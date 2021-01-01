Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (5), All-Time Money List (49th)

PGA TOUR: 1994

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1998 Phoenix Open

Phoenix Open 1999 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic 2000 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, GTE Byron Nelson Classic

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, GTE Byron Nelson Classic 2001 Honda Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2016 Insperity Invitational

International Victories (9)

1988 Odense Open [Sweden]

Odense Open [Sweden] 1988 Ramlosa Open [Sweden]

Ramlosa Open [Sweden] 1988 Open Passing Shot [France]

Open Passing Shot [France] 1990 Swedish Open [Eur]

Swedish Open [Eur] 1993 Scottish Open [Eur]

Scottish Open [Eur] 1995 Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

Scandinavian Masters [Eur] 1996 Lancome Trophy [Eur]

Lancome Trophy [Eur] 1997 Johnnie Walker Super Tour [Asia]

Johnnie Walker Super Tour [Asia] 1998 Scandinavian Masters [Eur]

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2000 Defeated Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, GTE Byron Nelson Classic

Defeated Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, GTE Byron Nelson Classic 2007 Lost to Justin Leonard, Valero Texas Open

1993, 1994, 1995, 1997 Dunhill Cup

1997, 1999, 2002 Ryder Cup

1994, 1995 World Cup

Father, Bo, is Sweden's most famous comedian.

For a time, wore bill of cap turned up to get a tan on his face while playing. Also known for distinct golf attire, outfitted by Cobra Puma Golf.

Learned game by hitting floating golf balls into lake behind family home.

Has his own reality TV show, "Parneviks" which is filmed in Florida and airs in Sweden.

Son is named Phoenix, commemorating where he first won on TOUR, in 1998.

Magic, vitamins, bridge, backgammon, yoga, yachting, tennis

2019 Season

Finished T4 at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge for his best finish in 16 starts this season. Finished No. 59 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Partnered with Jeff Maggert at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge and finished fourth, his best finish of the year.

2018 Season

Finished 41st in the Charles Schwab Cup after tallying four top-10s and a career-best 13 top-25s.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: He opened the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs with a T8 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, breaking a streak of 14 starts without a top-10.

2017 Season

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Finished T16 at PowerShares QQQ Championship but his effort was not good enough to earn one of the 36 spots in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He finished 37th on the points list.

2016 Season

Took full advantage of his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions by finishing 16th in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings as well as posting his first victory on Tour.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed out his year with a T8 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Scottsdale.

Recorded three consecutive rounds in the 60s to earn a fifth-place finish at the Shaw Charity Classic in September. Insperity Invitational: Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in early May when he was a four-stroke victor over David Frost, Jeff Maggert and Mike Goodes at the Insperity Invitational near Houston. Shared the 36-hole lead with Maggert but made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch to take command and win for the first time in a Tour event since his 2001 win at The Honda Classic, a span of 15 years, 1 month, 27 days. The victory also came in his 23rd start on PGA TOUR Champions.

2015 Season

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Shared the first-round lead at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach with Tom Byrum before eventually finishing T13.

Finished T4 at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship after posting rounds of 68-69 at TPC Sugarloaf. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Joined the Champions Tour in March and was T42 in his debut at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic.

2013 Season

Made four of 13 PGA TOUR cuts and failed to clear his Major Medical Extension. Will play the 2013-14 season out of the Past Champion category. Has not recorded a top-10 since the 2007 season. Finished No. 232 in the FedExCup standings.

2012 Season

Made only three starts but did not have a start after March. Played with a Major Medical Extension due to back and neck issues. Played in second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament but failed to advance.

2011 Season

Made three cuts in 10 starts on TOUR. Failed to record a top-25 finish for the third consecutive season.

2010 Season

Played in only five events. Missed his first three cuts of the season before a WD at the Northern Trust Open due to a back injury. Later underwent back surgery in February when it was discovered that he had a broken lumbar vertebrae.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Returned for season finale at the Children's Miracle Network Classic and finished T72.

2009 Season

Had the lowest finish on the money list of his career, at 219th, missing the cut in seven of 14 starts. Season ended in mid-July when he underwent right hip surgery. Will take a one-time Top 50 on the PGA TOUR Career Money List exemption for 2010.

Buick Invitational: Best finish was a T42 at the Buick Invitational.

2008 Season

Finished 143rd on the money list. Made 16 of 29 cuts.

Ginn sur Mer Classic: Finished T12 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic in the fall.

Finished T12 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic in the fall. Wachovia Championship: Finished T12 at the Wachovia Championship where he fired a final-round, 5-under-par 67.

2007 Season

Veteran logged 14th consecutive season in the top 125 on the TOUR money list, thanks to stellar play in the fall. Played in six of the seven Fall Series events, earning more than $642,000.

Valero Texas Open: Held the lead over the first three rounds at the Valero Texas Open before falling to Justin Leonard on the third playoff hole. First-round 61 broke his previous TOUR career low of 62. Runner-up finish was his first top-10 of the season. Runner-up check for $486,000 solidified his card for 2008 as he moved from 138th to 94th on the money list.

2006 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded second career TOUR ace on the 13th hole at TPC Sawgrass during second round of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Recorded second career TOUR ace on the 13th hole at TPC Sawgrass during second round of THE PLAYERS Championship. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Past champion posted 10th runner-up finish of career with a T2 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Aided by rounds of 62-67 on the weekend, finished three shots behind Chad Campbell. The fourth-round, 10-under 62 set a Classic Club course record and matched his career-low round on TOUR (1997 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, fifth round).

2005 Season

Finished out of the top 100 for just the third time in his first 12 years on TOUR.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T9 at the Reno-Tahoe Open after posting a final-round, 2-over-par 74. Added a fourth-place finish at the Canadian Open.

2004 Season

After posting three top-10s during the 2002-03 seasons, opened the season with three top-10s in his first five events. Five top-10s were most since nine in 2000, and his 40th-place finish on the money list was his best since finishing 31st in 2001.

Chrysler Championship: Best finish came in the last full-field event of the season, a T2 at the Chrysler Championship.

2003 Season

Played in a career-high 31 TOUR events. Sub-par year in which he slumped to $570,587 in earnings.

84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania: Only top-10 of the season came in late September, T5 at the 84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania.

2002 Season

Did not crack the $1-million mark in earnings for the first time since 1996.

Ryder Cup: Played in third Ryder Cup, posting an 0-1-1 record. Career Ryder Cup record is 4-3-4.

Played in third Ryder Cup, posting an 0-1-1 record. Career Ryder Cup record is 4-3-4. The Open Championship: Final-round 7-under 65 gave him a second-place finish at the BellSouth Classic, four strokes back of Retief Goosen.

Final-round 7-under 65 gave him a second-place finish at the BellSouth Classic, four strokes back of Retief Goosen. The Honda Classic: Made an early-season pledge to play until earning TOUR victory. Playing in his ninth consecutive event at the Genuity Championship, picked up his first top-10 of the season. Did not play Bay Hill Invitational, having missed the cut playing 10th straight week in title defense of Honda Classic.

2001 Season

Won a TOUR event for the fourth consecutive season to place 31st on the money list with $1,574,208.

Ryder Cup: Was a Captain's Choice for the European Ryder Cup team, his third appearance.

Was a Captain's Choice for the European Ryder Cup team, his third appearance. The Open Championship: Was one off the lead after 54 holes in The Open Championship. Fired a final-round 71 to post a T9, the fourth top-10 in his last five Open Championship starts.

Was one off the lead after 54 holes in The Open Championship. Fired a final-round 71 to post a T9, the fourth top-10 in his last five Open Championship starts. Honda Classic: Rebounded in 2001 with his fifth victory at the Honda Classic. Shared the first-round lead with Ben Ferguson and Geoff Ogilvy but took command in the second round and held on for a one-stroke win over Ogilvy, Mark Calcavecchia and Craig Perks despite a final-round 72.

2000 Season

In 2000, was a two-time winner. Posted first career multiple-win season despite dealing with increasing hip pain that eventually required corrective surgery. Eighth-place finish on money list was his first year among the top 10. Established or matched career marks for: single-season earnings ($2,413,345), top-10s (nine) and wins (two).

U.S. Open Championship: Began suffering from hip pain two weeks prior to U.S. Open. Underwent hip surgery to repair labrum on Sept. 23. Surgery was performed by Dr. Marc Philippon, the same surgeon who operated on Greg Norman and Steve Elkington earlier in the year.

Began suffering from hip pain two weeks prior to U.S. Open. Underwent hip surgery to repair labrum on Sept. 23. Surgery was performed by Dr. Marc Philippon, the same surgeon who operated on Greg Norman and Steve Elkington earlier in the year. GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Second win came at GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Outlasted Davis Love III and Phil Mickelson with a par on third playoff hole to win.

Second win came at GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Outlasted Davis Love III and Phil Mickelson with a par on third playoff hole to win. Nissan Open: At Nissan Open, turned in only runner-up performance of year. Tournament highlight was birdie putt on 72nd hole that forced eventual winner Kirk Triplett to drain par putt for victory.

At Nissan Open, turned in only runner-up performance of year. Tournament highlight was birdie putt on 72nd hole that forced eventual winner Kirk Triplett to drain par putt for victory. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted five rounds in the 60s, including rounds of 64-65 on the weekend to win the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic by one over Rory Sabbatini.

1999 Season

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: In November, withdrew from World Golf Championships-American Express Championship due to an irregular heartbeat and took remainder of year off to undergo tests and rest.

In November, withdrew from World Golf Championships-American Express Championship due to an irregular heartbeat and took remainder of year off to undergo tests and rest. Ryder Cup: Was 3-1-1 as member of European Ryder Cup team.

Was 3-1-1 as member of European Ryder Cup team. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Earned his second career title by two strokes over Jim Furyk at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Won wire to wire, becoming the first player since Ernie Els at the 1997 Buick Classic to accomplish the feat. Final-round 70 earned him the victory and tournament record. Lit victory cigar on 18th green before holing his final putt.

1998 Season

Phoenix Open: Posted his first TOUR victory in 1998 when he prevailed by three strokes at the Phoenix Open over Tommy Armour III, Brent Geiberger, Tom Watson and Steve Pate. Earned distinction as second Swede to win on TOUR, a year after Gabriel Hjertstedt won the B.C. Open.

1997 Season

Finished top-25 in 11 of 19 events entered. Posted five runner-up finishes and one third-place.

Ryder Cup: Was 1-1-2 as member of European Ryder Cup team.

Was 1-1-2 as member of European Ryder Cup team. The Open Championship: Fired third-round 66 at The Open Championship to open a two-stroke lead over Darren Clarke and five-stroke edge over Justin Leonard heading into final round. Sunday 73 not good enough to hold off Leonard, so settled for The Open Championship second place for second time in career.

1996 Season

Lancome Trophy: Won Lancome Trophy on PGA European Tour by five strokes over Colin Montgomerie.

1995 Season

Scandinavian Masters: Became first Swede to capture a European Tour event in Sweden with victory at Scandinavian Masters.

1994 Season

The Open Championship: Finished second to Nick Price at the 1994 Open Championship at Turnberry. Held a two-stroke lead on the 72nd hole but made bogey to finish 11-under-par 269. Price went eagle-birdie-par over the final three holes for the win.

1993 Season

Bell's Scottish Open: First European Tour win came at Bell's Scottish Open.

1992 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Joined TOUR after finishing T4 in 1993 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE