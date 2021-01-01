Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (6)

2005 The Honda Classic, Barclays Classic

International Victories (20)

1996 Peugeot Spanish Open [Eur]

Irish PGA 2000 Brazil Sao Paulo 500 Years Open [Eur]

Bank BRI Indonesia Open [Asia] 2016 Portugal Masters [Eur]

Additional Victories (3)

Target World Challenge 2012 PGA Grand Slam of Golf

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-1)

Defeated Sergio Garcia, The Open Championship 2015 Defeated Daniel Berger, The Honda Classic

National Teams

1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 Ryder Cup

1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 World Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

2000, 2002, 2003, 2005 Seve Trophy

1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Completed accountancy exams before turning professional.

Second cousin of former NFL quarterback Joey Harrington.

Distant cousin of poker player Dan Harrington.

Received an honorary degree from the University of St. Andrews just prior to the 2010 Open Championship. Other honorary degrees have come from Maynooth University of Ireland, Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons and John Morris University (Liverpool).

Is an ambassador for Special Olympics, R&A's Working for Golf program and Golf Ireland.

Represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and said "I'm an Olympian now and no one can ever take that away from me."

Charity is Padraig Harrington Charitable Foundation. Also supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, among others.

Special Interests

Family, movies, all sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA Championship: Shot a final-round 69 to finish T4 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since the 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Entered the week with missed cuts in 11 of his last 14 major championship appearances. Made two eagles, tied for the most in the field.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2019 Season

Made the cut in two of 11 starts, earning one top-25 and finishing the season No. 213 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with 11 starts available to earn 315 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Made the cut in seven of 16 starts on the PGA TOUR, but failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third straight season. With no top-25s on the season, snapped a streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one top-25 finish.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Shane Lowry to finish T28 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, representing his best finish of the season.

2017 Season

Season limited to just 11 starts due to a shattered elbow injury suffered while giving a lesson to an amateur golfer. Ended the season No. 200 on the FedExCup points list. Will play the 2017-18 season on a Minor Medical Extension, with nine starts available to earn 283 points (coupled with 82 points he earned during the season) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365-point total on the 2017 FedExCup points list. Should he do so, will retain eligibility through the end of the season.

Travelers Championship: Finished T17 at the Travelers Championship for the best of his four made cuts.

2016 Season

Made 11 cuts from 16 PGA TOUR starts and finished No. 139 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his career. Played two major championships this season.

Portugal Masters: Won for the first time in eight years (since the 2008 PGA Championship) on the European Tour with his one-stroke victory at the Portugal Masters in late October over defending champion Andy Sullivan. Closed with a bogey-free 65 to finish with a winning score of 23-under 261 (tying the tournament record set by Sullivan in 2015). His 15th Tour victory (the most ever by an Irishman) came in his 393rd official start, 115 starts since his last win. Became the second Irishman to win the Portugal Masters, joining 2012 champion Shane Lowry. In addition, at the age of 45 years and 53 days, became the oldest winner of the Portugal Masters, surpassing 39-year-old victor David Lynn in 2013.

Finished T36 at The Open Championship, one of two major championships played this season. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Making his first start at either Hawaii event, posted rounds of 70-68-70-67 to finish T6 and 13 strokes behind runaway victor Jordan Spieth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. It was also his first start since having surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. Rehab during that time included a cryo bath that featured unnatural temperature levels used to expedite recovery.

2015 Season

Returned to the winner's circle on the PGA TOUR in early March for the first time since 2008, with his playoff victory at The Honda Classic. Advanced to the Playoffs for the seventh time and first since 2012 by virtue of his 87th-place standing in FedExCup points after the Wyndham Championship. A missed cut at The Barclays, the first Playoffs' event, resulted in an end to his season when he was ranked just outside the top 100, at No. 103.

The Honda Classic: In an unscheduled Monday finish at The Honda Classic, defeated South Florida native Daniel Berger on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff (No. 17) to claim his sixth career PGA TOUR title and second at The Honda Classic (2005). Following multiple weather delays throughout the week, and a final round that was contested both Sunday and Monday, made a dramatic 16-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force the 21-year-old PGA TOUR rookie into extra holes. Following both players making pars on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th at PGA National, he won with a par on the par-3 17th hole. With his win, became the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since Lee Westwood at the 2010 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He became the first player since Vaughn Taylor (2004 Barracuda Championship) to win on the PGA TOUR, despite recording a pair of final-round double bogeys. His victory also earned him a return trip to the Masters Tournament for a 14th time. He had competed in each Masters from 2000-13 but failed to qualify in 2014.

2014 Season

For the second consecutive season, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing the season No. 188 in the FedExCup standings. Campaign included seven made cuts in 16 starts. In October 2013 dropped out of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since April 18, 1999.

Bank BRI Indonesia Open: Won for the first time since 2010 when he captured the Asian Tour's Bank BRI Indonesia Open in early December. Opened with a 7-under 64 at Damai Indah GC in Jakarta to take the first-round lead. Shared the 36-hole lead with Thanyakon Khrongpha then moved ahead by four shots through 54 holes when he fired a Saturday 67. Despite firing an even-par 71 on the final day, his only non-under-par round during the week, comfortably took a two-shot triumph over Khrongpha to secure his first title since the 2010 Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia, also on the Asian Tour. The victory was his 17th international title.

Lone top-25 finish came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship (T22). Volvo Golf Champions: Had his lone top-10 of the European Tour season, a T5 at the Volvo Golf Champions in Durban, South Africa, in mid-January. The performance came with excitement as his caddie, Ronan Flood, collapsed due to dehydration during the second round. Playing the sixth hole, Flood passed out and was rushed to the clubhouse. He finished his round using Irish-born photographer Pat Cashman as his caddie.

2013 Season

Failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, but finished inside the top 125 on the money list to retain his card for the 2013-14 season.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Making his seventh-career start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, carried a third-round 65 (equaling his best score in 24 rounds at the event) on to a T10 finish.

At the Maybank Malaysian Open in March, opened 69-68 then finished with a 2-under 70 in the final round of the weather-shortened event to T6 in Kuala Lumpur. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his PGA TOUR season debut and first start, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, bettered a first-round, 7-under 64 with an 8-under 63 in the third round en route to a T9 with Matt Every. At the par-3 16th hole Saturday, electrified the Scottsdale crowd following his tee shot with a series of football punts and kicks into the gallery in honor of the following day's Super Bowl between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

2012 Season

DP World Tour Championship: Had a pair of 68s on the weekend at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale, to T9 in Dubai.

Had a pair of 68s on the weekend at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale, to T9 in Dubai. Irish Open: At the Irish Open at Royal Portrush GC, shot a final-round, 2-under 70 but could never put any pressure on Jamie Donaldson and eventually settled for a T7, six strokes behind.

At the Irish Open at Royal Portrush GC, shot a final-round, 2-under 70 but could never put any pressure on Jamie Donaldson and eventually settled for a T7, six strokes behind. U.S. Open: Joined Lee Westwood as the only players with top-10 finishes in each of the first two majors of the year, adding a T4 finish at the U.S. Open to his Masters finish (T8). It represented the best of his five top-10 finishes in 15 U.S. Open starts.

Making his season debut on the PGA TOUR, finished T7 for his first top-10 finish in six starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (five made cuts). Volvo Golf Champions: Was T10 at the Volvo Golf Champions in South Africa in mid-January.

2011 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in as many years, but finished 89th for his worst showing in the competition.

Iskandar Johor Open: Had a nice showing late in the year, at the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia. At the rain-shortened event at Horizon Hills G&CC, he opened with a 7-under 64 and added two more sub-70 rounds to T3, two strokes behind winner Joost Luiten.

In April, he posted four sub-par rounds to claim a T8 at the Shell Houston Open. It marked his sixth consecutive cut made in Houston since 2006. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Making his fourth start of the year, posted his first top-10 finish of the season (T10), at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. It was his ninth career top-10 finish in a World Golf Championships event.

2010 Season

Finished the season with five top-10s, but no wins on TOUR for the second consecutive year.

Iskandar Johor Open: Snapped a two-year win-less streak when he took a five-stroke lead into the final round of the Asian Tour's Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia and rolled to victory. It was his third Asian Tour win, to go with previous titles in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Held a one-stroke, 36-hole lead at the Transitions Championship after a 69-65 start. A pair of weekend 72s dropped him to T8. Earlier in the week, made an appearance for tournament sponsor Transitions and then attended a St. Patrick's Day event at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Posted first top-10 of season with a T3 at World Golf Championships-CA Championship despite final-round 72.

2009 Season

Failed to win on TOUR for the first time since 2006, but finished No. 7 in the FedExCup standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Solid performance at East Lake GC, posting rounds of 67-69-71-69 to finish T4, capping off six straight top-10 finishes to finish the year. Entering the TOUR Championship, had made a double bogey or worse in 13 consecutive starts, dating back to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in late March. Didn't make a double bogey at East Lake.

T10 as the defending champion at the PGA Championship. Was in contention early in the final round, one shot out of the lead, when he hit two balls in the water and made an 8 on the par-3 eighth hole. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Recorded the first top-10 finish of the season at the Bridgestone Invitational, his best finish in 30 World Golf Championships starts. That began a streak of six straight top-10 finishes to finish the year. Held the lead the first three rounds, including a three-stroke advantage over Tiger Woods heading into the final round. Led by one through 15 holes on Sunday before a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 16th, after Woods made a birdie, dropped him to a T2 finish.

2008 Season

Voted PGA TOUR Player of the Year, the first European player to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award. Recorded his second career two-win season on TOUR (2005), highlighted by a pair of major championship wins at The Open Championship and PGA Championship. Surpassed his career best in TOUR earnings with more than $4.3 million; previous best was $2.6 million in 2007.

PGA Championship: Sank a 15-foot par putt on the final green to capture the PGA Championship, his second consecutive major championship victory and his third in the last six majors. Shot 66-66 on the weekend to beat Sergio Garcia and Ben Curtis by two strokes, finishing at 3-under-par 277. The key stretch was the final three holes at Oakland Hills on Sunday where Harrington was 1-under and the other two were 1-over. Sank a 12-foot par putt on the par-4 16th, a 10-footer for birdie on the par-3 17th and the decisive par save on the final hole. Victory gave him three titles in his last six starts in majors.

Posted a 1-under 69 in the final round to become the first European player to repeat at The Open Championship since James Braid in 1905-1906. Became the 16th player to win in consecutive seasons at The Open Championship and the sixth to do so since 1951 (with all but Tiger Woods posting one of their back-to-back wins at Royal Birkdale). Masters Tournament: In ninth Masters start, posted third career top-10, a T5 on the strength of 69-72 over the weekend.

2007 Season

Recorded first career major championship victory on his way to finishing 27th in the FedExCup standings.

The Open Championship: Earned first major championship victory at The Open Championship at Carnoustie GL in 37th major start at age 35 years, 10 months, 9 days, overcoming a double bogey at the 72nd hole and Sergio Garcia in a four-hole aggregate playoff. Posted rounds of 69-73-68 through 54 holes and entered the final round six off Garcia's lead. Was 6-under through 17 holes, but hit into the Barry Burn twice on 18 en route to a double bogey and a 67. After a bogey by Garcia on No. 18 to force a playoff, Harrington took command with a birdie on the first hole and was even par for the four holes, one ahead of Garcia. First European player to win a major championship since Paul Lawrie captured The Open Championship at same venue in 1999. First Irishman to win The Open Championship since Fred Daly won at Hoylake in 1947.

2006 Season

Won the European Tour Order of Merit for the first time in his 11 years on that tour. A win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and a T2 at the season-ending Volvo Masters enabled him to edge Paul Casey for top honors on the European Tour.

Dunlop Phoenix: Birdied second playoff hole to beat Tiger Woods at the Dunlop Phoenix on the Japan Golf Tour in mid-November.

One week later, finished T2 at the rain-soaked Booz Allen Classic. U.S. Open Championship: Finished fifth at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, his fourth top-10 in nine starts at the U.S. Open. It was his seventh top-10 in a major championship, with a previous-best finish of T5.

2005 Season

Barclays Classic: After missing two consecutive cuts for the first time in his TOUR career, earned second victory of the season in June at the Barclays Classic, draining a 66-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to defeat Jim Furyk by one stroke. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Furyk at 9-under after opening 71-65-68. Quickly fell behind after starting the day 3-over through the first three holes with two three-putts. After rebounding with an eagle on No. 9, fell off the pace once again with consecutive bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12. Duo entered 72nd hole tied after consecutive bogeys by Furyk. Harrington reached the green in two with a 3-iron from 219 yards and drained the long eagle putt for final-round 70 and a one-stroke victory.

2004 Season

Irishman split time between the PGA TOUR (12 events) and the European Tour (13). Finished No. 1 on the non-member list on the TOUR and No. 3 on the European Tour's Volvo Order of Merit. In late May, became a Special Temporary Member of the TOUR for the remainder of season.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: As non-member had enough earnings to be included in the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola as a 31st player, where he finished 14th.

Was part of a three-man playoff with Sergio Garcia and Rory Sabbatini at the Buick Classic. Garcia won on the third extra hole. Masters Tournament: Posted an ace on the par-3 16th hole on Sunday at the Masters en route to a T13 finish. Also captured the annual Par-3 Contest on Wednesday.

Posted an ace on the par-3 16th hole on Sunday at the Masters en route to a T13 finish. Also captured the annual Par-3 Contest on Wednesday. THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned second consecutive runner-up finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, one stroke behind champion Adam Scott. Shot a final-round, 6-under-par 66 that included a back-nine 30, the first 30 posted on the back nine since Taylor Smith did so in the first round in 1997.

2003 Season

Joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after collecting $572,000 at THE PLAYERS.

U.S. Open Championship: T8 at the U.S. Open.

T8 at the U.S. Open. Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe: Posted seventh career European Tour victory at the Deutsche Bank-SAP Open.

Posted seventh career European Tour victory at the Deutsche Bank-SAP Open. THE PLAYERS Championship: Solo 36-hole leader at THE PLAYERS by two strokes over eventual champion Davis Love III and defending champion Craig Perks. Third-round 70 gave him share of lead with Jay Haas. Final-round 72 good for T2 finish.

2002 Season

Finished in the top-10 in three of the four majors.

Dunhill Links Championship: Won the Dunhill Links Championship in October with a birdie on the last hole at St. Andrews and then on the second playoff hole to beat Argentina's Eduardo Romero.

T5 at The Open Championship. Masters Tournament: T5 at the Masters.

2001 Season

Won the season-ending Volvo Masters and placed second six other times to finish second on the European Tour Order of Merit, behind Retief Goosen.

2000 Season

BBVA Open Turespana Masters de Madrid: Also won the BBVA Open Turespana Masters.

1999 Season

Ryder Cup: Earned 10th and last automatic place on European Ryder Cup team by finishing second in both West of Ireland Classic and BMW International, last two events in which ranking points were available. Collected 1Â½ points in Ryder Cup debut at The Country Club at Brookline, Mass., defeating Mark O'Meara in singles.

1998 Season

Was T2 at Sporting Club Berlin, home of the German Open. Finished a stroke behind winner Stephen Allan. Irish PGA Championship: Won the Irish PGA Championship

1997 Season

Came close to making it two European Tour titles in as many years.

Volvo Masters: In his final event of the season, the Volvo Masters, bad weather shortened the event to 54 holes. Finished a stroke behind winner Lee Westwood at Montecastillo in Spain.

1996 Season

Peugeot Open de Espana: Shot middle rounds of 65-67 at the Peugeot Spanish Open at Club de Campo in Madrid to capture his first European Tour title, a four-stroke win over Gordon Brand, Jr.

1900 Season

Benson & Hedges International Open: Disqualified from Benson and Hedges International Open, while holding five-stroke lead through 54 holes, after failing to sign first-round scorecard.

Amateur Highlights