Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2008 Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun 2009 Verizon Heritage, St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx

Verizon Heritage, St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx 2013 Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 2021 Bermuda Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2008 Lost to Will MacKenzie, Marc Turnesa, Viking Classic

Lost to Will MacKenzie, Marc Turnesa, Viking Classic 2013 Defeated Charles Howell III, David Lingmerth, Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation

Defeated Charles Howell III, David Lingmerth, Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 2021 Defeated Wyndham Clark, Bermuda Championship

National Teams

1993 Walker Cup

Personal

An only child, is the son of a U.S. Army officer who grew up learning the game at Fort Rucker Golf Course in Alabama. Spent much of his early teenage years playing with his father and other military retirees.

In 2010, was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. Competed for the Gators from 1991-94, winning four consecutive SEC Championships and the 1993 NCAA National Championship.

Special Interests

Stock market, Florida Gators football, Orlando Magic basketball

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Bermuda Championship: Won the Bermuda Championship in a playoff over Wyndham Clark, earning his fifth PGA TOUR title and first since 2013 The American Express. Made birdie at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff and made a 15-foot birdie putt to win on the first extra hole. At age 48 years, 322 days, became the oldest winner on the PGA TOUR since Davis Love III at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.66).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and 11th overall, ending the season at No. 115 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s, highlighted by a T3 at the Bermuda Championship, and made 10 cuts in 23 starts.

Bermuda Championship: Finished T3 at the Bermuda Championship, his best result in an individual stroke-play event since The 2017 RSM Classic (3rd).

Finished T3 at the Bermuda Championship, his best result in an individual stroke-play event since The 2017 RSM Classic (3rd). Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Carded four scores in the 60s to finish T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his first top-10 in 18 starts at the event.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season (10th total), ending the season at No. 119 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s and made 19 cuts in 28 starts.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Collected 49th career top-10 (565th TOUR start) when he partnered with Rory Sabbatini to finish 21-under and T3 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In the first round, duo became the fifth since the team format started in 2017 to shoot 60-or-better in the Fourball format.

Collected 49th career top-10 (565th TOUR start) when he partnered with Rory Sabbatini to finish 21-under and T3 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In the first round, duo became the fifth since the team format started in 2017 to shoot 60-or-better in the Fourball format. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Collected second consecutive top-10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, following up a T8 in 2018 with a T7. Shared the 18-hole lead with Scott Langley after a first-round 64.

2018 Season

Made 30 starts and set, or tied, his records in the FedExCup era for most made cuts (22), most top-25s (12) and most top-10s (6) in a season. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time. Entered the Playoffs ranked No. 48 before posting results of 70th, T62 and T45 in the first three Playoffs events to end his season No. 59 in the FedExCup.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship, his first top-10 in 14 starts at the event. Recorded rounds of 63-62 in rounds two and three to become the first player to record a 36-hole score (any rounds) of 125 or better on the season.

Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship, his first top-10 in 14 starts at the event. Recorded rounds of 63-62 in rounds two and three to become the first player to record a 36-hole score (any rounds) of 125 or better on the season. Barbasol Championship: Birdied his first three holes, as well as his 71st and 72nd holes, en route to a final-round 7-under 65 to finish sixth at the Barbasol Championship. Was the only player in the field to birdie the par-3 18th hole all four rounds.

Birdied his first three holes, as well as his 71st and 72nd holes, en route to a final-round 7-under 65 to finish sixth at the Barbasol Championship. Was the only player in the field to birdie the par-3 18th hole all four rounds. Quicken Loans National: Finished T8 at the Quicken Loans National, his first top-10 in seven starts at the event. Opened with rounds of 67-64 to hold a share of the 36-hole lead.

Finished T8 at the Quicken Loans National, his first top-10 in seven starts at the event. Opened with rounds of 67-64 to hold a share of the 36-hole lead. U.S. Open: T20 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills matched his best result in 24 major championship starts.

T20 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills matched his best result in 24 major championship starts. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Despite a double bogey on the par-5 14th hole and a bogey on the par-4 15th, closed with a 1-under 71 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Marked his first top-10 showing in 10 starts at the event. Following a T9 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open a week earlier, posted back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time since the 2017 RBC Heritage and Valero Texas Open (matching T6s).

Despite a double bogey on the par-5 14th hole and a bogey on the par-4 15th, closed with a 1-under 71 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to finish T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Marked his first top-10 showing in 10 starts at the event. Following a T9 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open a week earlier, posted back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time since the 2017 RBC Heritage and Valero Texas Open (matching T6s). Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his 16th start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T9, his second top-10 in Phoenix.

In his 16th start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T9, his second top-10 in Phoenix. The RSM Classic: Picked up two shots on the par-4 18th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic, holing out from 161 yards with a 9-iron. Finished alone in third, five strokes behind champion Austin Cook. Marked his best finish on TOUR since a T3 at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

2017 Season

Had 14 available events to earn 309 FedExCup points or $461,851 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season. Having fulfilled that, amassed three top-10 showings in 24 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth time and first since 2013.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 112 in the final standings.

A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 112 in the final standings. Barbasol Championship: Following a second-round, 8-under 63 at the Barbasol Championship, followed with weekend scores of 68-65 to finish T3 at 19-under 265. The finish marked his best showing since a T4 at the 2013 RSM Classic. Had played often in the area as a kid, as his father previously lived in the Auburn/Opelika area.

Following a second-round, 8-under 63 at the Barbasol Championship, followed with weekend scores of 68-65 to finish T3 at 19-under 265. The finish marked his best showing since a T4 at the 2013 RSM Classic. Had played often in the area as a kid, as his father previously lived in the Auburn/Opelika area. Valero Texas Open: Posted four rounds of par or better at the Valero Texas Open in April to finish T6 with three others at 7-under 281.

Posted four rounds of par or better at the Valero Texas Open in April to finish T6 with three others at 7-under 281. RBC Heritage: Recorded his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic with a T6 finish at the RBC Heritage, site of his 2009 victory. Closed with a 4-under 67 to secure the top-10 finish, three strokes behind champion Wesley Bryan.

2016 Season

After sitting out the entire 2014-15 season, began the season with 27 available starts as part of his Major Medical Extension. In 13 starts, made four cuts and earned 149 FedExCup points and $280,619 to finish No. 189 on the FedExCup standings. Will have 14 available events in 2016-17 to earn 309 FedExCup points or $461,851 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.

The Open Championship: Missed the cut in his first Open Championship since 2010.

Missed the cut in his first Open Championship since 2010. FedEx St. Jude Classic: The former FedEx St Jude Classic winner (2009) opened and closed with 66s in his 17th start at TPC Southwind to finish sixth, his fourth top-10 in the event. Was one of four players at the FedEx St. Jude Classic to earn a spot in The Open Championship field as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

2015 Season

Sat out the entire campaign due to injury.

2014 Season

Made 15 cuts in 26 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a pair of top 25s. Season cut short after finishing 140th in the FedExCup standings, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time.

The McGladrey Classic: Opened with a 7-under 63 to trail George McNeill by one stroke en route to a T4 finish at The McGladrey Classic, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. The top-10 finish came in his fourth start at the event and the fourth of the season.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 24 cuts on TOUR, with his only top-10 coming in the form of a win. Finished No. 57 in the FedExCup standings. The 2012 TOUR season featured seven players who came from six or more strokes back after 54 holes to win. His previous best finish in La Quinta was a T5 in 2011. His last over-par round in this tournament came in the final round of 2007 (74), a span of 28 rounds.

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T35 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Finished the week with 93 putts, tying the second-lowest total in TOUR history. David Frost holds the record with 92 putts, at the 2005 RBC Heritage.

Finished T35 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Finished the week with 93 putts, tying the second-lowest total in TOUR history. David Frost holds the record with 92 putts, at the 2005 RBC Heritage. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Defeated David Lingmerth on the first playoff hole (No. 18) and Charles Howell III on the second extra hole (No. 10) with a birdie-3 to win the Humana Challenge. Began the final round six strokes off the lead, at 16-under. A Sunday surge up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63 resulted in the eventual win. The final-round comeback marked a continuing trend on TOUR.

2012 Season

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Thirteen proved to be the lucky number at Disney World in the season's last event. In previous 12 starts at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, all coming consecutively, had been unable to post a top-10 finish. In November, rounds of 69-69-67-70 was good enough for a fourth-place performance in his 13th start.

Thirteen proved to be the lucky number at Disney World in the season's last event. In previous 12 starts at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, all coming consecutively, had been unable to post a top-10 finish. In November, rounds of 69-69-67-70 was good enough for a fourth-place performance in his 13th start. Valero Texas Open: In April, rebounded from a 1-over 73 in the first round of the Valero Texas Open with three sub-par rounds at TPC San Antonio to finish T4 with Charlie Wi, Bob Estes and defending champion Brendan Steele. It was his best finish in 11 starts in San Antonio and strongest overall since finishing T2 at the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship in Dallas.

In April, rebounded from a 1-over 73 in the first round of the Valero Texas Open with three sub-par rounds at TPC San Antonio to finish T4 with Charlie Wi, Bob Estes and defending champion Brendan Steele. It was his best finish in 11 starts in San Antonio and strongest overall since finishing T2 at the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship in Dallas. Sony Open in Hawaii: Was one of eight players to record all four rounds in the 60s at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing T6, three strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner.

2011 Season

Finished the season No. 82 in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the fifth time in as many tries.

John Deere Classic: Posted four straight rounds in the 60's to claim his third and final top-10 finish of the season, at the John Deere Classic, a T9.

Posted four straight rounds in the 60's to claim his third and final top-10 finish of the season, at the John Deere Classic, a T9. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T5 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, with four rounds in the 60s.

Finished T5 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, with four rounds in the 60s. Bob Hope Classic: Shot a final-round 62 on the Palmer Private Course to finish T5 at the Bob Hope Classic. Finished first in Fairways Hit (83.8 percent) and second in Total Putts (129) in the five-round event. It was his first top-10 in 10 starts at the Bob Hope Classic.

2010 Season

Had four consecutive top-25 finishes to open the season. Finished the season No. 54 in the FedExCup standings, with two top-10 finishes and 10 top 25s after making 21 cuts.

Mayakoba Golf Classic Champions Charity Skins Challenge: Won Mayakoba Golf Classic Champions Charity Skins Challenge in November, an event featuring all past Mayakoba champions. He donated his winnings to charity.

Won Mayakoba Golf Classic Champions Charity Skins Challenge in November, an event featuring all past Mayakoba champions. He donated his winnings to charity. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Withdrew after three rounds of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Withdrew after three rounds of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T2 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship after a final-round 63 moved him from T38 after the third round.

Finished T2 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship after a final-round 63 moved him from T38 after the third round. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 5 and 4 to eventual runner-up Paul Casey in the third round. It was his first appearance in the event.

2009 Season

Opened the season with four consecutive top-20 finishes. Finished 21st in the FedExCup standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Made the cut in all three PGA TOUR Playoffs events and entered the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola ranked 17th. It was his first appearance in the TOUR Championship, where he finished T28.

Made the cut in all three PGA TOUR Playoffs events and entered the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola ranked 17th. It was his first appearance in the TOUR Championship, where he finished T28. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Won for the second time in five events and for the third time in his career with a five-stroke win at the St. Jude Classic. Led by one stroke after each of the first three rounds, then shot his third consecutive 4-under 66 to pull away and secured a spot in the following week's U.S. Open because of multiple wins within the last calendar year. He birdied three of the first six holes in the final round to take all the suspense out of the finish and birdied the 18th to finish at 18-under 262. David Toms and Bryce Molder finished five back. Needed only 100 putts to become the fourth wire-to-wire winner in the tournament's 52-year history and first since Justin Leonard in 2005.

Won for the second time in five events and for the third time in his career with a five-stroke win at the St. Jude Classic. Led by one stroke after each of the first three rounds, then shot his third consecutive 4-under 66 to pull away and secured a spot in the following week's U.S. Open because of multiple wins within the last calendar year. He birdied three of the first six holes in the final round to take all the suspense out of the finish and birdied the 18th to finish at 18-under 262. David Toms and Bryce Molder finished five back. Needed only 100 putts to become the fourth wire-to-wire winner in the tournament's 52-year history and first since Justin Leonard in 2005. Verizon Heritage: Won the Verizon Heritage in April by a record 10 strokes, topping Davis Love III's seven-stroke win in 1998. His 20-under 264 total broke Loren Roberts' previous tournament scoring record of 19-under in 1996. With just two bogeys during the tournament, his 10-stroke win was the largest margin of victory since Phil Mickelson won by 13 at the 2006 BellSouth Classic. His win became just the ninth in PGA TOUR history (dating back to 1970 when records began) to come with a double-digit winning margin.

Won the Verizon Heritage in April by a record 10 strokes, topping Davis Love III's seven-stroke win in 1998. His 20-under 264 total broke Loren Roberts' previous tournament scoring record of 19-under in 1996. With just two bogeys during the tournament, his 10-stroke win was the largest margin of victory since Phil Mickelson won by 13 at the 2006 BellSouth Classic. His win became just the ninth in PGA TOUR history (dating back to 1970 when records began) to come with a double-digit winning margin. Sony Open in Hawaii: Made a T5 effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he recorded four rounds in the 60s.

2008 Season

Had six top-10 finishes. Went over the $2-million mark for the first time in a single season on TOUR.

Viking Classic: Had a runner-up finish at the Viking Classic in September. Finished with a 4-under 68 to get into the three-man playoff at the Viking Classic with Will MacKenzie and Marc Turnesa. Was eliminated on the first hole of the playoff when the other players made birdies. His runner-up finish was the third of his career (seconds at the 2001 MasterCard Colonial and the 2002 Buick Open).

Had a runner-up finish at the Viking Classic in September. Finished with a 4-under 68 to get into the three-man playoff at the Viking Classic with Will MacKenzie and Marc Turnesa. Was eliminated on the first hole of the playoff when the other players made birdies. His runner-up finish was the third of his career (seconds at the 2001 MasterCard Colonial and the 2002 Buick Open). Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Won the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. Earned first career PGA TOUR victory in his 293rd career start on the PGA TOUR at age 36 years, 2 months, 11 days at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The string of 292 starts without a victory was the 13th-longest among active PGA TOUR players, dating back to first professional start at the 1996 U.S. Open. Carded third-round career low of 8-under-par 62 to take a five-stroke lead into Sunday. Rounds of 66-67-62-69--264 bested runner-up Steve Marino by two strokes.

2007 Season

Ended the year ranked in the top-10 in both Putting Average and Driving Accuracy.

Stanford St. Jude Championship: One stroke off the 36-hole lead, finished fourth at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, seven behind winner Woody Austin.

One stroke off the 36-hole lead, finished fourth at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, seven behind winner Woody Austin. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Made an ace during the opening round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Made an ace during the opening round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. PODS Championship: Shot 66-69 on the weekend to finish T4 at the PODS Championship.

2006 Season

Made 22 cuts in 31 starts and finished in the top 25 10 times.

Chrysler Championship: Top-10 finish in the final full-event of the season lifted him over the $1-million mark for just the second time in a season.

Top-10 finish in the final full-event of the season lifted him over the $1-million mark for just the second time in a season. Nissan Open: Recorded the season's first double eagle, using driver, 5-iron on the par-5, 503-yard first hole at Riviera CC during second round.

2005 Season

Valero Texas Open: Finished T17 at the Valero Texas Open and collected $42,420, lifting him over the mark to secure his card for 2006.

Finished T17 at the Valero Texas Open and collected $42,420, lifting him over the mark to secure his card for 2006. Barclays Classic: Lone top-10 was T3 at the Barclays Classic. Entered final round two off the lead of Jim Furyk and Padraig Harrington, but had two double bogeys on Sunday. Finish was best performance since a T2 at the 2002 Buick Open.

2004 Season

After finishing out of the top 125 in 2003, managed to get back into the top 125 with five top-20s, including one top-10.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Needed to make one cut with three tournaments remaining for the season to secure his card for 2005. Managed to make the cut near his home at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, finishing T41.

Needed to make one cut with three tournaments remaining for the season to secure his card for 2005. Managed to make the cut near his home at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, finishing T41. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2003 Season

Finished out of the top 125 for the first time since 1998, his rookie season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to the Qualifying Tournament and finished T28.

Returned to the Qualifying Tournament and finished T28. The Honda Classic: Only top-10 of the season was a T8 at The Honda Classic.

2002 Season

Played in 34 events, making 24 cuts, and finishing in the top-10 four times.

Buick Open: Best finish was a T2 at the Buick Open.

2001 Season

Had career-highs in money earned and money list position. Surpassed the $1-million mark for the first time, thanks to a career-high five top-10s. His $352,000 paycheck was largest of his career.

MasterCard Colonial: At the MasterCard Colonial, finished T2 on the strength of a closing 65, two strokes behind Sergio Garcia.

2000 Season

On strength of eight top-25s, placed among Top 125 on money list for first time.

Honda Classic: First career top-10 came at Honda Classic, a T4. Part of eight-way first-round tie for lead after 7-under-par 65 in Coral Springs. Stood two strokes back through 54 holes and pulled within one of champion Dudley Hart heading to 17th hole Sunday. Gay's 30-foot birdie putt stopped on the edge of the front lip and fell in, but Gay waited longer than the allowed 10 seconds to tap ball in and was assessed one-stroke penalty (Rule 16-2) after play was completed, giving him a par. He bogeyed the 18th hole and finished two strokes behind Hart.

1999 Season

In first career full TOUR season, played in 26 events and made eight cuts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Retained exempt status with T10 at TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1998 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned status on TOUR for the next season with T31 finish at Qualifying Tournament in Palm Springs.

1997 Season

Three-time winner on Golden Bear Tour, a two-time winner on Sunshine Players Tour and a four-time winner on South Florida Tour.

1996 Season

Lone TOUR event was U.S. Open. Finished second on Golden Bear Tour money list after winning Golden Bear Tour Championship.

1995 Season

Played in 40 mini-tour tournaments and won nine times, including victories on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, Gulf Coast Tour, Gary Player Tour and Tommy Armour Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Member of 1993 U.S. Walker Cup team. Medalist at the 1993 U.S. Amateur. Two-time All-America selection and a three-time All-SEC selection of the University of Florida. Won SEC Championship twice. Also, SEC Freshman of the Year. Led University Florida to N

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE