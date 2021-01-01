JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1998

1998 Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

Personal

About injuries that plagued him in his career: "It's been frustrating, but I promised myself through this whole thing that I was going to be patient. It's hard to perform against the best golfers in the world when your body is not allowing you to do it."

As a child, served as standard-bearer for the Las Vegas Invitational. Later, worked on tournament operations staff.

Worked at Pizza Hut for five years before playing on PGA TOUR.

Cousin of Brandon Flowers, the lead singer of The Killers.

Graduated from Basic High in Henderson, Nev., where he was a state champion. Ranked fifth in Nevada as a tennis player in high school, 1990.

Lists Jamie Mulligan as an instructor.

Biggest thrill in golf has been playing in five U.S. Opens. Biggest thrill away from golf was the birth of his son.

Favorite course is Pebble Beach.

First car was a 1978 Oldsmobile.

Favorite pro team is the Dallas Cowboys and college team is UNLV. Favorite TV shows are "Family Guy" and "Dexter," and "The Shawshank Redemption" is his favorite movie. Favorite entertainer is Dane Cook, and Kobe Bryant is his favorite athlete to watch. Andre Agassi's book Open is his favorite book and his favorite food is Mexican. San Francisco and Newport, RI, are his favorite cities to visit and his favorite vacation spots are San Diego and Duck Creek Village in Utah.

Puts his father, brother and son in his dream foursome.

Bucket list includes a trip to St. Andrews.

Special Interests

Watching and playing sports

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 starts, one top-10 finish, and four made cuts. Missed nine of the last 10 cuts. Was 92nd on the final combined money list.

Digital Ally Open: The lone made cut was a T15 at the Digital Ally Open in August.

The lone made cut was a T15 at the Digital Ally Open in August. Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Recorded his lone top-10 of the season at the Brasil Champions presented by Embrase in April, with rounds of 66-66-67-68--267 (-17) for a T7 finish.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one third-place finish, two top-10s, four top-25s and 11 cuts made. Missed four cuts in row in May and June, before making seven cuts in his last eight Regular Season starts, including the last five. T10, T26 and T19 finishes in Springfield, Mo., Knoxville and Portland pushed him from 72nd on the money list, comfortably into the Finals at No. 59 on the final Regular Season money list. Was 69th on the final combined money list.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T37 at the Hotel Fitness Championship but missed the next three cuts.

Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T37 at the Hotel Fitness Championship but missed the next three cuts. Chile Classic: After missing his first four cuts to begin the campaign, played the first 49 holes of the Chile Classic without a bogey. Held the lead outright heading into the final round. A hole-in-one on No. 8 on Sunday and three other birdies propelled him to 20-under par with four holes to play. Stumbled down the stretch with two bogeys to finish T3, three back of winner Dawie van der Walt. Was his best finish since a T3 at the 2009 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.

2014 Season

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T71 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

Finished T71 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. WNB Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the WNB Golf Classic in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start in April.

2013 Season

Made one PGA TOUR start but missed the cut.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lone PGA TOUR appearance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he missed the cut.

2012 Season

Made seven PGA TOUR starts, making two cuts.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: A T37 in his first start of the season, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, ended up being his best PGA TOUR finish.

2011 Season

Once again, split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Playing out of the Veteran Member category, made five starts on the PGA TOUR, yielding one top-25 finish. Claimed a pair of top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 11 starts.

2010 Season

Played 15 events on the Korn Ferry Tour with two top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 93 on the money list. Made the cut in eight of 10 PGA TOUR starts.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, collecting his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a solo third at the 2006 Northern Trust Open. The T5 was his second career top 10 in Reno.

Finished T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, collecting his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a solo third at the 2006 Northern Trust Open. The T5 was his second career top 10 in Reno. Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Recorded his second top-10 three starts after the South Georgia Classic, at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

Recorded his second top-10 three starts after the South Georgia Classic, at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Posted his first top-10 of the year in his fifth start, at the South Georgia Classic. Made the cut on the number, then rallied on the weekend to finish T9

2009 Season

Split time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR after making his 150th career PGA TOUR cut. Ended the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour season No. 51 on the money list, thanks to four top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 3 in Greens in Regulation and No. 7 in All-Around Ranking.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Was T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Buick Open: At the Buick Open in early August, he T57.

At the Buick Open in early August, he T57. Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished alone in third place at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour performance and best tournament showing since he was third at the PGA TOUR's 2006 Nissan Open. Payday in Canada vaulted him to No. 21 on the money list.

Finished alone in third place at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour performance and best tournament showing since he was third at the PGA TOUR's 2006 Nissan Open. Payday in Canada vaulted him to No. 21 on the money list. Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Added his second top-10 with a T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup.

Added his second top-10 with a T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup. Stonebrae Classic: Picked up his first top-10 finish in at the Stonebrae Classic, where he T6.

2008 Season

Continued to be plagued with injuries, shortening his PGA TOUR season to just 15 tournaments. Made six cuts.

RBC Canadian Open: His final start was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open in late July.

His final start was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open in late July. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T23 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was his best showing.

2007 Season

Limited to 16 events due to a left-wrist injury suffered at the PODS Championship, forcing a withdrawal. After the PODS Championship, did not play for nearly four months due to rest and rehabilitation. Came back at the AT&T National in early July and played in nine events the rest of the way. Granted Major Medical Extension and had 11 events in 2008 to earn $630,966 (combined with 2007 earnings of $278,252, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of 2008.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish was T25 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2006 Season

Posted back-to-back top-10s for the first time in his nine-year TOUR career. Collected a career-best $346,800.

Nissan Open: Added a third at the Nissan Open, two strokes behind winner Rory Sabbatini. Tied with Sabbatini and two others with three holes to play but bogeyed the par-3 16th to take himself out of contention. The solo third-place finish topped his two career T3s for his best finish on TOUR in his 219th start.

Added a third at the Nissan Open, two strokes behind winner Rory Sabbatini. Tied with Sabbatini and two others with three holes to play but bogeyed the par-3 16th to take himself out of contention. The solo third-place finish topped his two career T3s for his best finish on TOUR in his 219th start. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Collected his first top-10 of the season with a T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2005 Season

After years of nagging injuries, was finally healthy. Played out of the Major Medical Extension category the majority of the year and earned top-125 status on the strength of nine top-25s.

Buick Open: Lone top-10 was T8 at the Buick Open, aided by three rounds in the 60s.

2004 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Re-gained TOUR card for 2005 via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Re-gained TOUR card for 2005 via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Chrysler Championship: Entered the season's final full-field event, the Chrysler Championship, No. 126 on the money list but missed the cut to finish No. 128.

Entered the season's final full-field event, the Chrysler Championship, No. 126 on the money list but missed the cut to finish No. 128. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, lone top-10 of the season.

2003 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the third consecutive season and the fourth overall.

84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania: Solidified his job for 2004 with a T8 finish at the 84 LUMBER Classic.

Solidified his job for 2004 with a T8 finish at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Reno-Tahoe Open: Nevada native tied for the 54-hole lead with Tim Herron at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Final-round 75 dropped finish to T6.

Nevada native tied for the 54-hole lead with Tim Herron at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Final-round 75 dropped finish to T6. Greater Hartford Open: In late July, compiled first top-10, T4 at the Greater Hartford Open.

2002 Season

Got off to a late start due to hip and shoulder surgery in fall of 2001 to finish just inside top 125 to secure TOUR card for 2003. Never fell out of top 125 for the rest of the season, despite missing cuts in three of final four events.

Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: Finished T7 at Tampa Bay Classic, boosting official earnings inside top 125 (120th, $486,288) for the first time all season.

Finished T7 at Tampa Bay Classic, boosting official earnings inside top 125 (120th, $486,288) for the first time all season. Air Canada Championship: At the Air Canada Championship, a T3 matched best TOUR finish of T3 at the 1999 Buick Challenge.

At the Air Canada Championship, a T3 matched best TOUR finish of T3 at the 1999 Buick Challenge. The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: First top-10 came in August, when he finished T7 at The INTERNATIONAL

First top-10 came in August, when he finished T7 at The INTERNATIONAL The Honda Classic: Withdrew from first event back from surgery at The Honda Classic in March, where suspension of play would have forced 36 holes of play on Saturday.

2001 Season

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Only top-10 came at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2000 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After finishing 137th on the money list, successfully completed the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

After finishing 137th on the money list, successfully completed the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Tampa Bay Classic: Best effort of the season came at the Tampa Bay Classic where he finished T10.

1999 Season

Successful sophomore season on TOUR. Prior to the week of the Buick Challenge, was 153rd on the money list, but earned $93,600 and moved to 126th on money list.

Las Vegas Invitational: Later secured card in hometown at Las Vegas Invitational.

Later secured card in hometown at Las Vegas Invitational. Buick Challenge: T3 late in the year at the Buick Challenge.

T3 late in the year at the Buick Challenge. COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: T4 at the Compaq Classic.

1998 Season

Failed to retain playing privileges by finishing 183rd on TOUR money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and finished 18th.

1997 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned PGA TOUR status for 1998 after finishing 28th at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the 1994 Nevada State Amateur.

Qualified for the 1994 U.S. Open.

Named 1994 Southern Nevada Golf Association Player of the Year.

1995 Nevada State Match Play champion.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE