Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2001 BUY.COM Monterey Peninsula Classic, BUY.COM Permian Basin Open, BUY.COM Richmond Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-3)

National Teams

2004, 2006, 2008 Ryder Cup

Personal

Started playing golf with his father and brother in Andrews, Texas.

While playing golf at UNLV, worked at a coffee shop with other teammates to earn spending money. Teammates at UNLV included Chris Riley and Ted Oh.

Among several charitable initiatives, spent time at the 2009 AT&T Byron Nelson with a group of students from the J. Erik Jonsson Community School, a school which meets the educational needs of low-income children and their families.

Special Interests

Hunting, boating, spending time with family, watching all his sons play sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 153 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four made cuts in seven starts, including a season-best T13 finish at the Knoxville Open.

2018 Season

Of 15 made cuts in 28 starts, collected a pair of top-10 finishes, highlighted by a solo-second at the Barracuda Championship. At No. 129 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship, missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Posted four sub-70 rounds at the Web.com Tour Championship to finish the week T8. Bogeyed his 72nd hole to miss out on a spot in The Finals 25. Barracuda Championship: Mixed six birdies with one bogey for 11 points on the final day of the Barracuda Championship to finish runner-up by four points to Andrew Putnam in the Modified Stableford scoring format. It marked his best finish on TOUR since a runner-up effort also in Nevada at the 2009 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, losing in a playoff to Martin Laird. Was seeking his fifth PGA TOUR victory in his 470th start, having last won 297 starts previously at the 2007 Sanderson Farms Championship. Week was highlighted by 22 points in the third round, tying Kyle Reifers (R4/2015) for the most points (22) in a single round since the Barracuda Championship went to the Modified Stableford scoring format in 2012.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 29 starts during the 2016-17 season, with a T6 at the CareerBuilder Challenge the best of his three top-10 finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years, wrapping up the season No. 83 in the standings.

Dell Technologies Championship: Missed the cut at the Dell Technologies Championship to end his season.

2016 Season

Kept himself alive through the first two of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 73 in the FedExCup standings.

2015 Season

Claimed seven top-25 finishes in 28 starts to earn his seventh start in the FedExCup Playoffs and first since 2012. Missed cuts in the finals resulted in an end to his season. Placed 96th in the FedExCup standings.

2014 Season

With one top-10 finish in 10 made cuts (18 starts), finished 152nd in the FedExCup standings and missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the second straight season. Will utilize his one-time, top-50 PGA TOUR career money-list exemption for the 2014-15 season. Failed to regain his exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2013 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 14 made cuts (of 25 starts) on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a top-10 finish in Mississippi in July. Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career and failed to finish inside the top 125 on the money list for the first time since the 2001 season.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 104 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance at least to the second round of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

2011 Season

Recorded one top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR, the fewest of his career since his first full season in 2002.

The Open Championship: Finished T5 at The Open Championship for his fourth top-10 finish in 34 major championship starts. With the exception of a third-round, 4-over 74, carded three under-par rounds at Royal St. George's (69-68-69).

2010 Season

Recorded two top-10 finishes en route to finishing No. 89 in the FedExCup standings.

2009 Season

Recorded three top-10 finishes, including two playoff losses, and a final ranking of 59th on the FedExCup points list.

2008 Season

With six top-10 finishes, another solid year.

2007 Season

Competed in two events in the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs and claimed his fourth career TOUR title at the Viking Classic.

2006 Season

Earned more than $2 million and finished in the top 30 (No. 14) on TOUR money list for fourth straight season.

2005 Season

Season highlighted by two runner-up finishes, one official and one unofficial.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 30 on the TOUR money list and won for the second straight season.

2003 Season

Improved from 164th in world at beginning of season to 26th after his victory.

2002 Season

TOUR rookie had strong first season, thanks to two top-10s. Had a second, a T3 and fourth-place showing in his first 41 TOUR events.

2001 Season

Second of three Korn Ferry Tour players to earn TOUR card by winning three events in a season (Heath Slocum and Pat Bates the others).

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Held third-round lead at PGA TOUR's Southern Farm Bureau Classic before placing second behind Cameron Beckman.

2000 Season

Leading money winner on the Hooters Tour for third time in career. Captured eight of the first 16 tournaments on the way to earning $188,279. Closest competitor was more than $110,000 behind. Has 13 career victories on that tour.

1997 Season

Named Rookie of the Year on the Hooters Tour.

