Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2004

2004 PGA TOUR: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2018 Sanderson Farms Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2016 Panama Claro Championship

Personal

Attended Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Played high school basketball.

Earliest golf memory is having Sunday brunch and playing golf with his family.

Biggest thrill outside golf was the birth of his sons.

Favorite motto is "Have you worked hard enough today?"

Would round out his dream foursome with his two sons and his brother.

Favorite college team is Ohio State and pro team is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Special Interests

All sports, reading

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season and finished at No. 101 in the FedExCup standings. Made eight of 21 cuts and recorded three top-10 finishes, including back-to-back top-10s at the Travelers Championship (T6) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T4).

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and third total, finishing No. 100 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts, with his lone top-10 finish coming at the Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship: Earned his first top-10 in five starts at the Valspar Championship, recording scores of 68-69 on the weekend to tie Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm for sixth. Led the field in Scrambling (78.57%).

2018 Season

Made the cut in 22 of 32 starts, highlighted by a win at the Sanderson Farms Championship, his first career PGA TOUR victory. Advanced through the first three of four FedExCup Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 49 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Closed with a 65 to finish T8 at the Wyndham Championship, his second consecutive top-10 at Sedgefield Country Club (T8/2018, T4/2017).

Closed with a 65 to finish T8 at the Wyndham Championship, his second consecutive top-10 at Sedgefield Country Club (T8/2018, T4/2017). Quicken Loans National: Earned first runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR with a solo-second at the Quicken Loans National. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, his third career 36-hole lead/co-lead (2018 Quicken Loans National/2nd, 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship/Won, 2017 Wyndham Championship/T4). Made third start at the event and first since 2008 (T60).

Earned first runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR with a solo-second at the Quicken Loans National. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, his third career 36-hole lead/co-lead (2018 Quicken Loans National/2nd, 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship/Won, 2017 Wyndham Championship/T4). Made third start at the event and first since 2008 (T60). Sanderson Farms Championship: Was the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Sanderson Farms Championship and claimed his first career PGA TOUR victory, by five strokes. Birdied the four-hole stretch of Nos. 13-16 in rounds two and three to take a commanding 54-hole lead of five strokes. His final-round 4-under 68 was good for the win by as many strokes, finishing at 19-under 269.

2017 Season

Made 20 starts on the PGA TOUR with a T4 at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season, his lone top-10. After failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, competed in three of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Was 11th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a fifth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Secured a return to the PGA TOUR with a runner-up finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at his alma mater of Ohio State University Golf Club. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish one shot short of Peter Uihlein in Columbus, Ohio. Took the 54-hole lead by two shots with a 6-under 65 in the third round.

Secured a return to the PGA TOUR with a runner-up finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at his alma mater of Ohio State University Golf Club. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish one shot short of Peter Uihlein in Columbus, Ohio. Took the 54-hole lead by two shots with a 6-under 65 in the third round. Wyndham Championship: Making his 103rd PGA TOUR start, finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship for his fourth top-10 finish of his career and first since a T6 at the 2007 Valero Texas Open. Finished five strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson. Had missed the cut in his three previous starts at the Wyndham Championship (2007, 2008, 2015).

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one win, and 12 cuts made. Was 32nd in the final priority-ranking order. Missed the cut in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals starts.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 12th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list following the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz.

Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 12th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list following the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Picked up a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March. Held a share of the lead with J.J. Spaun after an opening 63. Posted 69-70 and entered the final round one shot off the lead. Pulled within two of the lead on Sunday after birdie on No. 5, but bogeyed three of the next seven holes to finish four back of champion Wesley Bryan.

Picked up a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March. Held a share of the lead with J.J. Spaun after an opening 63. Posted 69-70 and entered the final round one shot off the lead. Pulled within two of the lead on Sunday after birdie on No. 5, but bogeyed three of the next seven holes to finish four back of champion Wesley Bryan. Panama Claro Championship: Opened the season with his maiden professional victory at the Panama Claro Championship in his 217th start on Tour. Started the weekend nine shots back of Curtis Thompson. Pulled within two of Thompson after a third-round 65. Three-putted the 72nd hole for bogey and closed the tournament with a 6-under 64. The win came in his ninth start in Panama.

2015 Season

Making his first start on the PGA TOUR since the 2010 season, his third full season on the PGA TOUR concluded with a No. 195 ranking in the FedExCup standings. Failed to record a top-10 during the season. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the first two cuts. Finished 41st on the Finals money list.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Finished T12 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.

Finished T12 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run. Hotel Fitness Championship: Finished T44 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.

Finished T44 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. The Greenbrier Classic: His best showing came at The Greenbrier Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s leading to a T22 performance.

2014 Season

By June, he had netted a T2, two T4s and a T5 over a six-tournament stretch. Finished the year with 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 25 tournaments. Had one runner-up, five top-10s and seven top-25s, while making 14 cuts. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card (20th on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he was a member in 2007 and 2008.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Closed the Regular Season with a T41 in Portland.

Closed the Regular Season with a T41 in Portland. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Was dangling at No. 23 on the money list heading to the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville in mid August, one week prior to the Regular Season finale in Portland. A 63-65 on the weekend left him in fourth place, relieving most of the pressure to play well the following week to stay inside the top 25.

Was dangling at No. 23 on the money list heading to the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville in mid August, one week prior to the Regular Season finale in Portland. A 63-65 on the weekend left him in fourth place, relieving most of the pressure to play well the following week to stay inside the top 25. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Late in June, posted 70-67 to open the United Leasing Championship and was T2 and two off the lead. A third-round 75 dropped him to T14. On Sunday, made consecutive birdies on Nos. 7-10 and added two more at 12 and 17 to grab a share of the lead, only to bogey the final hole, which left him one short of winner Greg Owen. Reached his high point on the 2014 money list (12th) with his T2.

Late in June, posted 70-67 to open the United Leasing Championship and was T2 and two off the lead. A third-round 75 dropped him to T14. On Sunday, made consecutive birdies on Nos. 7-10 and added two more at 12 and 17 to grab a share of the lead, only to bogey the final hole, which left him one short of winner Greg Owen. Reached his high point on the 2014 money list (12th) with his T2. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Coupled opening rounds of 69-68 with bogey-free closing rounds of 65-65 for a T5 finish at the Air Capital Classic.

Coupled opening rounds of 69-68 with bogey-free closing rounds of 65-65 for a T5 finish at the Air Capital Classic. Cleveland Open: In early June, was tied for the lead with Steven Alker at the 54-hole mark at the Cleveland Open after rounds of 69-68-66. A 70 on Sunday gave him a T4 finish.

In early June, was tied for the lead with Steven Alker at the 54-hole mark at the Cleveland Open after rounds of 69-68-66. A 70 on Sunday gave him a T4 finish. Rex Hospital Open: Missed the cut at the Rex Hospital Open.

Missed the cut at the Rex Hospital Open. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation. South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: First top-10 of the season came in his eighth start at the South Georgia Classic in early May. Was seven strokes back, thanks to a first-round 74. Fired 67-66 to move to solo sixth after 54 holes. A 70 in the last round was good enough for a T4.

2013 Season

Had no Korn Ferry Tour status and did not make any starts.

2012 Season

Managed to make only four cuts in 26 total starts and did not have another top-25 finish during the season.

Panama Claro Championship: Consecutive 68s in final two rounds led to a T2 finish at the Panama Claro Championship. Started the final round tied for ninth, seven shots back of leader Edward Loar, who was four ahead of his nearest challenger. Moved into the lead at 5-under with four birdies in his first 13 holes, while Loar stumbled on the front nine. Bogeyed the 14th hole to drop into a tie for the lead and then watched as his par putt on the 72nd hole hung on the lip but would not fall. The bogey dropped him to 3-under, and he finished one shot back of Loar, who birdied No. 16 and closed with a pair of pars.

2011 Season

Only player to finish in the top 10 in Driving Accuracy (T6), Greens in Regulation (T3) and Putts Per Round (T8). Runner-up finish also helped him jump from No. 42 to No. 13 on the money list at the time.

The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T5 at The Rex Hospital Open, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Played the final three holes in 2-over par and wound up two shots back of winner Kyle Thompson.

Finished T5 at The Rex Hospital Open, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Played the final three holes in 2-over par and wound up two shots back of winner Kyle Thompson. Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Matched his career-best effort with a T2 finish at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Final-round 62 at the University of Maryland GC helped him tie his best finish since a T2 at the 2005 Jacob's Creek Open Championship in Australia.

2010 Season

Made seven consecutive cuts to open the season. Played in 28 events and made 16 cuts. Finished No. 77 on the money list.

Stadion Classic at UGA: Didn't post his first top-10 until the Stadion Athens Classic. Was tied for sixth heading into the weekend but recorded a third-round 75 to fall to a tie for 30th. A final-round 68 was good enough to move him to T10.

2009 Season

Enjoyed a nice stretch of seven consecutive cuts made starting in the spring. Finished No. 62 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, making the cut in half of his 26 starts. Had a pair of top-10 finishes and seven top-25's.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: His second career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one came in the first round of the Knoxville Open.

His second career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one came in the first round of the Knoxville Open. Melwood Prince George's County Open: Finished T10 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

Finished T10 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Stonebrae Classic: First top-10 of the year came at the Stonebrae Classic, where a third-round 65 helped him to a solo 10th-place showing.

First top-10 of the year came at the Stonebrae Classic, where a third-round 65 helped him to a solo 10th-place showing. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T15 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 30 starts on the PGA TOUR, with four top-25 finishes.

Shell Houston Open: Finished T14 at the Shell Houston Open.

2007 Season

Rookie on the PGA TOUR, posted three top-10s in 32 starts.

Valero Texas Open: Finished T6 at the Valero Texas Open.

Finished T6 at the Valero Texas Open. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Carded four rounds in the 60's to finish solo fourth at the inaugural Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Carded four rounds in the 60's to finish solo fourth at the inaugural Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: First career top-10 came in fourth career start, a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2006 Season

Got off to a good start to the 2005 campaign, with top-25 finishes in his first three events. Had six top-25 finishes in his first eight starts of the year. Made the cut in 21 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-10 finishes. Closed the regular season in stellar fashion, including seven top-25 finishes in his last nine starts. Ended the season No. 31 on the money list, with $174,267. Ranked 10th on Tour in Scoring Average (70.21) and 13th in All-Around Ranking.

Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: Had a T6 performance at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

Had a T6 performance at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Xerox Classic: Had a T6 performances at the Xerox Classic.

Had a T6 performances at the Xerox Classic. Virginia Beach Open: Finished T13 at the Virginia Beach Open.

Finished T13 at the Virginia Beach Open. BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Had a T13 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Had a T13 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship: Kept up his fine play with a T7 outing at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

Kept up his fine play with a T7 outing at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship. ING New Zealand PGA Championship: Finished T16 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship.

Finished T16 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship. Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Finished T8 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship.

Finished T8 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship. Movistar Panama Championship: Opened the season with a T25 at the Movistar Panama Championship.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 24 starts in 2005, with four top-10 finishes. Completed the season No. 30 on the money list, with $161,268.

Nationwide Tour Championship: Finished T7 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.

Finished T7 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship. Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished T8 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

Finished T8 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. The Rex Hospital Open: Tallied rounds of 68-68-70-67 to post his second top-10 of the season with a solo-third place finish at The Rex Hospital Open.

Tallied rounds of 68-68-70-67 to post his second top-10 of the season with a solo-third place finish at The Rex Hospital Open. Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Posted a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Jacob's Creek Open Championship to post a T2 and a paycheck of $66,808, both career-bests.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 29 tournament appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing inside the top 25 nine times. Ended the year No. 38 on the money list, with $140,418.

Miccosukee Championship: Finished T5 at the Miccosukee Championship.

Finished T5 at the Miccosukee Championship. Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Finished T4 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

Finished T4 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic. Price Cutter Charity Championship: Finished T7 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Finished T7 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. LaSalle Bank Open: Finished T8 at theLaSalle Bank Open.

Finished T8 at theLaSalle Bank Open. BellSouth Panama Championship: Began the season with a third-place finish at the BellSouth Panama Championship, good for $34,000. Was one of just three players to finish the tournament under par (1-under), but six shots behind champion Jimmy Walker.

2003 Season

Played on the Hooters Tour in 2002-03 and also the Golden Bear Tour in 2003.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at the second stage of the 2003 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament, held at Black Horse GC. Shot an 8-under-par 64 in the final round to finish on top.

2002 Season

Member of the Developmental Players Tour in 2001-02.

1994 Season

NIKE Cleveland Open: Had missed the cut in all three career appearances prior to his rookie season, including his first as an amateur in the 1994 Cleveland Open.

Amateur Highlights