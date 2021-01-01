Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1996

1996 PGA TOUR: 1999

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2000 BUY.COM Monterrey Open

Additional Victories (1)

1989 Thornton Future Masters

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2011 Lost to Bryce Molder, Frys.com Open

Personal

MVP of high school soccer team.

Father, Butch, won twice while playing the PGA TOUR and was a two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner.

Has an unusual putting style he adopted from his teacher in 1999. Keeps most of his weight on his left foot, which is placed decidedly forward, to encourage remaining still over putts.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the fourth consecutive season due to an injury dating to 2012. Entered the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Season with nine events to earn 72 FedExCup points or $96,029 as part of his Major Medical Extension.

2017 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the third consecutive season due to injury that dates back to 2012.

2016 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, did not compete due to injury.

2015 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, did not compete due to injury.

2014 Season

After eight made cuts in 17 starts, finished the season ranked 141st in FedExCup standings. Injured his back in May and did not play again on TOUR after the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Attempted to regain his exempt status via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Entered the season with 14 events available to earn $493,399, which, coupled with 2012 earnings of $154,111, would equal No. 125 from the 2012 money list. Fulfilled those requirements, equaling $548,375 through the first three events of the season. Was seeking his first PGA TOUR victory in his 365th start, holding the distinction of being the current, active player with the most starts and money earned without a win.

The McGladrey Classic: Finished T2 at the McGladrey Classic, worth $484,000. Entered the final round tied with Chris Kirk at 10-under, and then entered the final hole tied with Kirk for the lead at 14-under before a bogey (which included a made putt from 25 feet, 4 inches) led to the sixth runner-up finish of his career.

2013 Season

Did not make any TOUR starts as he continued to recover from double-shoulder surgery from 2012.

2012 Season

Made the cut in just six of 13 starts. Withdrew with a shoulder injury during THE PLAYERS Championship.

Shoulder surgery: Underwent surgery on both shoulders, the first on September 20, with surgeons shaving between five to seven millimeters off both near the AC joints to alleviate pain in 2012.

Underwent surgery on both shoulders, the first on September 20, with surgeons shaving between five to seven millimeters off both near the AC joints to alleviate pain in 2012. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Missed the cut the at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and did not play the rest of the season.

Missed the cut the at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and did not play the rest of the season. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Finished T12 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2011 Season

Made 11 of 19 cuts on TOUR, highlighted by three top-10 finishes. Broke par in 15 of his last 16 competitive rounds.

Frys.com Open: Chipped in for an eagle-2 on the 71st hole of the Frys.com Open to work his way into a sudden-death playoff with Bryce Molder, a first for both players. With each player in search of his maiden TOUR win, Molder sealed the deal with a birdie-3 on the sixth extra hole at CordeValle GC. The second-place finish was his fifth runner-up performance in 248 career starts.

Chipped in for an eagle-2 on the 71st hole of the Frys.com Open to work his way into a sudden-death playoff with Bryce Molder, a first for both players. With each player in search of his maiden TOUR win, Molder sealed the deal with a birdie-3 on the sixth extra hole at CordeValle GC. The second-place finish was his fifth runner-up performance in 248 career starts. John Deere Classic: Second top-10 finish of the season came largely due to a 7-under 64 at the John Deere Classic.

Second top-10 finish of the season came largely due to a 7-under 64 at the John Deere Classic. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T5 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the strength of a third-round 66.

2010 Season

At No. 127, recorded his lowest position on the money list since finishing No. 186 during his rookie season in 1999. Among his career-low 15 made cuts was one top-10 finish.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Entered Children's Miracle Network Classic No. 126 on the money list, but finished T27 to drop one position.

Entered Children's Miracle Network Classic No. 126 on the money list, but finished T27 to drop one position. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T4 at the TOUR's Mexico event in 2010. One off the lead with an opening 6-under 65 and finished three behind champion Cameron Beckman.

2009 Season

Completed his 10th year on TOUR by finishing inside No. 80 (78th) on the money list for the fifth time in his career.

RBC Canadian Open: Was one of four players to win a BMW Z4 convertible by making a hole-in-one at the 15th hole at the RBC Canadian Open (Arjun Atwal, Leif Olson and Casey Wittenberg). It was his fifth TOUR ace and second in 2009, the other coming at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Was one of four players to win a BMW Z4 convertible by making a hole-in-one at the 15th hole at the RBC Canadian Open (Arjun Atwal, Leif Olson and Casey Wittenberg). It was his fifth TOUR ace and second in 2009, the other coming at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Was T3 after 36 holes at HP Byron Nelson Championship, eventually finishing T8 for his third top-10 of the season.

Was T3 after 36 holes at HP Byron Nelson Championship, eventually finishing T8 for his third top-10 of the season. Verizon Heritage: Posted the second top-10 finish of the season and 25th of his career at the Verizon Heritage, finishing runner-up by 10 strokes to Brian Gay.

Posted the second top-10 finish of the season and 25th of his career at the Verizon Heritage, finishing runner-up by 10 strokes to Brian Gay. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Opened with rounds of 67-66-67 to sit just one behind 54-hole leaders Bo Van Pelt and Mark Wilson at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Final-round 73 left him T6 and six behind eventual winner Wilson.

2008 Season

Had the second-best season of his PGA TOUR career, finishing 27th in the FedExCup standings, earning more than $2 million for only the second time in his career (2003) and ranking in the top 10 in Greens in Regulation. Played in all four events of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup,

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T27 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finish also earned an invitation to his second Masters in 2009.

Finished T27 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finish also earned an invitation to his second Masters in 2009. THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded a fourth-place finish at THE PLAYERS. Was in contention for most of the final round before bogeys on 15 and 17 dropped him back. Finished four behind winner Sergio Garcia. Fourth-place check for $456,000 was the largest of his nine-year TOUR career at the time.

Recorded a fourth-place finish at THE PLAYERS. Was in contention for most of the final round before bogeys on 15 and 17 dropped him back. Finished four behind winner Sergio Garcia. Fourth-place check for $456,000 was the largest of his nine-year TOUR career at the time. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: At the first Puerto Rico Open, T2 through 54 holes before finishing T4 after a final-round 72. Bogeyed Nos. 9-12 in the final round to fall out of contention.

2007 Season

Played in two events in the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs, finishing 102nd on the points list. Recorded seven top-25s and wound up 100th on the money list. After missing the cut at the Travelers Championship in June, made 14 cuts in a row to finish the season. Played the most rounds (115), led the TOUR in scoring on par 5s (137-under) and made the most birdies (411).

AT&T Classic: Only top-10 came in 15th start, a T9 at the AT&T Classic.

2006 Season

Playing out of the No. 126-150 category, made the most of his limited opportunities to re-gain card for 2007.

84 LUMBER Classic: Finished T9 at the 84 LUMBER Classic, jumping into the top 100 on the money list.

Finished T9 at the 84 LUMBER Classic, jumping into the top 100 on the money list. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Carded T5 honors at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2005 Season

Fell out of the top 125 for the first time since rookie season in 1999. Unable to finish better than T58 in final three starts and finished the season at No. 126 on the money list, $2,545 short of 125th ranked Nick Price.

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Held the 18- and 36-hole leads at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas after opening 62-66. Fell from contention after a 6-over-par 78 in the third round, but rebounded with a final-round 65 to finish T8.

Held the 18- and 36-hole leads at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas after opening 62-66. Fell from contention after a 6-over-par 78 in the third round, but rebounded with a final-round 65 to finish T8. Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: In eighth start of the season, posted first top-10, a T8, at the Bay Hill Invitational.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the fourth consecutive season. Posted three top-10s in 30 TOUR starts.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Finished T2 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort after holding the 36- and 54-hole lead, his third career runner-up finish.

Finished T2 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort after holding the 36- and 54-hole lead, his third career runner-up finish. Buick Open: Made a hole-in-one on the third hole during the first round of the Buick Open with a 4-iron from 197 yards. His father, Butch, made the first hole-in-one at the Buick Open in 1962 on the same hole.

Made a hole-in-one on the third hole during the first round of the Buick Open with a 4-iron from 197 yards. His father, Butch, made the first hole-in-one at the Buick Open in 1962 on the same hole. Nissan Open: Shot a second-round 62 at the Nissan Open and finished T10.

2003 Season

Finished a career-best 22nd on the money list with a career-high seven top-10s and played in THE TOUR Championship for the first time.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Tied a TOUR birdie-eagle streak record during the second round of the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort. Began streak with an eagle on the 15th hole and then birdied the next seven holes for a total of 9-under over eight holes. Billy Mayfair set the mark at the 2001 Buick Open.

Tied a TOUR birdie-eagle streak record during the second round of the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort. Began streak with an eagle on the 15th hole and then birdied the next seven holes for a total of 9-under over eight holes. Billy Mayfair set the mark at the 2001 Buick Open. Buick Open: Aided by rounds of 65-66 on the weekend, finished T2 at Buick Open, two shots behind champion Jim Furyk.

2002 Season

Recorded two top-10s and earned $817,514.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Best finish of the year was a T3 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic at 28-under-par 332, two strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson and David Berganio, Jr.

2001 Season

Made most of return to PGA TOUR by finishing 63rd on the money list.

John Deere Classic: Runner-up at John Deere Classic, where he finished one stroke behind first-time winner David Gossett. Second-place check worth $302,400 or $27,306 less than father Butch Baird won in 20-plus years on PGA TOUR.

2000 Season

Graduated to the PGA TOUR with fourth-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

BUY.COM Monterrey Open: Won the Monterey Open with tournament-record 20-under par.

1999 Season

Finished 186th on the money list as a TOUR rookie.

1998 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished 12th at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his first TOUR card.

Amateur Highlights

1994 and 1995 Division II champion and Player of the Year at Valdosta (Georgia) State.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE