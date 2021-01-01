|
Arron Oberholser
Full Name
Oh-BURR-hole-zur
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
February 02, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
San Luis Obispo, California
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Angie Rizzo; Ethan Lee (7/18/09), Ryan Matthew (6/24/11)
Family
San Jose State University (1998, Broadcast Journalism)
College
1998
Turned Pro
$8,024,061
Career Earnings
Paradise Valley, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
International Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the second consecutive season and continued to serve as an analyst on various Golf Channel broadcasts. Will enter the 2015-16 Season under the Past Champion category.
2014 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR.
2013 Season
Missed cuts in both of his starts. Continued to rehab from hand and hip surgery that occurred in 2010. Has played on a Major Medical Extension since 2009.
2012 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts, missing one cut and withdrawing from the other.
2011 Season
Did not play on TOUR as he continued to rehab from hand and hip surgery.
2010 Season
Did not play on TOUR as he continued to rehab from hand surgery in January and hip surgery in February. Underwent two additional hand surgeries in May and August to repair damage to the left hook of hamate (originally operated on in October 2007).
2009 Season
Played on a Major Medical Extension. Ended up playing only four events, making two cuts and collecting $48,017.
2008 Season
Played only 10 times under the Major Medical Extension category after coming back from hand surgery in October 2007. Underwent a second surgery to remove bone spurs and repair minor cartilage damage in his left wrist on July 22.
2007 Season
Bothered by back and wrist injuries, but still managed to finish 47th on the money list with five top-10s. Because of hand and wrist injuries, was forced to withdraw after nine holes during the first round of the next week's BMW Championship and wasn't able to play at the TOUR Championship if he qualified. A fracture in his left hand had been bothersome since mid-June. Underwent successful surgery on October 30 to remove a loose fragment of the hamat bone in his left hand, and in turn was forced to withdraw from the Omega Mission Hills World Cup.
2006 Season
Collected his first TOUR title and earned more than $2 million, giving him a spot in the TOUR Championship for the first time.
2005 Season
Injured his right elbow after the PGA Championship. Planned to return the week of Las Vegas event but was experiencing lower-back problems. Did not make another start after the PGA. Had three T6s.
2004 Season
2003 Season
Began rookie campaign by making eight consecutive cuts including his only two top-10s.
2002 Season
Finished second on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with $319,883. Led the money list for seven of the final eight weeks of the season until Patrick Moore's victory at the Web.com Tour Championship.
2001 Season
Played in three events on the Nationwide Tour during his rookie season in 2001. Has been hampered since January 2000 with right wrist problems. Qualified for three events in 2000, making the cut in two.
2000 Season
Was second on the 2000 Canadian Tour Order of Merit after three runner-up finishes and eight top-10s. Played in 10 events and made the cut in eight. Was second in stroke average with a 69.17 average for 35 rounds.
1999 Season
Named Ericsson Canadian Tour International Rookie of the Year in 1999 after winning twice. Captured the 1999 Ontario Open Heritage Classic and the Eagle Creek Classic. Set Canadian Tour record for largest margin of victory (11 strokes) at Ontario. Finished third on the 1999 Order of Merit.
1998 Season
1996 Season
Amateur Highlights