Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (36th)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2001

2001 PGA TOUR: 2006

2006 PGA TOUR China: 2014

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2005 Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass

PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)

2014 Lanhai Open, Cadillac Championship

International Victories (1)

2013 Victorian PGA Championship [Aus]

Additional Victories (3)

2011 Meriton Invitational

Meriton Invitational 2015 Lanhai Open

Lanhai Open 2015 Cadillac Championship

Personal

Won $10,000 for a hole-in-one during the final round of the 1998 BC TEL Open. Got his start in golf from his grandfather.

Lists Dale Lynch as his instructor.

Says winning the Korn Ferry Tour's 2005 Gila River Golf Classic and playing on the PGA TOUR in 2006 are his biggest thrills in golf.

Lists the composite course at Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath as his favorite courses.

Never travels without his passport.

Favorite pro team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Favorite movie is "The Sting," and The Power of One is his favorite book. Roger Federer is his favorite athlete to watch. Favorite cities to visit include London, Paris, New York, Brussels and Wagga Wagga in New South Wales. Says Port Douglas in Queensland is his favorite vacation spot.

Would round out his dream foursome with Captain Cook, Albert Einstein and Jesus Christ.

Charity work involves the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Was a champion footballer and cricketer in his early days at Catholic Regional College in Melton, Victoria.

Has one brother and one sister. Got his start in golf from his grandfather.

Previously worked as a bank teller and would probably be working as a stock trader if he weren't playing professional golf.

Special Interests

Wine collecting, bike riding, running sand dunes

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Hoag Classic: Carded three rounds of 3-under 68 to finish T10 at the Hoag Classic. Best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2019 SAS Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Hoag Classic: Carded three rounds of 3-under 68 to finish T10 at the Hoag Classic. Best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2019 SAS Championship.

2019 Season

Tallied three top-10s, including the first runner-up of his career at the SAS Championship, and finished 36th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 69-73-69 to finish T15 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and improved from No. 39 to No. 35 to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time.

Carded rounds of 69-73-69 to finish T15 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and improved from No. 39 to No. 35 to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time. SAS Championship: Matched a career-best score with a final-round 63 at the SAS Championship, and his runner-up finish was a career best. He holed out from off the green three times Sunday, including a holed bunker shot for eagle on No. 17 to pull within one stroke of eventual champion Jerry Kelly. McKenzie’s 19 putts on Sunday are T3 for fewest in one round in PGA TOUR Champions history.

Matched a career-best score with a final-round 63 at the SAS Championship, and his runner-up finish was a career best. He holed out from off the green three times Sunday, including a holed bunker shot for eagle on No. 17 to pull within one stroke of eventual champion Jerry Kelly. McKenzie’s 19 putts on Sunday are T3 for fewest in one round in PGA TOUR Champions history. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Posted scores of 70-70-68-70 – 278 (-2) and tied for fifth at The Senior Open Championship, his best finish in 10 major starts.

Posted scores of 70-70-68-70 – 278 (-2) and tied for fifth at The Senior Open Championship, his best finish in 10 major starts. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 68-66-73–207 en route to a T10 finish at the Hoag Classic, his best finish in four starts this season.

2018 Season

Posted two T3 finishes in his first full-year on PGA TOUR Champions. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship but despite a T3 finish, failed to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship finishing No. 42 in the standings.

Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded a bogey-free 2-under 70 final round to finish the Invesco QQQ Championship T3. Matched his best of the year, a T3 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Carded a bogey-free 2-under 70 final round to finish the Invesco QQQ Championship T3. Matched his best of the year, a T3 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Recorded three under-par rounds to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic at 7-under (T3).

2017 Season

Made a quick impact on PGA TOUR Champions after turning 50 in late July. As a non-exempt player posted three top-10 finishes in seven starts and advanced to the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Eventually finished 53rd on the final money list.

PGA TOUR Champions Q-School: Attended the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament where he finished T12 in early December.

Attended the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament where he finished T12 in early December. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Advanced to the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs when he claimed the 54th and final spot after finishing T18 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond.

Advanced to the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs when he claimed the 54th and final spot after finishing T18 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond. SAS Championship: Survived a three-man playoff to secure the final open qualifier spot at the SAS Championship where he went on to finish fifth overall, his third top-10 finish in five starts.

Survived a three-man playoff to secure the final open qualifier spot at the SAS Championship where he went on to finish fifth overall, his third top-10 finish in five starts. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Qualified for the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship where he shared the 36-hole lead with Jerry Smith at 12-under-par 130 before eventually finishing T3 after a final-round 71.

Qualified for the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship where he shared the 36-hole lead with Jerry Smith at 12-under-par 130 before eventually finishing T3 after a final-round 71. Boeing Classic: Open qualified at the Boeing Classic and shared the first-round lead with Jerry Kelly after a 7-under-par 65. However, weekend rounds of 73-74 led to a T36 finish.

Open qualified at the Boeing Classic and shared the first-round lead with Jerry Kelly after a 7-under-par 65. However, weekend rounds of 73-74 led to a T36 finish. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: After open qualifying for the Senior Open Championship in Wales, he finished T9 in his first start in a PGA TOUR Champions event. Highlight of his effort was an ace on No. 8 in the final round at Royal Porthcawl.

After open qualifying for the Senior Open Championship in Wales, he finished T9 in his first start in a PGA TOUR Champions event. Highlight of his effort was an ace on No. 8 in the final round at Royal Porthcawl. Fiji International: Finished T2 at the Fiji International in August on the PGA TOUR of Australasia Tour.

2016 Season

In seven appearances, finished 37th on the Order of Merit.

Clearwater Bay Open: Picked up his second top-10 of the season, a T9 at the Clearwater Bay Open in Hong Kong. Used a final-round, 7-under 63, and an opening 64 to secure the finish.

Picked up his second top-10 of the season, a T9 at the Clearwater Bay Open in Hong Kong. Used a final-round, 7-under 63, and an opening 64 to secure the finish. Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Earned his first top-10 of the campaign and his fifth overall when he finished T5 at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open. Was in contention for most of the week in Baishan and was 8-under through seven holes during his final round. Back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 and additional bogeys on the 12th and 14th holes proved costly, knocking him down the leaderboard.

2015 Season

Finished 35th on the final Order of Merit. Played sparingly, making only four starts overall. Recorded two top-10s.

Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Had a strong outing at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada's Staal Foundation Open in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in mid-July. Shot four under-par rounds at Whitewater GC, including an opening-round 66, that left him T4 with Clayton Rask and Logan McCracken, three shots behind winner J.J. Spaun.

Had a strong outing at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada's Staal Foundation Open in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in mid-July. Shot four under-par rounds at Whitewater GC, including an opening-round 66, that left him T4 with Clayton Rask and Logan McCracken, three shots behind winner J.J. Spaun. Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Added his second top-10 of the campaign, a T6 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early October. Opened 71-66 at Yulongwan GC then repeated that effort on the weekend to tie with Sam Chien, Masamichi Ito and Yi Cao, a distant eight shots short of winner Geary.

Added his second top-10 of the campaign, a T6 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early October. Opened 71-66 at Yulongwan GC then repeated that effort on the weekend to tie with Sam Chien, Masamichi Ito and Yi Cao, a distant eight shots short of winner Geary. Lanhai Open: A year after winning the Lanhai Open, was again in contention at Lanhai International GC, keeping alive his streak of under-par rounds at the tournament. Turned in four sub-par days but could never make a final-day charge, eventually settling for a third-place finish in defense of his title. Ended the event three shots behind winner Josh Geary.

A year after winning the Lanhai Open, was again in contention at Lanhai International GC, keeping alive his streak of under-par rounds at the tournament. Turned in four sub-par days but could never make a final-day charge, eventually settling for a third-place finish in defense of his title. Ended the event three shots behind winner Josh Geary. New South Wales PGA Championship: Was par or better in all four rounds of the New South Wales PGA Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-December, including opening and closing, 4-underr 68s. Finished T8 with Peter Cooke and Christopher Wood, four shots shy of winner Jarryd Felton.

2014 Season

Skipped the final two events of the PGA TOUR China season–the Hainan Open and the Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon–to play in two significant tournaments in his native Australia. By virtue of his absence, dropped out of the top five on the Order of Merit, finishing sixth. Had two top-10s during the year. In three OneAsia Tour starts, made two cuts. Made the cut in two additional PGA TOUR China Series' starts.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T103 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

Finished T103 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Yunnan Open: Capitalized on a final-round, 5-under 67 to T32 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open.

Capitalized on a final-round, 5-under 67 to T32 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open. Beijing Open: Finished T31 at the Earls Beijing Open.

Finished T31 at the Earls Beijing Open. Fiji International: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Fiji International on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-August. Played his final 54 holes in 12-over to T32 at Natadola Bay Championship GC.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the Fiji International on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-August. Played his final 54 holes in 12-over to T32 at Natadola Bay Championship GC. Cadillac Championship: Made history in September when he became the first PGA TOUR China Series' player to win more than one title. At the Cadillac Championship in Beijing, took a two-stroke lead into the final round at Qinghe Bay GC. Through 14 holes in his final round, he had increased his lead to four strokes over Bryden MacPherson. Made a bogey on the 15th hole, and when playing partner MacPherson holed out for eagle from 181 yards, his lead had shrunk to one shot. He grew his lead to two shots when MacPherson bogeyed the next hole, and MacPherson could do no more as he parred in. The victory moved him to second on the Order of Merit. Had four under-par rounds in Beijing, the second time this season (Lanhai Open) he had pulled off that feat.

Made history in September when he became the first PGA TOUR China Series' player to win more than one title. At the Cadillac Championship in Beijing, took a two-stroke lead into the final round at Qinghe Bay GC. Through 14 holes in his final round, he had increased his lead to four strokes over Bryden MacPherson. Made a bogey on the 15th hole, and when playing partner MacPherson holed out for eagle from 181 yards, his lead had shrunk to one shot. He grew his lead to two shots when MacPherson bogeyed the next hole, and MacPherson could do no more as he parred in. The victory moved him to second on the Order of Merit. Had four under-par rounds in Beijing, the second time this season (Lanhai Open) he had pulled off that feat. S K Telecom Open: Finished T24 at the SK Telecom Open, with weekend 70s in South Korea.

Finished T24 at the SK Telecom Open, with weekend 70s in South Korea. Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Returned to action at the PGA TOUR China Series, just missing a top-10 finishing T14 in Penglai.

Returned to action at the PGA TOUR China Series, just missing a top-10 finishing T14 in Penglai. Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: At the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship, finished T29.

At the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship, finished T29. Mission Hills Haikou Open: Finished T12 in his PGA TOUR China Series debut, at the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Shot a final-round 68 at the Sandbelt Trails Course.

Finished T12 in his PGA TOUR China Series debut, at the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Shot a final-round 68 at the Sandbelt Trails Course. BetEasy Masters: Playing in the BetEasy Masters in his native Australia in late-November, shot a final-round, 3-under 69 at Metropolitan GC to move up the leaderboard into a T17 with seven others, including PGA TOUR China's Dartnall.

Playing in the BetEasy Masters in his native Australia in late-November, shot a final-round, 3-under 69 at Metropolitan GC to move up the leaderboard into a T17 with seven others, including PGA TOUR China's Dartnall. Lanhai Open: In his second PGA TOUR China Series appearance, shot four rounds in the 60s at the Lanhai Open to cruise to a five-shot win over countryman Steve Dartnall. Took a three-stroke lead into the final round and fired a 3-under 69 at Lan Hai International GC's Links Course to win for the second consecutive season. At age 46, was the circuit's oldest winner, and his five-stroke victory margin was second only to J.H. Wang's 10-shot win at the Mission Hills Haikou Open.

In his second PGA TOUR China Series appearance, shot four rounds in the 60s at the Lanhai Open to cruise to a five-shot win over countryman Steve Dartnall. Took a three-stroke lead into the final round and fired a 3-under 69 at Lan Hai International GC's Links Course to win for the second consecutive season. At age 46, was the circuit's oldest winner, and his five-stroke victory margin was second only to J.H. Wang's 10-shot win at the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Nanshan China Masters: Finished T17 in mid-October at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters.

2013 Season

Johnnie Walker Championship: On the European Tour, overcame an opening 75 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles and finished 71-72-68 to finish solo third.

On the European Tour, overcame an opening 75 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles and finished 71-72-68 to finish solo third. Australian Open: Another top-15 performance on PGA Tour of Australasia came at the Australian Open (T14).

Another top-15 performance on PGA Tour of Australasia came at the Australian Open (T14). Australian PGA Championship: Placed a T11 at the Australian PGA Championship.

Placed a T11 at the Australian PGA Championship. Thailand Open: In his lone Asian Tour and European Tour starts, enjoyed top five finishes. Turned in four sub-70 rounds (65-68-68-67) to T4 at the Thailand Open, four shots behind winner Prayad Marksaeng.

In his lone Asian Tour and European Tour starts, enjoyed top five finishes. Turned in four sub-70 rounds (65-68-68-67) to T4 at the Thailand Open, four shots behind winner Prayad Marksaeng. Queensland Open: Made another top-five seven months later when he finished third at the Queensland Open. Began the final day tied for 14th, shot a Sunday 68 and finished solo third.

Made another top-five seven months later when he finished third at the Queensland Open. Began the final day tied for 14th, shot a Sunday 68 and finished solo third. Victorian PGA Championship: Won for the first time since 2005 when he captured the Victorian PGA Championship in January. Opened 71-69 and was tied for six through 36 holes. Shot a third-round 65 to take the lead going into the final round, a four-shot advantage over Matthew Griffin and Scott Laycock. Came in with a Sunday 70 to defeat Laycock by two strokes.

2012 Season

Did not play on the Korn Ferry Tour. Was T39 at the Acaya Golf 2012 and T44 at the Scottish Hydro Challenge on the European Challenge Tour. Was T45 at the Jakarta Indonesia Open and T47 at the Nanshan China Masters on the OneAsia Tour. Did not play on the Korn Ferry Tour during the season.

Lyoness Open: Best finish in four European Tour starts was a T40 at the Lyoness Open in July.

Best finish in four European Tour starts was a T40 at the Lyoness Open in July. High1 Resort Open: Shot rounds of 70-73-70-71 to T10 at the High1 Resort Open.

Shot rounds of 70-73-70-71 to T10 at the High1 Resort Open. Thailand Open: Made two Asian Tour starts, with both appearances resulting in T10 finishes. First came at the Thailand Open in August. Opened 65-66 and was tied for third with two others. Finished 70-71 to drop back.

Made two Asian Tour starts, with both appearances resulting in T10 finishes. First came at the Thailand Open in August. Opened 65-66 and was tied for third with two others. Finished 70-71 to drop back. Victorian PGA Championship: Made six PGA Tour of Australasia starts, with a T3 at the Victorian PGA Championship his best outing. Was never in contention the first three days, but a final-round 66 allowed him to move from a tie for 16th through 54 holes to a T3 and put pressure on the leaders by posting a clubhouse-lead score.

2011 Season

Made the cut in just of his three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour–at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he T59. Additional made cuts came on the OneAsia Tour, a T37 at the Nanshan China Masters and a T45 at the Indonesian PGA Championship.

Meriton Invitational: Won the 54-hole Meriton Invitational in Australia.

Won the 54-hole Meriton Invitational in Australia. Australian Open: In mid-November, was T19 at the Australian Open, thanks to a final-round 67.

In mid-November, was T19 at the Australian Open, thanks to a final-round 67. GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Had a pair of top-20 on two different tours. Was T18 in May at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on the Asian Tour, a tournament that included a third-round 66.

2010 Season

Made 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and made only six cuts but did have four top-25 finishes. Finished T17 in both the Melwood Prince George's County Open and the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

JBWere Australian Masters: Late in the season, in his native Melbourne shot rounds of 68-69 on the weekend at the JBWere Australian Masters to finish solo seventh, six strokes behind winner Stuart Appleby.

2009 Season

Had a steady but unspectacular Korn Ferry Tour season, making the cut in 18 of 25 starts but enjoyed only two top-10 finishes. Wound up No. 50 on the money list. Made 14 cuts in a row at one point and climbed as high as No. 36 in earnings but was just two for six in cuts made down the stretch and did not crack the top 35 in those two made cuts.

Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Added a T5 finish at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

Added a T5 finish at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Held the 36- and 54-hole lead at the Knoxville Open, where he fired an even-par 72 on the final day and finished T3, missing a playoff by a stroke.

2008 Season

Finished No. 72 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $96,049. He made 15 cuts in 28 starts.

Bank of America Open: Missed the cut in six out of his next eight starts before finishing T5 at the Bank of America Open. Was in a three-way tie for the lead after 54 holes, but a final-round, even-par 72 left him four strokes behind champion Kris Blanks.

Missed the cut in six out of his next eight starts before finishing T5 at the Bank of America Open. Was in a three-way tie for the lead after 54 holes, but a final-round, even-par 72 left him four strokes behind champion Kris Blanks. HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Notched the 21st top-10 finish of his career with a T9 effort at the rain-shortened HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.

Notched the 21st top-10 finish of his career with a T9 effort at the rain-shortened HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship. Australian Masters: Finished seventh in the Australian Masters to cap his season.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 29 Korn Ferry Tour events, including 12 top-25 finishes. Finished the year with $194,656, good for the 27th spot on the money list. Entered the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek in 23rd place on the money list but failed to finish among the 25 Tour graduates.

Miccosukee Championship: Placed T16 at the Miccosukee Championship.

Placed T16 at the Miccosukee Championship. Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Finished the season strong, with a runner-up finish at the Chattanooga Classic (ending one stroke behind Ron Whittaker).

Finished the season strong, with a runner-up finish at the Chattanooga Classic (ending one stroke behind Ron Whittaker). Xerox Classic: Placed T4 at the Xerox Classic.

Placed T4 at the Xerox Classic. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Placed T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

Placed T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Entered the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in a share of the lead with Jason Day but eventually finished five strokes behind the 19-year-old in a T5.

Entered the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in a share of the lead with Jason Day but eventually finished five strokes behind the 19-year-old in a T5. The Rex Hospital Open: Placed T9 at The Rex Hospital Open.

2006 Season

Valero Texas Open: Recorded a career-best seventh at the Valero Texas Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. He was one of three rookies to finish among the top-10 in San Antonio.

Recorded a career-best seventh at the Valero Texas Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. He was one of three rookies to finish among the top-10 in San Antonio. Cialis Western Open: Held a four-way share of the 18-hole lead at the Cialis Western Open with a 5-under 66 and finished T40.

Held a four-way share of the 18-hole lead at the Cialis Western Open with a 5-under 66 and finished T40. Buick Championship: In 13th start of his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, posted his first top-10, a T9 at the Buick Championship. One of just four players to record four rounds in the 60s.

2005 Season

Rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing 11th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass: Earned fist career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Gila River Golf Classic. Birdied the last two holes for the one-stroke victory over Jon Mills.

Earned fist career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Gila River Golf Classic. Birdied the last two holes for the one-stroke victory over Jon Mills. Alberta Classic: Also added a T3 at the Alberta Classic.

Also added a T3 at the Alberta Classic. Xerox Classic: Added a T3 at the Xerox Classic.

2004 Season

Finished 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour, including seven top-25s.

Australian Masters: Recorded a T2 at the Australian Masters in Melbourne in December, losing to Australian lefty Richard Green on the first hole of a playoff that included fellow 2005 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Greg Chalmers. Held the 54-hole lead in that event but dropped into the playoff after an even-par 72 in the final round.

2003 Season

Finished 10th on the Canadian Tour Order of Merit. Made two European Tour starts, missing the cut in both.

2002 Season

On the Canadian Tour, was 12th on the end-of-season Order of Merit.

2001 Season

Rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in nine of 17 appearances.

1999 Season

Johnnie Walker Classic: Made one European Tour cut, a T46 at the Johnnie Walker Classic.

1998 Season

Bell Canadian Open: Made cut in PGA TOUR debut, a T51 at the Bell Canadian Open.

Made cut in PGA TOUR debut, a T51 at the Bell Canadian Open. BC TEL Open: Won $10,000 for a hole-in-one during the final round of the BC TEL Open.

1997 Season

Joined the Canadian Tour.