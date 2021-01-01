Exempt status

Personal

College teammate of PGA TOUR member Tim Herron.

Season ticket holder for New Mexico basketball and football.

Traveled with his wife and dog for three years in recreational vehicle while playing the Canadian Tour (1993-94) and the Hooters Tour (1995). Finally sold the truck after putting more than 200,000 miles on it.

Was inducted in the Carlsbad (N.M.) Athletic Hall of Fame.

Favorite golf course played is Cypress Point. Would most like to play Augusta National. Never travels without his Amazon Kindle.

Favorite college team is University of New Mexico. Favorite professional teams are the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Favorite TV show is "Modern Family." Favorite book is Stephen King's The Stand.

Special Interests

Reading, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

PURE Insurance Championship: Recorded rounds of 68-73-68 and finished T8 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his first top-10 since he finished T9 at the same event in 2019.

2019 Season

Tallied five top-10s, including the first runner-up of his career at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, and finished 32nd in the Charles Schwab Cup.

PURE Insurance Championship: Carded three consistent rounds of 70 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T9, his fifth top-10 finish of the year.

Was T46 after a first-round 72, then closed with rounds of 67-66 to finish T5 at the Principal Charity Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Playing in Sunday’s final group for the second time in his career, Jones carded a final-round 69 and finished T2 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. In the second round, he made his first career hole-in-one on the 151-yard 16th hole with an 8-iron.

Playing in Sunday’s final group for the second time in his career, Jones carded a final-round 69 and finished T2 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. In the second round, he made his first career hole-in-one on the 151-yard 16th hole with an 8-iron. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Carded rounds of 69-72-72 to finish T8 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

2018 Season

As a Q-School graduate, Jones competed in his first full-year on PGA TOUR Champions posting five finishes in the top five, including a T3 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Was one of two rookies that advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He finished the tournament T8 and No. 26 in the standings.

Jones opened with a 7-under 65, the best first round of his career, and was one of three co-leaders after 18 holes at the Boeing Classic. He closed with rounds of 70-71 and finished T8, his fourth career top-10 and third of the season. American Family Insurance Championship: In 2017, Jones was a Monday qualifier and finished T9 in his second start on PGA TOUR Champions at the American Family Insurance Championship. In 2018, he played in Sunday's final group and went on to finish T7, his second straight top-10.

In 2017, Jones was a Monday qualifier and finished T9 in his second start on PGA TOUR Champions at the American Family Insurance Championship. In 2018, he played in Sunday's final group and went on to finish T7, his second straight top-10. Principal Charity Classic: Jones made eight birdies in his second-round 66 and finished T9 at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic.

2017 Season

Made five starts during the year, including four via open qualifying.

Earned fully-exempt status for 2018 by finishing third at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale. Posted an impressive final-round 7-under-par 64 which included a 6-under 30 on his back nine and was instrumental in helping him gain his card for the upcoming year. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Was also T11 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September where he had qualified with a 64.

Was also T11 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September where he had qualified with a 64. American Family Insurance Championship: Parlayed one of those into a T9 finish at the American Family Insurance Championship in June which earned him a berth in the 3M Championship as a top-10 finisher not previously exempt.

2013 Season

Finished T58 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his only PGA TOUR start. Made eight of 13 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top 25s.

2012 Season

Divided time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. Made three PGA TOUR cuts in seven starts and five cuts in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Posted four sub-par rounds at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in his second start of the campaign to earn a T10. It marked his first top-10 on either Tour since claiming a T8 at the 2010 Miccosukee Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2011 Season

Veteran member claimed three top-25 finishes, two of which came in his first five starts. For the first time since 2007, did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2010 Season

Veteran Member played in nine events, with six cuts. Also played 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, with three top-10s.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned career-best finish on the PGA TOUR with a T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Openone top-10 finish.

2009 Season

After regaining TOUR status for the second consecutive season via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, he finished 171st on the money list. Missed cut at Boise event in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Posted his 10th career top-10 on the PGA TOUR with a T9 at the Puerto Rico Open. It was his only top-10 finish in 24 starts on TOUR.

2008 Season

Made it through the final two stages at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Fired six rounds of par or better at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., in the final stage to finish T18. Claimed four top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR with his best finish being a T19 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2007 Season

Ended the season 134th on the money list. Has recorded nine of his 10 career top-10s in the last five years.

Continued to climb up the TOUR money list with a T10 at the Frys.com Open. With paycheck of $96,000, jumped from No. 152 to No. 141 with three events remaining in the season. Viking Classic: At the Viking Classic recorded his best effort of the season with a T8, his best performance since a T6 at the 2006 84 Lumber Classic.

2006 Season

Rallied down the stretch to retain his card, finishing a career-best 101st in earnings. Posted five of his eight top-25s in final eight starts.

Clinched card at last regular full-field event with a T11 at the Chrysler Championship. 84 LUMBER Classic: Aided by a final-round 67, tied for the day's best round, at the 84 Lumber Classic, jumped from T36 to T6. Jumped into the top 125 on TOUR money list with paycheck of $154,100.

2005 Season

Placed in the top 125 for the third consecutive season. Finished the year missing the cut in the last two full-field events, but his $629,944 total was enough to secure 123rd on the money list.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Recorded a T10 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the second straight season, thanks in part to a T17 at the final full-field event of the season, the Chrysler Championship. Came into the event No. 124 on the money list and improved to No. 119.

Added another top-10 (T10) two weeks later at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. One of five players with rounds in the 60s (69) during Sunday's final round. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted five sub-70 rounds en route to T9 finish at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, second top-10 of career and first since 2002 campaign.

2003 Season

Entered the season with conditional status after finishing 131st on the 2002 money list. Seven top-25s allowed him to finish in the top 125 on the money list for the first time in his career. Finished the season with four consecutive made cuts, moving from 143rd to 122nd during that stretch.

2002 Season

Made the most of 33 events entered, making 19 cuts.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Earned first top-10 finish of TOUR career at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with a T8.

2001 Season

John Deere Classic: Only top 25 was a T15 at John Deere Classic.

2000 Season

Won a second time at the Greensboro Open. Set tournament record by three strokes in Greensboro with a 17-under 263. BUY.COM Shreveport Open: Was two-time winner on Korn Ferry Tour, first at Shreveport Open.

1998 Season

Made just one cut in two PGA TOUR starts. Made eight of 13 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.