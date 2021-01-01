|
David Robinson
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
February 28, 1981
Birthday
40
AGE
Augusta, GA
Birthplace
Sandersville, GA
Residence
Wife, Lauren; Carly (7/30/97)
Family
Georgia College and State University (2004, Business Administration)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$25,269
Career Earnings
Sandersville, GA, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Made seven starts and five cuts on the Nationwide Tour.
2009 Season
Made two of five cuts on the Nationwide Tour. Played the eGolf Tour from 2006-09, making 53 of 54 cuts during that period. Made 13 of 14 cuts in 2009 and finished No. 31 on the money list.
2008 Season
Best season came in 2008, when he was 16 of 16 in cuts made, won three times and finished No. 1 on the money list. Had 12 top-10 finishes and earned $106,645, nearly $30,000 more than the No. 2 player.
2007 Season
He made the cut in all 19 starts, with eight top-10 finishes in 2007 and finished No. 7 on the money list.