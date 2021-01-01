×
David Robinson
David Robinson

David Robinson

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
40
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Georgia College and State University (2004, Business Administration)
College
Augusta, GA
Birthplace
David Robinson
David Robinson
United StatesUnited States
Special Interests

  • Fishing, beach, family

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Made seven starts and five cuts on the Nationwide Tour.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: On the Korn Ferry Tour, was T17 in 2010 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2009 Season

Made two of five cuts on the Nationwide Tour. Played the eGolf Tour from 2006-09, making 53 of 54 cuts during that period. Made 13 of 14 cuts in 2009 and finished No. 31 on the money list.

  • Wyndham Championship: Missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, his only PGA TOUR appearance that season.

2008 Season

Best season came in 2008, when he was 16 of 16 in cuts made, won three times and finished No. 1 on the money list. Had 12 top-10 finishes and earned $106,645, nearly $30,000 more than the No. 2 player.

2007 Season

He made the cut in all 19 starts, with eight top-10 finishes in 2007 and finished No. 7 on the money list.