wire-to-wire fashion to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Set tone with an opening 65 at Emirates Golf Club and never looked back, finishing with a bogey-free 69 to get to 19-under 269 and beat 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson by three shots. Entered final round with a three-shot lead and, while back-to-back birdies from Stenson on the 13th and 14th applied some pressure, produced a stunning tee shot on the 15th and a brilliant up-and-down on No. 16 to ease to victory. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Claimed his 12th European Tour title in dominant wire-to-wire fashion to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Set tone with an opening 65 at Emirates Golf Club and never looked back, finishing with a bogey-free 69 to get to 19-under and beat Henrik Stenson by three shots. With the win in Dubai, has won professional events in 15 different countries.

Claimed his 12th European Tour title in dominant wire-to-wire fashion to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Set tone with an opening 65 at Emirates Golf Club and never looked back, finishing with a bogey-free 69 to get to 19-under and beat Henrik Stenson by three shots. With the win in Dubai, has won professional events in 15 different countries. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Shot a final-round 5-under 67 to finish T9 in Shanghai.

Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Shot a final-round 5-under 67 to finish T9 in Shanghai. CIMB Classic: T17 finish at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

2016 Season

Eight top-25 finishes in 13 starts, including a win at the AT&T Byron Nelson and three additional top-five finishes, helped him advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive time, one of 16 players to qualify for all 10 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs. After not competing in The Barclays, kept himself alive through the next two Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 32 in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: Making his eighth start at the Ryder Cup, went 1-2-2 in his five matches in the European team's 17-11 defeat to the United States at Hazeltine. Halved his singles match with Phil Mickelson, with the twosome combining for 19 birdies and a score of 14-under 58.

Making his eighth start at the Ryder Cup, went 1-2-2 in his five matches in the European team's 17-11 defeat to the United States at Hazeltine. Halved his singles match with Phil Mickelson, with the twosome combining for 19 birdies and a score of 14-under 58. Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Spain when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T8 in the 60-player field.

Represented Spain when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T8 in the 60-player field. The Open Championship: Recorded his second consecutive top-five in a major with a T5 at The Open Championship at Royal Troon, marking the third time in his career he's posted top-fives in majors in the same season (2005 and 2006). Now owns 12 top-five finishes (including four runner-up finishes) in 72 major championship appearances overall.

Recorded his second consecutive top-five in a major with a T5 at The Open Championship at Royal Troon, marking the third time in his career he's posted top-fives in majors in the same season (2005 and 2006). Now owns 12 top-five finishes (including four runner-up finishes) in 72 major championship appearances overall. U.S. Open: Came back in his next PGA TOUR start with a T5 at Oakmont CC, finishing four strokes behind U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson. Holds the distinction among active players with the most consecutive major championship starts without a victory, with the U.S. Open marking his 68th straight major championship start (dating to the 1999 Open Championship.)

Came back in his next PGA TOUR start with a T5 at Oakmont CC, finishing four strokes behind U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson. Holds the distinction among active players with the most consecutive major championship starts without a victory, with the U.S. Open marking his 68th straight major championship start (dating to the 1999 Open Championship.) AT&T Byron Nelson: Entered the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson trailing 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka by three strokes. With a final-round 2-under 68 leading to a 15-under 265 total, advanced to a playoff with Koepka, who closed with a 1-over 71. With Koepka hitting his tee shot in the water on the first playoff hole (No. 18) en route to a double bogey, the door was open for Garcia to win the AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time in his career (winning in 2004 in a playoff as well). Garcia's par led to his ninth PGA TOUR victory at the same event where he made his first start as a professional in the United States (finishing T3 in 1999). Improved his playoff record to 5-6, snapping a streak of three straight losses in playoffs. With nine PGA TOUR victories, tied Seve Ballesteros for the most wins on TOUR by a player from Spain. Jumped from No. 48 to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. Became the 10th international winner at the AT&T Byron Nelson since 2000 and the first multiple winner of the event since it moved to TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas in 1983.

Entered the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson trailing 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka by three strokes. With a final-round 2-under 68 leading to a 15-under 265 total, advanced to a playoff with Koepka, who closed with a 1-over 71. With Koepka hitting his tee shot in the water on the first playoff hole (No. 18) en route to a double bogey, the door was open for Garcia to win the AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time in his career (winning in 2004 in a playoff as well). Garcia's par led to his ninth PGA TOUR victory at the same event where he made his first start as a professional in the United States (finishing T3 in 1999). Improved his playoff record to 5-6, snapping a streak of three straight losses in playoffs. With nine PGA TOUR victories, tied Seve Ballesteros for the most wins on TOUR by a player from Spain. Jumped from No. 48 to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. Became the 10th international winner at the AT&T Byron Nelson since 2000 and the first multiple winner of the event since it moved to TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas in 1983. Real Club Valderrama Open de Espana Hosted by Sergio Garcia Foundation: Serving as tournament host, finished solo-third and just two strokes behind champion Andrew Johnston at the Real Club Valderrama Open de España, hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation.

Serving as tournament host, finished solo-third and just two strokes behind champion Andrew Johnston at the Real Club Valderrama Open de España, hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation. The Honda Classic: In his sixth start at The Honda Classic, went from three strokes down to one ahead in the span of one hole in the third round, following Adam Scott's quadruple bogey-7 at the par-3 15th hole. By day's end, the pair was tied for the 54-hole lead at PGA National at 9-under 201. When bogeys on two of his final three holes in Sunday's final round resulted in a 1-over 71, settled for second place to Scott by a stroke. The runner-up finish marked his 15th on the PGA TOUR and was his 90th top-10.

2015 Season

Extended his streak of starts in the FedExCup Playoffs to a perfect nine for nine, thanks to four top-10 finishes in just 12 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a playoff loss at THE PLAYERS. Ended his season ranked 53rd in the standings.

Ho Tram Open: After finishing regulation in a four-way tie at 14-under, emerged victorious in a playoff to win the Asian Tour's Ho Tram Open in Vietnam in early December. Entered the 71st hole with a two-shot lead before a double bogey gave new life to India's Himmat Rai, Thailand's Thaworn Wiratchant and Chinese Taipei's Wentang Lin. Pars on the first extra hole eliminated Thaworn and Lin, while Garcia sank a 35-foot birdie putt and Rai birdied from five feet to advance. An errant drive for Rai on the second hole opened the door for Garcia, who went on to par the hole for his first victory since the 2014 Qatar Masters.

After finishing regulation in a four-way tie at 14-under, emerged victorious in a playoff to win the Asian Tour's Ho Tram Open in Vietnam in early December. Entered the 71st hole with a two-shot lead before a double bogey gave new life to India's Himmat Rai, Thailand's Thaworn Wiratchant and Chinese Taipei's Wentang Lin. Pars on the first extra hole eliminated Thaworn and Lin, while Garcia sank a 35-foot birdie putt and Rai birdied from five feet to advance. An errant drive for Rai on the second hole opened the door for Garcia, who went on to par the hole for his first victory since the 2014 Qatar Masters. BMW Championship: After opting not to compete in the first two Playoffs events, The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship, returned to Conway Farms GC for the BMW Championship, where he finished T39.

After opting not to compete in the first two Playoffs events, The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship, returned to Conway Farms GC for the BMW Championship, where he finished T39. Omega European Masters: Added a sixth-place finish in July, at the Omega European Masters. Enjoyed four par-or-better rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, including a final-round, 6-under 64.

Added a sixth-place finish in July, at the Omega European Masters. Enjoyed four par-or-better rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, including a final-round, 6-under 64. THE PLAYERS Championship: The 2008 PLAYERS Championship winner returned to TPC Sawgrass in May, where a final-round 4-under 68 to finish at 12-under 276, was good enough to join a three-hole, aggregate playoff with Kevin Kisner and Rickie Fowler. At even-par after the three-hole playoff to Fowler's and Kisner's 1-under, was eliminated. The T2 was the 14th runner-up finish of his career and sixth top-10 in 16 PLAYERS Championship starts.

The 2008 PLAYERS Championship winner returned to TPC Sawgrass in May, where a final-round 4-under 68 to finish at 12-under 276, was good enough to join a three-hole, aggregate playoff with Kevin Kisner and Rickie Fowler. At even-par after the three-hole playoff to Fowler's and Kisner's 1-under, was eliminated. The T2 was the 14th runner-up finish of his career and sixth top-10 in 16 PLAYERS Championship starts. Northern Trust Open: Bogeyed the 72nd hole at the Northern Trust Open to finish one shot out of the three-man playoff between James Hahn, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. Ended T4 with three others for his second top-10 of the season.

Bogeyed the 72nd hole at the Northern Trust Open to finish one shot out of the three-man playoff between James Hahn, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. Ended T4 with three others for his second top-10 of the season. CIMB Classic: Was one stroke off the Ryan Moore-Kevin Na 54-hole lead at the CIMB Classic. Played well on the final day at Kuala Lumpur G&CC, posting a final-round 69, but finished T2 in Malaysia.

2014 Season

Season of near misses, including three consecutive runner-up finishes (Travelers Championship, The Open Championship and the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational), as well as third-place efforts at the Shell Houston Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.

Thailand Golf Championship: Had a nice finish in December 2014, at the Thailand Golf Championship. Recovered from a 3-over 75 in the second round to post rounds of 71-69 on the weekend at Amata Spring CC to finish solo-ninth.

Had a nice finish in December 2014, at the Thailand Golf Championship. Recovered from a 3-over 75 in the second round to post rounds of 71-69 on the weekend at Amata Spring CC to finish solo-ninth. Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 2-1-1 in his four matches to help lead the European team to a five-point victory in the biennial event.

At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 2-1-1 in his four matches to help lead the European team to a five-point victory in the biennial event. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fifth time in the eight-year history of the FedExCup era, finishing T9 at East Lake GC and No. 13 in the FedExCup (his best finish in the season-long competition since a third-place finish in 2008). Closed the TOUR Championship with a final-round 4-under 66 (sharing round of the day honors with Brendon Todd.)

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fifth time in the eight-year history of the FedExCup era, finishing T9 at East Lake GC and No. 13 in the FedExCup (his best finish in the season-long competition since a third-place finish in 2008). Closed the TOUR Championship with a final-round 4-under 66 (sharing round of the day honors with Brendon Todd.) BMW Championship: Finished T4 at the BMW Championship. Was in the midst of a big move in the final round, sitting 6-under through 16 holes and 12-under for the tournament (just two behind Billy Horschel) before a disastrous triple bogey on the par-5 17th hole dropped him down the leaderboard. Holed out twice for eagle at Cherry Hills CC, on the par-4 seventh hole, draining a 35-yard shot during the final round and a 126-yard lob wedge during the second round. Made his 275th career TOUR start, at the BMW Championship.

Finished T4 at the BMW Championship. Was in the midst of a big move in the final round, sitting 6-under through 16 holes and 12-under for the tournament (just two behind Billy Horschel) before a disastrous triple bogey on the par-5 17th hole dropped him down the leaderboard. Holed out twice for eagle at Cherry Hills CC, on the par-4 seventh hole, draining a 35-yard shot during the final round and a 126-yard lob wedge during the second round. Made his 275th career TOUR start, at the BMW Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished second at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational after holding a three-shot lead after the second and third rounds. Shot a 1-over 71 in the final round to lose by two shots to McIlroy. Recorded his second top-10 in his 14th Bridgestone Invitational start. His only previous top-10 came in his first start in 1999 (T7). Was trying to become the first Spaniard to win a World Golf Championships event in his 42nd World Golf Championships' start. First time in 14 starts at the Bridgestone Invitational that he shot three rounds in the 60s. This was his fourth time carrying a three-or-more-shot lead into the final round of a TOUR event, finishing runner-up each time. Fired a 61 in the second round to match the tournament and course record at Firestone CC. His back-nine score of 27 set the tournament record, previously 29 on both the front nine and back nine. Set several career-best marks at the Bridgestone Invitational during the second round: consecutive birdies (seven), consecutive one-putts from holes 8-18 (11), nine-hole score (27) and 18-hole score (61).

Finished second at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational after holding a three-shot lead after the second and third rounds. Shot a 1-over 71 in the final round to lose by two shots to McIlroy. Recorded his second top-10 in his 14th Bridgestone Invitational start. His only previous top-10 came in his first start in 1999 (T7). Was trying to become the first Spaniard to win a World Golf Championships event in his 42nd World Golf Championships' start. First time in 14 starts at the Bridgestone Invitational that he shot three rounds in the 60s. This was his fourth time carrying a three-or-more-shot lead into the final round of a TOUR event, finishing runner-up each time. Fired a 61 in the second round to match the tournament and course record at Firestone CC. His back-nine score of 27 set the tournament record, previously 29 on both the front nine and back nine. Set several career-best marks at the Bridgestone Invitational during the second round: consecutive birdies (seven), consecutive one-putts from holes 8-18 (11), nine-hole score (27) and 18-hole score (61). The Open Championship: Made a valiant effort in the final round to catch a distant Rory McIlroy at The Open Championship. Birdied two of his last three holes Sunday en route to a 6-under 66 to finish two strokes back of McIlroy at Royal Liverpool GC. His 66 was one stroke off the low round of the tournament. The T2 with Rickie Fowler was his eighth top-10 finish in 18 starts in The Open Championship. Of those, three have been top fives. The top-10 finish was also his seventh of the season on the PGA TOUR in just his 11th start.

Made a valiant effort in the final round to catch a distant Rory McIlroy at The Open Championship. Birdied two of his last three holes Sunday en route to a 6-under 66 to finish two strokes back of McIlroy at Royal Liverpool GC. His 66 was one stroke off the low round of the tournament. The T2 with Rickie Fowler was his eighth top-10 finish in 18 starts in The Open Championship. Of those, three have been top fives. The top-10 finish was also his seventh of the season on the PGA TOUR in just his 11th start. Travelers Championship: Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship for his first top-10 in three starts outside Hartford. Played in the second-to-last group and had a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to force a playoff with eventual champion Kevin Streelman who was already in the clubhouse at 15-under.

Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship for his first top-10 in three starts outside Hartford. Played in the second-to-last group and had a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to force a playoff with eventual champion Kevin Streelman who was already in the clubhouse at 15-under. THE PLAYERS Championship: The 2008 PLAYERS champion returned to TPC Sawgrass, where four sub-par rounds (67-71-69-70) earned him a third-place finish, two back of Martin Kaymer. Made an 8-foot, 1-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole, one of just 14 there during the week, to move into his finishing spot.

The 2008 PLAYERS champion returned to TPC Sawgrass, where four sub-par rounds (67-71-69-70) earned him a third-place finish, two back of Martin Kaymer. Made an 8-foot, 1-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole, one of just 14 there during the week, to move into his finishing spot. Shell Houston Open: In April, followed an opening-round, 5-under 67 with five birdies and an eagle en route to a second-round 65 at the Shell Houston Open. It was his second start in the event to go with his 2009 appearance. His final-round, 2-under 70 was good for third.

In April, followed an opening-round, 5-under 67 with five birdies and an eagle en route to a second-round 65 at the Shell Houston Open. It was his second start in the event to go with his 2009 appearance. His final-round, 2-under 70 was good for third. The Honda Classic: In Florida, overcame an opening-round, 2-over 72 at The Honda Classic with rounds of 68-68-67, to T8 with Luke Donald, Stuart Appleby and David Lingmerth. His final-round, 3-under 67 tied the low round of the day and was one of just 17 (of 70) sub-70 scores on a wind-blown Sunday at PGA National.

In Florida, overcame an opening-round, 2-over 72 at The Honda Classic with rounds of 68-68-67, to T8 with Luke Donald, Stuart Appleby and David Lingmerth. His final-round, 3-under 67 tied the low round of the day and was one of just 17 (of 70) sub-70 scores on a wind-blown Sunday at PGA National. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Back Stateside in February, finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in his 12th start in the event.

Back Stateside in February, finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in his 12th start in the event. The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: In late-January, began the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters three strokes behind leader Rafael Cabrera-Bello and then toured Doha GC in 65 strokes in the final round to finish regulation tied with Mikko Ilonen. He looked like he would win after 72 holes, but he missed his birdie attempt on the 18th hole, and Ilonen birdied the 16th and 18th holes to force the overtime. The duo matched each other on the first two playoff holes, both making two birdies on the 18th hole. They returned to the 18th hole for the third extra hole, and he made a third consecutive birdie on the par-5 hole to Ilonen's par. It was sweet redemption as he T2 at the event a year ago when Chris Wood made a late eagle to secure the win.

In late-January, began the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters three strokes behind leader Rafael Cabrera-Bello and then toured Doha GC in 65 strokes in the final round to finish regulation tied with Mikko Ilonen. He looked like he would win after 72 holes, but he missed his birdie attempt on the 18th hole, and Ilonen birdied the 16th and 18th holes to force the overtime. The duo matched each other on the first two playoff holes, both making two birdies on the 18th hole. They returned to the 18th hole for the third extra hole, and he made a third consecutive birdie on the par-5 hole to Ilonen's par. It was sweet redemption as he T2 at the event a year ago when Chris Wood made a late eagle to secure the win. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Aided by a final-round 63, finished solo fourth at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.

2013 Season

Season included 17 made cuts in as many starts, with a 22nd-place finish in the FedExCup.

Thailand Golf Championship: In December, claimed his fourth Asian Tour title, in Chonburi, Thailand, at the Thailand Golf Championship. With girlfriend, Katharina Boehm, as his caddie for the week, a 4-under 68 was good for a 22-under 266 and a four-stroke win over 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson.

In December, claimed his fourth Asian Tour title, in Chonburi, Thailand, at the Thailand Golf Championship. With girlfriend, Katharina Boehm, as his caddie for the week, a 4-under 68 was good for a 22-under 266 and a four-stroke win over 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson. Nedbank Golf Challenge: Was T2 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the European Tour in South Africa. Finished two shots off Thomas Bjorn's winning score of 20-under at Gary Player CC.

Was T2 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the European Tour in South Africa. Finished two shots off Thomas Bjorn's winning score of 20-under at Gary Player CC. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second-consecutive season, with a T9 finish (the fifth top-10 of the season).

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second-consecutive season, with a T9 finish (the fifth top-10 of the season). Deutsche Bank Championship: With rounds of 65-64-65, held both a one-stroke 36-hole lead and a two-stroke 54-hole advantage at the Deutsche Bank Championship. A final-round, 2-over 73 led to a T4 finish, five strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

With rounds of 65-64-65, held both a one-stroke 36-hole lead and a two-stroke 54-hole advantage at the Deutsche Bank Championship. A final-round, 2-over 73 led to a T4 finish, five strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson. BMW International Open: Shot rounds of 65-69 over his final 36 holes at the BMW International Open in Munich to T7. Had 11 birdies on the weekend at Munchen Eichenried GC.

Shot rounds of 65-69 over his final 36 holes at the BMW International Open in Munich to T7. Had 11 birdies on the weekend at Munchen Eichenried GC. THE PLAYERS Championship: Following a second-round, 7-under 65 at TPC Sawgrass, was on his way to becoming the sixth player to win THE PLAYERS Championship multiple times until a costly quadruple bogey-7 at the 17th hole Sunday thwarted his efforts. Came to the tee tied for the lead with Tiger Woods. After his tee shot found water, he dropped from the same tee and hit into the water again. The 4-over-par score is the highest of his career at No. 17, having played the hole 52 previous times. Three times he has scored a triple bogey on the hole (third round in 2011, fourth round in 2005 and first round in 2000). He T8 with six others.

Following a second-round, 7-under 65 at TPC Sawgrass, was on his way to becoming the sixth player to win THE PLAYERS Championship multiple times until a costly quadruple bogey-7 at the 17th hole Sunday thwarted his efforts. Came to the tee tied for the lead with Tiger Woods. After his tee shot found water, he dropped from the same tee and hit into the water again. The 4-over-par score is the highest of his career at No. 17, having played the hole 52 previous times. Three times he has scored a triple bogey on the hole (third round in 2011, fourth round in 2005 and first round in 2000). He T8 with six others. Masters Tournament: Finished T8 at the Masters Tournament. Held the first-round co-lead with an opening 66 at Augusta National.

Finished T8 at the Masters Tournament. Held the first-round co-lead with an opening 66 at Augusta National. Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: In his fifth start at the Tampa Bay Championship, finished T7 with six others.

In his fifth start at the Tampa Bay Championship, finished T7 with six others. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Season highlighted by a third-place performance at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Shared the first-round lead with a 6-under 66 en route to posting his first top-10 of the season (and 70th of his career), with a T3 finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. It was his third T3 of his career at the event (2005 and 2007).

2012 Season

Finished No. 17 in the FedExCup standings, his best showing since a third-place finish in 2008.

Iskandar Johor Open: In Malaysia, won the rain-shortened Iskandar Johor Open by three strokes, thanks to an 11-under 61 in the final round. His 18-under 198 at Horizon Hills was good for his second win of the season and 15th international title. His 11-under was the lowest final-round score by a winner in Asian Tour history.

In Malaysia, won the rain-shortened Iskandar Johor Open by three strokes, thanks to an 11-under 61 in the final round. His 18-under 198 at Horizon Hills was good for his second win of the season and 15th international title. His 11-under was the lowest final-round score by a winner in Asian Tour history. Thailand Golf Championship: In mid-December, finished fourth at the Thailand Golf Championship on the Asian Tour, shooting a 12-under 276.

In mid-December, finished fourth at the Thailand Golf Championship on the Asian Tour, shooting a 12-under 276. DP World Tour Championship: Qualified for the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship and finished T9 in Dubai.

Qualified for the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship and finished T9 in Dubai. Ryder Cup: Motivated by missing the Ryder Cup as a playing participant in 2010, tallied a 2-2-0 record in his sixth start at the event to lead the European team to a one-point win at Medinah CC. Week was highlighted with birdies on the final two holes to a 1-up win over Jim Furyk in their Sunday's single's match.

Motivated by missing the Ryder Cup as a playing participant in 2010, tallied a 2-2-0 record in his sixth start at the event to lead the European team to a one-point win at Medinah CC. Week was highlighted with birdies on the final two holes to a 1-up win over Jim Furyk in their Sunday's single's match. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: T15 at the TOUR Championship.

T15 at the TOUR Championship. BMW Championship: T24 finish at the BMW Championship.

T24 finish at the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: Chose not to play at the Deutsche Bank Championship, dropping to No. 15 in the standings heading into the BMW Championship.

Chose not to play at the Deutsche Bank Championship, dropping to No. 15 in the standings heading into the BMW Championship. The Barclays: Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of The Barclays but a final-round 4-over 75 left him four strokes behind champion Nick Watney and T3. Was seeking his third win at The Barclays and was attempting to become the first player to win back-to-back PGA TOUR events since Tiger Woods in 2009 (Buick Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). With the T3 finish, jumped from No. 33 to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, after having fallen as far as No. 108 during the season and finding himself at No. 102 entering the Wyndham Championship.

Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of The Barclays but a final-round 4-over 75 left him four strokes behind champion Nick Watney and T3. Was seeking his third win at The Barclays and was attempting to become the first player to win back-to-back PGA TOUR events since Tiger Woods in 2009 (Buick Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). With the T3 finish, jumped from No. 33 to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, after having fallen as far as No. 108 during the season and finding himself at No. 102 entering the Wyndham Championship. Wyndham Championship: Took a one-shot lead into the final round and won by two shots over Tim Clark with a final round 4-under 66 at the Wyndham Championship. First win on TOUR since the 2008 PLAYERS Championship. Also his first win since turning 30. Earned eighth career victory at age 32 years, 7 months, 10 days in his 240th career TOUR start. Has converted three of eight third-round leads/co-leads on TOUR into victory. Was a co-leader through 54 holes at the 2009 Wyndham Championship but fell one-stroke shy of the three-man playoff and finished fourth. Win in Greensboro came in just his third start at the Wyndham Championship and first since that fourth-place finish three years earlier. Ended a streak of four consecutive first-time winners in Greensboro (Ryan Moore, Arjun Atwal and Webb Simpson). As an amateur, Garcia finished T3 in the Korn Ferry Tour's 1998 Greensboro Open, also played at Sedgefield CC.

Took a one-shot lead into the final round and won by two shots over Tim Clark with a final round 4-under 66 at the Wyndham Championship. First win on TOUR since the 2008 PLAYERS Championship. Also his first win since turning 30. Earned eighth career victory at age 32 years, 7 months, 10 days in his 240th career TOUR start. Has converted three of eight third-round leads/co-leads on TOUR into victory. Was a co-leader through 54 holes at the 2009 Wyndham Championship but fell one-stroke shy of the three-man playoff and finished fourth. Win in Greensboro came in just his third start at the Wyndham Championship and first since that fourth-place finish three years earlier. Ended a streak of four consecutive first-time winners in Greensboro (Ryan Moore, Arjun Atwal and Webb Simpson). As an amateur, Garcia finished T3 in the Korn Ferry Tour's 1998 Greensboro Open, also played at Sedgefield CC. Nordea Masters: Contended at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden, in June, eventually finishing T3, six shots back of Lee Westwood.

Contended at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden, in June, eventually finishing T3, six shots back of Lee Westwood. Volvo World Match Play Championship: Had a T5 performance at the Volvo World Match Play Championship in his native Spain in May. Lost in the quarterfinals at Finca Cortesin to Graeme McDowell in 19 holes.

Had a T5 performance at the Volvo World Match Play Championship in his native Spain in May. Lost in the quarterfinals at Finca Cortesin to Graeme McDowell in 19 holes. Northern Trust Open: Finished T4 at the Northern Trust Open on the strength of a closing-round 64. Started round on No. 10 (back nine), but a furious rally brought him into contention. Finished two shots out of the playoff due to bogeys on his 13th (No. 4) and 16th (No. 7) holes of the day. Had a pair of eagles on his first six holes to start the final round. His first eagle was on the par-5 11th, and the second came with a 4-iron from 207 yards on the par-4 15th hole. Final-round 64 is his best round on TOUR since a 64 at the 2009 Wyndham Championship

Finished T4 at the Northern Trust Open on the strength of a closing-round 64. Started round on No. 10 (back nine), but a furious rally brought him into contention. Finished two shots out of the playoff due to bogeys on his 13th (No. 4) and 16th (No. 7) holes of the day. Had a pair of eagles on his first six holes to start the final round. His first eagle was on the par-5 11th, and the second came with a 4-iron from 207 yards on the par-4 15th hole. Final-round 64 is his best round on TOUR since a 64 at the 2009 Wyndham Championship The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Opened with an even-par 72 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters then fired consecutive 68s in the weather-shortened event to T5.

Opened with an even-par 72 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters then fired consecutive 68s in the weather-shortened event to T5. ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Had a hole-in-one at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, holing his 7-iron from 186 yards on the 12th hole in the first round. It was his first competitive ace since he made a hole-in-one at the 2008 BMW Championship during the FedExCup Playoffs.

2011 Season

Season capped off with two late victories on the European Tour in his home country of Spain.

Andalucia Masters: In Spain, at the Club de Golf Valderrama, came back to win the Andalucia Masters by one stroke over Miguel Angel Jimenez with rounds of 70-70-67-71. With the wins, he moved to No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the time, his highest position in 18 months and eventually finished No. 8 on the Race to Dubai standings.

In Spain, at the Club de Golf Valderrama, came back to win the Andalucia Masters by one stroke over Miguel Angel Jimenez with rounds of 70-70-67-71. With the wins, he moved to No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the time, his highest position in 18 months and eventually finished No. 8 on the Race to Dubai standings. CASTELLÓ MASTERS Costa Azahar: Dedicating his play in Spain to Seve Ballesteros, he had one of the most dominating victories in European Tour history. Through 10 holes at the Castello Masters, he was 1-over par. He played the final 62 holes in 28-under, taking an eight-stroke lead into the final round and defeating Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano by 11 strokes. His victory tied the third-largest-winning margin in European Tour history, and only Ernie Els' 29-under effort at the 2003 Johnnie Walker Classic was better in relation to par.

Dedicating his play in Spain to Seve Ballesteros, he had one of the most dominating victories in European Tour history. Through 10 holes at the Castello Masters, he was 1-over par. He played the final 62 holes in 28-under, taking an eight-stroke lead into the final round and defeating Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano by 11 strokes. His victory tied the third-largest-winning margin in European Tour history, and only Ernie Els' 29-under effort at the 2003 Johnnie Walker Classic was better in relation to par. BMW International Open: Appeared poised to win on the European Tour for the first time since 2008. Took a lead to the back nine of the BMW International Open in Munich after a three-birdie, two eagle stretch on holes 6 through 11. Bogeyed four back-nine holes but rallied to get into a playoff with fellow countryman Pablo Larrazabal. He three-putted the fifth playoff hole for bogey to Larrazabal's par. The performance did allow him to qualify for The Open Championship.

Appeared poised to win on the European Tour for the first time since 2008. Took a lead to the back nine of the BMW International Open in Munich after a three-birdie, two eagle stretch on holes 6 through 11. Bogeyed four back-nine holes but rallied to get into a playoff with fellow countryman Pablo Larrazabal. He three-putted the fifth playoff hole for bogey to Larrazabal's par. The performance did allow him to qualify for The Open Championship. The Open Championship: Finished T9 at The Open Championship to record consecutive top-10s in a major for the first time since 2006 when he finished T5 at The Open Championship and T3 at the PGA Championship. His 68 Sunday at Royal St. George's equaled his second-best final-round score in a major championship, second only to a final-round 66 to finish T4 at the 2004 Masters.

Finished T9 at The Open Championship to record consecutive top-10s in a major for the first time since 2006 when he finished T5 at The Open Championship and T3 at the PGA Championship. His 68 Sunday at Royal St. George's equaled his second-best final-round score in a major championship, second only to a final-round 66 to finish T4 at the 2004 Masters. U.S. Open: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open to record his first top 10 in a major since the 2009 U.S. Open. Shot par or better all four rounds at the event at Congressional CC, the first time he has done that in a tournament since the 2010 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Finished T7 at the U.S. Open to record his first top 10 in a major since the 2009 U.S. Open. Shot par or better all four rounds at the event at Congressional CC, the first time he has done that in a tournament since the 2010 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. THE PLAYERS Championship: Carded a final round 65 at THE PLAYERS, his best score in 44 rounds at TPC Sawgrass, to finish T12. Round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie streak from Nos. 14-17, equaling the longest birdie-eagle streak in tournament history.

Carded a final round 65 at THE PLAYERS, his best score in 44 rounds at TPC Sawgrass, to finish T12. Round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie streak from Nos. 14-17, equaling the longest birdie-eagle streak in tournament history. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a fourth-place effort at the 2010 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a fourth-place effort at the 2010 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Transitions Championship: Making his first PGA TOUR start of the year, he played the first 36 holes bogey-free at the Transitions Championship and was T3 entering the weekend before finishing T15.

2010 Season

Managed just one top-10 finish in 15 starts, placing fourth in his second start of the season, at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Lost in the semifinals and then suffered a 5-and-4 loss to Camilo Villegas in the third-place match. He advanced further in the tournament than any of his previous eight starts there.

Ryder Cup: Served as a vice-captain during a one-point victory by the European team over the United States at the Ryder Cup.

Served as a vice-captain during a one-point victory by the European team over the United States at the Ryder Cup. PGA Championship: Announced a two-month break from golf after missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

2009 Season

Finished the season 38th in FedExCup standings and No. 74 on the money list.

BMW Championship: Completed his PGA TOUR Playoff run with a T6 finish at the BMW Championship, posting four rounds of par or better.

Completed his PGA TOUR Playoff run with a T6 finish at the BMW Championship, posting four rounds of par or better. Wyndham Championship: Finished fourth at the Wyndham Championship (67-64-64-70) after sharing the 54-hole lead with Chris Riley. Bunker shot on the last hole rolled within one inch of the hole, which would have put him in a four-man playoff. The only other time he put together back-to-back rounds of 64 or better was at the 2007 TOUR Championship (second and third rounds). His 195 total after 54 holes was a career best, topping his 196 at the 2007 TOUR Championship.

Finished fourth at the Wyndham Championship (67-64-64-70) after sharing the 54-hole lead with Chris Riley. Bunker shot on the last hole rolled within one inch of the hole, which would have put him in a four-man playoff. The only other time he put together back-to-back rounds of 64 or better was at the 2007 TOUR Championship (second and third rounds). His 195 total after 54 holes was a career best, topping his 196 at the 2007 TOUR Championship. U.S. Open Championship: Posted the 15th top-10 finish of his career in a major championship with a T10 at the U.S. Open. Posted three even-par rounds of 70 and a third-round, 2-over 72 to finish six strokes behind champion Lucas Glover. It was his first top-10 of the season (nine starts).

Posted the 15th top-10 finish of his career in a major championship with a T10 at the U.S. Open. Posted three even-par rounds of 70 and a third-round, 2-over 72 to finish six strokes behind champion Lucas Glover. It was his first top-10 of the season (nine starts). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Began PGA TOUR season at World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship ranked career-high No. 2 in Official World Golf Ranking.

2008 Season

Ranked third in the FedExCup, thanks in large part to 18 made cuts in 19 starts, including six top-10s.

CASTELLÓ MASTERS Costa Azahar: Won the European Tour's Castello Masters in Spain at the course he grew up on. The victory propelled him to a career-high third in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Won the European Tour's Castello Masters in Spain at the course he grew up on. The victory propelled him to a career-high third in the Official World Golf Ranking. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Following a 5-under 65 on Friday, turned in a third-round 67 to move into a three-shot lead at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Posted a 1-over 71 on the final day, and then fell to Camilo Villegas on the first playoff hole. Third-place finish in the FedExCup resulted in a $2-million bonus.

Following a 5-under 65 on Friday, turned in a third-round 67 to move into a three-shot lead at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Posted a 1-over 71 on the final day, and then fell to Camilo Villegas on the first playoff hole. Third-place finish in the FedExCup resulted in a $2-million bonus. Ryder Cup: Made his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup. Had 0-2-2 record in the Ryder Cup loss to the United States at Valhalla, but still has a 14-6-4 overall record in the competition.

Made his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup. Had 0-2-2 record in the Ryder Cup loss to the United States at Valhalla, but still has a 14-6-4 overall record in the competition. Deutsche Bank Championship: T5 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, remaining second in the FedExCup standings. It was his third consecutive top-five finish and continued a streak where 10 of his last 12 rounds were under par.

T5 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, remaining second in the FedExCup standings. It was his third consecutive top-five finish and continued a streak where 10 of his last 12 rounds were under par. The Barclays: Lost on the second hole of a playoff at The Barclays to Vijay Singh. Singh made birdie on the par-5 17th hole after Garcia drove left and hit his second shot behind a tree on the way to a par. Kevin Sutherland was eliminated on the first playoff hole where Garcia made a 27-foot birdie putt only to be topped by Singh's 26-footer. All three players finished at 8-under 276 at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, NJ.

Lost on the second hole of a playoff at The Barclays to Vijay Singh. Singh made birdie on the par-5 17th hole after Garcia drove left and hit his second shot behind a tree on the way to a par. Kevin Sutherland was eliminated on the first playoff hole where Garcia made a 27-foot birdie putt only to be topped by Singh's 26-footer. All three players finished at 8-under 276 at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, NJ. PGA Championship: Finished runner-up to Padraig Harrington at the PGA Championship, his third runner-up finish in a major championship event. Was tied with Harrington with two holes remaining, but finished par-bogey to Harrington's birdie-par conclusion. It was also his ninth top-five in major championship starts.

Finished runner-up to Padraig Harrington at the PGA Championship, his third runner-up finish in a major championship event. Was tied with Harrington with two holes remaining, but finished par-bogey to Harrington's birdie-par conclusion. It was also his ninth top-five in major championship starts. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Posted his second top-10 of the season with a T4 finish at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, including a bogey-free final-round 66 that left him one stroke out of a playoff.

Posted his second top-10 of the season with a T4 finish at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, including a bogey-free final-round 66 that left him one stroke out of a playoff. THE PLAYERS Championship: At age 28 and in his 10th season on the PGA TOUR, recorded his seventh career victory (PLAYERS Championship). Ended the longest victory drought of his career by making a clutch par putt to force a playoff and hitting the island-green 17th on the first extra hole to defeat Paul Goydos in THE PLAYERS Championship. His first victory in three years and 53 PGA TOUR events was keyed by leading the field in Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation. Made a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th to get back in the game and a 7-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-under 71 and a 5-under 283 total. Goydos, playing in the final group, missed a 15-foot par putt on the last hole for the win. It was the first playoff at THE PLAYERS since 1987. On the playoff hole, Goydos hit a wedge just short into the water and made double bogey before Garcia hit his tee shot within 4 feet and two-putted for the victory.

2007 Season

Competed in all four PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events and recorded top-10 finishes at the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to wind up 13th on the season-long points list. Earned a career-high in earnings and had the second runner-up finish at a major championship of his career at The Open Championship. Finished ninth in the FedExCup standings to earn a $550,000 bonus.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Aided by Friday-Saturday rounds of 64-64, finished fourth at the TOUR Championship.

Aided by Friday-Saturday rounds of 64-64, finished fourth at the TOUR Championship. The Open Championship: Held the lead after the first three rounds of The Open Championship. Made bogey on his 72nd hole at Carnoustie to finish in a tie with Padraig Harrington. Lost in the four-hole aggregate playoff by one stroke (1-over par to Harrington's even par). It was his 13th top-10 in a major, including finishing in the top five in the last three Open Championships.

Held the lead after the first three rounds of The Open Championship. Made bogey on his 72nd hole at Carnoustie to finish in a tie with Padraig Harrington. Lost in the four-hole aggregate playoff by one stroke (1-over par to Harrington's even par). It was his 13th top-10 in a major, including finishing in the top five in the last three Open Championships. THE PLAYERS Championship: Birdied four of his final five holes on Sunday to post a 6-under-par 66 and finish second at THE PLAYERS Championship, two strokes behind Phil Mickelson.

Birdied four of his final five holes on Sunday to post a 6-under-par 66 and finish second at THE PLAYERS Championship, two strokes behind Phil Mickelson. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: T3 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, giving him six top-10 finishes in eight career starts in the CA Championship.

2006 Season

Recorded top-10s in two major championships. Finished out of the top 30 on money list for just the second time in six seasons, and 11th in the European Tour Order of Merit, thanks to runner-up finishes in the last two events of the season.

Ryder Cup: Had a 4-1-0 record for European Ryder Cup squad. Upped career record at the Ryder Cup to 14-4-2 after European victory.

Had a 4-1-0 record for European Ryder Cup squad. Upped career record at the Ryder Cup to 14-4-2 after European victory. PGA Championship: Finished T3 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T3 at the PGA Championship. The Open Championship: Finished T5 at The Open Championship.

2005 Season

On the strength of victories on both the PGA TOUR and the European Tour, finished the season No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Posted two top-10s at majors. With six victories by age 25, only third person to accomplish that feat since 1970, joining current players Tiger Woods (29 wins) and Phil Mickelson (eight wins).

Omega European Masters: Captured his 10th international victory, riding a third-round lead to a one-stroke victory over Sweden's Peter Gustafsson at the Omega European Masters.

Captured his 10th international victory, riding a third-round lead to a one-stroke victory over Sweden's Peter Gustafsson at the Omega European Masters. Booz Allen Classic: Earned sixth career TOUR victory at the Booz Allen Classic, defeating Davis Love III, Adam Scott and Ben Crane by two shots. Trailed 54-hole leader Tom Kite by two strokes. Final-round 65 included a front-nine 6-under-par 30 that matched the low nine-hole score at Congressional CC.

Earned sixth career TOUR victory at the Booz Allen Classic, defeating Davis Love III, Adam Scott and Ben Crane by two shots. Trailed 54-hole leader Tom Kite by two strokes. Final-round 65 included a front-nine 6-under-par 30 that matched the low nine-hole score at Congressional CC. Wachovia Championship: Outright leader through 18, 36 and 54 holes at the Wachovia Championship. Lost six-stroke lead in 12 holes. Managed to get the lead back with consecutive birdies, but slipped into a tie when he bogeyed the par-3 17th. His closing even-par 72 was good enough to get in a playoff with Vijay Singh and Jim Furyk. Eliminated on the first extra hole by three-putting from 45 feet, missing a 6-footer for par.

2004 Season

Finished ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking, winning two TOUR events (both in playoffs) and one European Tour event.

Ryder Cup: Playing in his third Ryder Cup, had a 4-0-1 record for the winning European squad.

Playing in his third Ryder Cup, had a 4-0-1 record for the winning European squad. Buick Classic: Won a three-man playoff for the second time in five weeks on the third extra hole at the Buick Classic. Victory over Rory Sabbatini and Padraig Harrington improved his playoff record to 3-1.

Won a three-man playoff for the second time in five weeks on the third extra hole at the Buick Classic. Victory over Rory Sabbatini and Padraig Harrington improved his playoff record to 3-1. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Collected his third career TOUR title at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship in a three-way playoff on the first hole over Dudley Hart and Robert Damron. Became the 13th player to win both the Byron Nelson and the Bank of America Colonial in a career.

Collected his third career TOUR title at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship in a three-way playoff on the first hole over Dudley Hart and Robert Damron. Became the 13th player to win both the Byron Nelson and the Bank of America Colonial in a career. Turespana Mallorca Classic: Earned fifth career European Tour victory in Spain at the Mallorca Classic at Pula GC.

2003 Season

Managed two top-10s in 20 starts.

Buick Classic: Posted a T4 at the Buick Classic, his third straight top-10 at the tournament.

2002 Season

Ryder Cup: Posted a 3-2-0 record in Europe's winning Ryder Cup effort.

Posted a 3-2-0 record in Europe's winning Ryder Cup effort. Open de Espana: Captured the Canarias Open de Espana on the European Tour, the fourth career European Tour victory for the Spain native and his first professional win in Spain.

Captured the Canarias Open de Espana on the European Tour, the fourth career European Tour victory for the Spain native and his first professional win in Spain. Mercedes Championships: Began year with a victory at the season-opening Mercedes Championship, and top-10 finishes in all four majors, the only player to do so. Birdied the 18th hole on The Plantation Course at the Mercedes Championships to set up playoff with David Toms, then birdied same hole again to earn third PGA TOUR title. Overcame a four-shot deficit with a final round 9-under-par 64, for the best final-round finish at The Plantation Course. The last first-time champion of the event was Tiger Woods in 1997.

2001 Season

Recorded two victories to crack the top 10 in earnings at sixth.

THE TOUR Championship: Lost a four-man playoff to at the TOUR Championship (Ernie Els, David Toms and winner Mike Weir).

Lost a four-man playoff to at the TOUR Championship (Ernie Els, David Toms and winner Mike Weir). Trophee Lancome: Earned third European title at Lancome Trophy, edging Retief Goosen by one stroke.

Earned third European title at Lancome Trophy, edging Retief Goosen by one stroke. Buick Classic: Three starts after first win, became one of nine multiple winners on TOUR with a victory in Buick Classic. Tied for lead after 36 holes and led by two after 54. Closed with 67 to win by three. Become youngest player to win $2 million in a season.

Three starts after first win, became one of nine multiple winners on TOUR with a victory in Buick Classic. Tied for lead after 36 holes and led by two after 54. Closed with 67 to win by three. Become youngest player to win $2 million in a season. MasterCard Colonial: Became first player born in 1980s to win on TOUR with a two-stroke victory in the MasterCard Colonial. Starting the final round five off the lead and closed with a 63.

2000 Season

A successful sophomore season on TOUR which produced five top-10s and eight top-25s. Played in 16 events during the year, making 14 cuts.

1999 Season

Turned pro on April 21. Made the cut in seven of nine starts, finishing in the top-10 four times, with runner-up and third-place finishes. Following Memorial payday of $58,650, had $202,650 in TOUR earnings and joined TOUR as a Special Temporary Member. Qualified by finishing top 125 on non-member money list. Awarded the European Tour's Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year honors.

Linde German Masters: Earned second European Tour title at Linde German Masters on Oct. 3. Sank 15-foot birdie putt on second playoff hole to defeat Padraig Harrington.

Earned second European Tour title at Linde German Masters on Oct. 3. Sank 15-foot birdie putt on second playoff hole to defeat Padraig Harrington. Ryder Cup: Youngest Ryder Cup participant in history, at age 19 years, 8 months, 15 days (more than five months younger than Nick Faldo in 1977), where he posted a 3-1-1 overall record.

Youngest Ryder Cup participant in history, at age 19 years, 8 months, 15 days (more than five months younger than Nick Faldo in 1977), where he posted a 3-1-1 overall record. PGA Championship: Runner-up finish at PGA Championship assured berth on European Ryder Cup team. First-round 66 gave him the lead at Medinah CC. Was youngest player to lead PGA Championship since tournament went to stroke play in 1958. On Sunday, trailed Woods by two strokes with three holes to play, and tee shot on 16 came to rest against a root behind large tree, then hit a 6-iron, with eyes closed, safely on green and ran down fairway to watch recovery shot. Finished one stroke behind Woods.

Runner-up finish at PGA Championship assured berth on European Ryder Cup team. First-round 66 gave him the lead at Medinah CC. Was youngest player to lead PGA Championship since tournament went to stroke play in 1958. On Sunday, trailed Woods by two strokes with three holes to play, and tee shot on 16 came to rest against a root behind large tree, then hit a 6-iron, with eyes closed, safely on green and ran down fairway to watch recovery shot. Finished one stroke behind Woods. Murphy's Irish Open: Won first professional event on July 4, at Murphy's Irish Open in his sixth professional start. Became European Tour's fourth-youngest winner (youngest was South African Dale Hayes, 18, when he won 1971 Spanish Open).

Won first professional event on July 4, at Murphy's Irish Open in his sixth professional start. Became European Tour's fourth-youngest winner (youngest was South African Dale Hayes, 18, when he won 1971 Spanish Open). GTE Byron Nelson Classic: In first TOUR start as a professional and second start as a pro, finished T3 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Opening 62 left him one stroke behind Tiger Woods. Finished seven strokes out of Loren Roberts-Steve Pate playoff.

In first TOUR start as a professional and second start as a pro, finished T3 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Opening 62 left him one stroke behind Tiger Woods. Finished seven strokes out of Loren Roberts-Steve Pate playoff. Masters Tournament: Was first British Amateur champion to finish as low amateur in Masters (1999).

Was first British Amateur champion to finish as low amateur in Masters (1999). Alfred Dunhill Cup: Joined Jose Maria Olazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez to capture Spain's first Dunhill Cup title.

Amateur Highlights