Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

1999 Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2016 Barracuda Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2005 Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health

International Victories (8)

1995 Western Australia PGA Championship

Australian PGA Championship [Aus] 2014 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)

2005 Defeated Danny Ellis, Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health

Personal

Started his charity, MAXimumchances.org in 2012, to support children with autism. Name comes from son Max who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 22 months in 2005.

When he won the 2016 Barracuda Championship, wife Nicole was so nervous at home in Colleyville, Texas, she sat on the curb outside the couple's home as he played the 18th hole.

Nicknamed "Snake" by Australasian Tour peers.

Enjoys John Grisham novels.

Is a fan of Dallas-area pro teams, especially the NHL's Stars.

Special Interests

Fitness, car racing

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made the cut in seven of 20 starts, with his lone top-10 finish coming at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T10). Continued to battle arthritis in his back, with a missed cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic his final start of the season. Entered the 2018-19 campaign competing out of the Minor Medical Extension category, with seven starts available to earn 244 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377) and retain eligibility for the remainder of the season. Should he not make a start before October 18, 2018, will move into the Major Medical Extension category.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished T10 with fellow Aussie Cameron Percy in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2017 Season

Collected three top-25 finishes in 28 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Finished the season ranked 173rd in FedExCup points.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: A T17 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard marked his best finish of the season.

2016 Season

Split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR in the 2015-16 season. On the PGA TOUR, made six cuts in 12 starts, highlighted by his first career win in his 386th career TOUR start. Prior to his win in Reno, claimed two top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in nine starts. Ended the season at No. 142 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Broke through in his 386th career PGA TOUR start for his first win at the Barracuda Championship. With only conditional status on the PGA TOUR for the 2015-16 season, won in his seventh start of the season after missing five consecutive cuts. The victory marked his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since a T10 at the 2013 RSM Classic. Prior to his win, his best finishes on TOUR were a pair of T2s at the 2000 Kemper Insurance Open and 2009 Buick Open. Became the first player to win in his 40s on the PGA TOUR in 2015-16 season. Only the 12th different left-handed player to win on the PGA TOUR and first since Bubba Watson (2016 Northern Trust Open). Stormed into the 36-hole lead with point totals of 14 and 10 to open. Playing with the lead in the third round, recorded the second-best score of the day with 15 points to open up a six-point lead. Entered the final hole on Sunday with a one-point lead over Gary Woodland, who was already in the scorer's tent, and needed just a par to win. Instead, stiffed his second shot into the par-5 to five feet and holed the putt for eagle and a six-point victory. By virtue of his victory, earned a two-year exemption on TOUR and the final spot into The Open Championship.

In his fourth start of the Korn Ferry Tour season at the United Leasing & Finance Championship, posted his second top-10 of the year with a tie for 10th. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Fired 67-67-67 to take a share of the 54-hole lead with Julian Etulain at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Entered the final round 12-under par and posted a 2-over 73 for a T7.

2015 Season

Made 12 cuts in 17 starts and finished 172nd in the FedExCup standings, failing to make the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including all four in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he tied for 103rd on that money list. Will play the 2015-16 season out of the Veteran Member category.

2014 Season

Made 16 cuts in 27 PGA TOUR starts, with his lone top-10 finish coming in his second start. Made his next four more cuts in a row after the Quicken Loan National. For the first time since 2006, failed to finish inside the top 125 in either the FedExCup standings (132nd) or on the official money list (139). As a result, needed to attempt to regain his card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Completed the season No. 132 in the FedExCup standings.

Australian PGA Championship: Won the 2014 Australian PGA Championship in a seven-hole playoff duel with Adam Scott.

2013 Season

25 PGA TOUR appearances resulted in 14 cuts made and two top-25s. For the fifth year in a row, ended the season inside the top-100 in the FedExCup at No. 97. Earnings were $632,283.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs. The Barclays: Aced the par-3 14th hole during the third round of The Barclays, becoming the only player on TOUR with two aces this season. The feat also made him the only player with two aces in the FedExCup Playoffs (second round of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship on the 16th hole). The hole-in-one was his fifth on TOUR. Finished T37 at Liberty National to move to No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of five players to jump into the top 100 at The Barclays and qualify for the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Aced the par-3 14th hole during the third round of The Barclays, becoming the only player on TOUR with two aces this season. The feat also made him the only player with two aces in the FedExCup Playoffs (second round of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship on the 16th hole). The hole-in-one was his fifth on TOUR. Finished T37 at Liberty National to move to No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of five players to jump into the top 100 at The Barclays and qualify for the second FedExCup Playoffs event. Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: Finished T4 at the Tampa Bay Championship with defending champion Luke Donald and Justin Leonard. The top-five finish came in his eighth start on the Copperhead Course, where he had previously missed five cuts. It marked his best TOUR performance since a T4 at the 2010 RBC Canadian Open.

Finished T4 at the Tampa Bay Championship with defending champion Luke Donald and Justin Leonard. The top-five finish came in his eighth start on the Copperhead Course, where he had previously missed five cuts. It marked his best TOUR performance since a T4 at the 2010 RBC Canadian Open. Northern Trust Open: Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open, his first top-10 in nine starts at the event.

2012 Season

Made 25 starts on the PGA TOUR, playing the weekend 20 times, with seven top-25s. Finished the season No. 35 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Struggled to an opening-round 74 at the BMW Championship but improved each day, with rounds of 70-68-66 to finish T16. Performance wasn't enough to advance him to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

First top-10 finish of the season came in his 23rd start, finishing solo ninth at The Barclays. Jumped to No. 38 in the FedExCup standings. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Shot a second-round 64 to equal the course record at TPC Louisiana but finished T30 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Round was highlighted by a 5-under 31 on the front nine in which he was 5-under through the first four holes, equaling the low nine-hole score on TPC Louisiana's opening nine. The hot start featured an eagle on the 399-yard par-4 No. 1. He holed a wedge from the trees to the right of the fairway from 137 yards.

2011 Season

Finished inside the top 100 (No. 81) in the FedExCup standings for the third consecutive season. Added a second Australian Open title to his resume late in the year, his first title of any kind since the 2008 Henrico County Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Recorded an ace on the 16th hole during the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship with a 9-iron from 146 yards, his third-career hole-in-one on TOUR (2004 John Deere Classic and 2009 Puerto Rico Open). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Following a fifth-place finish in 2010, claimed T8 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in his 10th start in the event. It was the 18th top-10 finish of his career since his first in 2005.

2010 Season

Posted two top-10 finishes on the season and a career-best 56th-place finish in the FedExCup standings. Completed the season comfortably inside the top 100 on the TOUR money list (No. 91).

RBC Canadian Open: Improved on his New Orleans finish after a final-round, 5-under 65 at the RBC Canadian Open. He was among nine players to finish T4 at St. George's G&CC.

Improved on his New Orleans finish after a final-round, 5-under 65 at the RBC Canadian Open. He was among nine players to finish T4 at St. George's G&CC. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted his first top-10 of the season in his 10th start of the year with a fifth-place showing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was one of five Australians to finish in the top 10 at TPC Louisiana.

2009 Season

Made 26 PGA TOUR starts, making the cut 15 times, with eight top-25s. Earnings were $1,058,286. Placed 87th in the FedExCup race.

Buick Open: Equaled career-best finish with a T2 at Buick Open where he was the only player in the field to shoot all four rounds in the 60s. Finished three behind Tiger Woods. Jumped 45 spots to No. 77 in the FedExCup standings.

First top-10 was a T4 at the 2009 Puerto Rico Open. JBWere Australian Masters: Finished second to Woods in mid-November at the JBWere Masters by two strokes.

2008 Season

In 24 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made 19 cuts, with 16 top-25s and 10 top-10s. Finished eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to graduate to the PGA TOUR in 2009.

Shell Houston Open: Holed his second shot at the par-4 third hole with a wedge for an eagle-2 in the final round of the Shell Houston Open en route to T8 honors, his best finish since a T4 at the 2010 RBC Canadian Open.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 27 events on the 2007 Korn Ferry Tour, with nine top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 44 on the money list, with $143,089.

2006 Season

Made the cut in eight of 28 starts on the 2006 PGA TOUR but failed to record a top-10 or top-25 finish for first time in his career.

2005 Season

Finished 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Graduated to the PGA TOUR for 2006.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: In his first victory at the Albertsons Boise Open, defeated Danny Ellis with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

2004 Season

Fell out of top 150 (No. 156) for the first time in his career after posting just two top-10s.

2003 Season

Fell out of the top 125 for the first time since 1999.

Wachovia Championship: Recorded his only top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Wachovia Championship, four strokes behind David Toms. He joined Brent Geiberger as only other player to post all four rounds under par on the week at Quail Hollow Club.

2002 Season

Made 31 starts on the TOUR, finishing in the top 25 seven times.

First top-10 came at the Greater Milwaukee Open, where four rounds in 60s produced T5. Buick Invitational: Posted best round of tournament at Buick Invitational with final-round 63 to move from T78 to T13, matching the low final round in tournament history (Tommy Nakajima, 1984).

2001 Season

Opened the season with his best finish, a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. West Coast Swing: Earned $237,000 of his $692,170 total on the West Coast Swing.

2000 Season

With an exceptionally strong sophomore campaign, eclipsed the $1-million mark in season winnings for the first time, earning $1,063,456 on the strength of five top-10 finishes. Those winnings also earned him the distinction as the fourth left-handed player in PGA TOUR history to win in excess of $1 million in a season, joining Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir and Steve Flesch.

Kemper Insurance Open: Had career-best T2 at the Kemper Insurance Open.

1999 Season

Made the most of his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, playing in 34 events and recording seven top-25 finishes. Finished 114th on the money list.

Doral-Ryder Open: First top-10 of his career came at the Doral-Ryder Open, a T10.

1998 Season

Participated in two PGA TOUR events. Recorded two second-place finishes on the South Africa Tour. Played full time on the European Tour. In 20 starts, made 12 cuts and finished 29th on the order of merit. Had seven top-25s.

Australian Open: In December, defeated Stuart Appleby and Peter Senior by one stroke to win the Holden Australian Open at Royal Adelaide GC. Became the first player on the Australasian Tour since Bob Shearer to win the Australian Open and Australian Amateur, something Shearer did in 1993. Became the first left-hander to win the Open since Claude Felstead in 1909.

Finished third at the Australasian Tour Championship. Victorian Open: T2 at the Victorian Open.

1997 Season

Made nine cuts in nine starts, with his worst finish a T51. Was sixth in earnings.

ANZ Players Championship: Won the ANZ Players Championship, stringing together weekend rounds of 67-68 to edge Peter Lonard by a stroke.

Lone Southern Africa Tour start came at the Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship. Shot a final-round 66 to just miss securing a top-10 finish. He settled for a T12. Ford Open: His only other Australasian Tour top-10 was a T9 in February, at the Ford Open.

1996 Season

As a European Tour rookie, competed in 20 events, making nine cuts, with three top-25s. Finished his Australasian Tour season strong with a T8 and a T3.

Was T9 at the ANZ Players Championship. Foodlink Queensland Open Championship: Best performance was a runner-up showing at the Queensland Open in mid-October. Opened 65-67 to hold a four-shot lead at the halfway point. Shot weekend rounds of 72-72 to fall by a shot to winner Steven Alker.

Best performance was a runner-up showing at the Queensland Open in mid-October. Opened 65-67 to hold a four-shot lead at the halfway point. Shot weekend rounds of 72-72 to fall by a shot to winner Steven Alker. Oki Pro-Am: In 20 starts, his best finish on the European Tour was a T11 at the Oki Pro-Am, a distant 11 strokes behind winner Tom Kite.

1995 Season

Australasian Tour Rookie of the Year after three top-10s.

Amateur Highlights

Won the Nedlands Masters.

Won the 1994 French Amateur.

Was the 1995 Eisenhower Cup representative.

Won the Western Australia Championship.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE