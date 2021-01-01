JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

1999 Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2000 Shell Houston Open, Advil Western Open

Shell Houston Open, Advil Western Open 2001 Nissan Open, Marconi Pennsylvania Classic

International Victories (18)

1991 Victorian Open [Aus]

Victorian Open [Aus] 1992 Perak Masters [Aus]

Perak Masters [Aus] 1992 Johnnie Walker Classic [Aus]

Johnnie Walker Classic [Aus] 1993 Optus Players Championship [Aus]

Optus Players Championship [Aus] 1994 Heineken Australian Open [Aus]

Heineken Australian Open [Aus] 1994 Honda Open [Eur]

Honda Open [Eur] 1995 Heineken Classic [Aus]

Heineken Classic [Aus] 1996 Alamo English Open [Eur]

Alamo English Open [Eur] 1996 Peugeot Open de France [Eur]

Peugeot Open de France [Eur] 1996 One2One British Masters [Eur]

One2One British Masters [Eur] 2000 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]

Australian PGA Championship [Aus] 2001 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]

Australian PGA Championship [Aus] 2003 MasterCard Australian Masters [Aus]

MasterCard Australian Masters [Aus] 2005 Australian Open [Aus]

Australian Open [Aus] 2005 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]

Australian PGA Championship [Aus] 2005 Australian Masters [Aus]

Australian Masters [Aus] 2009 Nedbank Challenge [SAf]

Nedbank Challenge [SAf] 2009 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-2)

2000 Defeated Craig Stadler, Shell Houston Open

Defeated Craig Stadler, Shell Houston Open 2000 Defeated Nick Price, Advil Western Open

Defeated Nick Price, Advil Western Open 2001 Defeated Brandel Chamblee, Dennis Paulson, Jeff Sluman, Bob Tway, Toshimitsu Izawa, Nissan Open

Defeated Brandel Chamblee, Dennis Paulson, Jeff Sluman, Bob Tway, Toshimitsu Izawa, Nissan Open 2008 Lost to Justin Leonard, Trevor Immelman, Stanford St. Jude Championship

Lost to Justin Leonard, Trevor Immelman, Stanford St. Jude Championship 2012 Lost to John Huh, Mayakoba Golf Classic

National Teams

1994, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2009, 2011 Presidents Cup

1993, 1995, 2009 World Cup

1993 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Patron and spokesperson for Challenge Cancer Support Network. The Robert Allenby Golf Day has raised more than $9 million since 1992 for children with cancer and blood disorders. Has given more than $500,000 to the cause. He also started the Robert Allenby Bluewater Golf and Fishing Invitational, an annual event to raise funds for kids with cancer and/or special needs in Palm Beach County in Florida.

Has duck headcovers on his woods to publicize the effort.

Special Interests

Fishing, Challenge Cancer Support Network (Melbourne, Australia)

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made just two cuts in 23 starts to finish No. 238 in the FedExCup standings. Will again play out of the Past Champion category in the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season.

2015 Season

With a No. 187 finish in the FedExCup, missed the Playoffs for just the second time (2013). Season included eight made cuts in 25 starts.

BetEasy Masters: Shot a final-round 68 at the BetEasy Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia to move into a T9.

Shot a final-round 68 at the BetEasy Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia to move into a T9. Frys.com Open: T8 in the season-opening Frys.com Open his lone top-10 finish. Posted four rounds below par at the event, highlighted by a third-round, 6-under 66, to finish T8, four strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae.

2014 Season

Made 12 of 29 cuts but failed to record a top-10 for the first time since the 1999 season. Returned to the FedExCup Playoffs after missing in 2013 but missed the cut at The Barclays to end his season at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Received the Charlie Bartlett Award from the Golf Writers Association of America, given to a player whose unselfish contributions have improved society.

Emirates Australian Open: Picked up a T7 at his national open, the Emirates Australian Open, in late-November 2014 in Sydney.

2013 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since Playoffs began in 2007. Ended a streak of 13 seasons inside the top 125 on the money list.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his first PGA TOUR top-10 since a T7 at the same event in 2012 (29 starts).

Finished T10 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his first PGA TOUR top-10 since a T7 at the same event in 2012 (29 starts). KLM Open: Finished T11 in September at the European Tour's KLM Open.

2012 Season

The Barclays: Entered the FedExCup Playoffs ranked No. 112 in the standings but missed the cut at The Barclays to fail to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship. It marked the first year in the six-year history of the Playoffs that he didn't advance to at least the BMW Championship (the third of four events).

Entered the FedExCup Playoffs ranked No. 112 in the standings but missed the cut at The Barclays to fail to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship. It marked the first year in the six-year history of the Playoffs that he didn't advance to at least the BMW Championship (the third of four events). FedEx St. Jude Classic: In his 10th start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, claimed his fourth top-10 finish at TPC Southwind, with a T7. Despite bogeys on two of his first three holes in the final round, turned in a 1-under 69 to claim the top-10, three strokes off Dustin Johnson's 9-under winning total.

In his 10th start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, claimed his fourth top-10 finish at TPC Southwind, with a T7. Despite bogeys on two of his first three holes in the final round, turned in a 1-under 69 to claim the top-10, three strokes off Dustin Johnson's 9-under winning total. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Played a superb final round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in late February and walked to the 72nd hole with a two-stroke lead. Found trouble with his drive and eventually made double bogey, which left him in what turned out to be an eight-hole playoff with rookie John Huh. The duo alternately played seven extra holes at El Camaleon GC (Nos. 18 and 10), trading pars along the way, until he lost his approach on the par-3 10th to the right, chipped out and missed his par putt, giving Huh his first PGA TOUR title. Earlier in the day, he began his round by making five straight birdies on holes 2 through 6 and added three more against no bogeys until his double bogey on No. 18.

Played a superb final round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in late February and walked to the 72nd hole with a two-stroke lead. Found trouble with his drive and eventually made double bogey, which left him in what turned out to be an eight-hole playoff with rookie John Huh. The duo alternately played seven extra holes at El Camaleon GC (Nos. 18 and 10), trading pars along the way, until he lost his approach on the par-3 10th to the right, chipped out and missed his par putt, giving Huh his first PGA TOUR title. Earlier in the day, he began his round by making five straight birdies on holes 2 through 6 and added three more against no bogeys until his double bogey on No. 18. The Presidents Cup: Was one of two Captain's Picks selected by Greg Norman for The Presidents Cup held in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

2011 Season

AT&T National: Collected a third top 10 of the season with a T6 at the AT&T National on the strength of a final round, 5-under 65, a score that was his low round on the PGA TOUR to date and featured a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th. The ace was the eighth of his career, tying him for second-most on TOUR since 1971, trailing only Hal Sutton's 10.

Collected a third top 10 of the season with a T6 at the AT&T National on the strength of a final round, 5-under 65, a score that was his low round on the PGA TOUR to date and featured a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th. The ace was the eighth of his career, tying him for second-most on TOUR since 1971, trailing only Hal Sutton's 10. Shell Houston Open: Top-10 finish, a T6, came at the Shell Houston Open. It marked his 65th top-10 TOUR finish.

Top-10 finish, a T6, came at the Shell Houston Open. It marked his 65th top-10 TOUR finish. Northern Trust Open: Former champion posted first of three top 10s of the season with a T4 at the Northern Trust Open, his fifth top 10 in 13 starts at the event. One of a PGA TOUR record nine players to hold a share of the first-round lead, at 4-under-par.

Former champion posted first of three top 10s of the season with a T4 at the Northern Trust Open, his fifth top 10 in 13 starts at the event. One of a PGA TOUR record nine players to hold a share of the first-round lead, at 4-under-par. Australian PGA Championship: Found himself in a playoff at the Australian PGA Championship with Marcus Fraser and Greg Chalmers. Along with Fraser, he made a bogey on the first playoff hole to Chalmers' par, giving Chalmers the victory.

Found himself in a playoff at the Australian PGA Championship with Marcus Fraser and Greg Chalmers. Along with Fraser, he made a bogey on the first playoff hole to Chalmers' par, giving Chalmers the victory. The Presidents Cup: Was one of two Captain's Picks selected by Greg Norman for The Presidents Cup held in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Struggled to an 0-4-0 record for the International team.

2010 Season

Did not play between The Open Championship and The Barclays, the first Playoffs event, due to a knee injury suffered while boating.

The McGladrey Classic: Making his first start of the Fall Series, carded rounds of 68-68-66-66 to finish T3 at the McGladrey Classic. Entered the final hole with a share of the lead, but went on to double bogey the hole for the second time in four days. Finished two strokes behind champion Heath Slocum.

Making his first start of the Fall Series, carded rounds of 68-68-66-66 to finish T3 at the McGladrey Classic. Entered the final hole with a share of the lead, but went on to double bogey the hole for the second time in four days. Finished two strokes behind champion Heath Slocum. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Despite missing significant time due to injury, earned berth in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the seventh time.

Despite missing significant time due to injury, earned berth in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the seventh time. THE PLAYERS Championship: He finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship, one stroke behind Tim Clark. In 14 starts at THE PLAYERS (at the time), posted two top-10 finishes (T4 in 2003, second in 2010) and four top-25s.

He finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship, one stroke behind Tim Clark. In 14 starts at THE PLAYERS (at the time), posted two top-10 finishes (T4 in 2003, second in 2010) and four top-25s. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Made an ace, an eagle on a par 4 and an eagle on a par 5 at the CA Championship, where he finished T11. He eagled the par-4 fifth hole in the first round and an eagle on the par-5 first hole and an ace on the par-3 13th hole in the second round. It was the first time an ace, an eagle on a par 4 and an eagle on a par 5 had been recorded in the same tournament since Tiger Woods at the 1998 Sprint International.

Made an ace, an eagle on a par 4 and an eagle on a par 5 at the CA Championship, where he finished T11. He eagled the par-4 fifth hole in the first round and an eagle on the par-5 first hole and an ace on the par-3 13th hole in the second round. It was the first time an ace, an eagle on a par 4 and an eagle on a par 5 had been recorded in the same tournament since Tiger Woods at the 1998 Sprint International. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted his third top-10 finish of the year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, marking his 111th top-10 finish in 439 career starts spanning five Tours (PGA TOUR, European, Japan, Australasian and South African)

Posted his third top-10 finish of the year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, marking his 111th top-10 finish in 439 career starts spanning five Tours (PGA TOUR, European, Japan, Australasian and South African) Farmers Insurance Open: Posted a T9 at Farmers Insurance Open where he was 13-under, and just a stroke behind leader Ben Crane, in the final round before dropping three stokes in the last five holes, including a triple bogey-eagle finish.

Posted a T9 at Farmers Insurance Open where he was 13-under, and just a stroke behind leader Ben Crane, in the final round before dropping three stokes in the last five holes, including a triple bogey-eagle finish. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished second in his first start of the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Finished second in his first start of the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii. JBWere Australian Masters: Traveled to his native Australia late in the season and finished T8 at the JBWere Australian Masters.

2009 Season

Played in all four Playoff events, and finished 28th overall in the FedExCup standings.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish T2 with Padraig Harrington at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, four behind winner Tiger Woods. The T2 matched his career-best finish in a World Golf Championships event (T2 in 2002 Bridgestone Invitational).

Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish T2 with Padraig Harrington at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, four behind winner Tiger Woods. The T2 matched his career-best finish in a World Golf Championships event (T2 in 2002 Bridgestone Invitational). St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Finished T4 at the St. Jude Classic, his second consecutive top-five effort at TPC Southwind.

Finished T4 at the St. Jude Classic, his second consecutive top-five effort at TPC Southwind. The Honda Classic: Earned a T5 at The Honda Classic for his first top-10 of the season and his third consecutive top-10 at The Honda Classic (T5 in 2007, T4 in 2008). Wore a pink shirt on Sunday in memory of his mother, Sylvia, who passed away a month earlier following a long battle with cancer. With the finish, tied Tiger Woods for the TOUR lead with 30th consecutive made cut.

Earned a T5 at The Honda Classic for his first top-10 of the season and his third consecutive top-10 at The Honda Classic (T5 in 2007, T4 in 2008). Wore a pink shirt on Sunday in memory of his mother, Sylvia, who passed away a month earlier following a long battle with cancer. With the finish, tied Tiger Woods for the TOUR lead with 30th consecutive made cut. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shared the first-and third-round leads at the Sony Open in Hawaii before a final-round 3-under 67 led to a runner-up finish (the seventh of his career) by one stroke to Ryan Palmer. Four-day total of 14-under included playing the first seven holes at Waialae at 1-over-par, but the final 11 holes at 15-under and bogey-free. Was attempting to win third consecutive start on three Tours, as he won in South Africa and Australia to end 2009.

2008 Season

Despite not winning, posted career-best numbers in money list finish (No. 11), earnings ($3,606,700), cuts made (27), top-10 finishes (nine) and top-25 finishes (17). After missing the cut in his first event of the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii, did not miss a cut the remainder of the year (27 consecutive). Finished the season No. 43 on the FedExCup points list, with 16 made cuts in 21 starts. Had a 2-2-1 record in his fifth Presidents Cup appearance. Played in all four of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events. Finished 19th in the FedExCup standings.

Ginn sur Mer Classic: Ninth top-10 finish of the season was a T7 at Ginn sur Mer Classic, two strokes behind champion Ryan Palmer. Nine top-10 finishes tied career best set in 2003.

Ninth top-10 finish of the season was a T7 at Ginn sur Mer Classic, two strokes behind champion Ryan Palmer. Nine top-10 finishes tied career best set in 2003. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Fifth runner-up finish of his career came at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, finishing 8-under 280 and one stroke behind champion Dustin Johnson.

Fifth runner-up finish of his career came at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, finishing 8-under 280 and one stroke behind champion Dustin Johnson. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Made his sixth start at THE TOUR Championship, where he finished 16th.

Made his sixth start at THE TOUR Championship, where he finished 16th. The Open Championship: Opened in a three-way tie for the lead at The Open Championship with a 1-under 69. Three over-par rounds resulted in a T7. It was his best finish out of 16 starts at The Open Championship, his only other top-10 finish was a T10 in 1997.

Opened in a three-way tie for the lead at The Open Championship with a 1-under 69. Three over-par rounds resulted in a T7. It was his best finish out of 16 starts at The Open Championship, his only other top-10 finish was a T10 in 1997. AT&T National: Among his nine top-10 finishes was T3 at the AT&T National.

Among his nine top-10 finishes was T3 at the AT&T National. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Posted a final-round 65 at TPC Southwind in the Stanford St. Jude Championship to get into a playoff with Justin Leonard and Trevor Immelman. Lost in a three-man playoff to Leonard on the second extra hole. It was his third runner-up finish since winning the 2001 Marconi Pennsylvania Classic (178 starts). Playoff loss was the first of his career. Three of his four TOUR victories have come in playoffs.

Posted a final-round 65 at TPC Southwind in the Stanford St. Jude Championship to get into a playoff with Justin Leonard and Trevor Immelman. Lost in a three-man playoff to Leonard on the second extra hole. It was his third runner-up finish since winning the 2001 Marconi Pennsylvania Classic (178 starts). Playoff loss was the first of his career. Three of his four TOUR victories have come in playoffs. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Finished T10 at the Memorial Tournament, for his second top-10 in Dublin, Ohio, in 12 appearances.

Finished T10 at the Memorial Tournament, for his second top-10 in Dublin, Ohio, in 12 appearances. Wachovia Championship: Finished fourth at the Wachovia Championship, thanks in part to a bogey-free 66 in the final round. After bogeying the first hole on Saturday, did not record a bogey over his final 35 holes.

Finished fourth at the Wachovia Championship, thanks in part to a bogey-free 66 in the final round. After bogeying the first hole on Saturday, did not record a bogey over his final 35 holes. Verizon Heritage: Recorded his fifth PGA TOUR hole-in-one in the second round on No. 4 at Harbour Town GL, site of the Verizon Heritage.

Recorded his fifth PGA TOUR hole-in-one in the second round on No. 4 at Harbour Town GL, site of the Verizon Heritage. The Honda Classic: Recorded his second top-10 finish of the season with a T4 effort at The Honda Classic.

Recorded his second top-10 finish of the season with a T4 effort at The Honda Classic. Northern Trust Open: Finished T7 at the Northern Trust Open in February, an event he won in 2001.

Finished T7 at the Northern Trust Open in February, an event he won in 2001. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T3 at the AT&T National for his fourth top-10 in his last six starts. He and Jim Furyk became the only players to finish in the top 10 in each of the first two AT&T Nationals held at Congressional CC

2007 Season

Steady finisher all year, never out of the top-30 in the FedExCup points standings or the money list.

World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship with a 5-under 67. Closed with the low round of the day at Doral Golf Resort and Spa (5-under 67) to finish T3, his first top-10 in six career starts at the event.

Shared the first-round lead at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship with a 5-under 67. Closed with the low round of the day at Doral Golf Resort and Spa (5-under 67) to finish T3, his first top-10 in six career starts at the event. Nissan Open: Past champion finished T3 at the Nissan Open, three strokes behind champion Charles Howell III with four rounds in the 60s.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 65 on the PGA TOUR money list for the seventh consecutive season. Missed just two cuts in 22 starts and finished in the top 25 in more than half of them (12). Finished second on TOUR in All-Around Ranking behind Tiger Woods, and fifth in Total Driving.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but closing rounds of 73-68 dropped him to T4 in Boston.

Shared the 36-hole lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but closing rounds of 73-68 dropped him to T4 in Boston. Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: First top-10 was solo fourth at the Bay Hill Invitational.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 50 on the money list and earned more than $1 million for the fifth straight season.

2003 Season

Posted a career-best nine top-10s, placing in the top 30 in earnings for the fourth consecutive season

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Best finish was third at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

Best finish was third at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. MasterCard Australian Masters: Won at the MasterCard Australian Masters.

2002 Season

Finished 27th on the money list despite not winning for the first time since 1999.

World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: T2 at NEC Invitational at Sahalee CC.

2001 Season

His second consecutive top-30 finish in earnings (16th) was driven by two victories. Improved playoff record to 3-0 on TOUR and 9-0 overall.

Marconi Pennsylvania Classic: Earned second title at the Marconi Pennsylvania Classic with a three-stroke victory. Took the lead after second round and cruised to three-stroke victory.

Earned second title at the Marconi Pennsylvania Classic with a three-stroke victory. Took the lead after second round and cruised to three-stroke victory. Nissan Open: Beat Brandel Chamblee, Toshi Izawa, Dennis Paulson, Jeff Sluman and Bob Tway in a playoff at the Nissan Open with birdie on first extra hole when he laced a 3-wood through a cold rain to 5 feet and made the putt.

2000 Season

Earned first two TOUR victories.

Advil Western Open: Second win came on first hole of playoff with Nick Price at Advil Western Open.

Second win came on first hole of playoff with Nick Price at Advil Western Open. Shell Houston Open: Posted first win at Shell Houston Open. Despite placing one shot in water and another in grandstand, defeated Craig Stadler in four-hole playoff.

Posted first win at Shell Houston Open. Despite placing one shot in water and another in grandstand, defeated Craig Stadler in four-hole playoff. Australian PGA Championship: Edged Steve Conrad by one stroke to win the Australian PGA Championship in December.

1999 Season

In rookie season on TOUR, finished just outside the top 125 in earnings (No. 126).

1998 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned exempt status for 1999 by finishing 17th at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1997 Season

Had 11 top-10s (four top-fives) on the Australasia Tour.

The Open Championship: Posted his first top-10 in a major with T10 at The Open Championship.

Posted his first top-10 in a major with T10 at The Open Championship. Schweppes Coolum Classic: At the Schweppes Coolum Classic the week of Christmas in his final start of the season his top performance. Shot a final-round 66 but still came up three strokes short of winner Craig Parry.

1996 Season

Won three times on European Tour to finish third on European Tour Order of Merit. Finished third on the Order of Merit during his 1996 European Tour season, with his year ending abruptly in October when he suffered a broken sternum and facial injuries in a traffic accident in Spain. Was presented the 2001 Ben Hogan Award by the Golf Writers Association of America for recovering from that accident.

Canon Challenge: Was in position to win a fourth title of the year but finished T2 at the Canon Challenge on the Australasian Tour, two strokes behind winner Peter Senior.

Was in position to win a fourth title of the year but finished T2 at the Canon Challenge on the Australasian Tour, two strokes behind winner Peter Senior. One2One British Masters: Final win of the year came also in playoff fashion when he beat Miguel Angel Martin at the One2One British Masters at Collingtree Park in Northampton, England. He held a four-stroke lead with eight to play before he stumbled in, missing a 6-foot putt on the 72nd hole. In the playoff, he won his third title of the season on the first extra hole.

Final win of the year came also in playoff fashion when he beat Miguel Angel Martin at the One2One British Masters at Collingtree Park in Northampton, England. He held a four-stroke lead with eight to play before he stumbled in, missing a 6-foot putt on the 72nd hole. In the playoff, he won his third title of the season on the first extra hole. Peugeot Open de France: At Le Golf National in Paris, he shot a final-round 69, birdieing the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Bernhard Langer at the France Open. Beat Langer in the playoff by canning a 35-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.

At Le Golf National in Paris, he shot a final-round 69, birdieing the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Bernhard Langer at the France Open. Beat Langer in the playoff by canning a 35-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole. Alamo English Open: At the English Open, took a one-stroke win over Ross McFarlane and Colin Montgomerie in Coventry.

1995 Season

Member of the World Cup team for second time.

The Open Championship: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T15 at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Best PGA TOUR finish was a T15 at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. THE PLAYERS Championship: Made his PLAYERS Championship debut, finishing 73rd in the event.

Made his PLAYERS Championship debut, finishing 73rd in the event. World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Brett Ogle to finish a distant 14 strokes behind the U.S. team of Fred Couples-Davis Love III at Mission Hills GC in China.

Teamed with Brett Ogle to finish a distant 14 strokes behind the U.S. team of Fred Couples-Davis Love III at Mission Hills GC in China. Johnnie Walker Classic: At the Johnnie Walker Classic in the Philippines, shot a final-round 71 to finish third, three strokes behind Couples.

At the Johnnie Walker Classic in the Philippines, shot a final-round 71 to finish third, three strokes behind Couples. Heineken Classic: Claimed the Heineken Classic title to hold off challenger Wayne Smith by a stroke at The Vines Course in Perth, Australia.

1994 Season

Led PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit for second time in career.

The Presidents Cup: Member of the International Presidents Cup team. Went 1-4-0 in his five matches, with his lone victory coming in foursomes when he teamed with Frank Nobilo to beat Corey Pavin-Jeff Maggert.

Member of the International Presidents Cup team. Went 1-4-0 in his five matches, with his lone victory coming in foursomes when he teamed with Frank Nobilo to beat Corey Pavin-Jeff Maggert. Honda Open: Won the European Tour's Honda Open at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Finished regulation tied with Miguel Angel Jimenez and then won the tournament on the third playoff hole.

Won the European Tour's Honda Open at Gut Kaden in Hamburg, Germany. Finished regulation tied with Miguel Angel Jimenez and then won the tournament on the third playoff hole. Australian Open: Won the Australian Open, thanks to a 2-under 70 in the final round to take a one-stroke victory over Brett Ogle at Royal Sydney GC.

1993 Season

Named PGA Tour of Australasia's Most Consistent Player.

U.S. Open Championship: Made his only TOUR cut of the season in his six starts with a T33 at the U.S. Open.

Made his only TOUR cut of the season in his six starts with a T33 at the U.S. Open. Freeport-McMoRan Golf Classic: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Freeport McMoRan Golf Classic, missing the cut.

Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Freeport McMoRan Golf Classic, missing the cut. Dunhill Cup: Participated in the Dunhill Cup.

Participated in the Dunhill Cup. World Cup of Golf: Member World Cup team (with Rodger Davis, finishing solo fourth at Lake Nona in Orlando).

Member World Cup team (with Rodger Davis, finishing solo fourth at Lake Nona in Orlando). Optus Players Championship: Captured the Optus Players Championship.

1992 Season

Lead the Australasian Tour Order of Merit. Named PGA Tour of Australasia Rookie of the Year.

Johnnie Walker Classic: Won the Johnnie Walker Classic.

Won the Johnnie Walker Classic. Perak Masters: Won the Perak Masters.

1991 Season

Victorian Open: Won the 1991 Victorian Open for his first professional victory.

Won the 1991 Victorian Open for his first professional victory. Riversdale Cup: Won Riversdale Cup for second consecutive year.

1990 Season

Eisenhower Cup: Represented Australia in Eisenhower Cup.

Represented Australia in Eisenhower Cup. Victorian Amateur Championship: Won the Victorian Amateur Championship.

Amateur Highlights

Began career as one of Australia's finest young amateurs, playing out of Melbourne's Yarra Yarra GC.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE