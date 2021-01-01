Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (28th), All-Time Money List (84th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2013 Travelers Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2006 BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs

BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs 2011 Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island

International Victories (3)

1999 Shell Payless Open [Can]

Shell Payless Open [Can] 1999 Times Colonist Open [Can]

Times Colonist Open [Can] 1999 Bayer Championship [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2013 Defeated Chris Stroud, Travelers Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2006 Lost to Michael Sim, PalmettoPride Classic

Personal

As a seventh grader, was diagnosed with scoliosis. The Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Ark., determined he had a 26 percent curvature of the spine and advised him to wear a back brace 23 hours a day. Two years later, with the curvature reaching 51 percent, he underwent surgery. Without the procedure, the pressure on his lungs and heart might have become life-threatening. Surgeons attached a 16-inch metal road to his spine to facilitate straightening. Remarkably, just months later he returned to his high school golf team–and playing in a back brace–won medalist honors at a district tournament. In 2009, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences established The Ken Duke Endowed Chair in Scoliosis. Funds from the chair treat spinal deformities, tumors and fractures.

He credits his dad for giving him his start in golf but says legendary instructor Bob Toski changed his swing and his life. His biggest golf thrill was playing a round at Augusta National in 2009 with Toski, who was 82 at the time.

An avid fisherman and country music fan.

Lists Larry Bird as his hero.

Was inducted into the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame in October 2013 at Pleasant Valley CC in Little Rock.

Along with former teammates, helped raise money for the Ken Duke Golf Center on the campus of Henderson State. The state-of-the-art facility, which opened in the summer of 2016, includes coaching staff offices, classrooms, TrackMan simulators and an indoor putting green.

In addition to the Korn Ferry Tour and Canadian Tour, has also played on the Asian Tour and the South American Tour.

Special Interests

Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Opened the Hoag Classic with an 8-under 63, marking a new 18-hole career low. Finished T10, marking his second top-10 finish this season. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 73-68-67 to finish T9 at the Cologuard Classic, his best finish since finishing runner-up at the 2019 Sanford International.

2019 Season

Was one of three rookies to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Recorded four top-10s, including the first runner-up of his career at the Sanford International, and finished 28th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Sanford International: In his 488th PGA TOUR-sanctioned start, began the final round of the Sanford International as a leader/co-leader in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event for the first time. Needed a par on No. 18 to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate, but made double bogey and finished T2.

In his 488th PGA TOUR-sanctioned start, began the final round of the Sanford International as a leader/co-leader in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event for the first time. Needed a par on No. 18 to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate, but made double bogey and finished T2. Shaw Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 65-68-69 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish T8, his best finish since finishing T6 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Carded rounds of 65-68-69 at the Shaw Charity Classic to finish T8, his best finish since finishing T6 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Opened with rounds of 68-69-70 to earn a spot in Sunday’s final group at The Senior Open Championship. Closed with a 3-over 73 to finish T10 at even-par 280.

Opened with rounds of 68-69-70 to earn a spot in Sunday’s final group at The Senior Open Championship. Closed with a 3-over 73 to finish T10 at even-par 280. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Posted his first career top-10 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. In his fourth start on Tour, he posted rounds of 73-71-68 to finish T6.

2018 Season

Made six cuts in 15 starts. For a third straight season, failed to finish inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Best result was T42 at the Barracuda Championship. Entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.

2017 Season

Finished the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals with four starts and two cuts made.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Along with amateur partner Carson Daly, finished the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 33-under, winning the pro-am portion of the event by two strokes over Kevin Streelman and NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald. Individually, finished T23, his best of the season.

2016 Season

Made nine cuts in 20 PGA TOUR starts, including two top-10s, to finish No. 153 in FedExCup points, outside the top 125 who advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Earned $773,025 to finish No. 118 on money list and remain exempt for 2016-17 season, the last time players could retain their PGA TOUR card for the next season by finishing inside the top 125 on the money list.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Four starts later, posted his second top-10 of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (T9).

Four starts later, posted his second top-10 of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (T9). THE PLAYERS Championship: In Saturday's third round at THE PLAYERS Championship, with winds gusting to 20 mph, posted a 7-under 65 that many players suggested might be the round of the year given the firm, fast greens at TPC Sawgrass. Starting on hole No. 10, the round included five consecutive birdies on holes 3-7. It was the low round of the day when only two other players (Hideki Matsuyama/67, Graeme McDowell/69) posted rounds in the 60s. It was also 10.592 strokes better than the field average, the most of any player averages versus the field at THE PLAYERS since 1983. His T3 finish at 10-under allowed him to jump 47 spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 194 to 147, the greatest improvement of any player that week.

2015 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 29 starts to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth time. Finished No. 117 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Finished T62 at The Barclays.

Finished T62 at The Barclays. Travelers Championship: Closed the Travelers Championship with a birdie from 35 feet, 9 inches on the 18th hole to finish the tournament T10.2013-14: Finished No. 157 on the FedExCup points list, marking just the second time (2009) in the FedExCup era he failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs as a member. Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts. Tallied two top-25 finishes, coming in his first three starts of the season (T15 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and T16 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions)

Closed the Travelers Championship with a birdie from 35 feet, 9 inches on the 18th hole to finish the tournament T10.2013-14: Finished No. 157 on the FedExCup points list, marking just the second time (2009) in the FedExCup era he failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs as a member. Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts. Tallied two top-25 finishes, coming in his first three starts of the season (T15 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and T16 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions) The McGladrey Classic: Finished T4 at The McGladrey Classic for his first top-10 on TOUR since winning the 2013 Travelers Championship, a span of 36 events. Has three top-20 finishes in three starts at The McGladrey Classic (T15 in 2010 and T20 in 2012). Posted four rounds in the 60s at Sea Island to finish two strokes out of the three-man playoff, with eventual-champion Robert Streb, Will MacKenzie and Brendon de Jonge. Posted a second-round, 8-under 63 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, the low score of the week, en route to a T9. Was temporarily tied for the lead in the third round.

2014 Season

Ben Hogan Award: Honored by the Golf Writers Association of America with the Ben Hogan Award presented by ISPS Handa for remaining active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness (scoliosis).

2013 Season

Enjoyed a breakthrough year, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 187th start on the PGA TOUR, at the Travelers Championship. Successfully played his way through the first three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, before settling in at No. 67 with 930 points.

Travelers Championship: Defeated Chris Stroud with a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 18) to win his first TOUR event, at the Travelers Championship. Both players were competing in their first PGA TOUR playoff. Playoffs have decided five of the past 11 outcomes at TPC River Highlands (Bubba Watson in 2010, Hunter Mahan in 2007, Brad Faxon in 2005 and Woody Austin in 2004). First TOUR victory comes in his 187th start, at age 44 years, 4 months, 25 days. Won in his fifth start at the Travelers Championship. Previous-best finish was a T27 in 2008 (also T47 in 2012, T49 in 2004 and missed the cut in 2009). Six of the last eight winners of the Travelers Championship have been first-time TOUR champions. They are J.J. Henry (2006), Mahan (2007), Watson (2010), Freddie Jacobson (2011) and Marc Leishman (2012). There have been 17 players who have picked up their first TOUR win at the Travelers Championship. Recently returned to using Bob Toski as his swing coach. Toski won the Travelers Championship in 1953 and was the first first-time winner in Hartford. Is the oldest first-time TOUR winner since Ed Dougherty won the 1995 Sanderson Farms Championship, at age 47 years, 8 months, 19 days.

Defeated Chris Stroud with a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 18) to win his first TOUR event, at the Travelers Championship. Both players were competing in their first PGA TOUR playoff. Playoffs have decided five of the past 11 outcomes at TPC River Highlands (Bubba Watson in 2010, Hunter Mahan in 2007, Brad Faxon in 2005 and Woody Austin in 2004). First TOUR victory comes in his 187th start, at age 44 years, 4 months, 25 days. Won in his fifth start at the Travelers Championship. Previous-best finish was a T27 in 2008 (also T47 in 2012, T49 in 2004 and missed the cut in 2009). Six of the last eight winners of the Travelers Championship have been first-time TOUR champions. They are J.J. Henry (2006), Mahan (2007), Watson (2010), Freddie Jacobson (2011) and Marc Leishman (2012). There have been 17 players who have picked up their first TOUR win at the Travelers Championship. Recently returned to using Bob Toski as his swing coach. Toski won the Travelers Championship in 1953 and was the first first-time winner in Hartford. Is the oldest first-time TOUR winner since Ed Dougherty won the 1995 Sanderson Farms Championship, at age 47 years, 8 months, 19 days. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second top-10 in four starts at Bay Hill.

Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second top-10 in four starts at Bay Hill. Travelers Championship: On the Tuesday after his win in Hartford at the Travelers Championship, he joined his family as an invited guest of former Arkansas Senator David Pryor, who acknowledged on the Senate floor the TOUR victory.

2012 Season

Missed the cut at the first two Playoffs events, culminating with a No. 76 finish in the FedExCup standings.

The Greenbrier Classic: Was as close as one stroke out of the lead heading down the stretch of The Greenbrier Classic before back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 left him T7. It was his career-best sixth top-10 finish of the season, tying him at the time for the most on TOUR.

Was as close as one stroke out of the lead heading down the stretch of The Greenbrier Classic before back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 left him T7. It was his career-best sixth top-10 finish of the season, tying him at the time for the most on TOUR. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Claimed his fifth top-10 finish of the season, tying a season-best (2007-08), with T7 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. In his fourth start at TPC Southwind, closed with eight birdies en route to a 5-under 65, one stroke shy of the low round of the day, posted by John Daly.

Claimed his fifth top-10 finish of the season, tying a season-best (2007-08), with T7 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. In his fourth start at TPC Southwind, closed with eight birdies en route to a 5-under 65, one stroke shy of the low round of the day, posted by John Daly. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Earned his fourth top-10 of the year, with a T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. It was his second top-10 showing at the event, also finishing T7 in 2007.

Earned his fourth top-10 of the year, with a T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. It was his second top-10 showing at the event, also finishing T7 in 2007. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Shared the first-round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (7-under 65) and went on to record his third top-10 of the season, with a T7.

Shared the first-round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (7-under 65) and went on to record his third top-10 of the season, with a T7. Transitions Championship: Fired four rounds in the 60s at the Transitions Championship to finish T5 (12-under), one stroke out of a four-man playoff. It was his second top-10 of the campaign and best finish on TOUR since a T4 at the 2008 Buick Open.

Fired four rounds in the 60s at the Transitions Championship to finish T5 (12-under), one stroke out of a four-man playoff. It was his second top-10 of the campaign and best finish on TOUR since a T4 at the 2008 Buick Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Paired with 54-hole leader Charlie Wi in the final group on Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, unable to mount a charge with a 2-over 74, finishing T7, seven strokes behind Phil Mickelson. Opened the week in impressive fashion with a back-nine record, 8-under-par 28 en route to an 8-under-par 64 at Pebble Beach GL. The previous lows were 30s by Dan Pohl (final round, 1980) and Chris Wilson (second round, 2010).

2011 Season

Finished No. 7 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his first trip to the PGA TOUR since the 2009 season. Entered the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship 36th on the money list. Rounds of 72-68-70-68-278 (10-under) in windy, cool conditions at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island in South Carolina led to his first Tour victory since 2006, when he won once and collected both the money title and Player of the Year honors. Entered the final round one shot back of leader Jason Kokrak, who struggled the last day, and won by two over Scott Brown. The Tour's biggest first prize of the year, $180,000, helped earn him a return to the PGA TOUR in 2012.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Also made three cuts in five PGA TOUR starts.

Viking Classic: Playing on a sponsor exemption, finished T8 at the Viking Classic after holding a share of the first-round lead after a 6-under-par 66. Recorded first top-10 finish on TOUR since the 2008 Ginn sur Mer Classic (T2), a span of 34 tournaments.

Playing on a sponsor exemption, finished T8 at the Viking Classic after holding a share of the first-round lead after a 6-under-par 66. Recorded first top-10 finish on TOUR since the 2008 Ginn sur Mer Classic (T2), a span of 34 tournaments. Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Best finish was a T16 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open.

2009 Season

Failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time when playing a full season on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in 14 of 29 starts. Completed the year No. 158 on the money list.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: T23 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship was his best outing.

2008 Season

Best season of his professional career, with four top-10s and his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Ended the season No. 22 in the FedExCup standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Played in first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing T17.

Played in first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing T17. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship for first top-10 finish in the FedExCup Playoffs, climbing from No. 28 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship for first top-10 finish in the FedExCup Playoffs, climbing from No. 28 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Third top 10 was a runner-up at the U.S. Bank Championship, one stroke behind Richard S. Johnson. Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 65.

Third top 10 was a runner-up at the U.S. Bank Championship, one stroke behind Richard S. Johnson. Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 65. John Deere Classic: Shared the first-round lead at the John Deere Classic with a 7-under 64. Finished T18.

Shared the first-round lead at the John Deere Classic with a 7-under 64. Finished T18. Buick Open: Recorded his second top 10 of the season with a T4 at the Buick Open. Eagled the par-4 14th Sunday to vault into contention before falling two strokes shy of eventual winner Kenny Perry.

Recorded his second top 10 of the season with a T4 at the Buick Open. Eagled the par-4 14th Sunday to vault into contention before falling two strokes shy of eventual winner Kenny Perry. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, thanks to a closing, 2-under 68, his first start in the event. It was his best finish since a runner-up to Nick Watney at the 2007 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2007 Season

After missing the cut in four of his first seven PGA TOUR starts, the leading money-winner on the 2006 Korn Ferry Tour made 21 of 24 cuts the remainder of the season, including four consecutive top-10s in the middle of the season.

Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Added a fifth top-10 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro, his home course in Port St. Lucie, Fla. His T5 in that event moved him to No. 36 on the money list.

Added a fifth top-10 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro, his home course in Port St. Lucie, Fla. His T5 in that event moved him to No. 36 on the money list. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was a second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where he began the final round two shots off Watney's 12-under lead. Shot 70 in the final round to claim his best career TOUR finish. Also earned his biggest paycheck to date, $658,800.

2006 Season

Finished No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and earned Player of the Year honors. Position made him fully exempt for the 2007 PGA TOUR and also earned entry into the 2007 PLAYERS Championship. Tied for first on the Korn Ferry Tour with nine top-10s (with Boo Weekley), including four top-three finishes.

PalmettoPride Classic: Took over the Korn Ferry Tour money-list top spot with a runner-up finish at the Palmetto Pride Classic, falling in a Monday playoff to Aussie Michael Sim.

Took over the Korn Ferry Tour money-list top spot with a runner-up finish at the Palmetto Pride Classic, falling in a Monday playoff to Aussie Michael Sim. Wachovia Championship: Followed his victory by Monday Qualifying for the PGA TOUR's Wachovia Championship where he finished T14.

Followed his victory by Monday Qualifying for the PGA TOUR's Wachovia Championship where he finished T14. BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Among those top-threes was his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs in April, where he posted four rounds in the 60s (69-68-68-68) to finish 13-under 273, one shot in front of Jess Daley.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 47 on the money list, with $113,102.

Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: After missing four consecutive cuts following his play in Louisiana, came back with a T3 finish at the Henrico County Open, finishing three strokes behind champion Chad Collins. Equaled his best career finish on Tour with a runner-up showing at the Canadian PGA Championship. At 16-under-par 272, including four rounds in the 60s, finished three shots behind tournament winner Jon Mills. Collected $48,600 for his efforts.

After missing four consecutive cuts following his play in Louisiana, came back with a T3 finish at the Henrico County Open, finishing three strokes behind champion Chad Collins. Equaled his best career finish on Tour with a runner-up showing at the Canadian PGA Championship. At 16-under-par 272, including four rounds in the 60s, finished three shots behind tournament winner Jon Mills. Collected $48,600 for his efforts. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: A final-round, 5-under 67 led to a solo-sixth place finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, marking his fourth career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour.

A final-round, 5-under 67 led to a solo-sixth place finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, marking his fourth career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour. ING New Zealand PGA Championship: Birdied Nos. 1-6 in the first round of the ING New Zealand PGA Championship, representing the Tour's second-best birdie streak of the season.

2004 Season

Member of the PGA TOUR for the first time after finishing T12 at 2003 Q-School.

Reno-Tahoe Open: First career top-10 came in his 29th career start, finishing T9 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, thanks to 8-under 64 in the second round.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 26 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished No. 33 on the money list, with $133,167.

Nationwide Tour Championship: Ended the season with a strong showing at the Web.com Tour Championship, finishing fourth, five shots behind Chris Couch.

Ended the season with a strong showing at the Web.com Tour Championship, finishing fourth, five shots behind Chris Couch. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished runner-up to Brett Wetterich at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. He and Wetterich both shot opening-round, 10-under-par 62s, the low first 18 on Tour all season.

2002 Season

Made four PGA TOUR starts, including the U.S. Open (missed cut). Played on the weekend at both the Tampa Bay Classic and the Michelob Championship.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Finished 70th at the Michelob Championship.

Finished 70th at the Michelob Championship. Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: Finished T31 at the Tampa Bay Classic.

1999 Season

Missed the cut in both of his PGA TOUR starts, both in Canada (Air Canada Championship and Bell Canadian Open). Finished first on the 1999 Canadian Tour order of merit, with $122,187.

Bayer Championship: won the Bayer Championship on Canadian Tour.

won the Bayer Championship on Canadian Tour. Shell Payless Open: Won the Shell Payless Open on Canadian Tour.

1997 Season

The Open Championship: Played in the 1997 British Open, missing the cut.

1995 Season

Played the Korn Ferry Tour and made the cut in five of 22 tournaments, finishing No. 179 on the money list.

NIKE Knoxville Open: His best finish was a T24 at the Knoxville Open.

Amateur Highlights

Was named all-conference and all-district all four years in college.

Competed in 1993 and 1994 U.S. Amateurs

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE