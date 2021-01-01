Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21) PGA TOUR Champions: All-Time Money List (40th), Career Victory Category

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1995

1995 PGA TOUR: 1996

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

1996 Honda Classic

Honda Classic 1997 LaCantera Texas Open

LaCantera Texas Open 1999 Bay Hill Invitational

Bay Hill Invitational 2006 Bank of America Colonial

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

1999 Defeated Tom Lehman, Bay Hill Invitational

Defeated Tom Lehman, Bay Hill Invitational 2004 Lost to Woody Austin, Buick Championship

Lost to Woody Austin, Buick Championship 2006 Defeated Richard Johnson, Bank of America Colonial

National Teams

1993 Walker Cup

Personal

Was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in July 2004 and suffered chronic fatigue the remainder of the season.

Nicknamed "Lumpy" first day on job at golf course in Wayzata, Minnesota. Nickname stood at golf course, but not at school ("There already was a 'Lumpy' at school").

Says ice fishing was way to pass time during Minnesota winters.

Grandfather, Carson Lee Herron, played in 1934 U.S. Open and won state titles in Minnesota and Iowa. Father, also named Carson, played in 1963 U.S. Open. Herron, Tom Lehman and Lee Janzen are Minnesotans who have won more than once on TOUR. Sister Alissa won 1999 U.S. Mid-Amateur and is a three-time Minnesota Amateur champion.

Special Interests

Fishing, pool, snow skiing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

3M Open: A Minneapolis native, became the first player to record a hole-in-one at the inaugural 3M Open, held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Holed a 5-iron at the 209-yard 8th hole in the first round.

2018 Season

Made four cuts in 12 starts on the PGA TOUR and failed to finish inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings, ending his season No. 196 in the FedExCup. Reached 550 career starts on the PGA TOUR at the Barracuda Championship, his final event of the PGA TOUR season. Made just one cut in three starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Fort Worth Invitational: Best result was T11 at the Fort Worth Invitational, his lone top-25 result.

2017 Season

Made two cuts in eight starts on the PGA TOUR in the 2016-17 season and will compete out of the Past Champion category in the 2017-18 season.

2016 Season

Made eight cuts in 14 PGA TOUR starts to finish No. 182 in FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Only top-10 came at the Barracuda Championship when he finished fourth with +34 points in the modified stableford format event won by Greg Chalmers in Reno. His +13 points in the final round was second-most for the day (Cameron Percy, +14). Finish was best result on TOUR since T3 at 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2015 Season

Made only one cut in seven PGA TOUR starts and did not have a top 25 for the first time since 1995. Made 11 Regular Season Korn Ferry Tour starts and four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished No. 84 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Came to the Regular Season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, 97th on the money list and in need of a big week to make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is exactly what he got. Rounds of 68-65-68-66 left him three shy of winner Dicky Pride, who led Herron (in second place) by four entering Sunday's final round. A runner-up check for $86,400 vaulted him to No. 32 on the money list, securing his spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Came to the Regular Season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, 97th on the money list and in need of a big week to make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is exactly what he got. Rounds of 68-65-68-66 left him three shy of winner Dicky Pride, who led Herron (in second place) by four entering Sunday's final round. A runner-up check for $86,400 vaulted him to No. 32 on the money list, securing his spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In his third start in early May, posted a top 10 at the United Leasing Championship. Shot even-par 72 the last day on the difficult Victoria National GC in Indiana to post a T5. Made only one top-20 finish in his next seven appearances, including six missed cuts.

In his third start in early May, posted a top 10 at the United Leasing Championship. Shot even-par 72 the last day on the difficult Victoria National GC in Indiana to post a T5. Made only one top-20 finish in his next seven appearances, including six missed cuts. Panama Claro Championship: Opened the year with a T12 at the Panama Claro Championship.

2014 Season

Entered the season with eight events to earn $292,913 under a Major Medical Extension. In eight starts earned $142,524 to come up $150,389 short. Played the remainder of the season out of the Non-Exempt Major Medical category. Ended the season No. 181 in the FedExCup, with 10 made cuts in 15 starts. Attempted to regain PGA TOUR status through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but missed the cut in the final three of the four events.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished a season-best T22 in his eighth start of the season, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, failing to earn enough money as part of the Medical Extension.

2013 Season

Made eight of 15 PGA TOUR cuts before season was cut short with a right-knee injury. Will have eight events in the 2013-14 season to earn $292,913 under a Major Medical Extension.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Made last start of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (missed cut) in early June before undergoing knee surgery.

Made last start of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (missed cut) in early June before undergoing knee surgery. THE PLAYERS Championship: Best finish of the season was T15 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

2012 Season

In the PGA TOUR Season, made 12 cuts in 23 starts, with a pair of top-25 finishes. Missed finishing inside the top 125 in FedExCup standings for the Playoffs by just 24 points.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Was one of just two players to use the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, to play his way inside the top 125 and retain his TOUR card for 2013. Began the week ranked No. 136, but rounds of 71-70-67-69 in the Disney event gave him a T9, moving him to No. 124. The other player to move inside the top 125 was the event's winner, Charlie Beljan.

Was one of just two players to use the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, to play his way inside the top 125 and retain his TOUR card for 2013. Began the week ranked No. 136, but rounds of 71-70-67-69 in the Disney event gave him a T9, moving him to No. 124. The other player to move inside the top 125 was the event's winner, Charlie Beljan. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Following a six-week break from PGA TOUR activity, returned to action at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where he claimed a share of 10th place with Nick Watney and Jimmy Walker. Opened at TPC Summerlin with a bogey-free, 8-under 63. In 2011, finished T5 in Las Vegas.

Following a six-week break from PGA TOUR activity, returned to action at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where he claimed a share of 10th place with Nick Watney and Jimmy Walker. Opened at TPC Summerlin with a bogey-free, 8-under 63. In 2011, finished T5 in Las Vegas. Wyndham Championship: At the Wyndham Championship, rebounded from a 6-over 76 in the first round to shoot a 9-under 61 the next day, a 15-stroke improvement. Finished T28 in Greensboro.

2011 Season

After finishing outside of the top 125 for two consecutive seasons and for the first time in his career, the PGA TOUR veteran secured his card for 2012 with a 102nd-place finish on the official money list.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Moved back into the top 100 on the official money list with a T5 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with four rounds in the 60s. Finished six strokes behind champion Kevin Na.

Moved back into the top 100 on the official money list with a T5 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with four rounds in the 60s. Finished six strokes behind champion Kevin Na. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Collected his best finish of the year with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his third-career top five in Memphis (T2 in 1999 and T3 in 2004).

Collected his best finish of the year with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his third-career top five in Memphis (T2 in 1999 and T3 in 2004). The Heritage: Recorded his first top-10 finish since the 2008 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a T4 at The Heritage–a span of 62 events without a top-10. Prior to that he had at least one top 10 every season from 1996-2008. Had missed eight of 10 cuts on TOUR coming into the week, including five consecutive. It was his first top 10 at The Heritage in 12 career starts (previous-best were T27s in 1999 and 2002).

2010 Season

Did not record a top 10 for the second straight year.

Frys.com Open: Best finish was T13 at the Frys.com Open, opening 67-67.

2009 Season

Finished outside of the top 125 on the PGA TOUR money list for the first time since 1996. It was only the second time since 1996 that he has not finished 94th or higher on the money list. Had seven top-25 finishes along with 16 of 27 made cuts.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T40 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic-the 400th start of his career on the PGA TOUR.

Finished T40 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic-the 400th start of his career on the PGA TOUR. Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish of the season was a T12 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2008 Season

Recorded three top-10 finishes, his highest total since 2005. Earned more than $1 million for the sixth time in his career.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: T6 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

T6 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Valero Texas Open: Closed out the season with a pair of Fall Series top-10 finishes, including a T8 at the Valero Texas Open.

Closed out the season with a pair of Fall Series top-10 finishes, including a T8 at the Valero Texas Open. Deutsche Bank Championship: Posted a final-round, 6-under 65 to record a T5 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

2007 Season

Made 22 of 27 cuts on TOUR and recorded five top-25 finishes.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Finished T2 at the U.S. Bank Championship. Held the 54-hole lead by one-stroke over Tim Clark and Joe Ogilvie, but faltered Sunday with a 2-over-par 72.

2006 Season

Finished PGA TOUR Season in the top 40 for the seventh time in his 10-year career and picked up a victory for the first time in seven years.

Bank of America Colonial: Earned first victory since 1999 in a playoff over Richard S. Johnson at the Bank of America Colonial. Posted rounds of 67-65-68-68--268, including par-saving putts on 71st and 72nd holes to earn playoff berth. Drained 9-foot birdie putt on second playoff hole for fourth career TOUR title and $1,080,000 payday. Win came in 204th start since last victory at 1999 Bay Hill Invitational. First playoff winner at the tournament since Nick Price defeated Scott Simpson in 1994. Jumped from No. 60 to No. 33 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2005 Season

Seven top-10s matched TOUR career high set in 1999.

Chrysler Championship: Season-best T3 at the Chrysler Championship ($216,164) moved him into the top 30 on the TOUR money list to qualify for the TOUR Championship the next week, where he finished T14.

Season-best T3 at the Chrysler Championship ($216,164) moved him into the top 30 on the TOUR money list to qualify for the TOUR Championship the next week, where he finished T14. THE PLAYERS Championship: Tied THE PLAYERS Championship tournament record with six consecutive birdies (Nos. 8-13) during second round.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 50 on the PGA TOUR money list for the fifth time in nine-year career and for second straight season.

Buick Championship: Finished second to Woody Austin at Buick Championship as Austin posted a birdie-3 on the first hole of sudden death to claim the title. Drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force the playoff.

2003 Season

Enjoyed one of best seasons on TOUR, finishing 25th on the money list along with a second career appearance in the TOUR Championship.

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: T2 finish at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship.

T2 finish at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. Reno-Tahoe Open: Had a second place finish (Reno-Tahoe Open),

Had a second place finish (Reno-Tahoe Open), AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T3 at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

T3 at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Shot career-best 61 in third round at PGA West in Hope and entered final round four shots ahead of the field. Shot a final-round 75 which included a quadruple bogey on the par-4 16th hole.

2002 Season

After Greater Milwaukee Open in 2002, did not play again until August due to the birth of daughter Carson Magne on July 24. Finished 67th on the PGA TOUR money list.

Greater Milwaukee Open: With four rounds in the 60s, picked up his first top-10 of the season, a T2, at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

2001 Season

In a solid season, improved standing on the money list from 65th in 2000 to 57th.

2000 Season

Bay Hill Invitational: First of four top-10s on TOUR was T10 at Bay Hill Invitational. Although unable to repeat, continued fine play at Bay Hill, marking third top-10 in last four years there.

1999 Season

Posted a career-high seven top-10s, including first career runner-up finishes.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Runner-up finish at FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Runner-up finish at FedEx St. Jude Classic. MasterCard Colonial: Runner-up finish at MasterCard Colonial.

Runner-up finish at MasterCard Colonial. Bay Hill Invitational: Captured his third PGA TOUR title in four years with playoff victory over Tom Lehman at Bay Hill Invitational. Victory was highlight of season in which he finished among the top 25 on TOUR money list for first time in career.

1998 Season

Made 29 starts, which included two sets of back-to-back top-10s. Finished 54th on the money list. Made 21 cuts.

Memorial Tournament: Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament in May.

Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament in May. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Finished T9 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic.

Finished T9 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Doral-Ryder Open: Finished T9 at the Doral-Ryder Open in late February/early March.

Finished T9 at the Doral-Ryder Open in late February/early March. Tucson Chrysler Classic: Finished T4 at Tucson Chrysler Classic.

1997 Season

LaCantera Texas Open: Second victory came at LaCantera Texas Open. After grabbing one-stroke lead with third-round 64, went on to two-stroke victory over Rick Fehr and Brent Geiberger after closing 69.

1996 Season

Honda Classic: Was the first of 13 first-time winners on the PGA TOUR, with wire-to-wire victory at Honda Classic. Tied TPC at Eagle Trace course record with opening 10-under-par 62. Held six-stroke lead after second-round 68 and led by three after Saturday 72. Closing 69 in steady rain secured four-stroke win and $234,000 check.

1995 Season

Spent season on Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished 25th on money list.

1993 Season

Walker Cup: Went undefeated in three matches as member of victorious 1993 U.S. Walker Cup Team.

Amateur Highlights

1992-93 first-team All-American at New Mexico, where he won five tournaments.

1988 Minnesota junior player of the year.

Defeated 15-year-old Tiger Woods in second round of 1992 U.S. Amateur, one of only two defeats Woods suffered in 23 U.S. Amateur matches.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE