JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1997

1997 PGA TOUR: 1999

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2001 Southern Farm Bureau Classic

2008 Frys.com Open

Frys.com Open 2010 Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2020 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2008 Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Frys.com Open

Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Frys.com Open 2013 Lost to Woody Austin, Daniel Summerhays, Sanderson Farms Championship

Personal

On the relief of making it into the top 125 on the money list after going to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament 10 times previously: "I could take a nap sitting here right now," he said at the 2007 Children's Miracle Network Classic, the final event of the season, where he sewed up his 2008 PGA TOUR card.

Special Interests

Art, movies, time with friends

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PURE Insurance Championship: At the PURE Insurance Championship, advanced from the Open Qualifier for the third time since the season restart. Opened with a 7-under 65 at Pebble Beach en route to a T10 finish, which earned him a spot in the next co-sponsored tournament, the SAS Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2016 Season

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Best of two cuts made in 12 starts was a T25 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, following four rounds of par or better.

2015 Season

Made three cuts in eight PGA TOUR starts.

Valero Texas Open: T44 at the Valero Texas Open in his hometown of San Antonio was his best showing.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Closed the season No. 207 in the FedExCup standings, with five made cuts in 12 starts.

Valero Texas Open: Finished season-best T36 at the Valero Texas Open.

2013 Season

Made two of eight cuts on the PGA TOUR with one top-10 to finish 178th in the FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but was unable to improve his TOUR status for the 2013-14 season.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Thanks to an 8-under 64 in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in July, worked his way into sudden-death playoff with Daniel Summerhays and Woody Austin. When he wasn't able to convert a 6-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole, settled for T2 with Summerhays after Austin birdied.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 22 starts during the Regular Season, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended the year with 14 made cuts in 26 starts, with top-25 finishes.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Finished T15 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

RBC Heritage: Finished T24 at the RBC Heritage.

2011 Season

Failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time since the 2000 season.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Turned in season-best, solo 12th-place finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2010 Season

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T6 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with rounds of 67-67-64-67.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Tied the course record with a 9-under 61 in the second round to hold a share of the 36-hole lead. Justin Leonard (2001), Charlie Rymer (1996) and Billy Mayfair (1993) have also recorded 61s at TPC Las Colinas.

Finished T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Tied the course record with a 9-under 61 in the second round to hold a share of the 36-hole lead. Justin Leonard (2001), Charlie Rymer (1996) and Billy Mayfair (1993) have also recorded 61s at TPC Las Colinas. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Season highlighed by victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his third PGA TOUR title, closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over third-round leaders Joe Durant and Brian Stuard. Was three strokes behind Durant at the start of the final round and finished at 15-under 269 on the Mayakoba Resort's El Camaleon course. In the final round in Mexico, bogeyed the sixth hole, got the stroke back with a birdie on the par-5 eighth and added birdies on 13 and 17 before closing with a par.

2009 Season

Finished 116th on the money list with two top-10 finishes.

John Deere Classic: Second top-10 of the season came at the John Deere Classic. Despite having to play the third and final rounds on Sunday, posted a 7-under 64 in third round en route to a T9.

AT&T National: Earned first top-10 of season at AT&T National after final-round 73 dropped him from T3 to T7. Bogeyed final hole when birdie would have earned 2009 Open Championship exemption.

2008 Season

Topped $1 million in earnings for just the second time (2001). Finished the season No. 82 in earnings, with 16 made cuts in 29 starts.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Added another top-10 finish (T10) at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic.

Frys.com Open: Won the 2008 Frys.com Open when trailing by three entering the final round. Followed a 6-under-par 64 in the third round of the Frys.com Open in Scottsdale, AZ, in October with a 7-under 63 Sunday to force sudden death with Kevin Sutherland. Par-4 on the second extra hole gave Texan his second PGA TOUR win and first top-10 finish of the season. The PGA TOUR Fall Series victory moved him from 175th to 86th on the money list.

2007 Season

Finished 112th on the money list and retained his PGA TOUR card for the 2008 season.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: T5 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic and a T20 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic moved him into the top 125.

Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Second top-10 was a T3 at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Jumped from 147th to 128th on the TOUR money list with three events remaining. The T3 was best finish since a T3 at the 2002 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Second top-10 was a T3 at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Jumped from 147th to 128th on the TOUR money list with three events remaining. The T3 was best finish since a T3 at the 2002 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: On the strength of a first-round, 6-under-par 64, finished solo seventh at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2006 Season

After finishing out of the top 125 on the money list for the second consecutive season, regained TOUR card for 2007 season. Finished 176th on money list, with eight made cuts in 16 starts playing with Past Champion status.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T4 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Fourth successful venture to the finals of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Posted lone top-10 of the season in second start, a T9 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

2005 Season

Finished 152nd on the money list and was forced to go back to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, where he failed to retain his card for the 2006 season.

84 LUMBER Classic: Finished T5 for the second time in three years at the 84 LUMBER Classic, his first and only top-10 finish of the season.

2004 Season

Ended the year on a high mark, making five cuts in last six starts. Finished in the top 125 for the fourth consecutive season.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Finished T4 in the 2004 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World.

Finished T4 in the 2004 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World. Buick Classic: Finished T9 at the Buick Classic after a final-round 75 while playing in the final pairing left him five shots shy of eventual winner Sergio Garcia.

2003 Season

Finished 106th on the money list. Had a bulging disc late in the season that kept him from competing. Doctors recommended that he should spend the end of the season doing an extensive workout program so he could be healthy for the 2004 season. Last event of season was the Valero Texas Open in late September.

84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania: Shared second-round lead with Robert Damron at the 84 LUMBER Classic and held two-stroke advantage through 54 holes prior to picking up his only top-10 of the season, a T5.

2002 Season

Finished 72nd on the money list and recorded a personal-best nine top-25s.

Verizon Byron Nelson Classic: Recorded his third and final top-10 on the season at the Verizon Byron Nelson Classic, where he finished T8.

Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Second top-10 came at the Touchstone Energy Tuscon Open, where he finished T6.

Second top-10 came at the Touchstone Energy Tuscon Open, where he finished T6. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Recorded his first top-10 and only top-5 finish of the season with a T3 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

2001 Season

Finished at a career-high 50th on money list.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Earned first TOUR victory at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Despite nearly withdrawing from the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, the last full-field official money event of the year because of a stiff neck, fired consecutive 67s to edge Chad Campbell by one stroke. Birdied three of the final five holes to make up a three-stroke deficit.

2000 Season

Finished in the top-25 seven times. Wound up 139th on the money list, and was forced to go back to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T4 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, securing his card for the 2001 season.

1999 Season

Posted three top-25s in 28 TOUR events and finished 172nd on the money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Successfully retained his card for the 2000 season by finishing T23 at the year-end PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

1994 Lone Star Tour Player of the Year.

1991 NAIA individual champion at Texas Lutheran.

