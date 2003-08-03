Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (3rd), PGA TOUR Points List (11), All-Time Money List (13th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (7)

2001 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 2002 BellSouth Classic

BellSouth Classic 2003 Chrysler Championship

Chrysler Championship 2004 U.S. Open Championship, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola

U.S. Open Championship, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola 2005 The INTERNATIONAL

The INTERNATIONAL 2009 Transitions Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2019 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

International Victories (24)

1991 Iscor Newcastle Classic [SAf]

Iscor Newcastle Classic [SAf] 1992 Spoornet Classic [SAf]

Spoornet Classic [SAf] 1992 Bushveld Classic [SAf]

Bushveld Classic [SAf] 1992 Witbank Classic [SAf]

Witbank Classic [SAf] 1993 Mount Edgecombe Trophy [SAf]

Mount Edgecombe Trophy [SAf] 1995 Phillips South African Open [SAf]

Phillips South African Open [SAf] 1996 Slaley Hall Northumberland Challenge [Eur]

Slaley Hall Northumberland Challenge [Eur] 1997 Peugeot Open de France [Eur]

Peugeot Open de France [Eur] 1999 Novotel Perrier Open de France [Eur]

Novotel Perrier Open de France [Eur] 2000 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 2001 The Scottish Open at Loch Lomond [Eur]

The Scottish Open at Loch Lomond [Eur] 2001 Telefonica Open de Madrid [Eur]

Telefonica Open de Madrid [Eur] 2002 Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur]

Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur] 2002 Dimension Data Pro-Am [Saf]

Dimension Data Pro-Am [Saf] 2003 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 2004 Smurfit European Open [Eur]

Smurfit European Open [Eur] 2004 Nedbank Challenge

Nedbank Challenge 2005 Volkswagen China Masters [Asia]

Volkswagen China Masters [Asia] 2005 Linde German Masters [Eur]

Linde German Masters [Eur] 2006 South African Airways Open [Eur]

South African Airways Open [Eur] 2006 Volkswagen China Masters [Asia]

Volkswagen China Masters [Asia] 2007 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur]

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur] 2008 Iskandar Johor Open [Asia]

Iskandar Johor Open [Asia] 2009 Africa Open [SAf]

Additional Victories (3)

1997 Dunhill Cup [with Ernie Els, David Frost]

Dunhill Cup [with Ernie Els, David Frost] 1998 Dunhill Cup [with Ernie Els, David Frost]

Dunhill Cup [with Ernie Els, David Frost] 2001 World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup [with Ernie Els]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2001 Defeated Mark Brooks, U.S. Open Championship

Defeated Mark Brooks, U.S. Open Championship 2009 Lost to Nathan Green, RBC Canadian Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-2)

2019 Lost to Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly, American Family Insurance Championship

Lost to Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly, American Family Insurance Championship 2019 Lost to Jeff Maggert, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

National Teams

2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011 Presidents Cup

1993, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2007 World Cup

1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Was struck by lightning as an amateur in South Africa.

Introduced to golf at age 9 by his estate agent father, a 10-handicapper.

Is involved in course design work with projects including The Legend Golf & Safari Resort in South Africa and Dayi Smokey Mountain Resort in China.

Maintains a journal which can be found on his website, retiefgoosen.com. Spends a lot of time when home on his vineyard by the Outeniqua Mountain range near George, South Africa.

Special Interests

Water skiing, fine wines.

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Birdied his last three holes to cap a final-round 65 and finish T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Birdied his last three holes to cap a final-round 65 and finish T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Finished T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fourth top-10 finish in 12 starts this season.

Finished T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fourth top-10 finish in 12 starts this season. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 69-68-70 and finished T4 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his third top-five finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 69-68-70 and finished T4 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his third top-five finish of the season. The Ally Challenge: Closed with a final-round 66 and finished T2 at The Ally Challenge. Birdied the 17th hole to earn a share of the lead late on Sunday, but bogeyed No. 18 to finish 12-under and two shots behind champion Jim Furyk.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Birdied his last three holes to cap a final-round 65 and finish T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Birdied his last three holes to cap a final-round 65 and finish T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Finished T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fourth top-10 finish in 12 starts this season.

Finished T6 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fourth top-10 finish in 12 starts this season. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 69-68-70 and finished T4 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his third top-five finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 69-68-70 and finished T4 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his third top-five finish of the season. The Ally Challenge: Closed with a final-round 66 and finished T2 at The Ally Challenge. Birdied the 17th hole to earn a share of the lead late on Sunday, but bogeyed No. 18 to finish 12-under and two shots behind champion Jim Furyk.

2019 Season

Posted one win (Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) and 12 top-10s in his rookie season on PGA TOUR Champions. Finished with the Tour’s best scoring average (69.14) and became the seventh player to win the scoring title as a rookie. Would have won the Charles Schwab Cup had he defeated Jeff Maggert in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was No. 3 in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings and on the money list ($1,859,085).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Lost on the third playoff hole at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship when Jeff Maggert holed a 123-yard pitching wedge for eagle. Birdied three of his last four holes to complete a final-round 64 and post the clubhouse lead at 21-under. On the first playoff hole, Goosen missed a three-foot birdie putt that would have secured both the tournament win and the Charles Schwab Cup win.

Lost on the third playoff hole at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship when Jeff Maggert holed a 123-yard pitching wedge for eagle. Birdied three of his last four holes to complete a final-round 64 and post the clubhouse lead at 21-under. On the first playoff hole, Goosen missed a three-foot birdie putt that would have secured both the tournament win and the Charles Schwab Cup win. Invesco QQQ Championship: Led entering the final round at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Closed with a 3-under 69 to finish T3 and improve from No. 7 to No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Led entering the final round at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Closed with a 3-under 69 to finish T3 and improve from No. 7 to No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Birdied the last three holes to shoot a final-round 71 and finish T10 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Birdied the last three holes to shoot a final-round 71 and finish T10 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. SAS Championship: Recorded rounds of 69-68-70 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, his fourth top-10 in his last five starts.

Recorded rounds of 69-68-70 at the SAS Championship and finished T8, his fourth top-10 in his last five starts. Sanford International: Closed with a final-round 65 and finished T7 at the Sanford International.

Closed with a final-round 65 and finished T7 at the Sanford International. The Ally Challenge: Carded a final-round 66, tied for the best round of the day, to finish sixth at The Ally Challenge.

Carded a final-round 66, tied for the best round of the day, to finish sixth at The Ally Challenge. Shaw Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 64-70-68 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish T8, his seventh top-10 finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 64-70-68 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish T8, his seventh top-10 finish of the season. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Posted the only bogey-free final round, a 4-under 66, to improve from T17 to T3 at The Senior Open Championship. Was one of four players to post three top-10s in majors this season.

Posted the only bogey-free final round, a 4-under 66, to improve from T17 to T3 at The Senior Open Championship. Was one of four players to post three top-10s in majors this season. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Birdied the last two holes to win the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship by two with a 6-under total. It was his first win and first senior major title, and it marked the 17th time the tournament was won by a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. It was his first win since the 2009 Valspar Championship, a span of 190 starts in PGA TOUR-sanctioned events over the last 10 years, 3 months, 22 days.

Birdied the last two holes to win the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship by two with a 6-under total. It was his first win and first senior major title, and it marked the 17th time the tournament was won by a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. It was his first win since the 2009 Valspar Championship, a span of 190 starts in PGA TOUR-sanctioned events over the last 10 years, 3 months, 22 days. American Family Insurance Championship: Lost to Jerry Kelly on the third playoff hole and finished T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship. Shot a final-round 66 and posted a 15-under total to earn a spot in the three-man playoff with Kelly and Steve Stricker.

Lost to Jerry Kelly on the third playoff hole and finished T2 at the American Family Insurance Championship. Shot a final-round 66 and posted a 15-under total to earn a spot in the three-man playoff with Kelly and Steve Stricker. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Was T2 after a first-round 67 and finished fourth at even-par 280 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Was T2 after a first-round 67 and finished fourth at even-par 280 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Chubb Classic: Posted his first top-10 in his second start on PGA TOUR Champions. Carded rounds of 68-65-69 and finished T6 at the Chubb Classic.

2018 Season

Made 10 cuts in 20 starts with a season-best finish of T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, one of four top-25s. For a third straight season, failed to finish inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended the season No. 153 in the FedExCup.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Following a 2-over 72 in round two, posted scores of 68-66 on the weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Classic to finish T6 at 7-under 273. Sunday's 66 marked one of only two bogey-free rounds (Austin Cook).

2017 Season

Made seven cuts in 19 PGA TOUR starts, with three top-25 finishes, including a lone top-10 result at the Puerto Rico Open where he was T2. Failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs after finishing No. 162 in the standings. Will play out of the Top 50 Career Money List category for the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season.

Puerto Rico Open: In his second start at the Puerto Rico Open, posted a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the final round at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club to finish at 18-under 270 and T2 with Bryson DeChambeau and Bill Lunde. The top-five showing came on the heels of nine straight missed cuts.

2016 Season

Failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs after finishing No. 141 in the standings. Retained exempt status for 2016-17 season at No. 123 on the money list with $745,735 in earnings. Made 12 cuts, including 11 consecutive from Waste Management Phoenix Open through FedEx St. Jude Classic. Posted five top-25 finishes.

Valspar Championship: T11 at Valspar Championship was his best result.

2015 Season

By virtue of three top-10 finishes, highlighted by a third-place showing, finished at No. 118 in FedExCup standings. Qualified for the Playoffs for the seventh time but did not compete at the first Playoffs' event (The Barclays) due to a family commitment. At No. 111 in the FedExCup standings did not advance past the first event.

Barracuda Championship: In his second start at the Barracuda Championship, finished sixth in the Modified Stableford Format scoring tournament.

In his second start at the Barracuda Championship, finished sixth in the Modified Stableford Format scoring tournament. Quicken Loans National: Finished T46 at the Quicken Loans National after holding a share of the first-round lead.

Finished T46 at the Quicken Loans National after holding a share of the first-round lead. BMW International Open: Had a strong performance in late-June at the European Tour's BMW International Open in Germany. Fired four under-par rounds at GC Munchen Eichenried, including weekend scores of 69-67 (8-under) to T4 with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Carlos Del Moral, three shots behind winner Pablo Larrazabal.

Had a strong performance in late-June at the European Tour's BMW International Open in Germany. Fired four under-par rounds at GC Munchen Eichenried, including weekend scores of 69-67 (8-under) to T4 with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Carlos Del Moral, three shots behind winner Pablo Larrazabal. Northern Trust Open: Held a two-shot, 54-hole lead at the Northern Trust Open in February. On Sunday, struggled with a 4-over 75 at Riviera CC that left him T8 and two strokes out of the playoff featuring James Hahn, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey, an overtime session that Hahn won.

Held a two-shot, 54-hole lead at the Northern Trust Open in February. On Sunday, struggled with a 4-over 75 at Riviera CC that left him T8 and two strokes out of the playoff featuring James Hahn, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey, an overtime session that Hahn won. Frys.com Open: In search of his eighth career PGA TOUR win, and first since the 2009 Valspar Championship, finished T3 at the season-opening Frys.com Open, three strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae. Showing represented his second start at the event, having missed the cut in 2013. Was his best finish on TOUR since finishing T3 at the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Week was highlighted by a third-round, 6-under 66

2014 Season

Regained form after battling back injuries the last couple years by making 21 of 26 cuts, with two top-10s. Returned to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2011. Finished No. 103 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Finished T66 at The Barclays but did not advance in the Playoffs.

Finished T66 at The Barclays but did not advance in the Playoffs. Shell Houston Open: Playing in his 13th and final event on a Major Medical Extension, needed to finish 26th or better at the Shell Houston to earn the remaining money and extend the Exemption for the remainder of the year. With rounds of 68-71-71-70, finished T8 and was one of just four players to post all four rounds under par at the GC of Houston.

Playing in his 13th and final event on a Major Medical Extension, needed to finish 26th or better at the Shell Houston to earn the remaining money and extend the Exemption for the remainder of the year. With rounds of 68-71-71-70, finished T8 and was one of just four players to post all four rounds under par at the GC of Houston. Sony Open in Hawaii: Making just his fifth career start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted all four rounds in the 60s to T8 and record his fourth top-20 finish at the event.

2013 Season

Made six of nine PGA TOUR cuts in his comeback from back surgery. After the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Withdrew from THE PLAYERS and did not make another start the rest of the season due to recurring back issues. Will have 13 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $279,781 under another Major Medical Extension.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Making his first TOUR start of the season after undergoing back surgery on August 21, 2012, finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and earned $175,500 to earn Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the season. Needed $76,336 to extend his Major Medical for the 2013 season. His top-10 finish was his first since a T3 at the 2012 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2012 Season

Was 127th in the FedExCup standings in August before he had to take the rest of the season off to recover from a back operation. Will have five events in the 2013 season to earn $76,336, which coupled with 2012 earnings of $571,174 would equal No. 125 from the 2012 money list. Had back surgery on August 21 to repair a damaged disc. In addition to other worldwide events, managed a pair of PGA TOUR top-10 finishes.

RBC Canadian Open: At the end of July, posted a third-round, 7-under 63 at Hamilton G&CC en route to a T10 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished runner-up in 2009.

At the end of July, posted a third-round, 7-under 63 at Hamilton G&CC en route to a T10 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished runner-up in 2009. U.S. Open: Two-time U.S. Open champion earned his third top 10 at the event, finishing T10 at The Olympic Club in June.

Two-time U.S. Open champion earned his third top 10 at the event, finishing T10 at The Olympic Club in June. Transitions Championship: Opened with rounds of 69-68-65 at the Transitions Championship to share the 54-hole lead with Jim Furyk at 11-under. Third-round 65 was his lowest in 32 career trips around the Copperhead Course. Made double bogey on the first hole of the final round and never recovered, carding a final-round 75 to finish T20.

Opened with rounds of 69-68-65 at the Transitions Championship to share the 54-hole lead with Jim Furyk at 11-under. Third-round 65 was his lowest in 32 career trips around the Copperhead Course. Made double bogey on the first hole of the final round and never recovered, carding a final-round 75 to finish T20. Volvo World Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship, making it to the quarterfinals at Finca Cortesin in Spain before dropping a 6-and-5 decision to Paul Lawrie.

Finished T5 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship, making it to the quarterfinals at Finca Cortesin in Spain before dropping a 6-and-5 decision to Paul Lawrie. Volvo Golf Champions: Added his second top-five of the season, at the Volvo Golf Champions. Shot a final-round 70 at The Links of Fancourt to make it into a three-man playoff that also included Branden Grace and Ernie Els. Finished T2 after Grace made a two-putt birdie on the par-5 first extra hole (the 18th) to his and Els' pars.

Added his second top-five of the season, at the Volvo Golf Champions. Shot a final-round 70 at The Links of Fancourt to make it into a three-man playoff that also included Branden Grace and Ernie Els. Finished T2 after Grace made a two-putt birdie on the par-5 first extra hole (the 18th) to his and Els' pars. Africa Open: Contended at the Africa Open before finally settling for a third-place showing in the European Tour's season-opener, three strokes behind winner Louis Oosthuizen.

2011 Season

Presidents Cup: In his sixth career Presidents Cup appearance, playing for the losing International team, he compiled a 3-2-0 record, including a singles victory over Matt Kuchar.

In his sixth career Presidents Cup appearance, playing for the losing International team, he compiled a 3-2-0 record, including a singles victory over Matt Kuchar. FedEx St. Jude Classic: One year after a career-high 10 top-10 finishes, collected only top 10 of the PGA TOUR season in his eighth start, with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Carded a tournament-best 64 in the third round.

One year after a career-high 10 top-10 finishes, collected only top 10 of the PGA TOUR season in his eighth start, with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Carded a tournament-best 64 in the third round. South African Open Championship: Only 11 months after losing to Els at the South African Open, he entered the final round of the tournament tied for second, three strokes behind leader Hennie Otto. He struggled to a 1-over 73 at Serengeti GC to T6.

Only 11 months after losing to Els at the South African Open, he entered the final round of the tournament tied for second, three strokes behind leader Hennie Otto. He struggled to a 1-over 73 at Serengeti GC to T6. ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Played in the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship and T3 to finish a distant 10 strokes behind winner Martin Kaymer.

2010 Season

Finished the season ranked No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, with a career-high 10 top-10 finishes. Posted all 12 rounds at par or better in the first three events of the 2010 PGA TOUR Playoffs.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Picked up his second consecutive top 10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions when he T6 at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China. Rounds of 69-68 on the weekend helped him move up the leaderboard, giving him his sixth top 10 in a World Golf Championships event and third of the season in the worldwide series of events.

Picked up his second consecutive top 10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions when he T6 at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China. Rounds of 69-68 on the weekend helped him move up the leaderboard, giving him his sixth top 10 in a World Golf Championships event and third of the season in the worldwide series of events. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship No. 17 in the FedExCup standings and moved to No. 10 with a third-place finish at East Lake GC, his best finish in 12 career Playoff starts.

Entered the TOUR Championship No. 17 in the FedExCup standings and moved to No. 10 with a third-place finish at East Lake GC, his best finish in 12 career Playoff starts. BMW Championship: Finished seventh at the BMW Championship.

Finished seventh at the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: T25 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

T25 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Finished T21 at the Barclays.

Finished T21 at the Barclays. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Held the 36-hole lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, at 7-under-par 133. Rebounded from a third-round, 3-over-par 73 with a 65 in the final round to finish T3 for his eighth top-10 of the season.

Held the 36-hole lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, at 7-under-par 133. Rebounded from a third-round, 3-over-par 73 with a 65 in the final round to finish T3 for his eighth top-10 of the season. The Open Championship: Enjoyed his seventh top-10 of the year with a sixth-place effort at The Open Championship, his eighth top-10 in 16 starts at the Open.

Enjoyed his seventh top-10 of the year with a sixth-place effort at The Open Championship, his eighth top-10 in 16 starts at the Open. Travelers Championship: Posted a third-round, 6-under 64 at the Travelers Championship on the way to a T5.

Posted a third-round, 6-under 64 at the Travelers Championship on the way to a T5. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in his 11th start at Bay Hill.

Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in his 11th start at Bay Hill. Transitions Championship: Finished fifth at the Transitions Championship, a title he won in 2009, marking the best result for a defending champion in tournament history (previous best was T6 by K.J. Choi in 2007).

Finished fifth at the Transitions Championship, a title he won in 2009, marking the best result for a defending champion in tournament history (previous best was T6 by K.J. Choi in 2007). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals to eventual third-place finisher Camilo Villegas.

Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals to eventual third-place finisher Camilo Villegas. Sony Open in Hawaii: Tied his career-low round with a final-round 62 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish fourth.

Tied his career-low round with a final-round 62 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish fourth. SBS Championship: Making his first trip to the SBS Championship since 2005, finished T6, five strokes behind champion Geoff Ogilvy. It represented his fifth top-15 finish in as many attempts at the limited-field event.

Making his first trip to the SBS Championship since 2005, finished T6, five strokes behind champion Geoff Ogilvy. It represented his fifth top-15 finish in as many attempts at the limited-field event. South African Open Championship: Opened the European Tour in December 2010 with a runner-up finish at the South African Open. He had four rounds at 64 or better (64-68-63-63) but still lost by a stroke to Ernie Els.

2009 Season

Presidents Cup: Made fifth consecutive Presidents Cup team.

Made fifth consecutive Presidents Cup team. Deutsche Bank Championship: Earned his fifth top-10 of the season at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Shared the 54-hole lead with Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair but a final-round 71 dropped him to T8.

Earned his fifth top-10 of the season at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Shared the 54-hole lead with Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair but a final-round 71 dropped him to T8. RBC Canadian Open: Made an eagle-three at the 72nd hole at the RBC Canadian Open to force sudden death with Nathan Green. Led the field on the par 5s that week, playing them in 15-under. Lost on the second extra hole with a bogey to Green's par.

Made an eagle-three at the 72nd hole at the RBC Canadian Open to force sudden death with Nathan Green. Led the field on the par 5s that week, playing them in 15-under. Lost on the second extra hole with a bogey to Green's par. The Open Championship: Was in contention all week at The Open Championship after a 3-under 67 in the first round but a final-round 72 saw him finish T5, two off the lead.

Was in contention all week at The Open Championship after a 3-under 67 in the first round but a final-round 72 saw him finish T5, two off the lead. Transitions Championship: Holed a 5-foot par-saving putt on the final hole to win the Transitions Championship, his first TOUR victory in almost four years. Trailed Tom Lehman by one stroke entering the final round at Innisbrook but jumped into the lead for good with an eagle at the par-5 11th hole. 1-under 70 allowed him to avoid a playoff with Brett Quigley and Charles Howell III. Both missed birdie putts on the last hole in the groups ahead. Victory was his seventh on the PGA TOUR and moved him to fifth in the FedExCup points race. It was his second victory at Innisbrook, having won in 2003 when it was played in the fall. He also joined K.J. Choi as a multiple winner at Innisbrook.

Holed a 5-foot par-saving putt on the final hole to win the Transitions Championship, his first TOUR victory in almost four years. Trailed Tom Lehman by one stroke entering the final round at Innisbrook but jumped into the lead for good with an eagle at the par-5 11th hole. 1-under 70 allowed him to avoid a playoff with Brett Quigley and Charles Howell III. Both missed birdie putts on the last hole in the groups ahead. Victory was his seventh on the PGA TOUR and moved him to fifth in the FedExCup points race. It was his second victory at Innisbrook, having won in 2003 when it was played in the fall. He also joined K.J. Choi as a multiple winner at Innisbrook. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Joburg Open: At the Joburg Open, at Royal J & K Golf Club, made a double eagle on the 18th hole in the second round.

At the Joburg Open, at Royal J & K Golf Club, made a double eagle on the 18th hole in the second round. Africa Open: Fired a final-round 65 to win the Africa Open at East London GC on the Sunshine Tour. Finished one stroke ahead of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Branden Grace and Darren Fichardt.

2008 Season

Second consecutive season finishing outside of the top 20 on the money list. Made the cut in 13 of 18 starts with two top-10s.

World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Best finish was a T2, one stroke behind winner Geoff Ogilvy, at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship.

Best finish was a T2, one stroke behind winner Geoff Ogilvy, at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship. Iskandar Johor Open: Won the Iskandar Johor Open on the Asian Tour.

2007 Season

Recorded one top-10 in 14 starts on the PGA TOUR and finished outside the top 20 on the money list (93rd) for the first time since rookie season in 2001. Ninth on European Tour Order of Merit.

The Presidents Cup: Represented the International team at The Presidents Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

Represented the International team at The Presidents Cup for the fourth consecutive time. Masters Tournament: Despite an opening 4-over-par 76, finished T2 at the Masters Tournament, marking his third straight top-five finish at Augusta and the fourth of his career. Closed with rounds of 70-69. Lost to winner Zach Johnson by two shots after playing the par-4 18th in 4-over par for the week.

Despite an opening 4-over-par 76, finished T2 at the Masters Tournament, marking his third straight top-five finish at Augusta and the fourth of his career. Closed with rounds of 70-69. Lost to winner Zach Johnson by two shots after playing the par-4 18th in 4-over par for the week. Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: 14th career European Tour victory at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Was two back with two holes remaining before pulling off a birdie-eagle finish at the Doha GC to defeat Nick O'Hern.

2006 Season

Finished out of the top 10 on the PGA TOUR money list for the first time since rookie campaign in 2001. Streak of five consecutive seasons with a TOUR victory was snapped. Finished eighth on the European Tour Order of Merit with a victory at the South African Airways Open.

Masters Tournament: Battled to T3 finish at the Masters, three strokes behind Phil Mickelson. Finish was third top-10 in eight starts in Augusta.

Battled to T3 finish at the Masters, three strokes behind Phil Mickelson. Finish was third top-10 in eight starts in Augusta. THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded his first career top-10 in at THE PLAYERS Championship. Finished as the runner-up, six strokes behind Stephen Ames. One of only two players to post four sub-par rounds for the week at TPC Sawgrass.

Recorded his first career top-10 in at THE PLAYERS Championship. Finished as the runner-up, six strokes behind Stephen Ames. One of only two players to post four sub-par rounds for the week at TPC Sawgrass. Volkswagen Masters-China: On Asian Tour, successfully defended Volkswagen China Masters title.

2005 Season

Finished the season No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking, with wins on both the PGA TOUR and the European Tour.

The Presidents Cup: Led International squad with a 4-0-1 record at The Presidents Cup, including a 2-and-1 Sunday singles victory over Tiger Woods.

Led International squad with a 4-0-1 record at The Presidents Cup, including a 2-and-1 Sunday singles victory over Tiger Woods. PGA Championship: Was among the leaders all week at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC, but a closing 2-over 72 dropped him to T6.

Was among the leaders all week at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC, but a closing 2-over 72 dropped him to T6. The INTERNATIONAL: Earned sixth career TOUR victory at The INTERNATIONAL at age 36 years, 6 months and 4 days. Forced to play 36 holes on Sunday due to Thursday's first round being washed out, scored 15 points on Sunday in the Modified Stableford scoring system to finish with 32 points and overcome 54-hole leader Brandt Jobe.

Earned sixth career TOUR victory at The INTERNATIONAL at age 36 years, 6 months and 4 days. Forced to play 36 holes on Sunday due to Thursday's first round being washed out, scored 15 points on Sunday in the Modified Stableford scoring system to finish with 32 points and overcome 54-hole leader Brandt Jobe. The Open Championship: Finished T5 at The Open Championship thanks to a third-round 6-under 66.

Finished T5 at The Open Championship thanks to a third-round 6-under 66. U.S. Open Championship: Defending champion and third-round leader shot a final-round 81 at Pinehurst No. 2 to fall to T11 at the U.S. Open.

Defending champion and third-round leader shot a final-round 81 at Pinehurst No. 2 to fall to T11 at the U.S. Open. Masters Tournament: Finished T3 at the Masters.

Finished T3 at the Masters. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: First top-10 was third at the Accenture Match Play Championship. Only No. 1 seed to advance past the third round. Fell to Chris DiMarco, 2 and 1, in the semifinals. Went on to top Ian Poulter in 20 holes in the consolation match.

First top-10 was third at the Accenture Match Play Championship. Only No. 1 seed to advance past the third round. Fell to Chris DiMarco, 2 and 1, in the semifinals. Went on to top Ian Poulter in 20 holes in the consolation match. HSBC World Match Play Championship: Lost to eventual champion Michael Campbell in the semifinals of the HSBC World Match Play Championship in Wentworth, England. Campbell jumped past Goosen to No. 1 in Europe with the win.

Lost to eventual champion Michael Campbell in the semifinals of the HSBC World Match Play Championship in Wentworth, England. Campbell jumped past Goosen to No. 1 in Europe with the win. Linde German Masters: Week later, picked up his first European Tour victory of the season by defeating four players by a stroke at the German Masters. The win moved him back to the top of the European Tour's Order of Merit.

Week later, picked up his first European Tour victory of the season by defeating four players by a stroke at the German Masters. The win moved him back to the top of the European Tour's Order of Merit. Volkswagen Masters-China: Went wire-to-wire to win the Volkswagen China Masters by six strokes over Michael Campbell. Opened and closed with a Jinghua GC course record of 8-under 64.

2004 Season

Injured in a jet-ski accident in Barbados in late July that caused him to pull out of The INTERNATIONAL and the PGA.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Captured the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola at East Lake GC. Entered final round four shots off the lead of Tiger Woods and Jay Haas after opening 70-66-69. Posted a bogey-free, 6-under-par 64 on Sunday to win by four shots and collect a paycheck of $1.08 million.

Captured the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola at East Lake GC. Entered final round four shots off the lead of Tiger Woods and Jay Haas after opening 70-66-69. Posted a bogey-free, 6-under-par 64 on Sunday to win by four shots and collect a paycheck of $1.08 million. The Open Championship: Posted his third consecutive top-10 on TOUR and back-to-back top-10s in a major with his T7 finish at The Open Championship in Scotland.

Posted his third consecutive top-10 on TOUR and back-to-back top-10s in a major with his T7 finish at The Open Championship in Scotland. U.S. Open Championship: Became the 21st player to win multiple U.S. Opens after finishing two strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson at Shinnecock Hills. After holding two-stroke 54-hole lead over Mickelson and Ernie Els, trailed Mickelson by one stroke with three holes to play. Took lead for good when Mickelson double bogeyed the par-3 17th hole and he birdied the par-5 16th hole. Needed only 24 putts, including 11 one-putts, in the final round and recorded 32 one-putts for the tournament.

Became the 21st player to win multiple U.S. Opens after finishing two strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson at Shinnecock Hills. After holding two-stroke 54-hole lead over Mickelson and Ernie Els, trailed Mickelson by one stroke with three holes to play. Took lead for good when Mickelson double bogeyed the par-3 17th hole and he birdied the par-5 16th hole. Needed only 24 putts, including 11 one-putts, in the final round and recorded 32 one-putts for the tournament. Smurfit European Open: Won the Smurfit European Open by five strokes, two weeks after taking the U.S. Open.

2003 Season

Chrysler Championship: Rode second- and third-round leads to a three-stroke victory over Vijay Singh at the Chrysler Championship, the third win of his career on TOUR.

Rode second- and third-round leads to a three-stroke victory over Vijay Singh at the Chrysler Championship, the third win of his career on TOUR. Trophee Lancome: Continued a decade of consistency on the European Tour, winning the 34th and final Lancome Trophy to continue a string of nine consecutive years with at least one victory.

2002 Season

Won on three different Tours and three different continents–PGA TOUR, European Tour and Southern Africa Tour. Won the Order of Merit on European Tour for second straight season.

BellSouth Classic: Third-round 68 moved him to 14-under 202 and gave him a two-shot lead over Phil Mickelson at the BellSouth Classic. Closed with a 70 to earn a four-stroke victory over Jesper Parnevik. Moved up to then-career-best No. 4 in Official World Golf Ranking following the BellSouth Classic.

Third-round 68 moved him to 14-under 202 and gave him a two-shot lead over Phil Mickelson at the BellSouth Classic. Closed with a 70 to earn a four-stroke victory over Jesper Parnevik. Moved up to then-career-best No. 4 in Official World Golf Ranking following the BellSouth Classic. Dimension Data Pro-Am: Won the Dimension Data Pro-Am at the Gary Player CC, his second win in as many weeks.

Won the Dimension Data Pro-Am at the Gary Player CC, his second win in as many weeks. Johnnie Walker Classic: Won the Johnnie Walker Classic in Australia on the European Tour by eight strokes. Fired a course-record, third-round 63 and led by 13 entering the final round.

2001 Season

Earned more than $1.1 million in 10 starts during official rookie campaign on PGA TOUR. Became fourth rookie in TOUR history to earn $1 million in his first season. Joined TOUR as member week of July 30. Won the Order of Merit on European Tour, first South African winner since 1975 (Dale Hayes).

U.S. Open Championship: Won U.S. Open in 38th start in a TOUR event, defeating Mark Brooks, 70-72, in 18-hole Monday playoff at Southern Hills CC. Overcame three-putt on 72nd hole on Sunday to become the eighth player in past 50 years to make U.S. Open first TOUR title. Held first-round lead and shared second- and third-round leads.

2000 Season

Nelson Mandela Invitational: Won the Nelson Mandela Invitational with Allan Henning.

Won the Nelson Mandela Invitational with Allan Henning. Trophee Lancome: Continued love affair with France by winning Lancome Trophy, his third victory in France.

1999 Season

Suffered broken left arm in skiing accident in Switzerland prior to season.

Novotel Perrier Open de France: Won third European Tour title–Novotel Perrier Open de France–in playoff with Greg Turner.

1998 Season

His top European Tour performances were a pair of third-place outings–at the Johnnie Walker Classic in Thailand and the Alfred Dunhill South African PGA.

Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship: At the Alfred Dunhill event, a strong weekend (69-65 at Houghton GC in Johannesburg) wasn't enough, as he fell to Tony Johnstone by four shots.

At the Alfred Dunhill event, a strong weekend (69-65 at Houghton GC in Johannesburg) wasn't enough, as he fell to Tony Johnstone by four shots. Johnnie Walker Classic: In Phuket, Thailand, battled Tiger Woods and Ernie Els all week, with Woods prevailing on the strength of a final-round 65 at Blue Canyon CC.

1997 Season

Alfred Dunhill South African PGA Championship: Had four other European Tour top-10s, with his best showing of the group a solo fourth at the Alfred Dunhill South African PGA, three off the 19-under number that got Nick Price and David Frost into a playoff that Price won.

Had four other European Tour top-10s, with his best showing of the group a solo fourth at the Alfred Dunhill South African PGA, three off the 19-under number that got Nick Price and David Frost into a playoff that Price won. Gulfstream Loch Lomond World Invitational: Was third at the Gulfstream Loch Lomond World Invitational in Scotland, seven shots behind a dominant Tom Lehman.

Was third at the Gulfstream Loch Lomond World Invitational in Scotland, seven shots behind a dominant Tom Lehman. Compaq European Grand Prix: Was solo second at the Compaq European Grand Prix on the same site, Hunting Course, where he won the Slaley Hall Northumberland Challenge a year earlier. Finished a distant five shots behind winner Colin Montgomerie.

Was solo second at the Compaq European Grand Prix on the same site, Hunting Course, where he won the Slaley Hall Northumberland Challenge a year earlier. Finished a distant five shots behind winner Colin Montgomerie. Open de France: Won Peugeot Open de France, thanks to an opening 64 at Le Golf National in Paris. Beat Jamie Spence by three shots. Win came in his next European Tour start following a runner-up finish.

1996 Season

Slaley Hall Northumberland Challenge: Broke through with his first European Tour win, at the Slaley Hall Northumberland Challenge in Hexham, England. Opened with a 66-69 at the Hunting Course and held on for a two-shot win over Ross Drummond.

1995 Season

World Cup Golf by Heineken: Was T5 in the International Trophy at the World Cup in Shenzhen, China, while his team, with Hendrick Buhrmann as his partner, finished solo eighth.

Was T5 in the International Trophy at the World Cup in Shenzhen, China, while his team, with Hendrick Buhrmann as his partner, finished solo eighth. Peugeot Open de France: Finished solo third, two shots out of the Robert Allenby-Bernhard Langer playoff at the Peugeot Open de France.

Finished solo third, two shots out of the Robert Allenby-Bernhard Langer playoff at the Peugeot Open de France. Open Catalonia: Top European Tour finish was a fifth-place showing at the Open Catalonia after taking a share of the first-round lead with Phillip Price.

Top European Tour finish was a fifth-place showing at the Open Catalonia after taking a share of the first-round lead with Phillip Price. Philips South African Open: Collected sixth victory on Southern Africa Tour at the Philips South African Open.

1994 Season

Murphy's English Open: Finished T3 at the Murphy's English Open in England. At Forest of Arden Hotel and CC, he had a 65-67 weekend to move up the leaderboard.

Finished T3 at the Murphy's English Open in England. At Forest of Arden Hotel and CC, he had a 65-67 weekend to move up the leaderboard. Hohe Brücke Open: Was solo third at both the Hohe Brucke Open in Austria.

Was solo third at both the Hohe Brucke Open in Austria. Portuguese Open: Had a runner-up European Tour finish for the second season in a row, finishing T2 at the Portuguese Open, four shots shy of winner Phillip Price.

1993 Season

Missed only four cuts in 24 European Tour starts.

World Cup of Golf: Represented South Africa at the World Cup for the first time, pairing with Ernie Els to T6 in Orlando.

Represented South Africa at the World Cup for the first time, pairing with Ernie Els to T6 in Orlando. Volvo Masters: T10 at the Volvo Masters.

T10 at the Volvo Masters. Murphy's English Open: T10 at Murphy's English Open.

T10 at Murphy's English Open. Carroll's Irish Open: Added another top-10, in July at the Carroll's Irish Open. Was tied for 26th when the final round began then shot a 6-under 66 to move into a T6, six strokes behind winner Nick Faldo.

Added another top-10, in July at the Carroll's Irish Open. Was tied for 26th when the final round began then shot a 6-under 66 to move into a T6, six strokes behind winner Nick Faldo. Dubai Desert Classic: Runner-up showing at the Dubai Desert Classic his top finish. Shot a final-round 68 at Emirates GC to finish two strokes behind fellow countryman Wayne Westner.

Runner-up showing at the Dubai Desert Classic his top finish. Shot a final-round 68 at Emirates GC to finish two strokes behind fellow countryman Wayne Westner. Mount Edgecombe Trophy: Won for the third consecutive year, taking the South African Tour's Mount Edgecombe Trophy.

1992 Season

Won three times on the South African Tour. Contended in his final two European Challenge Tour events.

Audi Open: T6 at the Audi Open.

T6 at the Audi Open. East Sussex National Challenge: Turned in a runner-up finish at the East Sussex National Challenge.

Turned in a runner-up finish at the East Sussex National Challenge. Scandinavian Masters: Made his first European Tour cut three months later, at the Scandinavian Masters (T49).

Made his first European Tour cut three months later, at the Scandinavian Masters (T49). Dunhill British Masters: Made his European Tour debut at the Dunhill British Masters, missing the cut.

1991 Season

Neuchatel Open: Made his European Challenge Tour debut, finishing 13th at the Neuchatel Open.

Made his European Challenge Tour debut, finishing 13th at the Neuchatel Open. Iscor Newcastle Classic: Southern Africa Tour Rookie of Year, thanks to his first professional victory, the Iscor Newcastle Classic.

Amateur Highlights