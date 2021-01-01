Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21) PGA TOUR Champions: All-Time Money List (55th)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2000

2000 PGA TOUR: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2004 The INTERNATIONAL

The INTERNATIONAL 2006 Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard

Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2015 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation

International Victories (2)

1999 Canon Challenge [Aus]

Canon Challenge [Aus] 2008 Australian Masters [Aus]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2001 Lost to John Rollins, BUY.COM Hershey Open

Lost to John Rollins, BUY.COM Hershey Open 2001 Lost to Mark Wurtz, D.A. Points, BUY.COM Inland Empire Open

Personal

Began playing primarily in the United States beginning in 2000 when the Aussie relocated to Flower Mound, Texas.

Wife, Angela, is a clinical psychologist. "She gets to see everything I do out there. I'm kind of lucky. I have a psychologist out there 24 hours a day. She doesn't lie. I can't kid myself."

Worked as a golf course superintendent.

If he weren't in golf he would be a race-car driver.

He accepts questions and comments at rodpampling@inter-sport.com.au.

Special Interests

Sports, cars, fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Recorded a T5 finish in his first appearance at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Marks his fourth top-10 finish in six events this season.

Recorded a T5 finish in his first appearance at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Marks his fourth top-10 finish in six events this season. The Ally Challenge: Posted rounds of 68-69-68 at The Ally Challenge and finished T4, his third top-10 in his first five starts of the year.

Posted rounds of 68-69-68 at The Ally Challenge and finished T4, his third top-10 in his first five starts of the year. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 67-68-70 for a T3 finish at the Cologuard Classic, his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

Carded rounds of 67-68-70 for a T3 finish at the Cologuard Classic, his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 68-68-71 to finish T8 in his season debut at the inaugural Morocco Champions.

2019 Season

Finished in the top-25 in both his starts in the 2019 season. Finished No. 90 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2018 Season

Made 11 cuts in 20 PGA TOUR starts with a T32 at the RBC Heritage his best result.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 22 starts during the 2016-17 season, with his season highlighted by his victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and his first FedExCup Playoffs appearance since the 2012 season. Ended the season No. 74 in the FedExCup standings.

Dell Technologies Championship: Finished the season with a 79th-place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Finished the season with a 79th-place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his third start of the season, opened with a PGA TOUR career-low 60 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Held the lead through the first two rounds before entering the final round one shot back of Lucas Glover. Captured his third career victory with a 32-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win by two shots over Brooks Koepka. With the win, became the oldest winner of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the age of 47 years, 1 month, 14 days, ending a streak of five consecutive winners under the age of 30. Marked 10 years, 7 months, 19 days since his last victory at the 2006 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Pampling became the oldest player to win on the PGA TOUR since Davis Love III captured his 21st win at the 2015 Wyndham Championship, and the oldest winner of the 2016-17 season.

2016 Season

Finished No. 195 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Failed to record a top-10 finish for just the third season on TOUR, with a T26 at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach his best outing. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished inside the top 25 in each of the three events contested to finish 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour priority list.

DAP Championship: Among his three top-25 finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a T10 at the DAP Championship, the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Among his three top-25 finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a T10 at the DAP Championship, the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished T61 at the Memorial Tournament where he was the only player to make an ace during the week, holing a 7-iron from 207 yards at No. 16 in the final round.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 13 starts, a win, three top-10s, five top-25s and 10 made cuts as he split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. Was 39th in the final priority-ranking order Finished the PGA TOUR season No. 192 in the FedExCup standings, missing the Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Made 10 PGA TOUR starts.

Australian Open: Shot a final-round, course record, 10-under 61 at The Australian Golf Course in Sydney to finish fourth in the 2015 Australian Open.

Shot a final-round, course record, 10-under 61 at The Australian Golf Course in Sydney to finish fourth in the 2015 Australian Open. Web.com Tour Championship: In the Finals, missed the cut in the first two events, finished T56 in Charlotte and closed with a T24 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

In the Finals, missed the cut in the first two events, finished T56 in Charlotte and closed with a T24 at the Web.com Tour Championship. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Finished the Regular Season with a T13 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open and a 17th-place position in Regular Season earnings, ensuring his return to the PGA TOUR in 2015-16.

Finished the Regular Season with a T13 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open and a 17th-place position in Regular Season earnings, ensuring his return to the PGA TOUR in 2015-16. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: In June, added another top-10, at the Air Capital Classic. Shot a pair of 66s in the second and third rounds after opening with an even-par 70. A final-round 69 left him T6 and moved him to eighth on the money list.

In June, added another top-10, at the Air Capital Classic. Shot a pair of 66s in the second and third rounds after opening with an even-par 70. A final-round 69 left him T6 and moved him to eighth on the money list. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Captured his first Tour win with a wire-to-wire victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in mid-May. Established himself as the man to beat when he opened with back-to-back, 9-under 63s and led by four shots at the halfway mark. Was 20 under and ahead by two entering the final round at Thornblade Club. Was threatened but never relinquished the lead as he chalked up six birdies in his first 14 holes Sunday. Bounced back with a critical two-putt birdie at No. 16 after an errant tee shot on the par-5, 15th led to a bogey that cut his lead to one at the time. Closed with a pair of pars to wind up with a 25-under-par score of 261 and two better than Texan Kelly Kraft, who kept pace with his own 5-under 66. Victory came in his 85th career Tour start and was worth $121,500, which jumped him from No. 72 to No. 8 on the money list after nine of 21 Regular Season events. Win came at age 45 years, 7 months, 24 days. His 261 total was the third lowest on Tour during the year. He was one of only two wire-to-wire winners (Martin Piller at the Albertsons Boise Open the other).

Captured his first Tour win with a wire-to-wire victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in mid-May. Established himself as the man to beat when he opened with back-to-back, 9-under 63s and led by four shots at the halfway mark. Was 20 under and ahead by two entering the final round at Thornblade Club. Was threatened but never relinquished the lead as he chalked up six birdies in his first 14 holes Sunday. Bounced back with a critical two-putt birdie at No. 16 after an errant tee shot on the par-5, 15th led to a bogey that cut his lead to one at the time. Closed with a pair of pars to wind up with a 25-under-par score of 261 and two better than Texan Kelly Kraft, who kept pace with his own 5-under 66. Victory came in his 85th career Tour start and was worth $121,500, which jumped him from No. 72 to No. 8 on the money list after nine of 21 Regular Season events. Win came at age 45 years, 7 months, 24 days. His 261 total was the third lowest on Tour during the year. He was one of only two wire-to-wire winners (Martin Piller at the Albertsons Boise Open the other). Puerto Rico Open: Lone top-10 came at the Puerto Rico Open, his first top-10 showing since a fifth-place finish at the 2014 Barracuda Championship. Marked his highest finish in five starts at Trump International GC.

Lone top-10 came at the Puerto Rico Open, his first top-10 showing since a fifth-place finish at the 2014 Barracuda Championship. Marked his highest finish in five starts at Trump International GC. Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: On the Korn Ferry Tour, in the second event of the year, sandwiched middle rounds of 66 around an opening-day 72 and a closing 69 to finish T8 at the Colombia Championship in Bogota.

2014 Season

Played in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had two top-10s and five top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 38th on the money list. Was 25th in the Tour's All-Around Ranking. On the PGA TOUR, made the cut in four of seven starts, finishing No. 203 in the FedExCup standings.

Emirates Australian Open: In his homeland, made three PGA Tour of Australasia appearances, highlighted by a runner-up in the Emirates Australian Open in late November, six back of runner-away winner Jordan Spieth.

In his homeland, made three PGA Tour of Australasia appearances, highlighted by a runner-up in the Emirates Australian Open in late November, six back of runner-away winner Jordan Spieth. Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T19 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Had two missed cuts and a T46 in the other three.

Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T19 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Had two missed cuts and a T46 in the other three. Barracuda Championship: Best finish, a 5th, came at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, where he compiled 11 points each in the first and final rounds of the Modified Stableford scoring event. It was his best finish on the PGA TOUR since a T8 at the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open.

Best finish, a 5th, came at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, where he compiled 11 points each in the first and final rounds of the Modified Stableford scoring event. It was his best finish on the PGA TOUR since a T8 at the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open. Midwest Classic: T11 at the Midwest Classic in July.

T11 at the Midwest Classic in July. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: T10 at the Air Capital Classic in June.

T10 at the Air Capital Classic in June. WNB Golf Classic: Best finish, a T2, came in his third start in April, at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas. Rounds of 66-69-68 in the weather-shortened event (heavy wind) resulted in his best Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR finish since a T2 at another Texas event, the 2008 Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth.

2013 Season

Made seven of 16 PGA TOUR cuts and did not record a top-25 finish for the first time since the 2001 season. Finished No. 194 in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but was not able to improve his status for the 2013-14 season.

2012 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in six years but failed to advance past the first event, at The Barclays. Finished No. 107 in the FedExCup standings.

Australian PGA Championship: Contended at the Australian PGA Championship. Shot a pair of 69s on the weekend to T2 at the Palmer Coolum Resort in Queensland, four shots behind winner Daniel Popovic.

Contended at the Australian PGA Championship. Shot a pair of 69s on the weekend to T2 at the Palmer Coolum Resort in Queensland, four shots behind winner Daniel Popovic. Emirates Australian Open: Finished T10 in December at the Emirates Australian Open at the Lakes GC in Sydney.

Finished T10 in December at the Emirates Australian Open at the Lakes GC in Sydney. Farmers Insurance Open: Was T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open, with rounds of 64-75-68-71. It was just his second top-10 in nine starts at the event and only top-10 of the season.

2011 Season

Enjoyed six top-25 finishes, including two, back-to-back top 10s in 21 starts on TOUR.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Came back the following week with a T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, the first time he's had back-to-back top 10s in stroke-play events since 2006 when he was T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and was solo third at Colonial.

Came back the following week with a T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, the first time he's had back-to-back top 10s in stroke-play events since 2006 when he was T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and was solo third at Colonial. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Making his sixth start of the season, finished T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his first top-10 performance since the 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship.

2010 Season

Did not record a top-10 for the first time in his nine-year TOUR career. Finished outside the top 125 for the first time.

John Deere Classic: Best finish was T15 at the John Deere Classic.

2009 Season

Posted three top-10s.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Posted a T7 at Turning Stone Resort Championship for his third top-10 this season and 32nd of his career.

Posted a T7 at Turning Stone Resort Championship for his third top-10 this season and 32nd of his career. Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Held 18-hole lead with a 5-under 67 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, eventually finishing eighth. Played the par-5 11th hole even par for the week going birdie, quadruple bogey, birdie and eagle.

Held 18-hole lead with a 5-under 67 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, eventually finishing eighth. Played the par-5 11th hole even par for the week going birdie, quadruple bogey, birdie and eagle. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship with a pair of 71s on the weekend.

2008 Season

Recorded five top-10 finishes, including the first second-place finish of his nine-year career on TOUR.

AT&T National: Fifth top-10 of the season was T3 at the AT&T National.

Fifth top-10 of the season was T3 at the AT&T National. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Best finish was a T2 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Was tied with Phil Mickelson and Tim Clark for the lead at 13-under with one hole remaining before Mickelson, in the final pairing with Pampling, birdied the 72nd hole from the left trees. The finish marked the fourth consecutive year he finished in the top 12 at Colonial CC in Fort Worth, Texas.

Best finish was a T2 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Was tied with Phil Mickelson and Tim Clark for the lead at 13-under with one hole remaining before Mickelson, in the final pairing with Pampling, birdied the 72nd hole from the left trees. The finish marked the fourth consecutive year he finished in the top 12 at Colonial CC in Fort Worth, Texas. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, falling to Vijay Singh in 25 holes in the third round.

2007 Season

Fifth consecutive season with more than $1 million in earnings and at least nine top-25 finishes. Finished the season ranked third in eagles with 14.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Finished T3 at the Memorial Tournament after taking a three-stroke lead into the final round. Eagle at the par-5 15th on Sunday tied him for the lead, but a bogey at the par-4 17th dropped him two shots behind winner K.J. Choi.

Finished T3 at the Memorial Tournament after taking a three-stroke lead into the final round. Eagle at the par-5 15th on Sunday tied him for the lead, but a bogey at the par-4 17th dropped him two shots behind winner K.J. Choi. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Made an ace at the 188-yard, par-3 16th in the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. He also eagled the par-5 first hole to become the first player since 1999 to card two eagles at that event in the same round.

Made an ace at the 188-yard, par-3 16th in the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. He also eagled the par-5 first hole to become the first player since 1999 to card two eagles at that event in the same round. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Posted a T10 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. It was his best finish since the 2006 Chrysler Championship (T6).

2006 Season

Collected second TOUR title and earned more than $2.6 million as well as a spot in THE TOUR Championship for the first time in his five-year career. Made 21 cuts in 24 starts and recorded a career-best six top-10s. Made the cut in three of the four majors.

Chrysler Championship: Sixth top-10 was a T6 at the Chrysler Championship, the final full-field event of the season.

Sixth top-10 was a T6 at the Chrysler Championship, the final full-field event of the season. The INTERNATIONAL: The 2004 winner finished T10 at The INTERNATIONAL, his third consecutive top-10 at Castle Pines GC (T6 in 2005).

The 2004 winner finished T10 at The INTERNATIONAL, his third consecutive top-10 at Castle Pines GC (T6 in 2005). Bank of America Colonial: One week later, held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads at the Bank of America Colonial. At one point, was tied with eventual winner Tim Herron on Sunday before being derailed by a double bogey on No. 15. Finished third after a final-round 70, the only player to post top-10s both weeks of the Texas swing.

One week later, held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads at the Bank of America Colonial. At one point, was tied with eventual winner Tim Herron on Sunday before being derailed by a double bogey on No. 15. Finished third after a final-round 70, the only player to post top-10s both weeks of the Texas swing. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T8 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, his first top-10 in five appearances in Irving, Texas.

Finished T8 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, his first top-10 in five appearances in Irving, Texas. Masters Tournament: Best finish was T16 at the Masters.

Best finish was T16 at the Masters. Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: Picked up his second career TOUR win with a one-stroke victory over Greg Owen at the Bay Hill Invitational presented by MasterCard. Came into final round with a four-stroke lead over three players, including Owen, whom he dueled down the stretch. Tied at 14-under after Pampling double bogeyed the par-4 13th hole. One behind Owen going to the par-3 17th. Although Pampling bogeyed the hole, Owen missed two putts from within 3Â½ feet to double bogey the hole and the pair headed for the 18th hole tied for the lead. Owen's second shot found the back bunker and he wedged to 13 feet, while Pampling two-putted for par. When Owen missed the 13-footer, Pampling became just the second international champion in the 41-year history of the tournament. The $990,000 check was the largest of his career.

Picked up his second career TOUR win with a one-stroke victory over Greg Owen at the Bay Hill Invitational presented by MasterCard. Came into final round with a four-stroke lead over three players, including Owen, whom he dueled down the stretch. Tied at 14-under after Pampling double bogeyed the par-4 13th hole. One behind Owen going to the par-3 17th. Although Pampling bogeyed the hole, Owen missed two putts from within 3Â½ feet to double bogey the hole and the pair headed for the 18th hole tied for the lead. Owen's second shot found the back bunker and he wedged to 13 feet, while Pampling two-putted for par. When Owen missed the 13-footer, Pampling became just the second international champion in the 41-year history of the tournament. The $990,000 check was the largest of his career. Buick Invitational: Shared third-round lead at the Buick Invitational with Sergio Garcia at 11-under 205. Finished T10.

2005 Season

MCI Heritage: The next week, finished T6 at the MCI Heritage. First time in his career he managed back-to-back top-10s since joining the TOUR in 2002.

The next week, finished T6 at the MCI Heritage. First time in his career he managed back-to-back top-10s since joining the TOUR in 2002. Masters Tournament: Posted first career major championship top-10 with T5 in first start at the Masters. Along with Mark Hensby, led contingent of eight Aussies playing in Augusta.

2004 Season

His top-40 finish on the final money list earned his first invitation to the Masters in 2005.

The INTERNATIONAL: Recorded his first TOUR victory in his 81st career start at The INTERNATIONAL. Made a 21-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the par-5, 71st hole, collecting five points in the tournament's Modified Stableford scoring system to move into a two-point lead over Alex Cejka.

2003 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish came late in the season when he overcame a second-round 73 to finish T3 at the Reno-Tahoe Open for fifth top-10 of the season. Rebounded with rounds of 67-68 on the weekend and earned $174,000 to exceed $1 million in earnings on the season for the first time in his career.

2002 Season

One of six Korn Ferry Tour graduates from class of 2001 to retain TOUR card, finishing in the top 100 in rookie season.

Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: Best showing of the season was a T4 at the Tampa Bay Classic.

2001 Season

Led the Korn Ferry Tour in top-10s with nine but did not bring home a win in his second season on that tour. Eight of his top-10s were top-fives, including three runner-up finishes and two thirds. Continued to support PGA Tour of Australasia, playing in seven events with two top 10s. Made 46 of 49 cuts between 1996-2001 on PGA Tour of Australasia.

BUY.COM Inland Empire Open: Came out on short side of three-man playoff with Mark Wurtz and winner D.A. Points at Inland Empire Open.

Came out on short side of three-man playoff with Mark Wurtz and winner D.A. Points at Inland Empire Open. BUY.COM Hershey Open: Lost playoff to John Rollins at Hershey Open after matching course record with 7-under 64 during final round.

2000 Season

Played in 24 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25s.

1999 Season

The Open Championship: First-round leader at The Open Championship. Shot an even-par 71 Carnoustie, Scotland, then missed the cut after posting a second-round 86.

First-round leader at The Open Championship. Shot an even-par 71 Carnoustie, Scotland, then missed the cut after posting a second-round 86. Canon Challenge: Won the Canon Challenge on the Australasian Tour.

1998 Season