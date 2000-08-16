|
Cliff Kresge
Full Name
CRESS-ghee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
October 03, 1968
Birthday
52
AGE
Lakewood, New Jersey
Birthplace
Heathrow, Florida
Residence
Wife, Judy; Mason McCoy (8/16/00)
Family
University of Central Florida (1991, Liberal Studies)
College
1991
Turned Pro
$5,321,456
Career Earnings
Kingsport, TN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (3-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made 19 starts playing out of the Q-School category, including a T10 finish at the Mastercard Japan Championship. Finished No. 70 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2016 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made four cuts, with his best showing a T13 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished the Regular Season 93rd on money list, his highest position since March.
2012 Season
One of four players to play all 27 tournaments. Made the cut in 12 starts and wound up No. 31 on the money list, thanks to seven top-25 finishes.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made the cut in nine of 17 starts on the PGA TOUR with a pair of top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 188 on the money list. Finished T21 at the Travelers Championship and T23 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Also made six cuts in 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best finish a T21 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.
2009 Season
Made 13 cuts in 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, with three top-25 finishes. Finished 149th on the money list.
2008 Season
Finished inside the top 100 (No. 97) for just the second time in his career. Also surpassed $1 million in season earnings for the first time in his career, thanks to a career-high four top-10 finishes. As the father of an Autistic son (Mason), posted another top-five finish at the Verizon Heritage in April, National Autism Awareness Month. Special Autism Awareness pins were worn by many PGA TOUR players to show their support.
2007 Season
Earned more than $900,000, thanks to seven top-25 finishes.
2006 Season
Posted eight top-10s and career-high 14 top-25s in 26 starts. Finished No. 3 on the final money list to regain his TOUR card for the 2007 season.
2005 Season
Finished No. 52 on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list with four top-10s.
2004 Season
Finished No. 175 on the TOUR money list, with T14 at the Bell Canadian Open his best showing.
2003 Season
Finished in the top 100 on the TOUR for the first time in his career.
2002 Season
Earned return to TOUR by finishing fifth ($245,265) on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Was named Player of the Month for May.
2001 Season
Was a rookie on the PGA TOUR.
2000 Season
Gained his first TOUR card by virtue of a T21 finish at the Qualifying Tournament. Gained notoriety during Q-School's final round. Was lining up a long par putt at the water-guarded ninth green when he backed into the water. Climbed out, missed the putt and made bogey. He managed to finish out the back nine holes in rain pants and a wet shirt to complete the 108 holes of competition at 18-under par. Finished 36th on the NGA/Hooters Tour money list.
1998 Season
Member of the Nationwide Tour.
1997 Season
Got off to a successful start in his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour, posting four top-10s in his first five events.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE