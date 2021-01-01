Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

1999 COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans, Greater Milwaukee Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2016 Shaw Charity Classic

International Victories (6)

1994 Jun Classic [Jpn]

Fuji Sankei Classic [Jpn] 1999 Philippines Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2000 Defeated Blaine McCallister, COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans

National Teams

1998, 2000 The Presidents Cup

1992, 2000, 2003 World Cup

Personal

Appointed Minister De Deportes (Minister of Sports) in 1999.

Grew up in poverty in Paraguay. Family of nine shared a one-room, dirt-floor home.

Father was a greens superintendent and caddie at course in Asuncion.

All five of his brothers became golf professionals. Brother Angel won the 1993 Dominion Open on Korn Ferry Tour.

Raised more than $700,000 for needy patients at hospitals in Asuncion, including victims from the Aug. 1, 2004 fire that claimed nearly 500 lives.

Has often played in events without warming up.

Special Interests

Charity, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Ally Challenge: After Monday qualifying, played in Sunday’s final group at The Ally Challenge. Holed a bunker shot for eagle on No. 1 and shared the lead, but went on to shoot 1-over 73 and finish T10.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Finished runner-up at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge for his best finish of the season, while a T8 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was his best individual finish. Finished the season No. 57 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 68-69-68 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished T8, his second top-10 of the season, but finished the season No. 57 in the Charles Schwab Cup and did not advance to the second Playoffs event.

2018 Season

Posted three finishes in the top 10, including a T3 finish at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship for the third consecutive year and finished No. 52 in the standings.

Principal Charity Classic: Franco carded rounds of 68-68 and finished T9 at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic. It was his third top-10 of the season.

2017 Season

Made 24 starts during the year and advanced to the first two events of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs but was unable to advance to the finals, finishing 38th on the money list. Played some of his best golf early in the year with a win and a second-place finish in the first four months of the season but was unable to post a top-10 over the remainder of the season.

JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Best effort over his final 15 starts was a T15 at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship. Was T3 after 36 holes but dropped in the standings due to a final-round 73.

Best effort over his final 15 starts was a T15 at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship. Was T3 after 36 holes but dropped in the standings due to a final-round 73. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Won for the second time on PGA TOUR Champions when he teamed with Vijay Singh to capture the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April. The pair started the final round seven strokes behind first-round leaders Fred Funk and Jeff Sluman. After shooting a record 7-under-par 20 on the front nine, they closed with a 5-under-par 22 on the back nine for a record 18-hole score of 12-under-par 42 which gave them a one-stroke victory over three other teams, including Funk and Sluman.

2016 Season

Played a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions for the first time since joining the Tour in 2015 and earned a berth in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Shaw Charity Classic: Became the Tour's sixth first-time winner when he blistered the Canyon Meadows Golf & CC layout with rounds of 63-63 on the weekend to win the Shaw Charity Classic in September in Calgary. His 14-under-par score of 126 on the weekend was the lowest final two rounds on Tour in 2016 and his 54-hole total of 192 was just one stroke shy of the all-time lowest 54-hole score on Tour (five players). The win came in his 25th start on PGA TOUR Champions and was his first victory in a Tour event since winning the 2004 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

Was just one stroke off the pace through 36 holes at The Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie, but fell out of contention after rounds of 73-76 on the weekend and finished T18. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Posted his first top-10 finish on PGA TOUR Champions when he finished T8 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July.

2015 Season

Played in 10 events overall with a pair of T18 finishes on his resume.

Toshiba Classic: T18 at the Toshiba Classic.

T18 at the Boeing Classic. Principal Charity Classic: Joined the Champions Tour in May and finished T64 at The Principal Charity Classic in his debut.

Played at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR but missed the cut. Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Also made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during its South American swing and made one cut at the Colombia Championship (T69).

2014 Season

Split his time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Made 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts and four on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Also made three cuts late in the year on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour.

Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Best effort on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour was a T22 at the Hyundai - BBVA 88Â° Abierto de Chile.

Best effort on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour was a T22 at the Hyundai - BBVA 88Â° Abierto de Chile. Panama Claro Championship: Of his five made Korn Ferry Tour cuts, best showing was a T25 at the Panama Claro Championship.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in his only start on the PGA TOUR. Made one of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: Made the cut at the 82 Abierto OSDE del, Centro (T28).

Made the cut at the 82 Abierto OSDE del, Centro (T28). TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: In four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, his best performance came at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico. Capitalized on a final-round 68 at the par-71 Atlas CC to T3, five shots behind winner Manuel Villegas.

In four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, his best performance came at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico. Capitalized on a final-round 68 at the par-71 Atlas CC to T3, five shots behind winner Manuel Villegas. 55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Made the cut at the 55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf (T20).

2012 Season

Failed to make a start during the PGA TOUR's season. Made some starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: T47 at the Chile Classic.

2011 Season

Did not make a cut in three starts on the PGA TOUR.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: His best Korn Ferry Tour finish was a T25 at the Utah Championship.

2010 Season

Making 11 PGA TOUR starts, he failed to record a top-10 finish for the fourth consecutive season. Missed the cut in his only two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2009 Season

Made the cut in five of 10 starts on the PGA TOUR.

Valero Texas Open: Second-round 66 at Valero Texas Open was his season-low round.

Second-round 66 at Valero Texas Open was his season-low round. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Season-best finish was a T38 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2008 Season

Played in 25 PGA TOUR events in 2008 with back-to-back T14s his best finishes.

Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: T14 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.

2007 Season

Started in 12 PGA TOUR events, making the cut in six. Played in seven events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in three.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T19 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn fully exempt status for 2008.

2006 Season

Finished outside the top-150 on the money list for the first time since he joined the TOUR in 1999.

Ford Championship at Doral: Only top-10 of 2006 was T7 at the Ford Championship at Doral.

2005 Season

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for fourth time in career despite making only 14 cuts in 25 starts.

84 LUMBER Classic: Posted a second-place finish, one stroke behind Jason Gore, at the 84 LUMBER Classic with four rounds in the 60s. Played last 39 holes without a bogey.

2004 Season

Returned to the PGA TOUR winner's circle and earned a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship for the first time since 2000.

Buick Open: Finished T3 at the Buick Open, two shots behind champion Vijay Singh.

Finished T3 at the Buick Open, two shots behind champion Vijay Singh. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Won for the first time in more than four years at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Became the seventh player in tournament history to win the event twice, having won it the first time in 1999. Held second-round lead by a stroke and shared third-round lead with Brett Quigley and Patrick Sheehan before defeating Fred Funk and Quigley by two strokes.

2003 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the fifth consecutive season. Led the TOUR in eagles with 22.

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Represented Paraguay in the World Cup for the second time in his career (1992).

Represented Paraguay in the World Cup for the second time in his career (1992). Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Made nine straight cuts beginning with his lone top-10 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

2002 Season

Late rally to jump from 131st to 102nd on money list in final five events. Push aided by top-10s in two of final three events, only top-10s of the season.

2001 Season

Didn't win or post a top-10 for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1999. Ranked 104th in money with $486,665, both career lows.

2000 Season

First player in TOUR history to earn more than $1 million in each of first two years ($1,864,584 in 1999).

The Presidents Cup: A member of International Team at Presidents Cup, defeating Hal Sutton in singles and teaming with Shigeki Maruyama in four-ball to beat Tiger Woods and Notah Begay III.

1999 Season

Selected PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Earned second victory of rookie season at Greater Milwaukee Open with two-stroke victory over Tom Lehman and set another tournament record. Became only the eighth rookie to win twice since 1960. With victory became first rookie to surpass $1 million in a season and moved to seventh on money list.

Earned second victory of rookie season at Greater Milwaukee Open with two-stroke victory over Tom Lehman and set another tournament record. Became only the eighth rookie to win twice since 1960. With victory became first rookie to surpass $1 million in a season and moved to seventh on money list. COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: In his next appearance, won Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Rounds of 66-69-68 had him two strokes off 54-hole lead. Closing 66 produced two-stroke victory over Steve Flesch and Harrison Frazar, worth $468,000. Became first South American to win on TOUR since Roberto De Vicenzo in Houston in 1968.

1998 Season

The Presidents Cup: Member of the victorious International team at The Presidents Cup. Halved with Phil Mickelson in singles.

1997 Season

NEC World Series of Golf: Finished T7 at 1997 World Series of Golf at Firestone in third event ever on PGA TOUR.

1993 Season

Alfred Dunhill Cup: Made first big impact outside South America with victory over Sam Torrance at Dunhill Cup when Paraguay defeated host Scotland on opening day.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE