Steven Alker
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
July 28, 1971
Birthday
49
AGE
Hamilton, New Zealand
Birthplace
Fountain Hills, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Tanya; Ben (6/23/04), Skye Ailena Marie (7/7/06)
Family
New Zealand education, college, 7th form
College
1995
Turned Pro
$2,297,966
Career Earnings
Hamilton, New Zealand
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
International Victories (7)
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 49 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 20 starts, including two season-best T4 finishes at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch. Finished T62 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, two top-10s, and 12 cuts made. Was 29th in the final priority-ranking order after securing his PGA TOUR card with two top-20 finishes during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2015 Season
Made the cut in nine of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR, but failed to record a top-10 finish. Ended the season ranked No. 177 in the FedExCup. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made all four cuts but best finish was only a T16. Finished 36th on the Finals' money list, 11 spots outside the cutoff for the 25 available Finals' cards and $5,924 shy.
2014 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with a win, a playoff runner-up, a T5, seven top-25s and 10 cuts made. Had two top-25 finishes in his first six starts between March and late-May. Finished second at U.S. Open sectional qualifying in California in early June to secure his second consecutive U.S. Open appearance. Shot a 70 at The Olympic Club's Ocean Course and a 65 at Lake Merced GC to finish solo second, three shots behind medalist Alex Cejka. Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Posted his third top-10, a T5, at the Regular Season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, to get to 10th in earnings. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of that late-August tournament, setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he was a member in 2003. Six days after qualifying for the U.S. Open in San Francisco, won for the fourth time on the Korn Ferry Tour, outlasting Dawie van der Walt in an epic Cleveland Open 11-hole playoff, the longest in Tour history and equalling the longest on the PGA TOUR. Started the final round three shots off the lead. Chalked up eight birdies in his first 16 holes to grab the lead by three. Bogeys on his last two holes and birdies by van der Walt on those same two holes forced the playoff. In overtime, he and van der Walt matched pars for 10 holes before Alker staked a 7-iron from 172 yards to 3 feet for a tap-in birdie and the marathon victory.
2013 Season
Made the cut in nine of 17 starts, with a victory and three top-25 finishes. Won for the first time since 2009 when he captured the Utah Championship in a playoff against Ashley Hall. Flirted with a 59 in the third round. Stood on the par-3 18th tee at Willow Creek CC needing to hole out for 59. Eventually parred the hole for a 61. Came back the next day and made it to 22-under par, good enough to get him into a playoff with Hall. Returned to the 18th hole for the playoff and made a short, par putt for the triumph after Hall knocked his ball into the water and bogeyed.
2012 Season
Made the cut in eight of 22 starts on Tour. Finished T4 at the inaugural Chile Classic, thanks to bogey-free rounds three of the four days. Wound up six strokes back of winner Paul Haley II.
2011 Season
Made the cut in three of 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts with his only top-25 finish a T11 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
2010 Season
Struggled with his game during the Korn Ferry Tour season, missing the cut in all 21 starts.
2009 Season
Earned his second career title, at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, where he was a sponsor exemption into the tournament. He became the first New Zealander to win the national title since Frank Nobilo in 1987, before the tournament was a co-sanctioned event with the Korn Ferry Tour. Ended the season No. 4 in Driving Accuracy (77.59 percent).
2006 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts on Tour, with one top-10 finish. Completed the season No. 86 on the money list, with $62,070. A T29 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship represented his best finish in his first 16 starts. Cracked the top 10 for the only time with a T3 at the Xerox Classic, thanks, in large part, to a 63 in the final round. Qualified for the 2007 European Tour in November.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts on Tour, with four top-25 finishes. Collected $60,654 to finish No. 81 on the final money list.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 23 starts on Tour, including seven top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 60 on the official money list, with $101,331. Finished the campaign strong, making the cut in his final 12 starts. Season-best T4 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. His 5-under-par 283 total left him one shot out of a playoff eventually won by Charley Hoffman. Also notched top-10s at the Gila River Golf Classic (T6) and the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs (T10).
2003 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 30 events on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 163 on the money list. Notched his best finish of the season in just his fourth outing, a 17th-place showing at the Buick Invitational.
2002 Season
Earned his first PGA TOUR card via his fourth-place finish ($247,008) on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Named April's Player of the Month, thanks to his victory at the Louisiana Open after surviving playoff with Mike Heinen. Forced a playoff after coming from four shots off the pace on the final day, including making birdie on four of the final seven holes. Recorded a tournament-record, 24-under 264, the most strokes under par by a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour on way to his first career Tour win. Defeated Heinen on the second hole with a par after both players made double bogey on the first extra hole. It marked his first career title. Finished season with T2s at the Hibernia Southern Open and the TOUR Championship.
2001 Season
Finished 15th on the 2001 Canadian Tour order of merit a year removed from winning the same title, with $93,617 in earnings. Led that Tour in stroke average for a second consecutive year (69.56).
2000 Season
Won the Canadian Tour's McDonald's PEI Challenge and the Bayer Championship in back-to-back events. Led Canadian Tour in stroke average (69.14).
1997 Season
1996 Season
Won the Tahiti Open and the Queensland Open in a multi-victory campaign.
1995 Season