PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (7), All-Time Money List (66th)

PGA TOUR: 2007

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2007 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 2009 Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament 2014 The Greenbrier Classic

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

2012 107 Visa Argentine Open presented by Peugeot

107 Visa Argentine Open presented by Peugeot 2013 82 Abierto OSDE del Centro

International Victories (41)

1991 San Diego Grand Prix [Arg]

San Diego Grand Prix [Arg] 1992 Norpatagonico Open [Arg]

Norpatagonico Open [Arg] 1994 Villa Gessel Grand Prix [Arg]

Villa Gessel Grand Prix [Arg] 1994 South Open [Arg]

South Open [Arg] 1994 Center Open [Arg]

Center Open [Arg] 1994 Nautico Hacoaj Grand Prix [Arg]

Nautico Hacoaj Grand Prix [Arg] 1995 Littoral Open [South]

Littoral Open [South] 1995 Hato Grande International Open [Col]

Hato Grande International Open [Col] 1995 Paraguay Open [South]

Paraguay Open [South] 1996 South Open [Arg]

South Open [Arg] 1996 Granadilla Open [Chile]

Granadilla Open [Chile] 1996 Viña del Mar Open [Chile]

Viña del Mar Open [Chile] 1996 Volvo Masters of Latin America [Brazil]

Volvo Masters of Latin America [Brazil] 1997 Center Open [Arg]

Center Open [Arg] 1998 Argentine PGA Championship [Arg]

Argentine PGA Championship [Arg] 1998 Brazil Open [Brazil]

Brazil Open [Brazil] 1999 Brazil Open [Brazil]

Brazil Open [Brazil] 1999 Argentina Masters [South]

Argentina Masters [South] 1999 Torneo de Maestros Telefonica [Arg]

Torneo de Maestros Telefonica [Arg] 2000 Center Open [Arg]

Center Open [Arg] 2000 Llao Llao Classic [Arg]

Llao Llao Classic [Arg] 2001 Argentine Open [Eur]

Argentine Open [Eur] 2001 Center Open [Arg]

Center Open [Arg] 2001 Torneo de Maestros Telefonica [TLA]

Torneo de Maestros Telefonica [TLA] 2001 Argentina Masters [TLA]

Argentina Masters [TLA] 2002 Benson and Hedges International [Eur]

Benson and Hedges International [Eur] 2002 Argentine Open [TLA]

Argentine Open [TLA] 2002 Argentine PGA Championship [Arg]

Argentine PGA Championship [Arg] 2004 South Open [TLA]

South Open [TLA] 2004 North Open [Arg]

North Open [Arg] 2005 BMW Championship [Eur]

BMW Championship [Eur] 2005 18th Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal [Arg]

18th Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal [Arg] 2005 74th Abierto del Centro [Arg]

74th Abierto del Centro [Arg] 2005 39th Abierto de Norte [Arg]

39th Abierto de Norte [Arg] 2005 Argentina Masters [Arg]

Argentina Masters [Arg] 2006 Abierto del Centro [Arg]

Abierto del Centro [Arg] 2007 Barclays Singapore Open [Asia]

Barclays Singapore Open [Asia] 2007 Argentina Masters [Arg]

Argentina Masters [Arg] 2007 PGA Grand Slam of Golf

PGA Grand Slam of Golf 2012 Euromayor Ángel Cabrera Classic [Arg]

Euromayor Ángel Cabrera Classic [Arg] 2013 Euromayor Ángel Cabrera Classic [Arg]

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2009 Defeated Kenny Perry, Chad Campbell, Masters Tournament

Defeated Kenny Perry, Chad Campbell, Masters Tournament 2013 Lost to Adam Scott, Masters Tournament

2013 Defeated Rafael Gómez, 82 Abierto OSDE del Centro

2005, 2007, 2009, 2013 Presidents Cup

1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 World Cup

Enjoys spending time with his two granddaughters.

Has two sons: Federico and Ángel Jr. His sons are professional golfers and have competed on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Caddied at the Cordoba GC, home club of friend Eduardo Romero, until turning professional at age 20. Romero, who lived two blocks away from his young protege, encouraged him to take up game at age 15.

Says he would be a soccer player if not a golfer.

Nicknamed El Pato (The Duck).

Son Angel caddied for him at the Masters.

Soccer

Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: In his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start outside of Argentina, made his presence felt with a strong open and close to the tournament. Fired a first-round 67 and a final-round 65 to finish solo sixth, four shots behind winner Jared Wolfe.

Finished the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour season with four starts and two made cuts.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Argentine Julian Etulain to finish T5 at 19-under, helped by second-round 63, in new Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Claimed one top-25 finish in 22 starts. Made 12 cuts in those 22 starts. For the second consecutive season, finished at No. 180 in the FedExCup standings.

Masters Tournament: Had a T24 showing at the Masters, site of his second career victory on the PGA TOUR in 2009.

Managed just two top-25 finishes in 19 PGA TOUR starts. Made the cut in nine of those appearances, ending the season a career-worst 180th in the FedExCup standings.

84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Was T2 at his hometown's 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro for his fourth top-two finish in six career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Was T2 at his hometown's 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro for his fourth top-two finish in six career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Masters Tournament: Finished T22 at the Masters Tournament.

Finished T22 at the Masters Tournament. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Recorded a T15 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open for his best performance of the year.

Only top-10 finish in 12 made cuts was his third career PGA TOUR win, and first outside the majors. For the sixth time, earned a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs, where he made it through three of the four Playoffs events. Ended his season ranked No. 50 in the final FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Solid T12 finish at the BMW Championship.

Solid T12 finish at the BMW Championship. The Greenbrier Classic: Entered the final round of The Greenbrier Classic trailing playing partner Billy Hurley III by two strokes. Carded a stellar, 6-under 64 (including a hole out for eagle from 176 yards on the par-4 13th hole) to win by two over George McNeill. The win marked the fifth come-from-behind victory in as many playings of The Greenbrier Classic. Making his first start at the tournament, he closed with weekend rounds of 64-64 to finish 16-under 264, becoming the oldest winner at the event and the oldest of the season. The win came in his 218th PGA TOUR start and was his third victory (first in a non-major championship), with wins coming at the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters Tournament. Weekend rounds equaled the lowest final 36-hole score on TOUR this season (Jimmy Walker and Kevin Na at the Frys.com Open, Bubba Watson at the Northern Trust Open and Kevin Streelman at the Travelers Championship). Win came in his 17th start of the season, topping his previous-best finish of T11 at the Travelers Championship. It was his first top-10 since a T9 at the 2013 Travelers Championship. Became the 10th international winner of the season on TOUR and the third in five years at the West Virginia tournament, joining 2010 champion Stuart Appleby and 2013 winner Jonas Blixt.

Made 16 of 21 cuts on TOUR, with two top-10s. Finished No. 65 in the final FedExCup standings after advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2010. Went .500 in his four matches in The Presidents Cup in October (2-2-0).

Travelers Championship: Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship in his second start in the event. Recorded his second top-10 of the season (playoff loss at the Masters) after not having any in 2012.

Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship in his second start in the event. Recorded his second top-10 of the season (playoff loss at the Masters) after not having any in 2012. 82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: A week after his Masters close call, traveled to his home in Argentina for the Abierto del Centro on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, a tournament he had won six times previously. Seemingly fell out of contention at Cordoba GC when he opened 72-72 then shot a third-round, 5-over 76 and was tied for 20th, six shots behind 54-hole leader Mauricio Azcue going into the final 18 holes. Made three birdies on his front side against no bogeys. Made his only bogey, on the 10th hole, then played the final eight holes in 5-under, including a hole-out eagle-2 on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Rafael Gomez, an extra session he would go on to win. Had gone 19 years between his first Abierto del Centro and his most-recent title there.

A week after his Masters close call, traveled to his home in Argentina for the Abierto del Centro on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, a tournament he had won six times previously. Seemingly fell out of contention at Cordoba GC when he opened 72-72 then shot a third-round, 5-over 76 and was tied for 20th, six shots behind 54-hole leader Mauricio Azcue going into the final 18 holes. Made three birdies on his front side against no bogeys. Made his only bogey, on the 10th hole, then played the final eight holes in 5-under, including a hole-out eagle-2 on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Rafael Gomez, an extra session he would go on to win. Had gone 19 years between his first Abierto del Centro and his most-recent title there. Masters Tournament: Lost in a playoff at the Masters Tournament when Adam Scott made a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 10). Entering the week, was No. 87 on The Presidents Cup International team standings, No. 119 in the FedExCup standings and No. 269 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Held the third-round co-lead that week with Brandt Snedeker. Only other third-round lead/co-lead on TOUR came when he won the 2009 Masters. Was trying to become the first grandfather to win the Masters. His son Federico had a daughter named Agostina on November 1, 2012. Was trying to become the second-oldest (43 years, 7 months, 2 days) champion in tournament history, behind Jack Nicklaus (46 years, 2 months, 23 days) in 1986.

At No. 172, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

107 Visa Argentine Open presented by Peugeot: Shot a final-round 64 at the Visa Open de Argentina on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in December to defeat Miguel Carballo and Oscar Fraustro by four strokes at Nordelta GC.

Shot a final-round 64 at the Visa Open de Argentina on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in December to defeat Miguel Carballo and Oscar Fraustro by four strokes at Nordelta GC. Campeonato Abierto OSDE del Centro: In mid-April, forced to withdraw from the Campeonato Abierto OSDE del Centro on the Tour de las Americas in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina, because of a pulled groin.

In mid-April, forced to withdraw from the Campeonato Abierto OSDE del Centro on the Tour de las Americas in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina, because of a pulled groin. Shell Houston Open: Finished T21 at the Shell Houston Open for the best of his four top-25 finishes.

Made only eight of 17 cuts on TOUR, with three top-10s. Failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

The McGladrey Classic: Was T6 at the McGladrey Classic for the final of his three top-10 finishes.

Was T6 at the McGladrey Classic for the final of his three top-10 finishes. Masters Tournament: Finished solo-seventh at the Masters Tournament, giving him five top-10s and eight top-25s in 12 starts at Augusta National (T10 in 2001, T9 in 2002, T8 in 2006, won in 2009 and seventh in 2011).

Finished solo-seventh at the Masters Tournament, giving him five top-10s and eight top-25s in 12 starts at Augusta National (T10 in 2001, T9 in 2002, T8 in 2006, won in 2009 and seventh in 2011). Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Posted four under-par rounds to finish T7 at the Puerto Rico Open, his first top-10 finish of the season.

Played his way through the third Playoffs event, finishing 61st in final FedExCup standings.

Quail Hollow Championship: Third-place finish at the Quail Hollow Championship was the best of his PGA TOUR career in a non-major. His previous best finish on TOUR in a non-major was T4, which he accomplished four different times. Son, Federico, made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut.

Third-place finish at the Quail Hollow Championship was the best of his PGA TOUR career in a non-major. His previous best finish on TOUR in a non-major was T4, which he accomplished four different times. Son, Federico, made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut. SBS Championship: Making his 125th career start on TOUR, finished T10 at the season-opening SBS Championship. It was his second career start in Kapalua (T15, 2008).

Won his second major championship, in a playoff at the Masters Tournament, and for the second time on the PGA TOUR. Finished a personal-best 25th in the FedExCup and surpassed $2 million in earnings for the first time in his TOUR career.

Presidents Cup: Made his third consecutive International Team for The Presidents Cup.

Made his third consecutive International Team for The Presidents Cup. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ranked No. 24 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finished T13 at THE TOUR Championship on the strength of a second-round 67.

Ranked No. 24 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finished T13 at THE TOUR Championship on the strength of a second-round 67. Deutsche Bank Championship: Final-round 65 earned a T4 at Deutsche Bank Championship after missing the cut in the first Playoff event, The Barclays, a week earlier.

Final-round 65 earned a T4 at Deutsche Bank Championship after missing the cut in the first Playoff event, The Barclays, a week earlier. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Failed to crack the top-10 again until a T4 finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, including a final-round, 3-under 67. Led the field in driving distance with a 339.4-yard average.

Failed to crack the top-10 again until a T4 finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, including a final-round, 3-under 67. Led the field in driving distance with a 339.4-yard average. Masters Tournament: Parred the second playoff hole to beat Kenny Perry and win the Masters Tournament. Cabrera and Perry, the third-round co-leaders, finished tied at 12-under-par 276 with Chad Campbell. On the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, Cabrera made a par after driving in the right trees and Perry got up and down for par from right of the green. Campbell was eliminated when he failed to get up and down from the right bunker. Perry missed the green left on the second playoff hole, the par-4 10th, and Cabrera hit the green in two. Cabrera two-putted for the win–his second in a major championship (2007 U.S. Open)–after Perry made bogey. Cabrera trailed Perry by two strokes with two holes remaining in regulation play. Perry made bogey from the edge of the green on 17 and bogey from left of the green on the final hole to force the playoff.

Finished the season ranked No. 65 in FedExCup standings and No. 122 in earnings.

PGA Championship: Finished T20 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T20 at the PGA Championship. Masters Tournament: Finished T25 at the Masters Tournament.

Finished T25 at the Masters Tournament. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Best finish was a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for his only top-10 finish of the year. Lost to runner-up Stewart Cink, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals.

Claimed his first major championship title at the U.S. Open and was named to his second consecutive Presidents Cup International team. Earned more than $1 million for the first time in his PGA TOUR career in just 14 events.

PGA Grand Slam of Golf: Birdied third playoff hole to beat Padraig Harrington in the PGA Grand Slam of Golf held in October in Bermuda. Made triple bogey on the first hole of the final round in the 36-hole competition, but finished birdie-eagle to force the playoff.

Birdied third playoff hole to beat Padraig Harrington in the PGA Grand Slam of Golf held in October in Bermuda. Made triple bogey on the first hole of the final round in the 36-hole competition, but finished birdie-eagle to force the playoff. The Presidents Cup: Compiled a record of 2-2-0 for the International Team in the Presidents Cup after earning a spot on the team for the second time in his career.

Compiled a record of 2-2-0 for the International Team in the Presidents Cup after earning a spot on the team for the second time in his career. U.S. Open Championship: Posted rounds of 69-71-76-69–285 to defeat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one stroke at the 107th U.S. Open at Oakmont CC. Overcame four-stroke deficit to 54-hole leader Aaron Baddeley, becoming the first champion to shoot 76 and win the U.S. Open since Johnny Miller's third-round 76 in 1973, also at Oakmont. Win came in 31st major championship career start at age 37 years, nine months and five days. Held the 36-hole lead over Bubba Watson. Recorded two of the eight rounds below par on the week, and held off the World No. 1 (Woods) and No. 3 (Furyk) despite bogeys on two of his final three holes. The second Argentine to win a major championship, joining Roberto De Vicenzo (1967 Open Championship). Previous best finish in a major was a T4 at the 1999 Open Championship.

Posted rounds of 69-71-76-69–285 to defeat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one stroke at the 107th U.S. Open at Oakmont CC. Overcame four-stroke deficit to 54-hole leader Aaron Baddeley, becoming the first champion to shoot 76 and win the U.S. Open since Johnny Miller's third-round 76 in 1973, also at Oakmont. Win came in 31st major championship career start at age 37 years, nine months and five days. Held the 36-hole lead over Bubba Watson. Recorded two of the eight rounds below par on the week, and held off the World No. 1 (Woods) and No. 3 (Furyk) despite bogeys on two of his final three holes. The second Argentine to win a major championship, joining Roberto De Vicenzo (1967 Open Championship). Previous best finish in a major was a T4 at the 1999 Open Championship. HSBC World Match Play Championship: Lost to Ernie Els in the final of the HSBC World Match Play Championship, 6 and 4.

Lost to Ernie Els in the final of the HSBC World Match Play Championship, 6 and 4. Barclays Singapore Open: Birdied the final hole in early November at the Barclays Singapore Open to beat Vijay Singh by one stroke.

Joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member for the rest of the season in early August. Earned enough money via the non-member list to earn his fully-exempt TOUR card for the 2007 season. Two of his three top-10s came in the major championships. Played out of the International Presidents Cup Team category.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T4 at the Bridgestone Invitational, finishing with a 65, which moved him up 11 spots on Sunday.

Finished T4 at the Bridgestone Invitational, finishing with a 65, which moved him up 11 spots on Sunday. The Open Championship: Finished seventh at The Open Championship. The Open Championship finish made him one of five players through the first three majors of the season to post at least two top-10s. One of two Argentines (Andres Romero, T8) to finish in the top 10 at Royal Liverpool, where the last winner in 1967 was De Vicenzo.

Finished seventh at The Open Championship. The Open Championship finish made him one of five players through the first three majors of the season to post at least two top-10s. One of two Argentines (Andres Romero, T8) to finish in the top 10 at Royal Liverpool, where the last winner in 1967 was De Vicenzo. Masters Tournament: Finished T8 at the Masters. Masters finish aided by rounds of 70-68 on the weekend. Finish was third top-10 in seven starts at Augusta.

The Presidents Cup: Played in Presidents Cup for International Team, compiling a 1-1-3 record.

Played in Presidents Cup for International Team, compiling a 1-1-3 record. Ford Championship at Doral: Lone top-10 came in his third event of the season, a T10, at the Ford Championship at Doral.

Recorded two runner-up finishes on the European Tour.

World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Best TOUR finish was a T4 at the NEC Invitational, where he shot 67-68 on the weekend

Best TOUR finish was a T4 at the NEC Invitational, where he shot 67-68 on the weekend Volvo PGA Championship: Finished second at the Volvo PGA Championship.

Finished second at the Volvo PGA Championship. The Daly Telegragh Damovo British Masters: Finished T2 at the British Masters.

Split season between the PGA TOUR and the European Tour. Finished 145th on money list. Recorded two top-10s on European Tour.

Masters Tournament: Best TOUR finish was a T15 at the Masters.

Masters Tournament: Placed T9 at the Masters.

Placed T9 at the Masters. Benson & Hedges International Open: Won the Benson and Hedges International, beating England's Barry Lane by a stroke at The Belfry in England.

Joined the PGA TOUR as Special Temporary Member the week of The INTERNATIONAL as his $307,105 total exceeded $247,037 of 2000's 150th-place money list.

U.S. Open Championship: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open.

Finished T7 at the U.S. Open. Masters Tournament: Was T10 at the Masters. Stood one stroke back after one round and was three back after 36 and 54 holes.

Was T10 at the Masters. Stood one stroke back after one round and was three back after 36 and 54 holes. Open de Argentina: Claimed his first European title, at the Argentina Open.

Smurfit European Open: Came close to first European Tour victory in July, finishing runner-up to Lee Westwood in the Smurfit European Open.

The Open Championship: Finished T4 at The Open Championship. Had putt on 72nd hole to join Mark O'Meara-Brian Watts playoff.

The World Cup of Golf: Partnered Ricardo Gonzalez to a share of third place at the World Cup in New Zealand.

Partnered Ricardo Gonzalez to a share of third place at the World Cup in New Zealand. Murphy's Irish Open: Finished second to Sergio Garcia at the Murphy's Irish Open, his first of four top-10 finishes in five weeks.

Alfred Dunhill Cup: Beat Brad Faxon and Lee Westwood as he won all his matches in the Alfred Dunhill Cup.

Volvo Masters of Latin America: Won the Volvo Masters of Latin America.

1995 Season