Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1997

PGA TOUR Victories (8)

1997 Canon Greater Hartford Open

Canon Greater Hartford Open 2000 MCI Classic

MCI Classic 2004 MCI Heritage, World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational

MCI Heritage, World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational 2008 Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship 2009 The Open Championship

The Open Championship 2021 Safeway Open, RBC Heritage

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

1996 NIKE Ozarks Open, NIKE Colorado Classic, NIKE TOUR Championship

International Victories (2)

1996 Mexican Open

Mexican Open 1999 Mexican Open

Additional Victories (3)

2006 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Zach Johnson and Scott Verplank]

Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Zach Johnson and Scott Verplank] 2007 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with J.J. Henry]

CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with J.J. Henry] 2013 PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Connor Cink]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

1998 Lost to Olin Browne, Larry Mize, Canon Greater Hartford Open

Lost to Olin Browne, Larry Mize, Canon Greater Hartford Open 2004 Defeated Ted Purdy, MCI Heritage

Defeated Ted Purdy, MCI Heritage 2006 Lost to Tiger Woods, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

Lost to Tiger Woods, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational 2009 Defeated Tom Watson, The Open Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)

1996 Lost to Larry Silveira, Bobby Elliott, NIKE San Jose Open

Lost to Larry Silveira, Bobby Elliott, NIKE San Jose Open 1996 Defeated R.W. Eaks, NIKE Ozarks Open

National Teams

2000, 2005, 2007, 2009 Presidents Cup

2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 Ryder Cup

2005, 2006 World Cup

Personal

Took up the game when his parents, single-digit handicappers, left him at a driving range before he was old enough to go on the course.

Was a husband and a father while still at Georgia Tech.

Member of East Lake GC, host venue of the TOUR Championship.

Outdoor enthusiast who loves hiking, camping, biking and skiing.

With the news of his wife Lisa's diagnosis with breast cancer, withdrew from the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship and did not compete on TOUR for six weeks in April and May.

Competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2016 wore pink ribbons during the final round in honor of Lisa.

In his second start back to competition, the 2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic, cancer patients from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital drew pictures on get well cards for Lisa, who was at TPC Southwind with Stewart.

Special Interests

Family, boating, water sports, hiking, barbecue, snow skiing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

RBC Heritage: Earned his eighth career PGA TOUR title, second of the season and third at the RBC Heritage, with a four-stroke victory at 19-under 265 in his 610th start. Became the third player with three or more victories at the RBC Heritage, joining Davis Love III (five) and Hale Irwin (three). At the age of 47 years, 10 months, 28 days, became the fourth player (fifth instance) age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on TOUR since 1960. Became the second multiple winner on TOUR this season (2020 Fortinet Championship), joining Bryson DeChambeau. After posting back-to-back 8-under 63s to record a career and tournament best opening 36-hole score of 126, entered the final round with an event best 54-hole lead of 195. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and Strokes Gained: Total.

Earned his eighth career PGA TOUR title, second of the season and third at the RBC Heritage, with a four-stroke victory at 19-under 265 in his 610th start. Became the third player with three or more victories at the RBC Heritage, joining Davis Love III (five) and Hale Irwin (three). At the age of 47 years, 10 months, 28 days, became the fourth player (fifth instance) age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on TOUR since 1960. Became the second multiple winner on TOUR this season (2020 Fortinet Championship), joining Bryson DeChambeau. After posting back-to-back 8-under 63s to record a career and tournament best opening 36-hole score of 126, entered the final round with an event best 54-hole lead of 195. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and Strokes Gained: Total. Safeway Open: Won the season-opening Safeway Open, his seventh career PGA TOUR title and first since winning The Open Championship in 2009, a span of 4,074 days. At age 47 years, 115 days, became the oldest winner on the PGA TOUR since Phil Mickelson at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the oldest winner of the Safeway Open since Rocco Mediate in 2010. Marked his 100th top-10 on the PGA TOUR, becoming the first player to earn a win in his 100th top-10 since Matt Kuchar at the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii. Had not finished better than T77 in three prior starts at the event. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (84.72 percent) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.56). Son, Reagan, served as his caddie for the week.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

RBC Heritage: Earned his eighth career PGA TOUR title, second of the season and third at the RBC Heritage, with a four-stroke victory at 19-under 265 in his 610th start. Became the third player with three or more victories at the RBC Heritage, joining Davis Love III (five) and Hale Irwin (three). At the age of 47 years, 10 months, 28 days, became the fourth player (fifth instance) age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on TOUR since 1960. Became the second multiple winner on TOUR this season (2020 Fortinet Championship), joining Bryson DeChambeau. After posting back-to-back 8-under 63s to record a career and tournament best opening 36-hole score of 126, entered the final round with an event best 54-hole lead of 195. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and Strokes Gained: Total.

Earned his eighth career PGA TOUR title, second of the season and third at the RBC Heritage, with a four-stroke victory at 19-under 265 in his 610th start. Became the third player with three or more victories at the RBC Heritage, joining Davis Love III (five) and Hale Irwin (three). At the age of 47 years, 10 months, 28 days, became the fourth player (fifth instance) age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on TOUR since 1960. Became the second multiple winner on TOUR this season (2020 Fortinet Championship), joining Bryson DeChambeau. After posting back-to-back 8-under 63s to record a career and tournament best opening 36-hole score of 126, entered the final round with an event best 54-hole lead of 195. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and Strokes Gained: Total. Safeway Open: Won the season-opening Safeway Open, his seventh career PGA TOUR title and first since winning The Open Championship in 2009, a span of 4,074 days. At age 47 years, 115 days, became the oldest winner on the PGA TOUR since Phil Mickelson at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the oldest winner of the Safeway Open since Rocco Mediate in 2010. Marked his 100th top-10 on the PGA TOUR, becoming the first player to earn a win in his 100th top-10 since Matt Kuchar at the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii. Had not finished better than T77 in three prior starts at the event. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (84.72 percent) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.56). Son, Reagan, served as his caddie for the week.

2020 Season

Recorded one top-10, a T9 at the Houston Open, and finished the season No. 144 in the FedExCup standings. Made 11 cuts in 14 starts.

2019 Season

Made eight cuts in 16 starts, with three top-25s, and finished the season No. 179 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with eight starts available to earn 216 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time, ending his season at No. 73 in the standings following a T62 at the Dell Technologies Championship. Made 18 cuts in 25 starts, including eight top-25s and three top-10s. Season was highlighted by a T2 at the Travelers Championship, his best result on TOUR since winning the 2009 Open Championship.

PGA Championship: Closed with a 3-under 67 at Bellerive Country Club to finish T4 with Jon Rahm at 11-under 269 at the PGA Championship. Marked his best finish in a major championship since winning the 2009 Open Championship. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green for the week, outperforming the field by 3.179 strokes. The top-five showing came in his 19th PGA Championship start and first since missing four straight cuts in the event from 2011-14.

Closed with a 3-under 67 at Bellerive Country Club to finish T4 with Jon Rahm at 11-under 269 at the PGA Championship. Marked his best finish in a major championship since winning the 2009 Open Championship. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green for the week, outperforming the field by 3.179 strokes. The top-five showing came in his 19th PGA Championship start and first since missing four straight cuts in the event from 2011-14. Travelers Championship: Birdied six of his first nine holes in the final round, and 10 total, en route to an 8-under 62 to finish T2 at the Travelers Championship. Had one round of 62-or-better before the final-round 62 (62/2016 The RSM Classic/R1). Was his fourth top-two finish in 16 starts at the Travelers Championship (T2/2018, Won/2008, T2/1998, Won/1997).

Birdied six of his first nine holes in the final round, and 10 total, en route to an 8-under 62 to finish T2 at the Travelers Championship. Had one round of 62-or-better before the final-round 62 (62/2016 The RSM Classic/R1). Was his fourth top-two finish in 16 starts at the Travelers Championship (T2/2018, Won/2008, T2/1998, Won/1997). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Following a pair of 2-under 68s to open the FedEx St. Jude Classic, aced the eighth hole in round three from 144 yards with a wedge, his fifth career hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR. Third-round 64 tied his lowest score in 37 tournament rounds from round one of 2017, when he finished T10. Closed Sunday with a 2-over 72 to finish T4, his first top-10 finish since the T10 from the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Following a pair of 2-under 68s to open the FedEx St. Jude Classic, aced the eighth hole in round three from 144 yards with a wedge, his fifth career hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR. Third-round 64 tied his lowest score in 37 tournament rounds from round one of 2017, when he finished T10. Closed Sunday with a 2-over 72 to finish T4, his first top-10 finish since the T10 from the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament with rounds of 75-73, snapping a tournament record streak of 19 consecutive cuts made (1998-2015, 2017).

2017 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 26 starts during the 2016-17 season, with his season highlighted by being named the Payne Stewart Award winner, receiving the honor on Tuesday, September 19 (the week of the TOUR Championship). The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart's steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. All three of his top-10 finishes were T10s (The RSM Classic, DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, FedEx St. Jude Classic). Finished the season No. 53 in the FedExCup standings, his highest finish since finishing No. 38 in 2010.

BMW Championship: Following a T12 at the Dell Technologies Championship, advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing T27 at the BMW Championship.

Following a T12 at the Dell Technologies Championship, advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing T27 at the BMW Championship. Dell Technologies Championship: Finished solo-12th at the Dell Technologies Championship to move from No. 81 to No. 57 in the FedExCup standings, one of three players to advance to the 70-player BMW Championship field from outside the top 70 entering TPC Boston. Marked his best finish in nine starts at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Finished solo-12th at the Dell Technologies Championship to move from No. 81 to No. 57 in the FedExCup standings, one of three players to advance to the 70-player BMW Championship field from outside the top 70 entering TPC Boston. Marked his best finish in nine starts at the Dell Technologies Championship. FedEx St. Jude Classic: One of four players to open the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a 6-under 64 to lead after round one. Followed the 64 with a bogey-free 68 in the second round. Also took a share of the lead heading into the final round, but a 73, his only over-par score of the week, resulted in a T10 finish. Was making his ninth start in Memphis.

One of four players to open the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a 6-under 64 to lead after round one. Followed the 64 with a bogey-free 68 in the second round. Also took a share of the lead heading into the final round, but a 73, his only over-par score of the week, resulted in a T10 finish. Was making his ninth start in Memphis. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: With rounds of 68-70-66-72, finished T10 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, six strokes behind champion Kevin Kisner. Marked his third top-10 in 17 starts at Colonial (T2-2000, T4-2006).

With rounds of 68-70-66-72, finished T10 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, six strokes behind champion Kevin Kisner. Marked his third top-10 in 17 starts at Colonial (T2-2000, T4-2006). The RSM Classic: Following back-to-back T15s at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and OHL Classic at Mayakoba, fired his career-low, 18-hole score on the PGA TOUR with an 8-under 62 over the Seaside Course in the first round of The RSM Classic. His round, which began at No. 10, was highlighted by nine birdies, including four in a row on holes 4-7, and a lone bogey at his final hole. Went on to finish T10 for his first top-10 finish since the 2015 RBC Canadian Open (T5).

2016 Season

Claimed three top-25 finishes in 19 starts, highlighted by top-15 showing in his last start of the season. Finished No. 147 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Finished T39 at The Barclays.

Finished T39 at The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Posted a final-round, 6-under 64 at the Wyndham Championship to close his season with a T14 at Sedgefield Country Club.

2015 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 23 starts, collecting one top-10 finish. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs, before ending his season after the Barclays at No. 102 in the FedExCup standings.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Finished T9 late in the year at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, thanks to a 65-69-67 effort over his final 54 holes in Scotland.

Finished T9 late in the year at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, thanks to a 65-69-67 effort over his final 54 holes in Scotland. RBC Canadian Open: Posted a final-round, 6-under 66 at Glen Abbey GC to claim a T5 with Tom Hoge at the RBC Canadian Open.

2014 Season

Made a solid 21 of 25 cuts but did not record a top-10 for the second time in the last three years. Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event near Boston on the strength of six top-25 finishes.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Ended season with a T50 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Ended season with a T50 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Farmers Insurance Open: Held the first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open but finished T28 after weekend rounds of 79-72.

2013 Season

Season included three top-10 finishes and a season-best fifth-place performance. Finished No. 76 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: For the third straight season, he failed to advance to the BMW Championship.

For the third straight season, he failed to advance to the BMW Championship. AT&T National: Season-best fifth-place performance was at the AT&T National. It was his best finish since a T5 at the 2010 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. It was his third top-10 finish of the season, equaling his most on TOUR since 2010.

Season-best fifth-place performance was at the AT&T National. It was his best finish since a T5 at the 2010 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. It was his third top-10 finish of the season, equaling his most on TOUR since 2010. Shell Houston Open: Had a top-10 finish at the Shell Houston Open. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Bill Haas before a final-round, 2-under 70 resulted in a T6 with Brian Davis and Kevin Chappell. Following 17 pars and a birdie in the first round, came back with a bogey-free, 6-under 66 in the second round. His first of two bogeys of the week didn't come until the par-3 14th hole Saturday.

Had a top-10 finish at the Shell Houston Open. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Bill Haas before a final-round, 2-under 70 resulted in a T6 with Brian Davis and Kevin Chappell. Following 17 pars and a birdie in the first round, came back with a bogey-free, 6-under 66 in the second round. His first of two bogeys of the week didn't come until the par-3 14th hole Saturday. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge, recording his first top-10 since a T9 at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship. The Humana Challenge was his 35th start since his last top-10.

2012 Season

Finished No. 139 in the FedExCup standings, failing to finish inside the top 100 for the first time in the FedExCup era.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Entered the fall seeking to avoid playing his first season on the PGA TOUR without a top-10 finish but was no better than a T36 at the Shriners Hospitals Children's Open.

Entered the fall seeking to avoid playing his first season on the PGA TOUR without a top-10 finish but was no better than a T36 at the Shriners Hospitals Children's Open. Wells Fargo Championship: Held the first-round co-lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, with a 7-under 65 before closing with a 75 and dropping to T15.

Held the first-round co-lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, with a 7-under 65 before closing with a 75 and dropping to T15. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open for his best outing.

2011 Season

Managed just one top-10 finish for the first time since joining the PGA TOUR in 1997.

Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship for just his fifth top 10 since winning the 2009 Open Championship. Was T3 entering the final round before a 74 ended his chance at victory.

2010 Season

Turned in a then-career-low three top-10 finishes on his way to a 38th-place finish in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: Making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance, posted a 1-0-3 record and 2.5 points in the narrow loss by the United States, with only Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker (three) earning more points.

Making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance, posted a 1-0-3 record and 2.5 points in the narrow loss by the United States, with only Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker (three) earning more points. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T8 at the Memorial Tournament, his sixth top-10 in 15 career starts at Muirfield Village.

Finished T8 at the Memorial Tournament, his sixth top-10 in 15 career starts at Muirfield Village. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: First three matches at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship went either 18 holes or extra holes before losing in the quarterfinals, 5 and 4, to eventual runner-up Paul Casey. His T5 finish followed a third at Accenture in 2009 and a runner-up finish in 2008.

First three matches at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship went either 18 holes or extra holes before losing in the quarterfinals, 5 and 4, to eventual runner-up Paul Casey. His T5 finish followed a third at Accenture in 2009 and a runner-up finish in 2008. SBS Championship: His ninth-place showing at the SBS Championship was the best of the four major winners from 2009 in the field. Finished the event six strokes behind tournament winner Geoff Ogilvy.

2009 Season

Finished in the top 30 (28) of the FedExCup for a third straight year. Won his first major championship title, at The Open Championship, out-dueling Tom Watson.

Presidents Cup: Made The Presidents Cup for the third consecutive time and fourth time in his career.

Made The Presidents Cup for the third consecutive time and fourth time in his career. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T19 at the TOUR Championship in his eighth appearance at the event.

Finished T19 at the TOUR Championship in his eighth appearance at the event. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted a bogey-free 68 in the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational to finish T6. It was his fourth career bogey-free round at the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC, tying Tiger Woods for the tournament's best mark.

Posted a bogey-free 68 in the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational to finish T6. It was his fourth career bogey-free round at the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC, tying Tiger Woods for the tournament's best mark. The Open Championship: Made a 12-foot birdie on the final hole of regulation and then took advantage of Tom Watson's missed opportunity and overwhelmed him in the four-hole playoff to win The Open Championship. Watson, 59, missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole that would have won the tournament and forced the four-hole, cumulative playoff. Cink made two birdies and two pars in the playoff, while Watson made a par, two bogeys and a double bogey. Cink finished with a 69 and a 2-under 278 total and captured his first major and sixth career victory.

Made a 12-foot birdie on the final hole of regulation and then took advantage of Tom Watson's missed opportunity and overwhelmed him in the four-hole playoff to win The Open Championship. Watson, 59, missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole that would have won the tournament and forced the four-hole, cumulative playoff. Cink made two birdies and two pars in the playoff, while Watson made a par, two bogeys and a double bogey. Cink finished with a 69 and a 2-under 278 total and captured his first major and sixth career victory. the Memorial Tournament: Was T8 at the Memorial Tournament, finishing 5-under for the tournament.

Was T8 at the Memorial Tournament, finishing 5-under for the tournament. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Posted first top-10 of the season with a 1-up win over Ross Fisher in the third-place match at the Accenture Match Play Championship, holing a bunker shot at the 18th for victory.

2008 Season

Won the Travelers Championship, recorded two runner-up finishes and a spot on the winning United States Ryder Cup team. Season earnings of $3,979,301 moved him over the $25-million mark in career earnings (10th all-time) and placed ninth on the season money list, the third time in his career he has finished inside the top 10. Played in all four PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events. Placed 20th in the FedExCup standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Made his seventh appearance at the TOUR Championship and finished T24.

Made his seventh appearance at the TOUR Championship and finished T24. Ryder Cup: Earned a spot on his fourth Ryder Cup team and compiled a record of 1-2-0 for the week, bringing his all-time Ryder Cup record to 4-7-4.

Earned a spot on his fourth Ryder Cup team and compiled a record of 1-2-0 for the week, bringing his all-time Ryder Cup record to 4-7-4. Travelers Championship: Held off late charges from Tommy Armour III and defending champion Hunter Mahan to win the Travelers Championship by one stroke. Shot 66-64-65-67 to finish at 18-under for his fifth career victory and first since 2004. Earned his first career win at TPC River Highlands as a rookie. Made par from behind the green on the final hole to secure the win.

Held off late charges from Tommy Armour III and defending champion Hunter Mahan to win the Travelers Championship by one stroke. Shot 66-64-65-67 to finish at 18-under for his fifth career victory and first since 2004. Earned his first career win at TPC River Highlands as a rookie. Made par from behind the green on the final hole to secure the win. Masters Tournament: Finished T3 at the Masters, his best career finish at Augusta, four strokes behind winner Trevor Immelman. Paired with Tiger Woods in the final round, matched Woods' even-par 72 to finish at 4-under-par 284.

Finished T3 at the Masters, his best career finish at Augusta, four strokes behind winner Trevor Immelman. Paired with Tiger Woods in the final round, matched Woods' even-par 72 to finish at 4-under-par 284. PODS Championship: Rounds of 66-73-69 led to a two-stroke lead after 54 holes at the PODS Championship, but a final-round 74 left him T2 and two strokes behind eventual-winner Sean O'Hair.

Rounds of 66-73-69 led to a two-stroke lead after 54 holes at the PODS Championship, but a final-round 74 left him T2 and two strokes behind eventual-winner Sean O'Hair. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Runner-up to Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 8 and 7 in the 36-hole championship match.

2007 Season

The Presidents Cup: Earned a spot on his third Presidents Cup team and compiled a record of 3-1-0 for the week, bringing his all-time Presidents Cup record at the time to 8-4-1.

Earned a spot on his third Presidents Cup team and compiled a record of 3-1-0 for the week, bringing his all-time Presidents Cup record at the time to 8-4-1. BMW Championship: T7 finish, with a final-round 65, at the BMW Championship moved him from 32nd to 23rd in the FedExCup standings, thereby qualifying him for the TOUR Championship at his home course, East Lake GC in Atlanta.

T7 finish, with a final-round 65, at the BMW Championship moved him from 32nd to 23rd in the FedExCup standings, thereby qualifying him for the TOUR Championship at his home course, East Lake GC in Atlanta. The Open Championship: Recorded his first top-10 at The Open Championship in 10 appearances with his T6 finish at Carnoustie.

Recorded his first top-10 at The Open Championship in 10 appearances with his T6 finish at Carnoustie. THE PLAYERS Championship: T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Rebounded from an opening 2-over-par 74 to finish three strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson with rounds of 69-71-66.

2006 Season

World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Teamed with J.J. Henry in the Barbados World Cup.

Teamed with J.J. Henry in the Barbados World Cup. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Highlight of season included his fifth appearance at the TOUR Championship.

Highlight of season included his fifth appearance at the TOUR Championship. Ryder Cup: 4-and-3 singles victory over Sergio Garcia at the Ryder Cup was a highlight of the season. Named as a Captain's Choice for the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team and compiled a 1-1-3 record.

4-and-3 singles victory over Sergio Garcia at the Ryder Cup was a highlight of the season. Named as a Captain's Choice for the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team and compiled a 1-1-3 record. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: The 2004 winner finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Tied Woods at 10-under par with birdies on two (Nos. 16-17) of his last three holes to force a playoff. Lost on fourth extra hole when Woods made birdie on No. 17 from 8 feet. With a bogey-free 64, held the third-round lead by one over Woods, Paul Casey and Davis Love III.

The 2004 winner finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Tied Woods at 10-under par with birdies on two (Nos. 16-17) of his last three holes to force a playoff. Lost on fourth extra hole when Woods made birdie on No. 17 from 8 feet. With a bogey-free 64, held the third-round lead by one over Woods, Paul Casey and Davis Love III. Masters Tournament: In ninth Masters start, finished solo-10th for first career top-10 in Augusta.

2005 Season

Played on victorious U.S. Presidents Cup squad and fashioned five top-10s en route to top-50 finish on money list.

Chrysler Championship: Best finish was a T3 at the Chrysler Championship, four shots behind champion Carl Pettersson.

2004 Season

Career season included multiple TOUR victories for the first time, a career-best fifth-place finish on the money list and a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup squad. Jumped to No. 10 in Official World Golf Ranking from outside the top 50 at start of season. Led the PGA TOUR in Putting Average (1.723).

Ryder Cup: Along with Jay Haas, selected by Hal Sutton as a Captain's pick for the 2004 Ryder Cup Team, his second appearance on the team.

Along with Jay Haas, selected by Hal Sutton as a Captain's pick for the 2004 Ryder Cup Team, his second appearance on the team. World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Recorded wire-to-wire victory at NEC Invitational, posting rounds of 63-68-68-70–269. Four-stroke win over Rory Sabbatini and Tiger Woods was worth a then-career-best $1.2 million.

Recorded wire-to-wire victory at NEC Invitational, posting rounds of 63-68-68-70–269. Four-stroke win over Rory Sabbatini and Tiger Woods was worth a then-career-best $1.2 million. MCI Heritage: Earned third career victory and first in four years by defeating Ted Purdy in a five-hole playoff at the MCI Heritage. Made birdie on the fifth playoff hole, the par-4 16th, to win. Became seventh player to win the tournament more than once (2000) and had the largest come-from-behind win on TOUR, nine strokes, since Paul Lawrie won the 1999 Open Championship by coming from 10 strokes back at the start of the final round. The final-round, 7-under 64 was a tournament record for low finish by a winner, topping the 6-under 65 he posted in his 2000 win in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

2003 Season

Returned to the top-40 on the money list after falling out in 2002.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Runner-up at FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

Runner-up at FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. U.S. Open Championship: Set two course records in one day with 62-61 U.S. Open sectional qualifying scores on June 2 in Columbus, Ohio. Bogeyed the first hole then recorded 22 birdies to win the qualifier by nine strokes.

Set two course records in one day with 62-61 U.S. Open sectional qualifying scores on June 2 in Columbus, Ohio. Bogeyed the first hole then recorded 22 birdies to win the qualifier by nine strokes. Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Runner-up at Bay Hill Invitational.

2002 Season

Without a top-10 finish through first 13 events, recorded back-to-back top-10s.

Buick Classic: Finished T5 at the Buick Classic.

Finished T5 at the Buick Classic. Memorial Tournament: Finished T9 at the Memorial Tournament.

2001 Season

Posted three top-fives in June.

Ryder Cup: First-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

First-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. U.S. Open Championship: Narrowly missed the 18-hole U.S. Open playoff between Mark Brooks and Retief Goosen. Made double bogey on final hole at Southern Hills to fall one shy of playoff.

2000 Season

The Presidents Cup: Member of U.S. Presidents Cup team where he was 4-0-0 in first appearance.

Member of U.S. Presidents Cup team where he was 4-0-0 in first appearance. MasterCard Colonial: Finished T2 at MasterCard Colonial, where he held three-stroke lead through 54 holes. Closing 71 left him two strokes behind Phil Mickelson.

Finished T2 at MasterCard Colonial, where he held three-stroke lead through 54 holes. Closing 71 left him two strokes behind Phil Mickelson. MCI Classic: Earned second TOUR victory at MCI Classic. Shot final-round 65, which included birdies on three of final four hole, to win by two strokes over Tom Lehman.

1999 Season

PGA Championship: At PGA Championship, was one stroke out of 54-hole lead and finished T3.

1998 Season

Recorded six top-10s.

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Almost became first to successfully defend at Canon Greater Hartford Open. A final-round 67 moved him into playoff with Olin Browne and Larry Mize. Browne won with a chip-in birdie in Connecticut.

1997 Season

Was only rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship and finished season ranked 29th in official earnings. First player to be named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in successive seasons.

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was victorious at the Canon Greater Hartford Open, $809,580 in earnings. Came from behind to earn his first TOUR victory. Started final round in fifth place, four strokes behind leader Jeff Maggert. Closing 66 good for one-stroke victory over Brandel Chamblee, Tom Byrum and Maggert.

1996 Season

Youngest player to win Korn Ferry Tour money title, at 23, until 22-year-old Jamie Lovemark captured the money list title in 2010. Named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year after winning three tournaments.

NIKE TOUR Championship: Won the Web.com Tour Championship.

Won the Web.com Tour Championship. NIKE Colorado Classic: Won the Colorado Classic.

Won the Colorado Classic. NIKE Ozarks Open: Won the Ozarks Open.

Won the Ozarks Open. U.S. Open Championship: Was T16 at U.S. Open to earn an invitation to 1997 Masters.

Was T16 at U.S. Open to earn an invitation to 1997 Masters. Mexico Open: Traveled to Mexico City and won the Mexican Open, shooting a second successive, 4-under 68 to beat Bob Tway by two strokes.

1995 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was T18 in first professional start, at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

Was T18 in first professional start, at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Defeated Tiger Woods in exhibition match: Beat Tiger Woods, 3 and 2, in an exhibition match in 1995 in Atlanta the week before the Masters.

Amateur Highlights