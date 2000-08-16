Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Eligible to Event Qualify

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1997

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2002 Hershey Open, Virginia Beach Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (3-0)

2002 Defeated Arron Oberholser, Virginia Beach Open

Personal

Greatest thrills in golf are meeting Arnold Palmer and holing out a pitch shot for eagle win his first Korn Ferry Tour event at the 2002 Virginia Beach Open.

His golf swing is natural, and he has never used an instructor.

Got started in golf at age 8 when parents moved to the 13th hole of Dubsdread GC in Orlando, Fla.

Is heavily involved with Kresge's Krew Foundation, dedicated to creating awareness about the fight against autism. His son, Mason, is in the autism spectrum.

Special Interests

Spending time with son Mason, music

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made 19 starts playing out of the Q-School category, including a T10 finish at the Mastercard Japan Championship. Finished No. 70 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Mastercard Japan Championship: A career-best 66 in the second round led to a T10 finish at the Mastercard Japan Championship. It was his first top-10 in his ninth start on PGA TOUR Champions.

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2016 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2015 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2014 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made four cuts, with his best showing a T13 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished the Regular Season 93rd on money list, his highest position since March.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: His second top-25 finish came at the News Sentinel Open in his second-to-last start of the year.

His second top-25 finish came at the News Sentinel Open in his second-to-last start of the year. Mylan Classic: Only top-10 of the year was a solo ninth at the Mylan Classic in early August. Hovered near the lead the first two days but was derailed with a 3-over 74 Saturday at Southpointe GC.

2012 Season

One of four players to play all 27 tournaments. Made the cut in 12 starts and wound up No. 31 on the money list, thanks to seven top-25 finishes.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Moved up seven spots on the money list, to No. 31, with a T6 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas.

Moved up seven spots on the money list, to No. 31, with a T6 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas. Mylan Classic: Held the 54-hole lead at the Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. Birdied the final hole to move into a T2, finishing four shots back of winner Robert Streb. Moved from No. 52 to No. 29 on the money list with only seven events remaining on the schedule.

Held the 54-hole lead at the Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. Birdied the final hole to move into a T2, finishing four shots back of winner Robert Streb. Moved from No. 52 to No. 29 on the money list with only seven events remaining on the schedule. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Missed the cut in 10 of his first 14 starts before turning his season around at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, where he T3. Fired a 7-under 64 in the third round to move into contention at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University GC. His round of 64 was the best score of the day and his lowest of the year.

2011 Season

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Fourth top-10 was a T3 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he finished 20-under par for the week.

Fourth top-10 was a T3 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he finished 20-under par for the week. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Fired four scores in the 60s to finish T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Fired four scores in the 60s to finish T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Added a T9 at the Fresh Express Classic, which was cut to 54 holes when heavy fog forced the cancellation of the final round.

Added a T9 at the Fresh Express Classic, which was cut to 54 holes when heavy fog forced the cancellation of the final round. Panama CLARO Championship: Earned his first top-10, with a T6 at the Panama Claro Championship.

2010 Season

Made the cut in nine of 17 starts on the PGA TOUR with a pair of top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 188 on the money list. Finished T21 at the Travelers Championship and T23 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Also made six cuts in 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best finish a T21 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.

2009 Season

Made 13 cuts in 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, with three top-25 finishes. Finished 149th on the money list.

FBR Open: Included a T10 at the FBR Open in his third start of the season where he posted four rounds in the 60s.

2008 Season

Finished inside the top 100 (No. 97) for just the second time in his career. Also surpassed $1 million in season earnings for the first time in his career, thanks to a career-high four top-10 finishes. As the father of an Autistic son (Mason), posted another top-five finish at the Verizon Heritage in April, National Autism Awareness Month. Special Autism Awareness pins were worn by many PGA TOUR players to show their support.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: After opening with rounds of 73-73-74, a final-round 68 led to a T10 effort at the Memorial Tournament.

After opening with rounds of 73-73-74, a final-round 68 led to a T10 effort at the Memorial Tournament. Verizon Heritage: Finished fifth at Harbour Town despite battling a stomach virus.

Finished fifth at Harbour Town despite battling a stomach virus. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Matched his best PGA TOUR finish (2002 B.C. Open) with a T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Gained a spot in the field when Ernie Els withdrew early in the week. Previous best Arnold Palmer Invitational finish was a T56 in 2007.

Matched his best PGA TOUR finish (2002 B.C. Open) with a T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Gained a spot in the field when Ernie Els withdrew early in the week. Previous best Arnold Palmer Invitational finish was a T56 in 2007. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished fifth at the Mayakoba Golf Classic for first top-10 of the season. Closed with rounds of 64-67 to finish five strokes behind champion Brian Gay.

2007 Season

Earned more than $900,000, thanks to seven top-25 finishes.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Only top-10 finish was a T6 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, three strokes out of a Charley Hoffman-John Rollins playoff.

2006 Season

Posted eight top-10s and career-high 14 top-25s in 26 starts. Finished No. 3 on the final money list to regain his TOUR card for the 2007 season.

Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Included his third career win at the Oregon Classic presented by Kendall Automotive Group. After finishing regulation tied with Ricky Barnes at 17-under 271, parred the third extra hole to collect the $81,000 first-place prize.

Included his third career win at the Oregon Classic presented by Kendall Automotive Group. After finishing regulation tied with Ricky Barnes at 17-under 271, parred the third extra hole to collect the $81,000 first-place prize. Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Had a hole-in-one on No. 9 during the first round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

Had a hole-in-one on No. 9 during the first round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Placed a T3 at the Cox Classic.

Placed a T3 at the Cox Classic. LaSalle Bank Open: Along with his win, added a runner-up at the LaSalle Bank Open.

Along with his win, added a runner-up at the LaSalle Bank Open. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Posted a T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2005 Season

Finished No. 52 on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list with four top-10s.

2004 Season

Finished No. 175 on the TOUR money list, with T14 at the Bell Canadian Open his best showing.

2003 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the TOUR for the first time in his career.

100th Western Open presented by Golf Digest: Returned to Chicago later for the 100th Western Open and collected a career-best $156,375 payday that helped him secure his card for the 2004 season. Paired with Tiger Woods on the weekend, shot 69-71 to finish T6, eight shots back of Woods.

Returned to Chicago later for the 100th Western Open and collected a career-best $156,375 payday that helped him secure his card for the 2004 season. Paired with Tiger Woods on the weekend, shot 69-71 to finish T6, eight shots back of Woods. U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for his first major championship, finishing T10 at the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields CC.

2002 Season

Earned return to TOUR by finishing fifth ($245,265) on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Was named Player of the Month for May.

B.C. Open: Played in two TOUR events and recorded tournament-low 10-under-par 62 on final day of B.C. Open to jump from T47 to T3, career-best TOUR finish.

Played in two TOUR events and recorded tournament-low 10-under-par 62 on final day of B.C. Open to jump from T47 to T3, career-best TOUR finish. Hershey Open: Placed another win at the Hershey Open.

Placed another win at the Hershey Open. Virginia Beach Open: Notched playoff win at the Virginia Beach Open.

2001 Season

Was a rookie on the PGA TOUR.

Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Was T5 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open was the only top-10 of his first season.

2000 Season

Gained his first TOUR card by virtue of a T21 finish at the Qualifying Tournament. Gained notoriety during Q-School's final round. Was lining up a long par putt at the water-guarded ninth green when he backed into the water. Climbed out, missed the putt and made bogey. He managed to finish out the back nine holes in rain pants and a wet shirt to complete the 108 holes of competition at 18-under par. Finished 36th on the NGA/Hooters Tour money list.

1998 Season

Member of the Nationwide Tour.

1997 Season

Got off to a successful start in his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour, posting four top-10s in his first five events.

NIKE Greater Austin Open: Placed T3 in the Greater Austin Open.

Placed T3 in the Greater Austin Open. NIKE Lakeland Classic: Placed T3 in the Lakeland Classic.

Amateur Highlights

All-America selection in 1990, when he won two college events.

