Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2002

2002 PGA TOUR: 2003

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

2002 Louisiana Open

Louisiana Open 2009 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch

HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch 2013 Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission 2014 Cleveland Open

International Victories (7)

1995 Fiji Open

Fiji Open 1996 Tahiti Open

Tahiti Open 1996 Queensland Open [Aus]

Queensland Open [Aus] 1997 South Australian Open [Aus]

South Australian Open [Aus] 2000 McDonald's PEI Challenge [Can]

McDonald's PEI Challenge [Can] 2000 Bayer Championship [Can]

Bayer Championship [Can] 2000 PEI Challenge [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (3-1)

2002 Defeated Mike Heinen, Louisiana Open

Defeated Mike Heinen, Louisiana Open 2013 Defeated Ashley Hall, Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission

Defeated Ashley Hall, Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission 2014 Defeated Dawie van der Walt, Cleveland Open

Defeated Dawie van der Walt, Cleveland Open 2014 Lost to Steve Wheatcroft, Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco

Personal

Non-golf related jobs include working as a petroleum engineer and a carpet cleaner.

Biggest thrill in golf has been representing New Zealand as both an amateur and a professional along with winning the 2009 New Zealand PGA Championship in Christchurch. Biggest thrill outside of golf is the birth of his children.

Favorite courses he's played are St. Andrews and Harbour Town GL and would like to play Augusta National one day. Favorite college team is Arizona State and pro team is the Arizona Cardinals. Robin Williams is his favorite entertainer and "Old School" is his favorite movie. Favorite TV show is "Two and a Half Men" and favorite magazine is Men's Journal.

Roger Federer is his favorite athlete to watch.

New Zealand lamb is his favorite food.

New York and Stockholm are favorite cities to visit and Queenstown, New Zealand, is his favorite vacation spot.

Lists John Griffin and Paul Parlane as instructors he's worked with.

Never travels without his ice pack and heat rack.

Superstitions include never using a ball with the No. 5 on it.

Would have Jack Nicklaus, David Feherty and Peter Jacobsen round out his dream foursome.

Was named the High School Sportsman of the Year in 1988 and the New Zealand Golfer of the Year in 1996.

Walk-up song would be "We Will Rock You" by Queen.

Aspirations outside of golf include writing an e-book and starting a golf strategy / short game business.

Met wife by chance in New Zealand through a Callaway Golf representative in 2000.

Tries to avoid using No. 5 golf balls and always uses a New Zealand or U.K. coin to mark his ball.

Growing up, he wanted to play professional soccer.

Alker is a parent board member of a Scottsdale youth theatre that his children perform at.

Bucket list includes visiting Venice and Paris with his wife.

Suffered with reactive arthritis from 1999-2002.

Supports The First Tee programs and breast cancer awareness.

Special Interests

Golf course architecture, all sports, movies, home improvement

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Co-led at 9-under after 36 holes at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz before eventually finishing T37 at 2-under 282.

Co-led at 9-under after 36 holes at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz before eventually finishing T37 at 2-under 282. Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna before finishing the week T44 at 1-under 283.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Co-led at 9-under after 36 holes at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz before eventually finishing T37 at 2-under 282.

Co-led at 9-under after 36 holes at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz before eventually finishing T37 at 2-under 282. Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna before finishing the week T44 at 1-under 283.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 49 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 20 starts, including two season-best T4 finishes at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch. Finished T62 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used four rounds under-par to finish T10 at 16-under 272 in Springfield.

Used four rounds under-par to finish T10 at 16-under 272 in Springfield. Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS before settling for a T8 finish at 12-under.

Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS before settling for a T8 finish at 12-under. Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Fired opening rounds of 65-64 at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch finishing T4 for the second time this season.

Fired opening rounds of 65-64 at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch finishing T4 for the second time this season. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a final-round 6-under 66 to finish T4 at 15-under 273.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, two top-10s, and 12 cuts made. Was 29th in the final priority-ranking order after securing his PGA TOUR card with two top-20 finishes during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded the best round of the Albertsons Boise Open with a 9-under 62 in the final round to finish alone in eighth.

2015 Season

Made the cut in nine of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR, but failed to record a top-10 finish. Ended the season ranked No. 177 in the FedExCup. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made all four cuts but best finish was only a T16. Finished 36th on the Finals' money list, 11 spots outside the cutoff for the 25 available Finals' cards and $5,924 shy.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Opened with a 5-under 65 en route to a T22 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, representing his best finish of the season.

Opened with a 5-under 65 en route to a T22 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, representing his best finish of the season. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Had a hole-in-one on the 14th hole (Monterey Peninsula CC) during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am but failed to make the 54-hole cut at the event.

2014 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with a win, a playoff runner-up, a T5, seven top-25s and 10 cuts made. Had two top-25 finishes in his first six starts between March and late-May. Finished second at U.S. Open sectional qualifying in California in early June to secure his second consecutive U.S. Open appearance. Shot a 70 at The Olympic Club's Ocean Course and a 65 at Lake Merced GC to finish solo second, three shots behind medalist Alex Cejka. Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Posted his third top-10, a T5, at the Regular Season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, to get to 10th in earnings. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of that late-August tournament, setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he was a member in 2003. Six days after qualifying for the U.S. Open in San Francisco, won for the fourth time on the Korn Ferry Tour, outlasting Dawie van der Walt in an epic Cleveland Open 11-hole playoff, the longest in Tour history and equalling the longest on the PGA TOUR. Started the final round three shots off the lead. Chalked up eight birdies in his first 16 holes to grab the lead by three. Bogeys on his last two holes and birdies by van der Walt on those same two holes forced the playoff. In overtime, he and van der Walt matched pars for 10 holes before Alker staked a 7-iron from 172 yards to 3 feet for a tap-in birdie and the marathon victory.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Came to the Albertsons Boise Open having missed three cuts in a row. Ended up making his second playoff appearance of 2014. Opened up with a 9-under 62. Added rounds of 66-65-67 over the next 54 holes to establish a new tournament record of 24-under-par 260, with Steve Wheatcroft. Lost the playoff when Wheatcroft birdied the second extra hole.

2013 Season

Made the cut in nine of 17 starts, with a victory and three top-25 finishes. Won for the first time since 2009 when he captured the Utah Championship in a playoff against Ashley Hall. Flirted with a 59 in the third round. Stood on the par-3 18th tee at Willow Creek CC needing to hole out for 59. Eventually parred the hole for a 61. Came back the next day and made it to 22-under par, good enough to get him into a playoff with Hall. Returned to the 18th hole for the playoff and made a short, par putt for the triumph after Hall knocked his ball into the water and bogeyed.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: T19 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

T19 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Had a T17 at the inaugural Brasil Classic.

2012 Season

Made the cut in eight of 22 starts on Tour. Finished T4 at the inaugural Chile Classic, thanks to bogey-free rounds three of the four days. Wound up six strokes back of winner Paul Haley II.

2011 Season

Made the cut in three of 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts with his only top-25 finish a T11 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2010 Season

Struggled with his game during the Korn Ferry Tour season, missing the cut in all 21 starts.

2009 Season

Earned his second career title, at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, where he was a sponsor exemption into the tournament. He became the first New Zealander to win the national title since Frank Nobilo in 1987, before the tournament was a co-sanctioned event with the Korn Ferry Tour. Ended the season No. 4 in Driving Accuracy (77.59 percent).

2006 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 25 starts on Tour, with one top-10 finish. Completed the season No. 86 on the money list, with $62,070. A T29 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship represented his best finish in his first 16 starts. Cracked the top 10 for the only time with a T3 at the Xerox Classic, thanks, in large part, to a 63 in the final round. Qualified for the 2007 European Tour in November.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts on Tour, with four top-25 finishes. Collected $60,654 to finish No. 81 on the final money list.

BellSouth Panama Championship: Recorded his only top-10 of the season with a T7 at the season-opening BellSouth Panama Championship, finishing four shots behind champion Vance Veazey.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 23 starts on Tour, including seven top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 60 on the official money list, with $101,331. Finished the campaign strong, making the cut in his final 12 starts. Season-best T4 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. His 5-under-par 283 total left him one shot out of a playoff eventually won by Charley Hoffman. Also notched top-10s at the Gila River Golf Classic (T6) and the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs (T10).

2003 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 30 events on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 163 on the money list. Notched his best finish of the season in just his fourth outing, a 17th-place showing at the Buick Invitational.

2002 Season

Earned his first PGA TOUR card via his fourth-place finish ($247,008) on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Named April's Player of the Month, thanks to his victory at the Louisiana Open after surviving playoff with Mike Heinen. Forced a playoff after coming from four shots off the pace on the final day, including making birdie on four of the final seven holes. Recorded a tournament-record, 24-under 264, the most strokes under par by a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour on way to his first career Tour win. Defeated Heinen on the second hole with a par after both players made double bogey on the first extra hole. It marked his first career title. Finished season with T2s at the Hibernia Southern Open and the TOUR Championship.

2001 Season

Finished 15th on the 2001 Canadian Tour order of merit a year removed from winning the same title, with $93,617 in earnings. Led that Tour in stroke average for a second consecutive year (69.56).

2000 Season

Won the Canadian Tour's McDonald's PEI Challenge and the Bayer Championship in back-to-back events. Led Canadian Tour in stroke average (69.14).

1997 Season

South Australian Open: Won a tournament for a third consecutive year, taking the South Australian Open.

1996 Season

Won the Tahiti Open and the Queensland Open in a multi-victory campaign.

1995 Season