JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1995

1995 PGA TOUR: 1996

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2001 Kemper Insurance Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1995 NIKE Boise Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2001 Lost to Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, Buick Invitational

Personal

Enjoyed a bear-hunting trip to Alaska with Fuzzy Zoeller in spring 2000, fall 2003 and spring 2006. Visited U.S. troops at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Korea and on a 2006 USO/Armed Forces Entertainment tour to the Persian Gulf with TOUR players Corey Pavin, Donnie Hammond, Jerry Kelly and Howard Twitty at Thanksgiving 2006. Has taken a lead in raising awareness and funding for the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). The WWP, based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., assists soldiers who have been injured at war. In December 2005 at TPC Sawgrass, set THE PLAYERS Stadium Course record with a 62, including the first double eagle on the par-5 11th hole.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing, reading, Wounded Warrior Project and supporting our troops.

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, making five cuts. Had two top 25s - a T18 at the Stonebrae Classic and a T19 at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship. Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the first time since 1995.

2014 Season

Made four PGA TOUR starts spread over the season and missed the cut in all four.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T43 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Shot rounds of 69-75-65-74-68-71 to capture one of the last exempt spots.

2013 Season

Made one of three PGA TOUR cuts. Missed the cuts in his only Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.

2011 Season

Recorded lone top-25 PGA TOUR finish in first start of the season, a T22 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Made just one cut in eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2010 Season

Made four of six cuts on the PGA TOUR, but did not register a top-25 finish for the first time since he joined the TOUR in 1996. Two top-10s in 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2009 Season

Made five of 14 cuts on TOUR and finished 191st on the money list, the first time since 1996 he failed to finish better than 149th on the money list.

2008 Season

Made 22 of 32 cuts on the PGA TOUR, but finished 149th on the final money list, with three top-25 finishes.

2007 Season

Ended the season 139th on the money list but improved his position on TOUR after winning the Qualifying Tournament by four strokes. He opened Q-School with a pair of 62s to lead the field by nine strokes in the six-round event in Orlando. Recorded only four top-25 finishes in 30 starts in 2007.

2006 Season

Finished 44th on the TOUR money list, his best showing since finishing 14th in 2001. Six top-10s and 10 top-25s were also most since eight top-10s and 11 top-25s in 2001. Visited U.S. troops at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Korea and on a 2006 USO/Armed Forces Entertainment tour to the Persian Gulf with TOUR players Corey Pavin, Donnie Hammond, Jerry Kelly and Howard Twitty at Thanksgiving 2006.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Began the final round of the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort tied for 32nd, eight shots back of Troy Matteson, then tied career low with a 10-under-par 62 to finish T2, four shots behind champion Joe Durant.

2005 Season

Fell out of the top 125 for the first time since 1996, his rookie season. Was able to up his status by finishing T26 at the TOUR Qualifying Tournament in December.

BellSouth Classic: Lone top-10 of the 2005 season was a T6 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole BellSouth Classic. Bogeyed the 72nd hole in regulation to miss a five-way playoff by a stroke.

2004 Season

Four top-10s were the most since 2001, when he had eight.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted second career top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship, near his home of Ponte Vedra Beach, finishing T3, four strokes behind champion Adam Scott.

2003 Season

84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania: Nursing a one-stroke lead on the 72nd hole, was able to get up and down for par after hitting drive into water hazard skirting the 18th fairway. Finished T2 at 84 LUMBER Classic later in year.

2001 Season

Finished in the top 30 on the TOUR money list for the first time on the strength of a career-high eight top-10s and a victory.

Kemper Insurance Open: Rounds of 69-65-66-68 produced one-stroke victory over J.J. Henry at Kemper Insurance Open.

2000 Season

Tampa Bay Classic: Recorded T3 at Tampa Bay Classic.

1999 Season

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished solo second at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, one stroke behind Payne Stewart.

1998 Season

Breakthrough season with five top-10s and over $600,000 in earnings.

PGA Championship: Highlight of the season a T4 at the PGA Championship at Sahalee CC near Seattle.

1996 Season

Rookie on TOUR after T20 at 1995 Qualifying Tournament. Lone top-10 in his rookie season was a seventh at the BellSouth Classic. Returned to Q-School after finishing 138th on money list and regained TOUR card with 36th-place finish.

1995 Season

Played the Korn Ferry Tour full-time and was 15th on the money list.

NIKE Boise Open: Included victory at Boise Open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE