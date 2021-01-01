|
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Briny Baird
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
May 11, 1972
Birthday
49
AGE
Miami Beach, Florida
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Wife, Laura; Madison Kaye, Taylor Rae, Brody Gray
Family
Valdosta State University (1995, Communications)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$13,569,631
Career Earnings
Palm City, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the fourth consecutive season due to an injury dating to 2012. Entered the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Season with nine events to earn 72 FedExCup points or $96,029 as part of his Major Medical Extension.
2017 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the third consecutive season due to injury that dates back to 2012.
2016 Season
Playing on a Major Medical Extension, did not compete due to injury.
2015 Season
Playing on a Major Medical Extension, did not compete due to injury.
2014 Season
After eight made cuts in 17 starts, finished the season ranked 141st in FedExCup standings. Injured his back in May and did not play again on TOUR after the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Attempted to regain his exempt status via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Entered the season with 14 events available to earn $493,399, which, coupled with 2012 earnings of $154,111, would equal No. 125 from the 2012 money list. Fulfilled those requirements, equaling $548,375 through the first three events of the season. Was seeking his first PGA TOUR victory in his 365th start, holding the distinction of being the current, active player with the most starts and money earned without a win.
2013 Season
Did not make any TOUR starts as he continued to recover from double-shoulder surgery from 2012.
2012 Season
Made the cut in just six of 13 starts. Withdrew with a shoulder injury during THE PLAYERS Championship.
2011 Season
Made 11 of 19 cuts on TOUR, highlighted by three top-10 finishes. Broke par in 15 of his last 16 competitive rounds.
2010 Season
At No. 127, recorded his lowest position on the money list since finishing No. 186 during his rookie season in 1999. Among his career-low 15 made cuts was one top-10 finish.
2009 Season
Completed his 10th year on TOUR by finishing inside No. 80 (78th) on the money list for the fifth time in his career.
2008 Season
Had the second-best season of his PGA TOUR career, finishing 27th in the FedExCup standings, earning more than $2 million for only the second time in his career (2003) and ranking in the top 10 in Greens in Regulation. Played in all four events of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup,
2007 Season
Played in two events in the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs, finishing 102nd on the points list. Recorded seven top-25s and wound up 100th on the money list. After missing the cut at the Travelers Championship in June, made 14 cuts in a row to finish the season. Played the most rounds (115), led the TOUR in scoring on par 5s (137-under) and made the most birdies (411).
2006 Season
Playing out of the No. 126-150 category, made the most of his limited opportunities to re-gain card for 2007.
2005 Season
Fell out of the top 125 for the first time since rookie season in 1999. Unable to finish better than T58 in final three starts and finished the season at No. 126 on the money list, $2,545 short of 125th ranked Nick Price.
2004 Season
Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the fourth consecutive season. Posted three top-10s in 30 TOUR starts.
2003 Season
Finished a career-best 22nd on the money list with a career-high seven top-10s and played in THE TOUR Championship for the first time.
2002 Season
Recorded two top-10s and earned $817,514.
2001 Season
Made most of return to PGA TOUR by finishing 63rd on the money list.
2000 Season
Graduated to the PGA TOUR with fourth-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
1999 Season
Finished 186th on the money list as a TOUR rookie.
1998 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE