Frank Lickliter II
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
July 28, 1969
Birthday
52
AGE
Middletown, Ohio
Birthplace
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Residence
Diane; Steele Ablon and Storm Edwards (1/11/08), Blaze Katie and Blix Diane (7/6/15)
Family
Wright State University (1991, Sociology)
College
1991
Turned Pro
$12,115,315
Career Earnings
Ponte Vedra Bch, FL, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, making five cuts. Had two top 25s - a T18 at the Stonebrae Classic and a T19 at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship. Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the first time since 1995.
2014 Season
Made four PGA TOUR starts spread over the season and missed the cut in all four.
2013 Season
Made one of three PGA TOUR cuts. Missed the cuts in his only Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.
2011 Season
Recorded lone top-25 PGA TOUR finish in first start of the season, a T22 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Made just one cut in eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Made four of six cuts on the PGA TOUR, but did not register a top-25 finish for the first time since he joined the TOUR in 1996. Two top-10s in 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Made five of 14 cuts on TOUR and finished 191st on the money list, the first time since 1996 he failed to finish better than 149th on the money list.
2008 Season
Made 22 of 32 cuts on the PGA TOUR, but finished 149th on the final money list, with three top-25 finishes.
2007 Season
Ended the season 139th on the money list but improved his position on TOUR after winning the Qualifying Tournament by four strokes. He opened Q-School with a pair of 62s to lead the field by nine strokes in the six-round event in Orlando. Recorded only four top-25 finishes in 30 starts in 2007.
2006 Season
Finished 44th on the TOUR money list, his best showing since finishing 14th in 2001. Six top-10s and 10 top-25s were also most since eight top-10s and 11 top-25s in 2001. Visited U.S. troops at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Korea and on a 2006 USO/Armed Forces Entertainment tour to the Persian Gulf with TOUR players Corey Pavin, Donnie Hammond, Jerry Kelly and Howard Twitty at Thanksgiving 2006.
2005 Season
Fell out of the top 125 for the first time since 1996, his rookie season. Was able to up his status by finishing T26 at the TOUR Qualifying Tournament in December.
2004 Season
Four top-10s were the most since 2001, when he had eight.
2003 Season
2001 Season
Finished in the top 30 on the TOUR money list for the first time on the strength of a career-high eight top-10s and a victory.
2000 Season
1999 Season
1998 Season
Breakthrough season with five top-10s and over $600,000 in earnings.
1996 Season
Rookie on TOUR after T20 at 1995 Qualifying Tournament. Lone top-10 in his rookie season was a seventh at the BellSouth Classic. Returned to Q-School after finishing 138th on money list and regained TOUR card with 36th-place finish.
1995 Season
Played the Korn Ferry Tour full-time and was 15th on the money list.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE