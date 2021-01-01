JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2001

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2006 The Rex Hospital Open

Personal

Lists Mark McCann is his instructor.

Favorite course he's played is Hans Merensky in South Africa, looks forward to playing St. Andrews.

Favorite entertainer is Nat King Cole. Favorite food is his wife's bolognese. Favorite athletes to watch are NFL running backs Felix Jones and Darren McFadden. Favorite city to visit is Paris.

Dream foursome would include his dad, mom and Sam Snead.

Bucket list includes seeing the Masai Mara (a large park reserve in south-western Kenya).

Charity work includes the Scott Russin Memorial, The First Tee and the American Junior Golf Association.

His other two brothers, Sean and Craigen, are also golf professionals.

Gave $3,000 loan to fellow TOUR player Chris Couch in 2003 so he could keep playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. Couch went on to win twice and finish fourth on the money list.

Special Interests

Fishing, reading

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not make any Korn Ferry Tour starts or any in his native South Africa.

2013 Season

In 11 Korn Ferry Tour outings, made three cuts.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open: His best finish was a T13 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2012 Season

Made 20 starts on Tour but managed to advance to the weekend only five times and did not have a top-25 finish. Struggled with back problems during the season and was forced to withdraw from tournaments on five occasions.

2011 Season

Struggled through much of the year while dealing with back problems.

Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Collected an unofficial win (36 holes) at the rain-plagued Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open in early March. Posted rounds of 67-66 to get to 9-under par 133 and was declared the winner when Sunday storms forced tournament officials to cancel the third round, handing him the title. He was the 36-hole leader, thanks to three birdies on his final four holes. While the victory was unofficial, the first-place check of $108,000 was official and propelled him to No. 1 on the money list after the first two weeks of the season.

2010 Season

Made the cut in nine of 24 starts on the PGA TOUR. Also made two cuts in three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T30 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

2009 Season

Earned his card for the 2010 PGA TOUR season after finishing among the top 25 players at the Qualifying Tournament, despite a final-round, 2-over 74. Finished the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour season No. 95 on the money list despite making the cut in 14 of 27 starts. Had only three top-25 finishes.

Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: His best effort was a solo 16th-place at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.

2008 Season

Made the cut in nine of 24 starts on the 2008 PGA TOUR.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Lone top-10 was a ninth at the Puerto Rico Open, where he was two shots off the 54-hole lead.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 14 top-25s. Finished the year No. 22 on the money list to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Barona Creek: Remained in 25th place during the final four weeks of the year before cementing 2008 TOUR card with a T5 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-10s.

The Rex Hospital Open: Recorded rounds of 66-68-65-69 to finish 16-under-par 268 at The Rex Hospital Open, claiming his first Korn Ferry Tour victory by one shot over Charlie Wi. Birdied the final two holes on Sunday, including a 25-footer on the 72nd hole for the win. Victory made him part of the first brother combination to win on Tour. Older brother Deane has two Korn Ferry Tour titles.

2005 Season

Finished No. 178 on the PGA TOUR money list. Made the cut in 10 of 15 events.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: A T12 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic was his best finish.

2004 Season

Ended the season No. 137 on the TOUR money list.

Buick Open: Best effort was T12 at the Buick Open.

2003 Season

A year after making less than $100,000, earned over $1.3 million on the strength of five top-10s, including a second and a third. Finished third on TOUR in final-round scoring average.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Held the first-round lead at the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort after an opening round 9-under 63. Finished the tournament tied for 30th.

2002 Season

Made cut six times in 25 events during his rookie campaign.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained PGA TOUR card for following year with T8 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2001 Season

Rookie on the PGA TOUR. Played in 26 events and made six cuts. Along with brother Deane, became first brother combination to earn TOUR cards by graduating from Korn Ferry Tour in 2001 via the top 15. Began rookie year on Korn Ferry Tour with three top-fives in first seven starts.

BUY.COM TOUR Championship: Finished second at Nationwide Tour Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs, one stroke behind Jonathan Byrd. Struggled with game much of the season before a T2 at the Nationwide Tour Championship moved him from No. 23 to No. 10.

2000 Season

Virginia Beach Open: Was the TearDrop Tour money winner after winning the Virginia Beach Open.

1996 Season

Finished third on the Southern Africa Tour Order of Merit where he has been a member since 1994. Holds record for best front nine, 28 (8-under par), at Gary Player GC during the 1995-96 Dimension Data Pro-Am.

1994 Season

Named Rookie of the Year on Southern Africa Tour.