PGA TOUR Champions Victories (10)

2014 Greater Gwinnett Championship

Greater Gwinnett Championship 2015 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 2016 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire 2017 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic 2018 Regions Tradition, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

Regions Tradition, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex 2019 Chubb Classic, Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Chubb Classic, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Sanford International

International Victories (21)

1992 Piaget Belgian Open [Eur]

Piaget Belgian Open [Eur] 1994 Heineken Dutch Open [Eur]

Heineken Dutch Open [Eur] 1998 Turespana Masters Open Baleares [Eur]

Turespana Masters Open Baleares [Eur] 1998 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 1999 Turespana Masters Open [Eur]

Turespana Masters Open [Eur] 1999 Volvo Masters [Eur]

Volvo Masters [Eur] 2003 Turespana Mallorca Classic [Eur]

Turespana Mallorca Classic [Eur] 2004 Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur]

Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur] 2004 Algarve Open de Portugal [Eur]

Algarve Open de Portugal [Eur] 2004 BMW Asian Open [Eur]

BMW Asian Open [Eur] 2004 BMW International Open [Eur]

BMW International Open [Eur] 2004 2004 Omega Hong Kong Open [Eur]

2004 Omega Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2004 Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open [Eur]

Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open [Eur] 2007 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]

UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2008 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2010 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 2010 Alstom Open de France [Eur]

Alstom Open de France [Eur] 2010 Omega European Masters [Eur]

Omega European Masters [Eur] 2012 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]

UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2013 Hong Kong Open [Eur]

Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2014 Open de Espana [Eur]

Additional Victories (5)

1988 Open de Linforatique [Fr]

Open de Linforatique [Fr] 1999 Benson & Hedges Trophy [with Xonia Wunach-Ruiz]

Benson & Hedges Trophy [with Xonia Wunach-Ruiz] 1999 Oki Telepizza Olivia Nova [Sp]

Oki Telepizza Olivia Nova [Sp] 1999 Dunhill Cup [with Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal]

Dunhill Cup [with Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal] 2000 Dunhill Cup [with Miguel Angel Martin and Jose Maria Olazabal]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1999 Lost to Tiger Woods, World Golf Championships-American Express Championship

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (3-2)

2016 Lost to Joe Durant, 3M Championship

Lost to Joe Durant, 3M Championship 2017 Defeated Gene Sauers, Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

Defeated Gene Sauers, Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic 2017 Lost to Bernhard Langer, PowerShares QQQ Championship

Lost to Bernhard Langer, PowerShares QQQ Championship 2019 Defeated Olin Browne, Bernhard Langer, Chubb Classic

Defeated Olin Browne, Bernhard Langer, Chubb Classic 2020 Defeated Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

National Teams

1999, 2004, 2008, 2010 Ryder Cup

1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013 World Cup

1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 Dunhill Cup

2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 Seve Trophy

2014 Eurasia Cup

Personal

One of seven brothers, he took up golf at age 15 while picking up the balls at the range and caddying. Inspired by watching Seve Ballesteros, Sandy Lyle and Sam Torrance when he was caddying at the 1979 Spanish Open at Torrequebrada (Málaga).

Opened his new golf school near Torremolinos, Spain in January 2013.

Is a lover of fine wines and cigars.

Son, Miguel Angel, is a member of the golf team at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Nicknamed "The Mechanic" but enjoys driving cars as opposed to repairing them. Has an affinity for high-performance vehicles and owns a red Ferrari.

Special Interests

Cars

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Sanford International: Tied with Steve Stricker at the start of the final round, Jiménez closed with a 5-under 65 and won by one at the Sanford International. Improved to 5-for-12 when he leads/co-leads at the start of the final round, and became the 39th player with 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions.

Tied with Steve Stricker at the start of the final round, Jiménez closed with a 5-under 65 and won by one at the Sanford International. Improved to 5-for-12 when he leads/co-leads at the start of the final round, and became the 39th player with 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish at the event and 23rd top-three finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish at the event and 23rd top-three finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 69-66-71 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic. Marks his second top 10 finish in four starts this season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Sanford International: Tied with Steve Stricker at the start of the final round, Jiménez closed with a 5-under 65 and won by one at the Sanford International. Improved to 5-for-12 when he leads/co-leads at the start of the final round, and became the 39th player with 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions.

Tied with Steve Stricker at the start of the final round, Jiménez closed with a 5-under 65 and won by one at the Sanford International. Improved to 5-for-12 when he leads/co-leads at the start of the final round, and became the 39th player with 10 wins on PGA TOUR Champions. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish at the event and 23rd top-three finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished T3 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his best finish at the event and 23rd top-three finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 69-66-71 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic. Marks his second top 10 finish in four starts this season.

2019 Season

Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs, including a win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and tied for the best cumulative score in the Playoffs (45-under). His win at the Chubb Classic extended his streak to six straight years with a win. Finished No. 7 in the Charles Schwab Cup and 12th on the money list ($1,295,482).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Played in Sunday’s final pairing at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T4 after a final-round 70. Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs, and he was tied for the best cumulative score in the Playoffs (45-under).

Played in Sunday’s final pairing at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T4 after a final-round 70. Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs, and he was tied for the best cumulative score in the Playoffs (45-under). Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 66-70-69 to finish T5 at the Invesco QQQ Championship.

Carded rounds of 66-70-69 to finish T5 at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Tied a course record (final-round 63) and set a tournament record (18-under 198) en route to a two-shot victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It was his third Playoffs top-10 and he moved to No. 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Tied a course record (final-round 63) and set a tournament record (18-under 198) en route to a two-shot victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It was his third Playoffs top-10 and he moved to No. 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Boeing Classic: Carded rounds of 70-67-69 to finish the Boeing Classic T7, his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts.

Carded rounds of 70-67-69 to finish the Boeing Classic T7, his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Carded rounds of 65-72-68 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open to finish T6, his fourth top-10 of the year.

Carded rounds of 65-72-68 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open to finish T6, his fourth top-10 of the year. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: In his title defense, Jimenez closed with a 3-under 67 to improve from T26 to T10 at The Senior Open Championship.

In his title defense, Jimenez closed with a 3-under 67 to improve from T26 to T10 at The Senior Open Championship. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded rounds of 66-71-67-71—275 (T6) to post his third top-10 finish in five starts at the event.

Carded rounds of 66-71-67-71—275 (T6) to post his third top-10 finish in five starts at the event. Chubb Classic: Parred the first playoff hole to win the Chubb Classic over Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne. Started the final round T15 and three shots off the lead, and earned a spot in the three-man playoff after carding the only bogey-free final round. The win was his seventh of his career and marked the sixth straight season he has won on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

Posted the first two senior major wins of his career (Regions Tradition, The Senior Open Championship) en route to finishing No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup. He was the only player to post top-10 finishes in all five majors. Posted 13 top-10s and won over $1.9 million, the highest total of his PGA TOUR Champions career. Ranked third with a 69.18 scoring average.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Entered the season finale No. 3 in the standings and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished the tournament T24 and was fifth in the final standings.

Entered the season finale No. 3 in the standings and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. He finished the tournament T24 and was fifth in the final standings. Invesco QQQ Championship: Led the Invesco QQQ Championship after the second round before finishing with a 7-under 209 total (T10) for his 13th top-10 of the season. Fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Led the Invesco QQQ Championship after the second round before finishing with a 7-under 209 total (T10) for his 13th top-10 of the season. Fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup. SAS Championship: Carded rounds of 69-67-68 and finished T5 at the SAS Championship, his third consecutive top-five finish.

Carded rounds of 69-67-68 and finished T5 at the SAS Championship, his third consecutive top-five finish. Shaw Charity Classic: Played in Sunday's final group for the fifth time this season at the Shaw Charity Classic, finishing at 14-under 196 (T5) for his fifth top-10 finish of the year.

Played in Sunday's final group for the fifth time this season at the Shaw Charity Classic, finishing at 14-under 196 (T5) for his fifth top-10 finish of the year. Boeing Classic: Carded rounds of 67-69-67 to finish T3 at the Boeing Classic, his second straight top-10 in the event. Earned $138,600 and moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup, becoming the sixth player to top the standings in 2018.

Carded rounds of 67-69-67 to finish T3 at the Boeing Classic, his second straight top-10 in the event. Earned $138,600 and moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup, becoming the sixth player to top the standings in 2018. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Jimenez made a 12-foot par putt on St. Andrews' 17th hole to preserve a one-stroke lead, and a par on No. 18 gave him the victory over defending champion Bernhard Langer at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. Jimenez closed with a final-round 69 and finished with a 12-under total for his second major victory of the year on PGA TOUR Champions. In the year's five majors, Jimenez finished with a Tour-best 68.40 scoring average, and he was the only player to post five top-10s.

Jimenez made a 12-foot par putt on St. Andrews' 17th hole to preserve a one-stroke lead, and a par on No. 18 gave him the victory over defending champion Bernhard Langer at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. Jimenez closed with a final-round 69 and finished with a 12-under total for his second major victory of the year on PGA TOUR Champions. In the year's five majors, Jimenez finished with a Tour-best 68.40 scoring average, and he was the only player to post five top-10s. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Jimenez finished T10 (71-69-67-66) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fourth top-10 in the year's first four senior majors.

Jimenez finished T10 (71-69-67-66) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fourth top-10 in the year's first four senior majors. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Finished runner-up for the eighth time on PGA TOUR Champions at the U.S. Senior Open. Rounds of 68-68-73-69–278 left him one stroke short of winner David Toms.

Finished runner-up for the eighth time on PGA TOUR Champions at the U.S. Senior Open. Rounds of 68-68-73-69–278 left him one stroke short of winner David Toms. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: One week after winning the Regions Tradition, Jimenez tallied weekend scores of 65-68 and finished fifth at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

One week after winning the Regions Tradition, Jimenez tallied weekend scores of 65-68 and finished fifth at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Regions Tradition: Claimed his first major championship title on PGA TOUR Champions at the Regions Tradition with a 19-under 269 total, defeating a trio of players by three shots each. He led or co-led after all four rounds, and his 72-hole score matched his career-low on PGA TOUR Champions. It was his fifth victory in five seasons on Tour, as he claimed one each year since turning 50.

Claimed his first major championship title on PGA TOUR Champions at the Regions Tradition with a 19-under 269 total, defeating a trio of players by three shots each. He led or co-led after all four rounds, and his 72-hole score matched his career-low on PGA TOUR Champions. It was his fifth victory in five seasons on Tour, as he claimed one each year since turning 50. Insperity Invitational: Opened the Insperity Invitational with a bogey-free 5-under 67 followed by two rounds under par to finish T10. Marked his second top-10 finish in two starts at the event.

Opened the Insperity Invitational with a bogey-free 5-under 67 followed by two rounds under par to finish T10. Marked his second top-10 finish in two starts at the event. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Jimenez and teammate Jose Maria Olazabal birdied the last two holes and finished one shot shy of the playoff at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. The Spaniards finished T3, and improvement on their T8 finish in 2017.

Jimenez and teammate Jose Maria Olazabal birdied the last two holes and finished one shot shy of the playoff at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. The Spaniards finished T3, and improvement on their T8 finish in 2017. Chubb Classic: Jimenez was the Chubb Classic's first-round leader after shooting an 8-under 64, and he followed with a 68 to earn a spot in Sunday's final group for the second year in a row. He closed with a 72 on Sunday and finished ninth, seven shots behind Joe Durant.

Jimenez was the Chubb Classic's first-round leader after shooting an 8-under 64, and he followed with a 68 to earn a spot in Sunday's final group for the second year in a row. He closed with a 72 on Sunday and finished ninth, seven shots behind Joe Durant. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished solo-fourth at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, playing his final 51 holes bogey-free for the week. Tournament's 2015 champion wound up three shots back of winner Jerry Kelly at 15-under 201.

2017 Season

Enjoyed another productive season with over $1 million in season earnings and a fifth-place finish on the Charles Schwab Cup money list, the second year in succession he's been among the top five in that category. Narrowly missed finishing among the top five on the final Charles Schwab Cup points list. Was in fourth place prior to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but a T34 finish dropped him two places, missing out on the bonus opportunity for the top-five finishers.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Fell in a two-hole playoff with Bernhard Langer in late October at the PowerShares QQQ Championship when Langer made a 25-foot birdie putt for the win. Shared the 36-hole lead with Langer and led by one-stroke in the final round following his birdie at No. 11 on Sunday before Langer would regain the lead with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. The two finished at 11-under-par 205, and after each made par on the first extra hole, Langer ended it with his long birdie putt.

Fell in a two-hole playoff with Bernhard Langer in late October at the PowerShares QQQ Championship when Langer made a 25-foot birdie putt for the win. Shared the 36-hole lead with Langer and led by one-stroke in the final round following his birdie at No. 11 on Sunday before Langer would regain the lead with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. The two finished at 11-under-par 205, and after each made par on the first extra hole, Langer ended it with his long birdie putt. Shaw Charity Classic: Battled Scott McCarron down the stretch in the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic before finishing second one back.

Battled Scott McCarron down the stretch in the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic before finishing second one back. Boeing Classic: A final-round 7-under-par 65 led to a T10 finish at the Boeing Classic.

A final-round 7-under-par 65 led to a T10 finish at the Boeing Classic. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Had a nice outing at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when rounds of 67-66 on the weekend led to a fourth-place finish at Caves Valley GC.

Had a nice outing at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship when rounds of 67-66 on the weekend led to a fourth-place finish at Caves Valley GC. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Turned in a strong performance at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in his first appearance when he closed with a 4-under-par 68 to finish T3.

Turned in a strong performance at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in his first appearance when he closed with a 4-under-par 68 to finish T3. Insperity Invitational: Finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his fifth consecutive top-10 finish.

Finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his fifth consecutive top-10 finish. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Finished T8 in his debut at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge along with teammate Jose Maria Olazabal.

Finished T8 in his debut at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge along with teammate Jose Maria Olazabal. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Finished T8 in his next start at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta. It was his fourth straight top-10 finish in as many starts in the event.

Finished T8 in his next start at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta. It was his fourth straight top-10 finish in as many starts in the event. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Successfully defended his Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April when he sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hold to defeat Gene Sauers, the 36-hole leader. Appeared in control of things with a two-stroke margin going to the 54th hole, but made a double bogey, giving Sauers new life. However, he made quick work of his new opportunity, sinking the putt for the victory and his fourth PGA TOUR Champions title.

Successfully defended his Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April when he sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hold to defeat Gene Sauers, the 36-hole leader. Appeared in control of things with a two-stroke margin going to the 54th hole, but made a double bogey, giving Sauers new life. However, he made quick work of his new opportunity, sinking the putt for the victory and his fourth PGA TOUR Champions title. Chubb Classic: Was the 36-hole leader at the Chubb Classic following rounds of 65-67. However, his closing-round 1-under-par 71 could not hold off a bogey-free Sunday effort from Fred Couples, who would go on to a three-stroke victory. Runner-up marked his fifth on PGA TOUR Champions since winning the 2016 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Was the 36-hole leader at the Chubb Classic following rounds of 65-67. However, his closing-round 1-under-par 71 could not hold off a bogey-free Sunday effort from Fred Couples, who would go on to a three-stroke victory. Runner-up marked his fifth on PGA TOUR Champions since winning the 2016 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. UBS Hong Kong Open: Finished T7 in November's UBS Hong Kong Open on the European Tour.

Finished T7 in November's UBS Hong Kong Open on the European Tour. Dubai Duty Free Irish Open: Finished T42 at July's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the European Tour.

Finished T42 at July's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the European Tour. Italian Open: Prepped for the start of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs by finishing T10 at the European Tour's Italian Open.

2016 Season

Finished fourth on the money list with just over $1.6 million despite playing in just 13 of 26 events during the season. Had a nice two-week run in China in April while competing on the European Tour, including two top-25 finishes. Led the Tour in Putting Average at 1.714. In addition to his T18 finish at The Open Championship, he also made the cut in three other European Tour events.

SAS Championship: Fired a final-round 7-under-par 65 to finish sixth at the SAS Championship in October.

Fired a final-round 7-under-par 65 to finish sixth at the SAS Championship in October. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Closed with a 10-under-par 61 on Sunday at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship which helped him to a T3 finish in Victoria, BC. The 61 matched his career-low round on PGA TOUR Champions (2015 Shaw Charity Classic/2nd round).

Closed with a 10-under-par 61 on Sunday at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship which helped him to a T3 finish in Victoria, BC. The 61 matched his career-low round on PGA TOUR Champions (2015 Shaw Charity Classic/2nd round). U.S. Senior Open Championship: Contended at the U.S. Senior Open in Ohio. Was the 54-hole leader by one stroke and held a one-stroke margin with two holes to play over eventual winner Gene Sauers, but saw his chances slip away with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 which left him T2 at the conclusion.

Contended at the U.S. Senior Open in Ohio. Was the 54-hole leader by one stroke and held a one-stroke margin with two holes to play over eventual winner Gene Sauers, but saw his chances slip away with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 which left him T2 at the conclusion. 3M Championship: Finished second in his next start at the 3M Championship, losing in a one-hole playoff with Joe Durant. Was the 36-hole leader by one stroke and used four consecutive birdies to close out his Sunday round to get into the playoff after a costly double bogey at No. 14. Narrowly missed a chance to win outright when his eagle putt just slid by the hole at No. 18.

Finished second in his next start at the 3M Championship, losing in a one-hole playoff with Joe Durant. Was the 36-hole leader by one stroke and used four consecutive birdies to close out his Sunday round to get into the playoff after a costly double bogey at No. 14. Narrowly missed a chance to win outright when his eagle putt just slid by the hole at No. 18. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Held a four-stroke advantage after 54 holes at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie on the strength of a third-round 7-under-par 65. However, could not sustain his strong play on Sunday, making a pair of double bogeys on the back nine, including a costly one at No. 18. He eventually finished T3, three back of first-time winner Paul Broadhurst, his playing partner on Sunday.

Held a four-stroke advantage after 54 holes at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie on the strength of a third-round 7-under-par 65. However, could not sustain his strong play on Sunday, making a pair of double bogeys on the back nine, including a costly one at No. 18. He eventually finished T3, three back of first-time winner Paul Broadhurst, his playing partner on Sunday. The Open Championship: Turned in a strong performance at The Open Championship in July at Royal Troon, claiming a T18 finish.

Turned in a strong performance at The Open Championship in July at Royal Troon, claiming a T18 finish. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Fired a closing-round 2-under-par 68 on Sunday which led to a T2 finish with Joe Durant at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Fired a closing-round 2-under-par 68 on Sunday which led to a T2 finish with Joe Durant at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Turned in a stellar performance at the Principal Charity Classic where he contended throughout the event before eventually finishing T2, one stroke behind Scott McCarron.

Turned in a stellar performance at the Principal Charity Classic where he contended throughout the event before eventually finishing T2, one stroke behind Scott McCarron. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Finished T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April where he had rounds of 67-68 on the weekend.

Finished T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta in April where he had rounds of 67-68 on the weekend. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Picked up his third PGA TOUR Champions title when he closed with an impressive bogey-free 8-under-par 64 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April to finish two better than 36-hole leader Scott Dunlap. Started the final round three strokes behind, but birdied five of his first six holes on the back nine to seize control and win for the third time in 10 starts on Tour. That began a run where he was T4 or better in his next eight starts on Tour.

Picked up his third PGA TOUR Champions title when he closed with an impressive bogey-free 8-under-par 64 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April to finish two better than 36-hole leader Scott Dunlap. Started the final round three strokes behind, but birdied five of his first six holes on the back nine to seize control and win for the third time in 10 starts on Tour. That began a run where he was T4 or better in his next eight starts on Tour. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T11 in defense of his title at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Was T11 in defense of his title at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Volvo China Open: Was T21 at the Volvo China Open in Beijing.

Was T21 at the Volvo China Open in Beijing. Shenzhen International: Finished T13 at the Shenzhen International.

2015 Season

Once again competed around the world, including six starts on the Champions Tour as well as events on both the European and Asian Tours.

Toshiba Classic: Was among the top 30 on the Champions Tour money list for most of the year before dropping out of the top 30 following the year's last full-field event at the Toshiba Classic when he opted not to compete.

Was among the top 30 on the Champions Tour money list for most of the year before dropping out of the top 30 following the year's last full-field event at the Toshiba Classic when he opted not to compete. Shaw Charity Classic: Shared the 36-hole lead with Colin Montgomerie at Calgary's Shaw Charity Classic in August, but his final-round, 4-over-par 74 dropped him to T12.

Shared the 36-hole lead with Colin Montgomerie at Calgary's Shaw Charity Classic in August, but his final-round, 4-over-par 74 dropped him to T12. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was a constant on the leaderboard at The Senior Open Championship in July at Sunningdale near London and eventually finished fourth overall.

Was a constant on the leaderboard at The Senior Open Championship in July at Sunningdale near London and eventually finished fourth overall. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play: Best PGA TOUR finish in six starts was a T34 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, losing to Bubba Watson in the first round and falling 2-down to Louis Oosthuizen on the second day before defeating Keegan Bradley in the third round. Even with the match win, was unable to advance.

Best PGA TOUR finish in six starts was a T34 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, losing to Bubba Watson in the first round and falling 2-down to Louis Oosthuizen on the second day before defeating Keegan Bradley in the third round. Even with the match win, was unable to advance. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Highlight of his Champions Tour campaign came in his first start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Emerged from a crowded leaderboard to win the season-opening event, which came in just his third career Champions Tour start. Shared the 36-hole lead with Rocco Mediate. After an up-and-down front nine Sunday, he made birdies on six of his final nine holes for the win. His key birdie came at No. 17 when he dropped in a 20-foot putt to break a tie with Mark O'Meara at 16-under-par and went on for the victory. He became the eighth player to win the event in his first start.

Highlight of his Champions Tour campaign came in his first start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Emerged from a crowded leaderboard to win the season-opening event, which came in just his third career Champions Tour start. Shared the 36-hole lead with Rocco Mediate. After an up-and-down front nine Sunday, he made birdies on six of his final nine holes for the win. His key birdie came at No. 17 when he dropped in a 20-foot putt to break a tie with Mark O'Meara at 16-under-par and went on for the victory. He became the eighth player to win the event in his first start. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Had four par-or-better rounds at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open to T10 with six others at Gullane GC.

Had four par-or-better rounds at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open to T10 with six others at Gullane GC. Open de Espana: Was among four players to T2 at the Open de Espana.

Was among four players to T2 at the Open de Espana. BMW PGA Championship: Had weekend rounds of 68-67 at the BMW PGA Championship in late-May to T2 with Thongchai Jaidee, six shots shy of winner Byeong-Hun An. On his fifth shot of the day, made a hole-in-one at the par-3 second hole.

Had weekend rounds of 68-67 at the BMW PGA Championship in late-May to T2 with Thongchai Jaidee, six shots shy of winner Byeong-Hun An. On his fifth shot of the day, made a hole-in-one at the par-3 second hole. True Thailand Classic Presented by Black Mountain: At the co-sanctioned European Tour-Asian Tour True Thailand Classic in mid-February, held a share of the first-round lead and the outright 36-hole lead at Black Mountain Club. Played the final two rounds in 2-under (69-73) to finish T7 with three others, three shots behind winner Andrew Dodt in Hua Hin.

2014 Season

Enjoyed another busy season, splitting time between the PGA TOUR and the European Tour while also making his PGA TOUR Champions debut a successful one. Served as a vice captain on Paul McGinley's victorious 2014 European Ryder Cup team.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Used a final-round 68 to move up into a T8 at the Senior Open Championship in Wales.

Used a final-round 68 to move up into a T8 at the Senior Open Championship in Wales. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Won April's Greater Gwinnett Championship in Georgia. After opening with a 7-under-par 65, followed with rounds of 70-67 to post a two-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer. Became the 18th PGA TOUR Champions player to win in his debut and was also the third player to win his debut in wire-to-wire fashion, joining Rod Funseth (1983 Hall of Fame Tournament) and Bruce Fleisher (1999 Royal Caribbean Classic) with that distinction. He became the second Spaniard to win on the PGA TOUR Champions (Jose Maria Canizares at the 2001 Toshiba Classic) and the first sponsor exemption since Phil Blackmar at the 2009 AT&T Championship. With Jeff Maggert winning the previous event in his first start, the pair became the first players to post back-to-back victories in their debut since Don January (1980 Atlantic City International) and Roberto De Vicenzo (1980 U.S. Senior Open).

Won April's Greater Gwinnett Championship in Georgia. After opening with a 7-under-par 65, followed with rounds of 70-67 to post a two-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer. Became the 18th PGA TOUR Champions player to win in his debut and was also the third player to win his debut in wire-to-wire fashion, joining Rod Funseth (1983 Hall of Fame Tournament) and Bruce Fleisher (1999 Royal Caribbean Classic) with that distinction. He became the second Spaniard to win on the PGA TOUR Champions (Jose Maria Canizares at the 2001 Toshiba Classic) and the first sponsor exemption since Phil Blackmar at the 2009 AT&T Championship. With Jeff Maggert winning the previous event in his first start, the pair became the first players to post back-to-back victories in their debut since Don January (1980 Atlantic City International) and Roberto De Vicenzo (1980 U.S. Senior Open). Masters Tournament: Played in his 15th Masters Tournament one week prior to his Gwinnett Championship win and was on the leaderboard throughout the weekend before finishing fourth, his best showing in the event.

Played in his 15th Masters Tournament one week prior to his Gwinnett Championship win and was on the leaderboard throughout the weekend before finishing fourth, his best showing in the event. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Was T13 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in March.

Was T13 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in March. Turkish Airlines Open: Had a nice showing at the Turkish Airlines Open in November. Shot a final-round 68 at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal to T4 along with three others, four shots behind winner Brooks Koepka.

Had a nice showing at the Turkish Airlines Open in November. Shot a final-round 68 at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal to T4 along with three others, four shots behind winner Brooks Koepka. Open de Espana: Won for the second time when he hung on in a playoff to win the Open de Espana. Finished regulation in Girona, Spain, tied with Richard Green and Thomas Pieters. No player shot a round in the 60s in the final round at PGA Catalunya Resort, and his 3-over 73 was enough to get him into the extra session. Winning in his home country allowed him to break his own European Tour record as the circuit's oldest winner, a mark he originally set by winning the 2013 Hong Kong Open. It was his 14th European Tour title he's won since turning 40. It was his 21st victory overall on that circuit.

Won for the second time when he hung on in a playoff to win the Open de Espana. Finished regulation in Girona, Spain, tied with Richard Green and Thomas Pieters. No player shot a round in the 60s in the final round at PGA Catalunya Resort, and his 3-over 73 was enough to get him into the extra session. Winning in his home country allowed him to break his own European Tour record as the circuit's oldest winner, a mark he originally set by winning the 2013 Hong Kong Open. It was his 14th European Tour title he's won since turning 40. It was his 21st victory overall on that circuit. EurAsia Cup: Captained the European team to a tie with the Asian team at the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Went 2-0-1 in his three matches while competing as a playing captain.

Captained the European team to a tie with the Asian team at the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Went 2-0-1 in his three matches while competing as a playing captain. ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Finished T10 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January.

2013 Season

Rebounded from an early January setback while skiing in his native Spain where he broke the tibia of his right leg, an injury that required surgery. Was out of action until late-April.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Overcame a 1-over 71 in the first round at Firestone CC with ensuing rounds of 69-65-69 to finish T4 with Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Overcame a 1-over 71 in the first round at Firestone CC with ensuing rounds of 69-65-69 to finish T4 with Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The Open Championship: Played in two major championships, with his best effort a T13 at The Open Championship.

Played in two major championships, with his best effort a T13 at The Open Championship. DP World Tour Championship: At the DP World Tour Championship, was the oldest player in the field and used a pair of 66s in the second and third rounds to T8 in Dubai.

At the DP World Tour Championship, was the oldest player in the field and used a pair of 66s in the second and third rounds to T8 in Dubai. KLM Open: Seemed ready to prove he was all the way back from injury when he finished regulation at the KLM Open tied with Joost Luiten in September in Zandvoort, the Netherlands. Shot a final-round 67 at Kennemer G&CC to force overtime but bogeyed the first extra hole to Luiten's par.

Seemed ready to prove he was all the way back from injury when he finished regulation at the KLM Open tied with Joost Luiten in September in Zandvoort, the Netherlands. Shot a final-round 67 at Kennemer G&CC to force overtime but bogeyed the first extra hole to Luiten's par. Omega European Masters: Added a T5 at the Omega European Masters in September in Switzerland. Had four rounds of 60 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in a tournament he won in 2010.

Added a T5 at the Omega European Masters in September in Switzerland. Had four rounds of 60 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in a tournament he won in 2010. BMW PGA Championship: Picked up his first top-10 of the campaign with a T4 at the BMW PGA Championship. Shot weekend rounds of 67 at Wentworth Club but finished a stroke out of the Matteo Manassero-Simon Kahn-Marc Warren playoff.

Picked up his first top-10 of the campaign with a T4 at the BMW PGA Championship. Shot weekend rounds of 67 at Wentworth Club but finished a stroke out of the Matteo Manassero-Simon Kahn-Marc Warren playoff. Open de Espana: Returned after his leg injury, at the Open de Espana but missed the cut.

Returned after his leg injury, at the Open de Espana but missed the cut. Hong Kong Open: Capped his season in record fashion when he extended his own record as the European Tour's oldest winner by retaining his Hong Kong Open title after a playoff with Stuart Manley and Prom Meesawat. In early December, the Spaniard birdied the first extra hole with a clutch putt from 18 feet to capture his 20th European Tour title just weeks before his 50th birthday. It was also his 13th victory on the European Tour since turning 40. At age 49 years, 337 days he extended his own record as the oldest winner in European Tour history. He beat his previous record of 48 years and 318 days when he won the 2012 Hong Kong Open. It was his fourth Hong Kong Open title (also winning in 2004 and 2007).

2012 Season

The Open Championship: Closed with a 3-under 67 for a T9 finish at The Open Championship, his first top-10 in a major since a T6 at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Closed with a 3-under 67 for a T9 finish at The Open Championship, his first top-10 in a major since a T6 at the 2008 U.S. Open. UBS Hong Kong Open: Won the UBS Hong Kong Open for a record third time, shooting a final-round, 5-under 65 at Hong Kong GC to edge Fredrink Andersson Hed by a stroke. He also won in Hong Kong in 2004 and 2007, and with his latest victory became the oldest European Tour winner, at age 48. He was almost 10 months older than Des Smyth when Smyth won the 2001 Maderia Islands Open. Played bogey-free golf over his final 62 holes and only made two bogeys all tournament–both in the first round.

Won the UBS Hong Kong Open for a record third time, shooting a final-round, 5-under 65 at Hong Kong GC to edge Fredrink Andersson Hed by a stroke. He also won in Hong Kong in 2004 and 2007, and with his latest victory became the oldest European Tour winner, at age 48. He was almost 10 months older than Des Smyth when Smyth won the 2001 Maderia Islands Open. Played bogey-free golf over his final 62 holes and only made two bogeys all tournament–both in the first round. Ballentine's Championship: In April in South Korea, he was T5 at the Ballantine's Championship.

In April in South Korea, he was T5 at the Ballantine's Championship. Open de Andalucia de Golf: At the Open de Andalucia, a tournament he hosted and helped sponsor, he was T7.

2011 Season

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for the first time since 2000. Defeated Yuta Ikeda (2 and 1), Ryan Palmer (4 and 2) and Ben Crane (7 and 6) before losing to Martin Kaymer (1-up).

Advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for the first time since 2000. Defeated Yuta Ikeda (2 and 1), Ryan Palmer (4 and 2) and Ben Crane (7 and 6) before losing to Martin Kaymer (1-up). Andalucia Masters: Shot a final-round 70 at the Andalucia Masters in his home country of Spain to fall to fellow countryman Sergio Garcia by a stroke. It was his third runner-up performance of the season.

Shot a final-round 70 at the Andalucia Masters in his home country of Spain to fall to fellow countryman Sergio Garcia by a stroke. It was his third runner-up performance of the season. Ballentine's Championship: Contended in South Korea before settling for a second-place finish at the Ballantine's Championship. Shot a final-round 71 to fall by a stroke to Lee Westwood. Opened his final round at Blackstone GC with bogeys on two of his first four holes and couldn't rally, making nothing but pars on his back nine.

Contended in South Korea before settling for a second-place finish at the Ballantine's Championship. Shot a final-round 71 to fall by a stroke to Lee Westwood. Opened his final round at Blackstone GC with bogeys on two of his first four holes and couldn't rally, making nothing but pars on his back nine. Volvo Golf Champions: Shot four rounds in the 60s (68-65-69-67) to finish T2 in the Volvo Golf Champions.

2010 Season

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales, compiled a 2-1-0 record during the European team's win.

At the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales, compiled a 2-1-0 record during the European team's win. Barclays Singapore Open: Shot a final-round 66 to climb up the leaderboard at the Barclays Singapore Open to T8.

Shot a final-round 66 to climb up the leaderboard at the Barclays Singapore Open to T8. Open de France ALSTOM: Came back in July to win the Alstom Open de France in Paris which locked up a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, his fourth time in the biennial competition.

Came back in July to win the Alstom Open de France in Paris which locked up a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, his fourth time in the biennial competition. Omega European Masters: Added his third title at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in September.

Added his third title at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in September. Dubai Desert Classic: Edged Lee Westwood on the third playoff hole to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates GC in early February. The pair both shot final-round 72s and halved the first two playoff holes with pars before Jimenez parred the third playoff hole for the win.

2009 Season

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Best finish on the PGA TOUR was a T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Reached the milestone of 500 events played on the European Tour at the Open de France. The 2009 and 2010 Czech Open was also played at his course design, Prosper GC.

2008 Season

Ryder Cup: Was 0-2-1 in his three Ryder Cup matches in the Europeans' five-point loss to the U.S. in Kentucky.

Was 0-2-1 in his three Ryder Cup matches in the Europeans' five-point loss to the U.S. in Kentucky. BMW PGA Championship: Recorded what he considered the then-greatest victory of his career, at the BMW PGA Championship, when he defeated Oliver Wilson in one of the European Tour's flagship events. It was his second European Tour victory of the year (UBS Hong Kong Open).

2007 Season

The Open Championship: In his only major championship where he made the cut, he T12 at The Open Championship (missed the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship).

In his only major championship where he made the cut, he T12 at The Open Championship (missed the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship). Volvo Masters: Final top-10 was a solo seventh at the Volvo Masters in Spain at Valderrama GC.

Final top-10 was a solo seventh at the Volvo Masters in Spain at Valderrama GC. The Quinn Direct British Masters: Contended again at the British Masters at The Belfry before settling for a T4 with six others..

Contended again at the British Masters at The Belfry before settling for a T4 with six others.. BA-CA Golf Open: At the BA-CA Golf Open in Austria, he had four rounds in the 60s to finish at 15-under and T3 a stroke out of the Richard Green-Jean-Francois Remesy playoff that Green won.

At the BA-CA Golf Open in Austria, he had four rounds in the 60s to finish at 15-under and T3 a stroke out of the Richard Green-Jean-Francois Remesy playoff that Green won. BMW Championship: In May, he was T5 at the BMW PGA Championship, shooting a pair of 72s on the weekend.

In May, he was T5 at the BMW PGA Championship, shooting a pair of 72s on the weekend. BMW Asian Open: Added another T10 at the BMW Asian Open.

Added another T10 at the BMW Asian Open. Dubai Desert Classic: Added his second top-10 in the desert when he T10 at the Dubai Desert Classic, his second consecutive top-10 at the event.

Added his second top-10 in the desert when he T10 at the Dubai Desert Classic, his second consecutive top-10 at the event. ABU Dhabi Golf Championship: In mid-January, fired rounds of 65-68-68 over his final 54 holes but came up a stroke short of Paul Casey at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, finishing T2.

2006 Season

Made eight PGA TOUR appearances.

Masters Tournament: His best performance came in April at the year's first Masters, a T11 at Augusta National.

His best performance came in April at the year's first Masters, a T11 at Augusta National. BA-CA Golf Open: Final top-10 was at the BA-CA Golf Open. Had a hiccup with a 74 in the third round that ruined any chances of victory after shooting 67s in the first, second and final rounds.

Final top-10 was at the BA-CA Golf Open. Had a hiccup with a 74 in the third round that ruined any chances of victory after shooting 67s in the first, second and final rounds. Dubai Desert Classic: Added a T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Added a T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic. BMW Championship: At the BMW Championship at Wentworth Club, was in second, three strokes off David Howell's leading pace through 54 holes. Shot a final-round, even-par 72 to finish solo third, six strokes behind Howell.

At the BMW Championship at Wentworth Club, was in second, three strokes off David Howell's leading pace through 54 holes. Shot a final-round, even-par 72 to finish solo third, six strokes behind Howell. ABU Dhabi Golf Championship: Was fifth at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship for his first top-10 of the season.

Was fifth at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship for his first top-10 of the season. UBS Hong Kong Open: Began his season in 2006, at the UBS Hong Kong Open, where he T6.

2005 Season

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T17 in February at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Best PGA TOUR finish was a T17 in February at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Mallorca Classic: Had bookend 67s in the first and final rounds at the Mallorca Classic to T8 at Pula GC in Spain.

Had bookend 67s in the first and final rounds at the Mallorca Classic to T8 at Pula GC in Spain. The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Picked up win No. 2 by shooting a sterling, final-round 62 at The Celtic Manor Wales Open to roll to a four-stroke win over Martin Erlandsson.

Picked up win No. 2 by shooting a sterling, final-round 62 at The Celtic Manor Wales Open to roll to a four-stroke win over Martin Erlandsson. Dubai Desert Classic: With a one-shot lead, 54-hole lead over Ernie Els at the Dubai Desert Classic, he shot a 2-under 70 on the final day but watched as Els, with a 68, passed him by to win by one.

2004 Season

At age 40, had a career year, as he claimed four titles on his way to finishing fourth on the European Tour Order of Merit, equaling his highest position.

Shinhan Korea Golf Championship: Late in the year, at the PGA TOUR's unofficial Shinhan Korea Golf Championship, he was T2 to Arron Oberholser at JungMun GC on Jeju Island.

Late in the year, at the PGA TOUR's unofficial Shinhan Korea Golf Championship, he was T2 to Arron Oberholser at JungMun GC on Jeju Island. Ryder Cup: Was 1-3 playing in his second Ryder Cup, with his lone victory coming in four-ball play with Darren Clarke as his partner.

Was 1-3 playing in his second Ryder Cup, with his lone victory coming in four-ball play with Darren Clarke as his partner. HSBC World Match Play Championship: Lost in the semifinals of the HSBC World Match Play Championship and finished T3 at the Wentworth Club.

Lost in the semifinals of the HSBC World Match Play Championship and finished T3 at the Wentworth Club. Omega European Masters: Fell short of a fifth win a week later at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, ending runner-up to Luke Donald.

Fell short of a fifth win a week later at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, ending runner-up to Luke Donald. BMW International Open: At the BMW International Open in Munich, he earned his final win, playing superb golf all week with four rounds in the 60s (68-66-67-66) at GC Munchen Eichenried.

At the BMW International Open in Munich, he earned his final win, playing superb golf all week with four rounds in the 60s (68-66-67-66) at GC Munchen Eichenried. BMW Asian Open: Won for the second time in Asia, this time in China, at the BMW Asian Open in Shanghai. Was six strokes behind Simon Dyson when the final round began, but a 67, combined with Dyson's 76 gave him the three-shot victory.

Won for the second time in Asia, this time in China, at the BMW Asian Open in Shanghai. Was six strokes behind Simon Dyson when the final round began, but a 67, combined with Dyson's 76 gave him the three-shot victory. Algarve Open de Portugal: Second title of the season was at the Algarve Open de Portugal by two strokes over Terry Price.

Second title of the season was at the Algarve Open de Portugal by two strokes over Terry Price. Johnnie Walker Classic: First championship came at the Johnnie Walker Classic in Bangkok, Thailand. Opened with a 70 then reeled off rounds of 66-67-68 to beat Thomas Bjorn by two shots.

First championship came at the Johnnie Walker Classic in Bangkok, Thailand. Opened with a 70 then reeled off rounds of 66-67-68 to beat Thomas Bjorn by two shots. Omega Hong Kong Open: In early December 2004, he began his European Tour season in style by winning the Omega Hong Kong Open. At Hong Kong GC, fashioned a final-round 66 to hold off Padraig Harrington (67 Sunday) for a one-shot win.

2003 Season

Had three top-10s in four starts in the late summer.

Omega European Masters: T8 at the Omega European Masters.

T8 at the Omega European Masters. Nordic Open: T8 at the Nordic Open.

T8 at the Nordic Open. Scandinavian Masters: T6 at the Scandic Carlsberg Scandinavian Masters.

T6 at the Scandic Carlsberg Scandinavian Masters. Linde German Masters: Despite playing terrific golf all week at the Linde German Masters, finishing 24-under after rounds of 67-62-67-68, he still lost by two strokes to K.J. Choi (63-68-64-67).

Despite playing terrific golf all week at the Linde German Masters, finishing 24-under after rounds of 67-62-67-68, he still lost by two strokes to K.J. Choi (63-68-64-67). Turespana Mallorca Classic: Won the weather-shortened Turespana Mallorca Classic by a stroke over fellow countryman Jose Maria Olazabal.

2002 Season

Played as a PGA TOUR member for the first time, making 19 starts and 10 cuts. Also played in 10 European Tour tournaments.

Masters Tournament: Best finish was a T9 at the Masters.

2001 Season

Only top-10s were a trio of T3 performances, with two of them coming in back-to-back starts.

The Open Championship: At The Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, he was a distant four strokes behind David Duval.

At The Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, he was a distant four strokes behind David Duval. Open de Espana: Early in the year in Spain, at the Via Digital Open de Espana, was T3, three strokes shy of winner Robert Karlsson.

Early in the year in Spain, at the Via Digital Open de Espana, was T3, three strokes shy of winner Robert Karlsson. TNT Dutch Open: At The TNT Open in the Netherlands, was four shots behind winner Bernhard Langer, finishing 3rd.

2000 Season

Played in 11 PGA TOUR events and had two top-10s. Finished 11th on the European Tour's Order of Merit, where he recorded four top 10s.

World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup: Finished the year by teaming with fellow Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal, for a T7 showing at the year's last World Golf Championships event, the EMC World Cup.

Finished the year by teaming with fellow Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal, for a T7 showing at the year's last World Golf Championships event, the EMC World Cup. U.S. Open Championship: Was T2 with Ernie Els, 15 shots behind winner Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach GL.

1999 Season

Had a pair of T10s in the U.S. Finished fourth on the European Tour Order of Merit for a second consecutive season.

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Suffered a major disappointment at the inaugural World Golf Championships-American Express Championship at Valderrama. Forced a playoff with Tiger Woods with a 69-69 weekend before dropping a decision to Woods when Woods made birdie on the first extra hole.

Suffered a major disappointment at the inaugural World Golf Championships-American Express Championship at Valderrama. Forced a playoff with Tiger Woods with a 69-69 weekend before dropping a decision to Woods when Woods made birdie on the first extra hole. Ryder Cup: Playing in his first Ryder Cup representing Europe, he had a 1-2-2 record in the Europeans' one-point loss to the United States in Massachusetts.

Playing in his first Ryder Cup representing Europe, he had a 1-2-2 record in the Europeans' one-point loss to the United States in Massachusetts. PGA Championship: Was T10 at the PGA Championship.

Was T10 at the PGA Championship. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Was T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Was T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. THE PLAYERS Championship: Competed in his first PLAYERS Championship, finishing T38 at TPC Sawgrass.

Competed in his first PLAYERS Championship, finishing T38 at TPC Sawgrass. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Qualified for the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship but lost in the first round.

Qualified for the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship but lost in the first round. Volvo Masters: Late in the season, had a great two weeks in Spain. Won the Volvo Masters in Jerez, taking a two-stroke win over Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington and Bernhard Langer.

Late in the season, had a great two weeks in Spain. Won the Volvo Masters in Jerez, taking a two-stroke win over Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington and Bernhard Langer. Turespana Masters: Was right at home in Spain, winning in his hometown of Malaga, at the Turespana Masters, by four strokes over Steve Webster.

1998 Season

Was a multiple-tournament winner for the first time in his career and finished fourth on the Order of Merit.

Smurfit European Open: Was also a runner-up at the Smurfit European Open at The K Club, a distant 10 shots behind Mathias Gronberg.

Was also a runner-up at the Smurfit European Open at The K Club, a distant 10 shots behind Mathias Gronberg. Trophée Lancôme: Win No. 2 happened four months after his first–finally winning the Trophee Lancome after his 1994 disappointment in France. Beat a quartet of players, including David Duval and Mark O'Meara by two shots, thanks to a chip in for a birdie at the 72nd hole to win. In the process, he won that Tour's Canon Shot of the Year Award.

Win No. 2 happened four months after his first–finally winning the Trophee Lancome after his 1994 disappointment in France. Beat a quartet of players, including David Duval and Mark O'Meara by two shots, thanks to a chip in for a birdie at the 72nd hole to win. In the process, he won that Tour's Canon Shot of the Year Award. Turespana Masters Open Baleares: First title came at the Turespana Masters Open Baleares in Spain, beating Miguel Angel Martin by two strokes in Mallorca.

1997 Season

Had one PGA TOUR start, and had three top-10s on the European Tour.

The Open Championship: Only PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship (missed cut).

Only PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship (missed cut). Chemapol Trophy Czech Open: His top showing was solo fourth at the Czech Open, a tournament at Prague Karlstein GC won by Bernhard Langer.

1996 Season

Sprint International: Remained in the United States after the PGA Championship, traveling to Colorado for the Sprint International, where he T43.

Remained in the United States after the PGA Championship, traveling to Colorado for the Sprint International, where he T43. PGA Championship: Best major championship showing was a T24 at the PGA Championship, where he had four under-par rounds.

Best major championship showing was a T24 at the PGA Championship, where he had four under-par rounds. Conte of Florence Italian Open: In May, was third at the Conte of Florence Italian Open, two strokes short of Jim Payne. Added three more top-10s to complete his season.

In May, was third at the Conte of Florence Italian Open, two strokes short of Jim Payne. Added three more top-10s to complete his season. Dubai Desert Classic: On the European Tour, began a streak of strong play at the Dubai Desert Classic, falling by a stroke and finishing second to Colin Montgomerie. It was his fourth consecutive year with at least one second-place finish.

1995 Season

Played in his first PGA TOUR events in the U.S., and played in all four major championships for the first time. On the European Tour, didn't win but was a runner-up for the third time in as many years.

PGA Championship: T13 at the PGA Championship.

T13 at the PGA Championship. The Open Championship: T88 at The Open Championship.

T88 at The Open Championship. U.S. Open Championship: T28 at the U.S. Open.

T28 at the U.S. Open. Kemper Open: Also received an invite to the Kemper Open, where he T64.

Also received an invite to the Kemper Open, where he T64. Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters.

Missed the cut at the Masters. Collingtree British Masters: Six monts after the Turespana Open de Mediterrania. had a similar showing at the Collingtree British Masters, but with a T3 finish. Again opened with a 73 then finished with a 65-68-67.

Six monts after the Turespana Open de Mediterrania. had a similar showing at the Collingtree British Masters, but with a T3 finish. Again opened with a 73 then finished with a 65-68-67. Turespana Open de Mediterrania: A first-round 73 at the Turespana Open de Mediterrania in Valencia, Spain, was his undoing. Had rounds of 69-69-68 at Escorpion but could only get within three strokes of winner Robert Karlsson.

1994 Season

World Cup Golf by Heineken: Finished with 10 top 10s and played in his first World Cup, pairing with Jose Rivero, with the duo finishing last (27th) in Puerto Rico.

Finished with 10 top 10s and played in his first World Cup, pairing with Jose Rivero, with the duo finishing last (27th) in Puerto Rico. Honda Open: Finished T2 at the Honda Open. Lost in a playoff to Robert Allenby at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany.

Finished T2 at the Honda Open. Lost in a playoff to Robert Allenby at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Trophée Lancôme: T2 at the Trophee Lancome at St. Nom-la-Breteche in France. It was a bunched leaderboard entering the final round. Was tied with Vijay Singh for the lead, with Seve Ballesteros right behind. In the final round, Ballesteros shot 65, he shot 67 and Singh had a 66 to win by one.

T2 at the Trophee Lancome at St. Nom-la-Breteche in France. It was a bunched leaderboard entering the final round. Was tied with Vijay Singh for the lead, with Seve Ballesteros right behind. In the final round, Ballesteros shot 65, he shot 67 and Singh had a 66 to win by one. Heineken Dutch Open: Won his second European Tour event, the Heineken Dutch Open, by two strokes over Howard Clark.

1993 Season

Enjoyed five top-10s.

Canon European Masters: A runner-up finish at the Canon European Masters was his best showing. Took a two-stroke lead over Barry Lane into the final round at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. Had a difficult final round, shooting a 1-over 73 to T2 with a fast-charging Seve Ballesteros, two strokes behind Lane.

1992 Season

Had five top-10s for his best season since turning professional.

Iberia Madrid: T7 at the Iberia Madrid Open in October.

T7 at the Iberia Madrid Open in October. German Masters: Had a ninth-place showing at the German Masters.

Had a ninth-place showing at the German Masters. Piaget Belgian Open: Hit solid form later in the year and won his first European Tour title, taking the Piaget Belgian Open by three strokes over Barry Lane.

1991 Season

Recorded top-10s in each of his first four events to open the season then didn't have another top-10 the rest of the season.

The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship and was T78 at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Played in his first major championship and was T78 at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Girona Open: Highlight of the season was his runner-up finish at the Girona Open. Shot a second-round 66 in his native Spain and was two off the pace through 36 holes. Came back with a 67 in the third round to move into solo second, two strokes behind Steven Richardson. Couldn't make up any ground with his Sunday 70 to finish solo second to Richardson.

1990 Season

Atlantic Open: Made his season debut at the Atlantic Open in Portugal and was T7. It was the first of four top-10s on the year (T6 at both the Tenerife Open and the El Bosque Open and fifth at the Scandinavian Enterprise Open).

1989 Season

Played his first full, European Tour season, making the cut in half of his 22 starts.

Torras Monte Carlo Open: His best showing was a solo ninth at the Torras Monte Carlo.

1988 Season

Made his European Tour debut, finishing T47, and played in three other tournaments, making the cut in all three.