Korn Ferry Tour Victories (5)

1999 NIKE Lehigh Valley Open, NIKE Omaha Classic

International Victories (3)

1996 Dutch Challenge [EurChall]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2004 Lost to Chris Tidland, Kyle Thompson, Kevin Stadler, Scholarship America Showdown

Personal

His mother, Lindy, is a three-time Australian Amateur champion.

Plays the guitar.

Uncle Bill Goggin is a former Australian Rules football player.

Special Interests

Guitar, music

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts and one made cut. Was 196th on the Regular Season money list.

2015 Season

Would miss the cut in Colombia, then make cuts in his next four outings, but with no finish better than T42. Struggled over the next eight tournaments, missing every cut. Closed the Regular Season making just three more cuts and finishing 34th on the money list. Made one cut in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in four starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win and nine cuts made. Was 42nd on the combined final money list.

T39 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run. Panama Claro Championship: Won right out the gate, capturing the season-opening Panama Claro Championship. Hovered near the top of the standings the first three rounds and then fired a 3-under 67 on the final day at the Panama GC to finish at 11-under 269 and claim a four-shot victory over runner-up Harold Varner III. Posted the day's only bogey-free round Sunday, while several challengers stumbled and fell out of contention. Clinched things with a downhill, 15-foot birdie putt at No. 17 to give him his winning margin. Joined Vance Veazey as the only two-time winners in Panama. Became only the ninth player in Tour history to record five or more wins.

2014 Season

Played in 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 14 cuts. Had one top-10 and four top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 62nd on the money list. Made the cut in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with finishes ranging from T27 to T61.

Finished in the top-25 at the Cleveland Open (T18) in June. Was tied for the halfway lead in Cleveland after adding a 62 to his first-round 71. Rounds of 69-75 followed on the weekend. WNB Golf Classic: Top-10 came in April at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, where wind storms shortened the event to 54 holes. Was T4, one behind second place but eight behind runaway winner Andrew Putnam when the tournament was called, having posted rounds of 69-68-67.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had nine top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Made the cut in three of four Finals' events, his best finish a T30 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.

2012 Season

Finished in the top 30 in the first three of four events in the fall. Ended the year No. 177 on the money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T27 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and missed regaining his card by one stroke. Closed with a birdie on his last hole to shoot 72 at PGA West Stadium Course but his 16-under total was one stroke shy of what he needed.

His best finish was a T35 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Australian PGA Championship: Late in the year, traveled to his homeland and T8 at the Australian PGA Championship. Had a second-round 66 at the Palmer Coolum Resort in Queensland.

2011 Season

His Korn Ferry Tour season was highlighted with two victories (equaling his career-high total in 1999) among his six top-10 finishes. He ended the season a career-best No. 3 on the money list.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Collected his sixth top-10 of the season, at the News Sentinel Open, where he was T8.

Was T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Became the Tour's first two-time winner of the season when he captured the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open by one stroke over Kyle Thompson, who was looking for back-to-back victories following his title the previous week at The Rex Hospital Open. Held the 54-hole lead at Crestview CC and kept challengers at arm's length throughout the final round. Rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to reach 18-under par and edge playing partner Thompson, who two-putted for birdie to temporarily tie for the lead. His fourth career win was worth $108,000 and pushed his season total past the $300,000 mark.

Was T4 at the Fresh Express Classic, which was reduced to 54 holes when heavy fog canceled the final round. Earned enough money to move past Breden Pappas into the No. 1 spot on the money list, where he spent six weeks during the 1999 season. Panama CLARO Championship: Earned his third career title with a two-stroke victory at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship. Hovered near the lead during the first three rounds and was in the final threesome Sunday. A birdie at No. 16 gave him the lead for the first time in the tournament. Closed with a pair of par saves as his closest challengers struggled down the stretch. Fired a 2-under 68 to wind up 11-under 269 at Panama GC. His victory came 11 years, 6 months, 19 days after his last win at the 1999 Cox Classic, the third-longest stretch between wins in Korn Ferry Tour history.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 28 starts on the PGA TOUR and ended the season No. 159 on the money list. Failed to advance to the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup for the first time.

Viking Classic: Ended the year by making seven cuts in his final eight starts, including a T17 at the Viking Classic.

Ended the year by making seven cuts in his final eight starts, including a T17 at the Viking Classic. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Best week was a T4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he posted a 6-under 30 on the back nine Sunday, one stroke shy of the course record.

2009 Season

Posted three top-10s in 26 starts, including a top-10 finish in just his third start of the year.

The Open Championship: Earned major championship career-best T5 finish in his ninth major championship start at The Open Championship. Was one stroke off the lead with a first-round 66. Bogeyed three consecutive holes late in the final round to post 73 and finish two shots out of Stewart Cink-Tom Watson playoff.

2008 Season

Enjoyed the best season of his career, with almost $2 million in earnings and five top-10s.

Frys.com Open: Fired second- and final-round 7-under-par 63s to claim solo third at the Frys.com Open.

Finished T4 at The Barclays thanks to a closing 4-under 67. Finish put him over $1.3 million for the season, a career best. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Best finish was a T2 at the Memorial Tournament. He was only the fourth player in tournament history to hold the outright lead after each of the first three rounds. Final-round 74 dropped him two behind winner Kenny Perry.

2007 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the second consecutive year and the second time in his career. Between his Driving Accuracy (44th) and Driving Distance (26th) statistics, ended the season ranked second in Total Driving behind Charles Warren.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Best finish of the year came at the first event of the PGA TOUR Fall Series, the Turning Stone Resort Championship. First-round 66 led to a T5.

2006 Season

Posted three top-10s and 85th-place finish on the PGA TOUR money list. Earned more ($1,076,142) than he had in his previous three seasons (2001-03) on TOUR combined.

Cialis Western Open: Earned exemption into The Open Championship with T2 finish at the Cialis Western Open, best career finish on TOUR. Became the sixth player to post all four rounds in the 60s since the event moved to Cog Hill in 1991.

2005 Season

Finished ninth on the Nationwide Tour money list to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2006, ending a two-year absence. Seven top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour included two seconds and two thirds. Ended season second in All-Around Ranking and fourth in Scoring Average (69.96) and Total Driving.

2004 Season

Finished No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

2003 Season

Lost his TOUR card after finishing No. 157 on the money list.

2002 Season

Played in 20 TOUR events.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Best finish was a T8 in his first event of the year, the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2001 Season

Posted one top-10 in 33 TOUR starts.

BellSouth Classic: T6 at the BellSouth Classic.

2000 Season

After initial slow start to rookie season, where he missed the cut in 15 of first 17 starts, rebounded with strong second half to finish 117th on the money list.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Career-best finish came with a T3 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

1999 Season

As rookie on Korn Ferry Tour, recorded victories at Lehigh Valley Open and Omaha Classic, finishing No. 4 on the money list.

1998 Season

San Paolo Vita Open: Won the San Paolo Vita Open.

Finished second at the Australian Masters. The TOUR Championship: Birdied the final hole of regulation to force a playoff with Brad King at the Australasian Tour Championship. Birdied the first playoff hole to win, vaulting him from 10th to fourth on the final ANZ Order of Merit.

1996 Season

Dutch Challenge: Won the Dutch Challenge on the European Challenge Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the 1995 Australasian Amateur.

Medalist at the 1995 Western and Canadian Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE